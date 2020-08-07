The only catalyst that can take down the dollar would be combination of American political failure and availability of alternative replacement.

This is the second part of a 2 part series on future of dollar as a reserve currency.

The US dollar is unlikely to be replaced as the US reserve currency due to the lack of a viable alternative and the relative dominance in the trade and military power of the United States. Based on the history of US reserve currency eras, the US likely has 20-30 more years in charge.

However, if another countries (or non-government organization) steps up with a hard collateral backed alternative, there is potential for replacement in the event of a political failure in the US. Historically, this is losing a foreign war. However, there are alternatives "failure" catalysts including overly extreme monetary/fiscal easing while rest of the world tightens, a sovereign default, or some other extreme policy driven disruption of global trade and US public finance.

In this video I go over what extreme measures politically it would take for the US dollar to lose its reserve its currency. This is not a partisan statement as there are easily scenarios where both Republicans and Democrats can embrace MMT monetization of social spending and/or make a major foreign policy blunder.

