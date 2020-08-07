Small-Caps Are Breaking Out (Technically Speaking For 8/3-8/7)

My Friday column is divided into two parts. The first focuses on the US economy, looking at long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators. The second looks at the broad averages.

Current economic situation

With the exception of the employment report, there was no new economic data this week in the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators. Please see these two columns (here and here) for a summation of the data. Here's the short version: credit markets are very liquid and the harder economic data has "turned the corner," although the economy won't return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.

The Institute for Supply Management released the latest manufacturing and non-manufacturing reports this week. Here's the table from the manufacturing report: For the second month in a row, manufacturing grew. New orders and production are above 60, indicating a very strong rebound. It's also possible that orders are being influenced by pent-up demand from the lockdown. Employment is still negative but improving.

The service sector is also expanding: The overall PMI is 1.9 points shy of 60, which means the sector is rebounding strongly. Production and new orders are at very high levels, although employment is still a bit weak. As with the manufacturing sector, it's possible that the numbers are inflated by pent-up demand that will peter out over the next new months.

The conclusion of both these points is clear: the economy is back to expansion.

And that brings us to the latest jobs report (emphasis added):

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In July, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and health care.

Let's break the data down, starting with this chart: In February (the highest point on the chart), there were 129,718,000 jobs; that number dropped to 108,527,000 in April for a total loss of 21,191,000. According to today's report, there are 117,962,000 million private-sector jobs, which represents 44.5% of the total losses.

Obviously, the pace of the increase is decreasing. But a monthly gain of 1.8 million is still a solid total.

Next, let's take a look at the various categories of job gains: During the last three months, retail, leisure, and education/health care have seen big job gains, totaling 6,462,800. This accounts for 68% of all establishment job gains during the last three months.

Next, here is the unemployment rate from two different perspectives: From a very long-term perspective, the current rate is just below the height of the early 80s recession. The pace of the decline is still pretty solid.

And the final two charts: The labor force participation rate is still low and dipped a bit lower in this report. The employment/population ratio is still low but still rising.

Jobs report conclusion: considering some of the negative jobs data during the last month (high claims; a weak ADP report; partial shutdowns in some parts of the country), this was a good report. The pace of job growth was bound to slow, which it has. But it's still increasing at an impressive rate. The three economic sectors that had the biggest jobs losses (retail, leisure/hospitality, and education/health), are also making up lost ground: 62% of retail jobs, 48% of leisure/hospitality jobs, and 48% of education/health care jobs have been restored.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: This was the week of the small-cap breakout. Micros were up nearly 7%; small-caps gained almost 6%; mid-caps advance 4%. Larger-caps still gained but they struggled a bit. And the long end of the Treasury market sold off a touch. All sectors were higher. Industrials benefited from strong manufacturing data (see above). Financials and energy round out the top three. Defensive sectors also gained but were the lesser performers.

There is some potentially good news in the Treasury market: The long end of the market is right below the key 30-day trend line. The break isn't much yet and prices are still above the 200-day EMA. But prices did break the trend. The IEF is right at the trend line.

While the daily charts are still strong, we could be seeing the beginning of a modest Treasury market reversal, which would benefit the markets.

Now, let's turn to the small-caps, starting with the 30-day micro-cap chart: Prices have moved through resistance in the lower 90s and are now in a solid rally. On the daily chart, the IWC has printed a strong green bar. Prices have already moved through key resistance and have plenty of room to run. Small-caps have the exact same pattern. Mid-caps have also printed a solid bar and are right below resistance.

This is a great way to end the week. Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.