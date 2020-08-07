Management was doing an excellent job managing expenses even before COVID-19, and this will buy them some extra time to see if the new commercial strategy works.

It has been almost two years since our original article on IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) was published. With the stock down almost 70% since that time, our long position has clearly not worked out. In retrospect, the title choice was very poorly chosen. It's a good time to revisit the investment and see what happened and what the prospects look like now.

IRIX is a small medtech company that offers laser-based products for use in the field of optometry. Our original thesis had depended on the legacy product lines (used to treat retinal diseases) continuing to bring in about $30M annually, give or take. This part of the thesis has played out.

The other part of the thesis was that the new CYCLO G6 glaucoma laser system would see a nice ramp-up in the installed base, as well as a corresponding increase in probe utilization, which would lead to a nice recurring revenue stream.

Unfortunately, sales of G6 laser systems and probes have not increased as we had hoped they would. Total company sales for 2019 were only $43M, so management's long-term target of $100M looks very unattainable right now.

Still, there is enough here to deserve a second look.

On August 6 after market close, 2Q20 results were announced. As of June 30, the cash balance stood at $11.6M. One thing that company executives have done exceptionally well is manage expenses. Even before the COVID-19-induced cost-cutting, IRIX was doing a great job reducing expenses. During 4Q18, total operating expenses ("OpEx") were $7.6M. This past quarter, they were down to $5.2M. On the 2Q20 earnings call, management said that there would be some snap-back once travel and tradeshows resume, but that the new normal would be somewhere between $5.2M and $6M for at least a few quarters. This quarter's change in net cash was +500k but was positively influenced by receipt of $2.5M in PPP loans. Last quarter, the cash burn was $1.6M. So, going forward, we expect the quarterly cash burn to be somewhere between $2M and $3M, which is a definite improvement from where it was at the beginning of 2018. Another round of dilutive financing would not surprise us, but we like that management has been prudent with cash usage.

During 2H19, they decided to shift the sales focus for the G6 platform. Rather than emphasizing bulk discounts in order to increase the install base of the G6 laser systems, they decided to focus instead on increasing the probe utilization rates of the systems that had already been purchased. For 1Q20, only 38 G6 laser systems were shipped, down from 107 in the prior quarter. Some of this was attributable to the COVID-19 panic which hit towards the end of the quarter, but the majority of the drop was because of the shift in the commercial strategy.

While non-emergency medical procedures are starting to resume, 2020 guidance was previously pulled, and they are not ready yet to issue new guidance due to the lingering uncertainty. However, they have seen a rebound in G6 probe shipments starting in May, and on the earnings call, they said that the positive trends continued through June and July. They have also converted all US customers (and over half of the international customers) onto the newly revised probe, which is supposed to be easier to use and should help physicians achieve more uniform results.

On the earnings call, management did say that the confidence level of the early adopters of the new probe has increased, which is a good sign. But the evidence of increased utilization thus far is anecdotal, and it will take another quarter or two before we are able to see it in the data.

We do believe management's strategy to focus on increased utilization of probes first to be the right strategy for at least three reasons: 1) The probes themselves are a source of high margin revenues. Also, once a client has bought a laser system, the psychological pressure to not let it be a wasted cost is high. So, they WANT to use the machines and gladly welcome the help. This is a low-hanging fruit. 2) Existing clients are the most likely to buy a second unit if their experience with the first is positive and are utilizing to full capacity: the client already knows the product and does not need to be educated. 3) Growing through word of mouth is the most efficient and least expensive growth strategy. So making sure your existing clients are happy using your products and telling their contacts is almost essential. Conversely, you don't want them to say, "Yes, I have bought an IRIX laser system but I am not using it much."

However, any major business strategy refocusing takes a long time to implement - and, in fact, always longer than anticipated ("Murphy's Law"). Revisiting our analysis, we think we were too early in recommending a position, forgetting that the market is easily prone to market fatigue in the absence of visible news or results. In hindsight, we should have given more weight with respect to these downside considerations.

The situation now is much improved because: 1) The Company has had several quarters to organize itself for the new strategy (we have already commented on how well they have been managing expenses): that makes them so much closer to the time when we can see results; 2) The stock price has dropped 70%, but the story is still playing out: IRIX is so much cheaper.

We are not offering revised estimates or a revised price target this second time around. But we do think there is enough here to justify a small position. If, over the next few quarters, it becomes clear that the G6 probe utilization rate is rising, then the stock should see a nice upward move. And we think the current liquidity position is sufficient to provide enough time for the new commercial strategy to succeed. We think IRIX is a Buy.

