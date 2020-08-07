Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPPLF) CEO Christian Bayle on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Inter Pipeline's Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jeremy Roberge, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations of Inter Pipeline.

On the call with me today are Chris Bayle, Inter Pipeline's President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Heagy, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Marchant, Senior Vice President, Transportation; and Cory Neufeld, Vice President, NGL Commercial.

For today's call, Chris will provide our major projects update and discuss recent developments and Brent will conclude with remarks on our Q2 2020 results and recent financial activity.

I would like to remind you that certain information on this conference call may contain forward-looking information that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at this time, may later prove incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by our comments today. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The discussion of related risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions is available in our MD&A

We can’t hear, we have some technical difficulties on Jeremy’s end. But good morning, everybody. The business environment during the second quarter of 2020 continued to be challenging, as a result of the unprecedented decline in global energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inter Pipeline is committed to the health and safety of our workforce and personnel continue to work safely throughout our diversified asset base and at major project sites, including the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, without material disruption to activities or services.

Inter Pipeline remains highly focused on the advancement of Heartland Petrochemical Complex. Through rigorous sanitation efforts and robust controls in place to protect workers, we have been able to successfully increase productivity, and currently have approximately 2600 people on site every day, over 40% higher than Q1 workforce levels.

During the quarter, we invested $238 million on the complex, with approximately $2.7 billion spent on the project since inception. I'm pleased to report that the project remains on track, according to the revised $4 billion budget and scheduled and service date of early 2022.

Finally, the process to secure a partner for material interests in Heartland Complex remains active and we are investing significant time and resources into this effort. We expect it will take at least until early 2021 to conclude this process and there could be no assurance that our transaction will be completed.

Moving to the Conventional Oil business. During the quarter we completed Phases 1 and 2 expansions of our Central Alberta system, Phase 2 the Viking Connector was completed on April 1 and included 75 kilometers of pipeline to connect Inter Pipeline's Bow River and Central Alberta pipeline systems. In a normal operating environment, Phase 2 is expected to ramp up to between 10,000 to 15,000 barrels per day of throughput volume.

At the end of June, we completed the final component of Phase 1, which included the construction of two 130,000 barrels storage tanks at Stettler. Both Phases were completed on time and within budgetary targets.

Lastly, in conjunction with Inter Pipelines ongoing board renewal efforts, Mr. Richard Shaw, Board Chair and Mr. Brant Sangster have announced their intentions to retire from Inter Pipeline's Board of Directors effective our next Annual Meeting in May 2021.

I would like to congratulate Ms. Margaret McKenzie who Inter Pipeline intends to appoint to the role of Board Chair at the next Annual Meeting. Ms. McKenzie has served on Inter Pipeline’s Board for five years and brings over 30 years of experience in the energy sector.

Now I’d like to turn things over Brent to discuss our financial results and recent financing activity. Please go ahead, Brent.

Well, thank you, Chris and good morning, everyone. During the second quarter of 2020 Inter Pipeline generated funds from operations of $184 million or $0.43 per share. As expected, the lower commodity price environment negatively impacted our NGL processing and conventional pipeline financial results, while our oil sands transportation and bulk liquid storage segments continued to remain strong.

Inter Pipeline's oil sands transportation business continues to provide stable cash flow that is underpinned by long term cost-of-service contracts that are not materially impacted by throughput volume or commodity price fluctuations. This segment generated $152 million in FFO during the quarter, representing a $2 million increase compared to Q2 2019.

Our conventional pipelines business generated quarterly FFO of $26 million versus $50 million in the comparable quarter in 2019. Conventional results were impacted by 45,000 barrels per day reduction in throughput volumes to 140,000 barrels per day during the quarter.

In addition, midstream marketing activities were impacted by weak lending margins, and generated approximately $1 million in adjusted EBITDA during Q2 20. Through the full year 2020, we expect our midstream marketing operations to generate between $5 million and $10 million in adjusted EBITDA, subject to pricing differentials, volumes and corporate cost allocations.

