Nucor won't be the top performer if steel prices recover more than I expect, but the stock looks undervalued as the cycle bottoms and I like the lower risk profile.

Management is going to use its cost efficiency as a tool to gain share, with its new Gallatin and plate facilities likely to take share from higher-cost operators.

Nucor had an impressive EBITDA beat, as the company did a good job of reducing costs and saw a comparatively healthier demand for higher-value products used in end-markets like construction.

I turned bullish on Nucor (NUE) a quarter ago, largely on what I saw as a bottoming outlook/sentiment for steel and a relatively good valuation. At the same time, I preferred names like Steel Dynamics (STLD), Commercial Metals (CMC), and Ternium (TX), and while Nucor has done okay since that last piece, those names have done even better (CMC, in particular). I would say sentiment has marginally improved, as steel has gone from being disliked to largely ignored/overlooked.

Nucor remains a first-rate operator, and I don't prefer other names because I think Nucor is intrinsically inferior. In fact, I like the company's ongoing strategic investment policy of using cost and efficiency advantages to gain long-term share in select market categories. I just still see more upside in other names, and I'd note that while I do think steel should start to turn, Nucor isn't necessarily the best call - paradoxical as it may sound, inferior companies often outperform better companies in those upturns. So, I still think Nucor is a name you can buy here to play a rebound off the bottom, but I don't expect that it will be the best-performing name of the group.

A Big Beat On Costs

While Nucor came in a little light on revenue on weaker shipments, Nucor's cost-reduction efforts paid off with a significant beat at the EBITDA line, as the company came in 44% above expectations.

Revenue declined 27% yoy and 23% qoq, with volume the principal driver as external mill shipments declined 27% qoq and steel product shipments declined 12%. By comparison, Steel Dynamics saw external shipment declines of 9% and 12% in steel, and 2% yoy growth and 2% qoq contraction in fabricated products. Price realizations were broadly similar, with double-digit yoy declines and slight qoq declines in steel and flattish pricing qoq in fabricated products.

Adjusted gross margin declined about three points yoy and one and a half points sequentially, with the reported gross margin down about four and a half points yoy. EBITDA dropped 45% yoy and 38% qoq, with the margin down more than three points yoy and more than two points qoq back below 10%. Steel mill EBITDA actually improved slightly on a sequential basis, and product EBITDA was likewise stronger than revenue. All told, while this wasn't a strong result, it was a good result relative to a utilization rate of 68% (versus 79% at Steel Dynamics) and a pretty gentle bottoming-out.

Waiting For Demand To Turn

Steel demand remains weak, and U.S. capacity utilization has been below 60% recently. With a lot of idle capacity, more flat-rolled capacity coming online within a few years, and not much demand pull yet, pricing is problematic.

Nucor expects its rivals to be much more aggressive with capacity restarts, looking for about 10M tons coming back online versus the 1.5M to 2.0M that Steel Dynamics management estimated. Pricing will probably bump around a bottom of $460 to $480 for hot-rolled for a little while, and while I think steel prices will be higher in 2021 before capacity additions pressure pricing again in 2022, it's probably going to be a while before pricing can sit sustainably above $500.

That's a tough backdrop for any steel producer, but high-quality operators like Nucor (and Steel Dynamics) have the advantage of far more efficient production facilities than many of their peers. Put very simply, Nucor and Steel Dynamics can make money at prices where others can't.

That's something Nucor is actually looking to leverage in its strategic investment/capex decisions - the U.S. market doesn't really need the additional plate capacity that Nucor is building, but the company will likely be able to leverage a lower-cost, more modern facility to grab share from higher-cost producers. I see that as well with the company's Gallatin project, which is targeting higher-end hot-rolled steel (higher margins, used in applications like autos) typically supplied by higher-cost blast furnaces.

As far as the markets Nucor serves, non-residential demand has been holding up better than I expected, and that's helping drive better demand for Nucor's long products. Infrastructure demand, too, has been pretty good (rebar shipments were down only 6% yoy and 1% qoq), and that's without any real stimulus. Still, I expect non-residential investment to be weak in 2021 and 2022, and that's going to hurt Nucor even more given the higher prices and margins for bar and beam products (as well as fabricated products like joists and decking).

I expect a healthy auto rebound, likely starting before year end and accelerating in 2021. Nucor is under-leveraged to the auto sector but has been building this business with upgraded offerings. I do also expect improved demand from the "general industrial/manufacturing" recovery I expect in many short-cycle markets.

One other negative note is plate demand. While Nucor's business with energy companies isn't huge, the plate is generally a higher-value product for the company and I think here too there could be a couple of years of weak demand.

The Outlook

I'm not changing too much in my model at this time beyond boosting my 2020 numbers, as Nucor has clearly done a better job of taking costs out of the business on a short-term basis. I think some of those costs will come back as utilization climbs back up, but nevertheless, my 2020-2025 EBITDA estimates do end up a little higher, as do my FCF estimates. I'm still expecting around 2% to 3% long-term revenue growth (from the 2019 starting point), and average FCF margins on the high side of the mid-single-digits. Share growth could be a potentially invaluable source of upside on the revenue model, as even an extra half-point of revenue growth would add more than $1/share to my fair value.

Between long-term discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA (using a combination of 12-month EBITDA and long-term average EBITDA), I believe Nucor should trade in the mid-$40s to $50.

The Bottom Line

I believe steel is bottoming out, and while I'm concerned about longer-term capacity growth in the U.S. and its impact on pricing (and the prospect that protectionist measures may go away after the election), I believe those concerns are more than reflected in the share price. I'm still more bullish on other names like Steel Dynamics and Ternium, but I don't think Nucor is a bad option. If there's a stronger rally in steel demand/prices, lower-quality names will probably outperform, but I think Nucor offers an attractive balance of upside exposure to a cyclical upturn and downside protection on a more protracted, flatter recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.