Investment Thesis

Allied Properties REIT (OTCPK:APYRF) (TSX: “AP.UN”) delivered a mixed Q2 2020 with growth in adjusted funds from operations per share but a decline in same-asset net operating income. Since flexible working may become the new normal in the future, it will be harder for Allied Properties to grow its rent at the same pace it once enjoyed before the outbreak of COVID-19. The company is still pursuing its development projects and has a solid balance sheet to support its projects and navigate through the crisis. The company currently pays a sustainable 4.1%-yielding dividend and is attractively valued. We believe the stock is a fine investment choice for investors seeking dividend income and some capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2020 Highlights

Allied Properties had an unimpressive Q2 2020. As can be seen from the table below, its same asset NOI declined by 3.6% year over year to C$69.9 million in Q2 2020. This was primarily due to lower occupancy ratio as well as some rent deferrals. Surprisingly, the company delivered 3.3% growth in its adjusted funds from operations per share. This was primarily due to lower leasing expenditures caused by the pandemic.

(C$000') Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change (%) Rental Revenue 136,889 117,811 16.2% NOI 83,296 75,577 10.2% Same Asset NOI 69,944 72,543 -3.6% Adjusted Funds From Operations 61,216 53,128 15.2% Adjusted FFO per share 0.497 0.481 3.3% Occupancy Ratio 94.7% 96.4% -170 bps

Source: Created by author

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Near-term impact appears to be manageable but demand may continue to be weak in a post COVID-19 world

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in many businesses adjusting to allow its employees to work from home. Management in its latest conference call suggests that its office portfolio in Vancouver is now repopulated at about 40% level, and its office portfolio in Toronto is only about 10%. The difference is due to higher COVID-19 cases in Toronto than in Vancouver. We think utilization rate will improve in Toronto once the city enters stage 3 re-opening (which started in the beginning of August). Management also noted that rent collection trend in July is similar to the trend in Q2 2020 (94.5% of rents collected in Q2 2020).

The question many will want to ask is whether demand for office space will return once the pandemic is over. Many have suggested that flexible working may be the new norm in a post-COVID-19 world. In fact, Facebook’s (FB) Mark Zuckerberg expects that half of its workforce will do their jobs outside their offices over the next 5 to 10 years. While there are jobs that can be done remotely, there are also tasks that needs to be done in the office setting. For example, television and radio broadcasters still need people to work in the office to broadcast networks. Once COVID-19 is behind us, it is likely that most companies will adopt a hybrid approach to allow some flexibility. Therefore, office demand will still exist, but will be weaker. Hence, Allied Properties may not be able to enjoy the rent growth rate that it once enjoyed in the past.

Management expects to continue with its developments

Allied Properties expects to transfer its TELUS Sky project to its rental portfolio in Q3 2020. Besides TELUS Sky, it also has 7 properties under development. Several projects will reach completion in 2021 while other projects will be completed in 2022 or 2023. Most of these properties have estimated yields in the range of 5% ~ 7%. These properties will help grow its portfolio's gross leasable area by 1.66 million square feet (or by about 11.8%).

Source: Q2 2020 MD&A

Solid balance sheet to navigate through the challenge

Allied Properties has a strong balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings (DBRS: BBB, Moody’s: Baa2). The company has a high interest coverage ratio of 3.3x and a total debt to asset value of only 29.3%. The company has enough liquidity to navigate through the challenges caused by COVID-19. It has recently issued unsecured debenture of C$300 million at an interest rate of 3.13%. The company also has C$500 million unsecured facilities and C$72 million of cash on hand. Together with its funds generated from operations, the company should have enough resources to fund its development projects that it is pursuing in the near-term.

Valuation Analysis

Allied Properties should be able to generate adjusted funds from operations of C$1.95 per share. This means that it is trading at a price to AFFO ratio of 20.6x. Although its valuation appears to be above many of its peers such as Dream Office’s 17x, it is significantly below its own valuation of 30x before the health crisis. We think Allied Properties’ focus in major markets in Canada (especially exposure to Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver markets) warrants a premium valuation. Hence, its current valuation appears to be attractive right now.

A growing 4.1%-yielding dividend

Allied Properties currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.138 per share. Its dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.1%. The company has consistently increased its dividend every year since 2012. As mentioned earlier in our article, its dividend is sustainable with a payout ratio of 71.6% in Q2 2020.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

The biggest risk Allied Properties faces right now is multiple waves of pandemic. If another wave of pandemic arrives in Canada, and if lockdown measures are re-implemented, many of its tenants may be forced to go out of business and may not be able to pay the rent. In such a scenario, Allied Properties’ revenue will be negatively impacted.

Investor Takeaway

Allied Properties has a portfolio of quality office properties that are located in major markets in Canada. It appears that flexible working may be the new normal in the future. Therefore, it may be harder for Allied Properties to grow its rental rate at a fast rate it once enjoyed before the crisis. Nevertheless, the REIT is currently trading at an attractive valuation and it pays a sustainable 4.1%-yielding dividend. Therefore, we think it is still a good stock to consider especially for investors seeking a stable income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.