Broadly, the output - outlook for our conventional business has improved, with July’s average throughput volume increasing to approximately 150,000 - 157,000 barrels per day.

Moving to the NGL processing segment. FFO for the quarter was $37 million, down from $72 million into Q2 2019. Financial results were impacted by lower realized olefinic and propane-plus frac-spread, partially offset by an improvement in realized paraffinic frac-spreads and strong operational performance.

The straddle plants are continuing to receive high end lead volumes of approximately 3.1 billion cubic feet per day, and sales volumes at Redwater continue to be strong at nearly 35,000 barrels per day. In the near term, results from this business could be adversely impacted should the lower commodity price environment persist.

Our bulk liquid storage business generated 34 million in FFO during Q2 2020, representing a 27% increase over the comparable period in 2019. The increase is a direct result of higher demand for all products stored, particularly in Denmark.

Consolidated utilization rates have demonstrated a material improvement averaging 98% at second quarter of 2020, up from 83% in Q2 2019. Inter Pipeline anticipates strong utilization rates to continue throughout 2020, with increased demand for storage infrastructure.

Turning to the balance sheet, Inter Pipeline remains committed to maintaining financial flexibility. In late April, we successfully closed a new $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and extending the maturity of a $500 million term loan for two years to August 2022.

On June 1, we successfully completed a seven-year $700 million medium-term note offering, proceeds were used to repay $500 million of notes that matured in July and reduce indebtedness under $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

So as a result of our efforts to enhance our financial flexibility, we are well positioned to continue funding our capital program. As of June 30, Inter Pipeline had$ 2.5 billion of undrawn committed credit available and approximately $290 million in cash. We also ended the quarter with a net debt to total capitalization ratio of 42.5%, which is significantly below our maximum bank covenant level of 65%.

So this concludes the formal portion of the conference call. And I would now like to turn the meeting back to Whitney to open the floor for questions.

Your first question is from the line of Linda Ezergailis with TD Securities.

Thank you. I'm wondering if you can help us understand in your NGL business, what the forward pricing is looking like and kind of the ramp up of recovery for not just the back half of this year, but kind of what you're seeing early on for next year in 2022?

Jeremy Roberge

Linda Ezergailis

Christian Bayle

Hi, Linda. Its Chris. Sorry about the long delay there. I'm sorry, is your question about sales - finding a partner or the process of securing take-or-pay contracts?

Linda Ezergailis

Christian Bayle

Well when it comes to security, take-or-pay contracts, you know, the nature of the discussions remains essentially unchanged. Clearly, the near-term forecasts, particularly the spread between polypropylene and Cochrane [ph] propane has compressed with a drop in commodity price, particular polypropylene.

But our long-term outlook on that spread remains intact. So, we continue to have constructive conversations with potential counterparties and continue to move that ball forward. When it comes to the process for finding a partner, we don't have anything more than we could say beyond our prepared remarks and what's in the news release that was issued yesterday.

Process remains active. We're pleased with the level of interest that we've seen from a variety of counterparties and we’ll continue to remain to be the major commercial focus of the business here – for balance of the year.

Thank you. And maybe just as a follow up, I realized that the HPC sale process is a focus. But to the extent that your storage business is likely not a long-term core holding, I'm wondering if you've in the interim received any inbounds for other assets? And if the organization might have the interesting capacity to potentially start ramping up either potential JVs or outright sales of other assets in parallel with the HPC process or would that only be decided on afterwards given organizational capacity and other considerations?

Christian Bayle

Our view on other potential asset transactions remains unchanged from what discussed in May. You know, opportunistically we would definitely look at any compelling offers that we may receive for our storage business. You know, we've stated many times it remains non-core. But it's not a commercial priority right now. The focus is HPC. And that will continue, partnering for HPC.

Thank you, I'll jump back in the queue.

Your next question is from a line of Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan.

