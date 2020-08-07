The Proper Employment Numbers - Good And Getting Better

They clear the confusion the various proxies were giving us as to the strength of the labor market recovery.

We have the full and proper labor market numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics - they're good and getting better.

Our big ask

We want, need, to know how fast this recovery is going to be. Partly just because we'd like things to get back to normal, mostly because the longer it all takes the more likely it will cause permanent damage to the productive capacity of the economy.

A permanently smaller economy means lower stock prices - lower profits, d'ye see? - while one that's just had a disaster that has entirely passed does not.

The biggest pathway, route if you like, to this permanent damage is the labour force. It's a fairly standard idea that people who leave the labour force for long periods of time - many months to years - never really rejoin it. Sure, this is a bit different with young mothers but especially for men it gets close to an iron rule.

This has long been noted as one of the major problems with the European economies, a hard nut of very long term unemployment that never really goes away. It's one of those things we tend to think the US doesn't suffer from in the same manner. Note these aren't absolutes, they're tendencies even if quite marked ones.

This is also the root of the large debate about the labour market over the past few years. We were at what most thought was already full employment - there will always be 3 to 4% such just because it takes time to find a job, interview, get hired, so called frictional unemployment - so we were waiting for wages to start to rise sharply. They didn't - why? Because as it turned out there were quite a lot of people not even in the labour force who could be sucked into it if it was easy enough to get a job at a reasonable wage.

In technical terms, people who were out in U 6 and beyond could still be brought back into employment. Rather to everyone's surprise too.

Long term unemployment

So, we're worried about how long the recession/depression might last. One of the major components of that worry being that people will move from unemployment to out of the labour force - likely never to return, or at least not until we have a really hot labour market - rather than back into work.

If we start to see this happening that's a really bad sign for the macroeconomny. And it would, eventually at least, be taken as such by the markets. There would be some chunk of working age Americans who simply weren't taking part in the production side of the economy - we' be poorer, profits would be lower.

Other labour market measures

I talked about this yesterday when thinking about the ADP numbers. They seem to think 160k people gained employment last month. Yet the intitial and ongoing claims numbers are telling us that a million people a week are leaving unemployment. If 3.5 million people and change are leaving the labour force then that's alarm bell time. So, we'd like to know.

I plumped for the idea that the ADP numbers just aren't all that accurate in these troubled times - no shame there, most numbers aren't right these days.

I also said that we'd know more when we saw the employment situation numbers. Which we now have:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

It's the first clause there that's important. Sure, the BLS and DoL numbers for the unemployment rate differ a bit but that's to be expected in the current situation. What we've got here is not people leaving unemployment by leaving the labour market. Instead, they're leaving unemployment by getting a job. That is, we're not seeing that leakage out into doing nothing, meaning that we're not as yet at least seeing the long term productive capacity declining.

Sure, we'd like that unemployment number to be coming down faster. But the truly important point here is that it's coming down into work, not into inactivity. We might also note that it's coming down pretty fast too but then we expect that right now.

In more detail

We can also glean more detail:

The labor force participation rate, at 61.4 percent, changed little in July, following increases in May and June. Total employment, as measured by the household survey, rose by 1.4 million in July to 143.5 million. The employment-population ratio rose by 0.5 percentage point to 55.1 percent but remains lower than in February (61.1 percent).

"Labor force" is those of the right age, employment to population doesn't account for the ageing of the population into retirement. We saw a big hit in he number of people trying to take part in the world of work at the beginning of all of this, true, but we're seeing them come back as the market improves.

Sure, all of our information is partial, we never know everything about an economy. But the thing we should be worrying about, large numbers of people leaving the world of work never to return, doesn't seem to be happening. This is an indication - nothing more for no single thing is ever any more than an indication - that we're not going to see significant long term damage to the economy from all of this.

Good, eh?

My view

As I've been saying all along I expect a relatively swift recovery and little to no permanent damage to GDP. At least so far we're not seeing anything to contradict that view so I'm sticking with it.

The investor view

Currently stock markets are about correctly priced for such a swift recovery. At least, there's no screaming buy signal - as there was a couple of months back - from any of our macroeconomic indicators. The next possible signal to note is if we see evidence that the recovery won't be swift, or that we'll not return to our starting point. That would be a significant market bear signal.

Unless or until that happens we're left with that harder microeconomic stuff - special situations and specific stocks.

