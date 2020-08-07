The average adjusted close price for FY 2019 ($153.8) implies a cap rate of 6.65% on the underlying properties. This is fully in line with private market valuation.

This wide range of valuations is positively skewed and consistent with the uncertainty of the sector and the economic environment.

We believe that, at the current share price of $61.20 (close price on Thursday August 6, 2020), Simon Property Group (SPG) presents an upside potential of ~38%. The net asset value (NAV) is estimated at $85, based on conservative assumptions. We are confident that SPG's business model is solid enough to weather the COVID-19 crisis and the secular decline in physical shopping. By its sheer size and the quality of its portfolio, we believe that the company can even strengthen its sector leader position.

Overview of SPG's solid fundamentals

SPG is the biggest US retail-focused REIT with a current market cap of roughly $18.7 billion. The underlying portfolio is composed of Class A retail properties with a Gross Book Value of $41.9 billion, including JVs (as of Q1 2020). SPG presents a high occupancy rate at ~94% (as of Q1 2020) and a massive operating scale. This gives the company leverage to negotiate with tenants (i.e., retailers). This business model translates in highly stable operating performance, with, for example, a ratio of EBITDA to Gross Book Value of Properties ranging consistently between 11.3% and 11.6%, since FY 2015. SPG has also a strong liquidity position of $3.7 billion (as of Q1 2020).

More importantly, the credit market has demonstrated its continuous confidence in the company. This permitted SPG to raise, in July 2020, $2 billion of senior notes, with a weighted maturity of 20 years and a weighted average coupon rate of 3.225%. This further eases its already comfortable debt maturity schedule. We firmly believe that this credit strength constitutes an important competitive advantage.

SPG is currently rated "A", "A" and "A2", with a negative outlook due to the COVID-19 crisis, by S&P, Fitch and Moody's, respectively. Its investment-grade status and the quality of its underlying portfolio have permitted the company to consistently roll over its debt, both secured and unsecured, through market cycles. The indebtedness is currently relatively high, but it can still be considered normal for this sector. For example, SPG's ratio of Net Debt to EBITDA is at 5.5x and Net Debt to Gross Book Value of Properties is 57%. Overall, this gives us confidence that the company will be able to continue serving and rolling its debt.

Source: Created by author using data from Rating Agencies

The COVID-19 crisis is putting enormous pressure on operating performance through higher vacancies, demand for rent relief and tenants' bankruptcy, corporate restructurings or store closures. The full impact of this crisis is still unknown. Nonetheless, the important short-term downside risk on revenues (35%-50% reduction expected by Fitch in FY 2020) seems to be already priced by the market. In fact, we consider that the current stock price wrongly implies that the loss of revenues will be permanent.

It must be remembered that the COVID-19 crisis adds up to already existing structural challenges for this sector. These are, notably, stemming from the rise in e-commerce and the secular decline in brick and mortar retailers. However, considering the quality of SPG's underlying assets and the experience of its management, we believe that the company is well positioned to strengthen its leadership position on its sector. Overall, we are highly confident in the management's capacity to implement value-generating initiatives on their assets and to restore revenues to historical level during FY 2021.

SPG's SWOT matrix:

Source: Created by author based on information discussed in this article

Recent events and their impact on SPG

Year-to-date, the stock price has massively dropped, notably due to the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting obligation to temporarily close malls. In 2019, SPG's common stock was trading in the range between $145-$185 per share. Currently, the stock is priced by the market at $61.20, a level not seen since the great financial crisis. This represents a year-to-date return of -57% for FY 2020.

Data by YCharts

For FY 2019, the dividend was $8.3 per share. For FY 2020, SPG's management announced that the dividend would be cut to $6 per share (see press release dated June 29, 2020). This represents a dividend yield of roughly 9.8% on the current stock price. More interestingly, the current stock price implies an upside potential of ~38% using a conservatively estimated NAV ($85 per share as discussed below).

SPG's business model is to own Class A malls and shopping centers; and to rent spaces to retailers. The company's main market is the USA, with 92% of its net operating income (NOI) generated on US soil. The revenues are mainly generated from fixed rent ($4.3 billion), variable income indexed to retailers' sales ($0.95 billion) and revenues from JVs and services ($0.5 billion).

Source: Created by author using data from SPG's annual report

The operating expenses are relatively stable at around $1 billion.

Source: Created by author using data from SPG's annual report

Given the current COVID-19 crisis, its long-term influence on the buying habits of US households and the secular decrease in brick and mortar retail shopping, it is a difficult task to forecast the performance of retail-focused REITs. To understand SPG's business risk, we start by defining where the sources of revenues' variability are. From the 2019 annual report, we learn that the items "Variable Lease Income" and "Other Income" are especially prone to volatile results. These items represent roughly 24% of the total revenue for FY 2019.

Source: Created by author using data from SPG's annual report

Source: Created by author using data from SPG's annual report

Five scenarios for the performance of the underlying properties

We have created five scenarios for SPG's long-term NOI. For this, we assumed that its portfolio composition will not materially change. The two base-case scenarios ("Business as usual" and "Conservative") rely on revenues broadly in line with the past performance of the company. These two cases represent scenarios where the COVID-19 crisis does not have a material long-term impact on the business model of SPG. The decrease in revenues is only due to a softening of the retailers' performance, stemming from the continuous and modest growth of e-commerce. In the "Business as usual" case (scenario 1), we assume that the fixed part of the leases will stay somewhat similar to previous years, but we expect an ~20% decline in variable revenues. The "Conservative" case (scenario 2) is similar but with a sharper cut in variable revenues (approximately 50%).