Hi, good morning. I just want to touch base in the conventional segment a little bit here. 3D systems were down at anywhere from kind of high teens to about 40% quarter-to-quarter for volume. And just wondering if you can quantify how much of that was due to shut-ins versus competitions or natural decline? Just when do you - when do we expect to see volumes return to something close to prior or what's the new baseline to which we can climb back to achieve?

Christian Bayle

Jeff, do you want to handle that question?

Jeffrey Marchant

Sure. Yeah. Hey, Jeremy. Its Jeff, here. The vast majority of what we've seen cut back, our drop, since I'll say Q1 is all really due to the pandemic and supply-demand producers shutting in, very little competitive draw on that. And as you heard Brent say, we are already seeing pretty strong recovery, I'll say stronger than we expected. So Q2 was certainly our low point. And we're optimistic that that will remain the low point as we continue to grow the volumes back. I think Brent mentioned 157, is what we're seeing for July and we're seeing that grow into a little further now as we move into Q3.

But to address your question, we expect to get back to where we were Q4, ‘19, Q1 ‘20. But that's probably going to take at least into ’21, as we move over Q2, so we're probably a little less than a year anticipating in our forecast to get back to those levels.

Jeremy Tonet

Brent Heagy

Hi, Jeremy. It's, Brent Heagy. I'll take that. Yeah, you know, I think maybe part of the reason for slightly decreased rates is even though we've had fairly high utilization. The other thing that was impacted was throughput. And that was largely, let's say, for some of our terminals, let’s say like Grace, which is just outside of London, which provides diesel fuel and gasoline and that type of thing into the Greater London area.

So, you know, I think as we start seeing a bit of a recovery in the economy, we'll start seeing some throughputs come back up. And I think that will probably start helping on the rates. You know, I will say, though, that, you know, in this environment, that the business continues to perform quite well. And, you know, our outlook still looks pretty strong for it. So, that's probably what's been going on with that business.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. That's very helpful. Thanks. And just if I could, want to dive into the cost savings a little bit and you talked about the reductions, organization wide and I think there was a number of $100 million that maybe you'd said before, just want to see kind of, you know, the cost savings that you guys are achieving here how durable are those if you look at ’20, ‘21 plus?

Brent Heagy

It's Brent here again, Jeremy. And I'll take that. Yeah. You know, the previous guidance that we gave, let's say last quarter on the cost reductions, we're still standing by that. You know, and I think you can see, like, even in our, let's say, even particularly in our G&A costs, I think you're - we're seeing the benefits of those activities starting to flow through.

Certainly as we head into 2021, we're going to try and maintain as much of those cost reductions as we possibly can. You know, it's going to be very important, you know, as we head into 2021, to make sure that we're being very diligent around reducing our costs.

That being said, we do have a large project being HPC where we are incurring some G&A and operating costs – or sorry, right now it's just in the G&A costs for operational and business readiness, but certainly we are looking to maintain as much as possible these cost reductions going into 2021.

Jeremy Tonet

Your next question is from the line of Ben Pham with BMO.

Okay, thanks. Good morning. I wanted to talk about [indiscernible] through Q2, you had some puts and takes that you're managing and the oil sands was quite resilient, storage was strong. And, you know, as of now I wanted to check the- there's some change in volume composition, volumes are strong. Are you basically or can you basically move and change the slate around pretty easily to really maximize and capitalize on really different pricing trends or in other words, maybe reduce the downside that you're seeing in these high-level stock prices?

Cory Neufeld

Yeah, hi, Ben. It's Cory here. In our NGL business, the composition is kind of twofold, in our Extraction business, the composition is made up of the composition that's flowing through the gaps through our New York plants, adjacent to our plants, and what we saw in Q2 is a higher competition, more as a result of field gas processors, re-injecting liquids in because there was an economic for them, so we saw an increased competition.

We can't really control that. And we basically just extract the liquids that flow by our plant. And that's similar with our offgas business, our offgas business extracts liquids from the oil sands operations and depending on their operations, drives the composition. So our facilities can't really dial that in to maximize based on pricing.

Christian Bayle

Maybe one thing to add there, at Cochran we do have the ability to re inject. For example, if the T3 three plus is on economic to produce we can put it back in the gas stream. We don't have that ability in our offgas business. It's a must run facility because there's no place to re inject the liquids once they’re fractionated in.

Ben Pham

Brent Heagy

Well, I think, it's Brent here. And yeah, let me take that question. So, you know, we do continually have discussions with the rating agencies. Right now we have ratings from S&P and from DVRS. And you know, they were recently reconfirmed when we did our $700 million medium term note issuance.

So to give a little bit of color around the dialogue, you know, obviously, you know, to what we're pointing to was sort of the path that we would have, let's call it that, in terms of proving - improving our credit metrics. You know, certainly, the big one is HPC coming online and starting up in 2022.

And, you know, as you've seen, you know, we still are holding our long-term average annual EBITDA expectations about $450 million to $500 million a year. So, you know, once HPC comes on that's going to materially improve our credit metrics.



You know, the other thing too, that we're talking about, and Chris has already talked about, is the process that we're going through to find a partner for HPC. That will - that would materially improve our credit metrics also. So, you know, we're in continual dialogue.

I think the other thing that I'd like to emphasize, around our ratings, we are in excellent liquidity position now, we are funded all the way up until the start-up of HPC with all the actions that we've taken, you know, that included reducing dividend by 72%. That brought in, you know, approximately $525 million, we reduced our savings sustaining capital by approximately $25 million, the expense reductions that we just talked about, we've got $2.5 billion of capacity on our credit facilities right now. And you know, we got the issuance of a $700 million MTM done. And that allowed us to pay down, you know, the $500 million that was coming due in June.

So we're in an excellent liquidity position. And I think the rating agencies look at that also, you know, that we're in good shape there. So, I hope that helps and kind of giving a little bit of color around, the rating agencies in our dialogue with them.

Ben Pham

Your next question is from the line of Robert Kwan with RBC Capital Markets.

Great, good morning. If I can come back to European storage and Chris, you mentioned that potential sale and you turned it off and just opportunistically you look at an offers [indiscernible] just wondering what would it take for you to actually formally restart that process?

Christian Bayle

Well, you know, to be blunt, it would be an interesting offer from - somebody from the business, you know, we're not - we're trying to be clear on here is we don't intend to restart a formal auction process for that business at this point. And - but however, if there was a one-off transaction that we found particularly compelling, I do believe the board would look at that with interest.

Robert Kwan

And turning to Heartland are there - is there anything that you can update even directionally on the contracting discussions, we've seen polypropylene prices, spot prices starting to pick up a little bit off the bottom. Does that help engage potential customers?

Christian Bayle

Oh, definitely, you know, yeah, there's no doubt the spreads, as I mentioned, materially compressed, I think off the top of my head, the first half of the year the spreads are the - spread - price for polypropylene was around $1,000 dollars, US dollars per metric ton. And you were historically going back last several years, they've averaged about 1400. So that that's a big compression in polypropylene.

But we are seeing certainly green shoots in the long-term forecasts. And we do believe that the long-term fundamentals remain fully intact. The pandemic certainly has shown the value of plastics when it comes to keeping people safe and polypropylene is a major component of that. So the fundamentals are strong.

Robert Kwan

And is there any update as to your thoughts of providing more granular contract information to market?

Christian Bayle

Well, it remains a subject to conservation of at the board level, we do believe that the current decision to keep that confidential is the right one to protect competitive tension around this. But the board is aware that transparency on that issue is an important factor. And just stay tuned.



Robert Kwan

Brent Heagy

Yeah, I actually think it's going to be a little bit better. Right now, I would say it's going to be around approximately $175 million to 1$85 million, but the one cautionary every note I put around that is, you know, is around our long-term incentive plans. And obviously, the expense for that is dependent upon our share price.

So that can fluctuate, you know, obviously, depending on n the share price. But, you know, we're tracking quite strongly we believe versus what we had said before, Robert.

Robert Kwan

Just how much can you give, how much help tips you've embedded in for call the second half, if you think about….

Brent Heagy

Yeah, you know, Robert, I don't have that number in front of me. We could certainly follow up with you after the call on that.

Robert Kwan

Your next question is from the line of Robert Catellier with CIBC Capital.

Hey, good morning, everyone. I just wanted to just address the frac-spreads. I'm not suggesting that you should look to hedge at the bottom here. But I'm wondering if the severity and depth of the downturn in the energy markets has changed the philosophy about maybe having the Cochran exposure on once prices get to more normalized level?

Christian Bayle

I would say, yes. Unequivocally, yes. I think we do need to take a more holistic view over how we transact on all the products we produce, whether it's from our Offgas [ph] business or the Cochrane facility. So that will become part of our business plan. I would say it's more heading into 2021. Because as you point out, now's not the right time to aggressively start hedging products.

But we do intend to be quite thoughtful about how we manage our commodity risk exposure going into the future. Brent, do you anything more - you want to add to that?

Brent Heagy

No, I think you've covered it, Chris.

Robert Catellier

Okay, I just wanted to follow up on the credit rating discussion a bit because you’ve taking some actions to help your position in the past, Brent talked about the strong current liquidity and the need to get HPC started.

But I'm curious to what happens in the context of starting HPC in 2022. If commodity prices haven't rebounded to the long-term average, you're looking out for that average generation.

Are there any other – do you think that would increase the impetus to consider other corporate actions that could shore up the credit rating? And what might those be?

Christian Bayle

You know, the early, let's say the first 12 months of operation for HPC, it would be a variety of factors going on, outside even just what the raw commodity prices are, these plants, they do have a ramp up period. For example, so the plants availability won't be at peak in its first year, we do intend to provide some more granular guidance on that as we get closer to in-service.

So yeah, we certainly won't be hitting that long-term average run rate of $450 million 500 million in year one, but there still will be material cash flow from that business and it will be - and that will be a materially positive impact on the credit rating, or credit ratios of itself.

Robert Catellier

Okay, so it's just a question then of this point at work, you know, getting in service and, you know, just executing. And I guess effectively relying on the recovery in the commodity prices across the business?

Christian Bayle

I'll put it this way. You know, obviously, we're not in a position to provide the exact guidance on the EBITDA forecast, say for the first 12 months on this call, but we will definitely commit to providing transparency that on that before we go into - in service. But based on what we're seeing today in terms of the forecast, commodity price tag for 2022, and our internal availability assumptions, we're pretty comfortable with where our credit ratios are going to be.

Robert Catellier

Your next question is from the line of Rob Hope with Scotiabank.

Good morning, everyone. A question on Heartland. I just want to know how you're managing or evolving the construction protocol there in the context of the COVID-19 world, you know, when we saw, you know, Edmonton cases, kind of, you know, move up a little bit in June, do you alter anything? And just can to provide some color on kind of the parameters you're using there?

Christian Bayle

Yeah, you know, frankly, I couldn't be more pleased how the team has adapted and responded to COVID-19 on site. We have not been COVID free on site. But there has only been a handful of cases here over the last, what is it now, it's four or five months. And that's a site where there's, you know, a couple thousand people showing up every day. So good amount on that and how many people come in and out of the facility gate, over that period of time.

We've seen no community spread on site. Our controls have been very rigorous through mandating the uses of masks, managing the construction into small groups of manageable packages of people, we've got excellent contract - contact tracing going on, so we're able to manage that when we do have an identified case.

We have on site temperature checks for all personnel as they enter the site. It's so - you know, we feel quite confident that we're able to manage COVID-19 through the construction period here on an ongoing basis.

Now, it has had, obviously an impact to a degree on productivity, which is why the $500 million of capital cost increase we announced last quarter, $150 of it - $150 million of that was related to COVID-19. And the big - a big driver for that $150 million is the fact that it's going to extend the schedule we believe by a few months, and that's really attributed to the productivity tips related to these mitigation measures. But it's all very manageable, we believe, for the next few years.

Rob Hope

All right, thanks for that. And then just turning over to the frac-spread business, you know, we've seen olefinic been hit harder than paraffinic and not quite recover as much. Just want to get a sense of how you're viewing the differences between olefinic versus paraffinic over the next little level?

Christian Bayle

I think in the [indiscernible] here, what we're seeing on our olefinic business is our main hit there's our LTV, which is sold off of a percentage of WTI, get hit hard LTV used ultimately for a gasoline additive, with gasoline driving season down because of COVID. We're seeing continued challenges for that for the rest of 2020. But we see the paraffinic business remaining somewhat consistent.

Rob Hope

Thank you.

Your next question is from the line of Andrew Polsky [ph] with Credit Suisse.

Thanks. Good morning. Maybe I'll start with just a big picture question. And when you look through HPC, and let's just say you're at a stabilized level of EBITDA generation into the future, and everything's gone reasonably well according to plan. Well, what's the next strategic positioning for Inter Pipeline?

Christian Bayle

Well, I think once HPC is up and running, though, one of the major things is going to be strengthening the balance sheet, frankly, we want HBC running, we want it stable. As you pointed out, we want to make sure that the balance sheet is in very strong position.

At that point in time, I think the next thing we would look at is the dividend. And as for - call it, thoughtful dividend increases into the future, as business conditions allow. And then beyond that, it will be just the continued advancement of sensible growth opportunities across all of our lines of business, be that petrochemical, oil sands or conventional.

Hopefully at that point in time, we will have exited if not all of the bulk liquid storage business, but at least a material component of it and seek their exit the rest of it over the next few years this as conditions allow.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then maybe the extension of that question or the follow up is really when you think about the deleveraging and the dividend potential in the future, how does that interplay was just the sales process you've got underway? If you're very successful in the sales process, does that accelerate those activities and how do you think about the optionality?

Christian Bayle

Yeah, well, you know, I think clearly if we were to find a partner for material interest in HPC, that immediately delivers the company in a very substantial way. So I think a lot of the heavy lifting will be done with one step.

Regarding what the board may or may not do with the dividend, between the hypothetical sale and the startup of HPC, I wouldn't want to speculate on that. I would just want to emphasize that the company is very focused on executing HPC, and doing it in a prudent manner, protecting the balance sheet as best as we can in this environment. And I think the board would be first and foremost in their minds.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, very helpful. And then just one final question for me, and it really comes down to your conventional business and during the quarter, did you give any tariff concessions or any kind of support mechanisms to the producers in the area to try to encourage some of the volumes and admittedly the bombs are off a lot, but were there any incentive mechanisms put in place to effectively try to draw volume?

Christian Bayle

Jeff, do you want to address?

Jeffrey Marchant

This is Jeff. Yeah, good question, Andrew. You know, we're constantly working with the producers before, during and will continue after this period of time we're going through. So we have worked out some arrangements with a number of producers to help them continue and at the same time benefit in our pipeline in the long term.

So where we've, you know, have some arrangements in place, contracts in place, we've been able to look at extending certain aspects of it in exchange for some short-term relief, but really, there hasn't been any material changes to our tolling structure. In fact, if I recall, Q2, we've got a bit of a higher dollar per barrel number against the volumes move than we did in the prior quarter in the prior year.

So basically, business as usual, we're having to get a little more creative, but all with an effort to benefit both longevity of these arrangements for the pipeline, as well as the producers in the shorter term.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Your final question is from the line of Patrick Kenny with the National Bank Financial.

Hey, good morning, guys. Just to follow up on your productivity comments there at HPC. And, you know, staying on track with early ’22 in service date, obviously, we're still in Phase 2 here in Alberta, knock on wood that things don't get worse this fall or this winter, but can you just remind us how much buffer you have in that construction schedule, assuming current productivity levels remain, and almost also how much flex you might have to accelerate productivity, you know, under the current COVID protocols, if the schedule does start to slip over the coming months?

And I'm thinking you know, even if it meant absorbing additional costs, or as another cost overrun on the project, just simply a hard no fly zone internally, and if the service date slips a quarter two…

Jeffrey Marchant

Hey, Patrick, this is Jeff. I think Jeremy's still on as well. But we seem to have lost the guy that would like to answer that question for you. So Chris and Brent are just reconnecting if you guys can just apologize for the trouble.

But Patrick, it's, it's Jeremy, I can give you a bit of an insight on the HPC project. Construction activities are certainly continuing to attract according to our revised schedule, which is good. So we're still in target to beat our insurance data early 2022. Over 50% of the overall worksite is now has been completed. And our estimate of $4 billion is still, you know, is still the project cost. We've actually de risked about 70% of this, of the costs through lump sum contracts, purchase orders and substantial completed time in materials works.

By the end of the year, we expect to be around 75% to 80%, of cost being derisks. And I think, you know, a lot of the feed detailed engineering for both PDH and PP is - is also substantially completed as well. And then the focus right now is certainly on construction support and completing final documentation throughout the facility.

So things are going very well, the, you know, we've actually had approximately 2600 daily workers on site, which has been able to ramp up a little faster than we were expecting through the initial COVID planning phase. But I think as Chris mentioned a little bit earlier, we still got to be very cautious about this and we're doing what we can in order to ensure that we can get the facility built and maybe we can finish a little bit early, but our - as we stand here today, we still expected in service date is still going to be early 2022.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, thanks for that Jeremy. I realize it's been hypothetical and I was just curious on the - how much cushion there might be from both productivity and, you know, financial standpoint.

And then my second question was on the contracting front, and maybe, you know, we might have to take this offline. You know, if Chris and Brent don't make it back on, but this might relate.

Just a quick follow up here on and maybe it relates to the Brent’s comments around some of the discussions you're having with rating agencies. But it's more around the quality of counterparties for HPC, versus simply hitting that, you know, 70% to 85% contracted target.

So as you think about, you know, bringing on incremental upstream customers versus perhaps downstream customers in maybe better financial shape, curious, you know, to get your thoughts how important it is to hit that. $450 million $500 million EBITDA guidance versus perhaps giving up some financial accretion in exchange for, you know, a higher quality cash flow stream with stronger counterparties?

Christian Bayle

I guess our goal is to try to balance both as best as we can, because clearly, you know, our approach when it comes to dealing with credit risk is, it's multiple people, first diversification, where we're looking to have a broad slate of counterparties with without a call it a major critical mass of capacity allocated to any one contracting party.

And the second thing, major component is how we manage credit risk is through, you know, I think some pretty thoughtful financial assurances language in the agreements where we can get letters of credit, parental guarantees, all sorts of things that are typical in the industry to manage that risk. And finally, as we've mentioned many times, this is a very different contracting process to something like our oil sands pipeline business. Or, you know, of course, when you're doing a deal for an oil sands pipeline build, your counterparty at the end of the pipe, that what physically that’s what’s going to be for the rest of its existence. So you're really tied into that one counterparty.

When it comes to HPC, to the extent we lose a counterparty, because of some sort of insolvency issue or something like that. We simply then just resell the capacity into the marketplace, because it's not tied to any one individual. The molecules aren't tied to any one individual organization. So we think we can have the best of all worlds, put it that way path in terms of credit profile, and the maximizing the EBITDA.

Patrick Kenny

At this time, there are no further questions. I will turn the call back over to Mr Roberge, for any closing remarks.

Jeremy Roberge

Okay, well, it's been a very eventful conference call, everyone apologize again for the multiple delays and connectivity issues we had on the call. But for you that hung in there, thank you very much for participating today and we look forward to a more seamless call during the third quarter in 2020 which will occur on November the 6th. Thanks everyone and stay safe out there. Bye-bye.