The three worst-case scenarios suppose that the current health crisis will have a long lasting impact on the buying habits of US households. This means that this crisis will amplify the secular downward trend in physical shopping. We also assume that the retailers will fail to adjust their business models consequently. In these scenarios, long-term fixed revenues will materially suffer. We expect a reduction of 10% to 20% from their historical trend. The variable revenues will be even more affected with decreases ranging from 50% to 100% from FY 2019's results.

Source: Created by author using data from SPG's annual report

For all these scenarios, we assume that SPG lacks the ability to reduce the operating expenses of its properties. For the worst-cases (scenarios 3 to 5), we will assume that the operating expenses increase, both nominally and in percentage, due to growing "Repairs and maintenance" spending on vacant spaces. As such, operating expenses are increasing from 18% of revenues (FY 2019) to 30% (scenario 5).

Source: Created by author using data from SPG's annual report

Determining the appropriate post COVID-19 capitalization rate

In these scenarios, the long-term NOI capacity of SPG's assets drops anywhere from 90% to 50% from the FY 2019's NOI. From there, determining the value of the properties requires selecting an appropriate capitalization rate. A starting point is the "U.S. Retail Cap Rate Survey - Second Half 2019" published by CBRE research. From this report, we learn that the applicable capitalization rates for the assets under review range from 6.65% (Power center, Class A, Metro Tier 1) to 7.83% (Power center, Class A, Metro Tier 3). A good base case would be to use 7.2% as the average cap rate for Class A properties.

Source: CBRE Research

Source: CBRE Research

Source: CBRE Research

The cap rates from CBRE Research were estimated as of the 4th quarter 2019. As such, they are not taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market prices of real estate assets. This forces us to adjust somewhat these cap rates. For that, the Chinese real estate capital market can be used as a benchmark case, as post COVID-19 market data start to be published. Looking at the "Cap Rate Flash Survey APAC - March 2020" from CBRE research, we find that, for mainland China, shopping malls have experienced a cap rate increase of 25bps. This result is similar across all Chinese gateway cities and for both core and decentralized locations.

Source: CBRE Research

Several questions arise when we try to extrapolate this 25bps increase for the US market. Firstly, is the COVID-19 crisis already fully priced in China and reflected in these cap rates? Or, conversely, is the market still processing information and we should expect further cap rate increases? It must be noted that private market cap rates are notoriously sticky, as deals' prices are negotiated months in advance due to the time required to complete due-diligence.

Secondly, how comparable are the Chinese and the US capital markets in their capacity to absorb this shock? Will the more transparent, liquid and mature US market show a better resilience and/or a faster recovery? Finally, will other country-specific factors affect retail properties' economic resilience; like a stricter management of the crisis or a growing domestic demand?

These questions are as crucial as they are difficult to answer; and we encourage our readers to form their own opinion. For this analysis, our subjective assumption is that cap rates will increase anywhere from 25bps to 50bps on the US market. This implies that we will use cap rates ranging from 6.90% (6.65% + 0.25%) to 7.70% (7.20% + 0.50%).

To take into account the increased risk stemming from international assets, we use an additional 100bps risk premium for these properties. As such, the final cap rate is a weighted average between the cap rate for domestic and non-domestic assets, where the weight depends on the share of NOI generated by each category of properties. As reported by SPG in its quarterly financial report, domestic and non-domestic assets account, respectively, for 91.8% and 8.2% of the NOI (as of Q1 2020).

Computing SPG's net asset value

Combining our scenarios for the NOI and our assumptions for the appropriate cap rate, we can compute the value of the real estate asset of SPG (JVs included). We choose to consider the scenario "Worst Case - Soft" (scenario 3) as our conservative base case for this analysis. Therefore, we arrive at an estimated value ranging roughly between $47 and $52 billion. Our range of likely outcomes spans from $39 to $55 billion.

Source: Created by author using data from the SPG

The next step of our analysis is to compute SPG's NAV by subtracting Gross Debt ($27.5 billion) and Payables ($0.79 billion); and adding Cash ($3.7 billion) and Receivables ($1.2 billion), from the estimated value of the assets (using the balance sheet information from the unaudited Q1 2020 financial statement).

As such, we arrive at an NAV estimated at roughly $25 billion for our base case. That is, an estimated NAV per share ranging from $75 (cap rate of 7.7%) to $92 (cap rate of 6.9%), using 306.5 million shares as denominator (diluted number of shares as stated by Thomson Reuters).

Source: Created by author using data from the SPG

Source: Created by author using data from the SPG

Upside/downside trade-off from the current stock price

Overall, this implies a 38% upside potential from the share price of $61.20 (close price on Thursday August 6, 2020). Taking into account the full spectrum of combinations that we consider likely, we arrive at a share price ranging from $49 (20% downside risk) to $102 (67% upside potential). This is an extremely wide range, which is consistent with the uncertainty of the current business and the volatile economic environment.

Source: Created by author using data from the SPG

Moreover, if we consider that all likely cases (scenarios 2 to 4 and cap rates ranging from 7% to 8%) have the same probability to occur, the distribution of potential capital returns (excluding dividend) is positively skewed.

Source: Created by author using data from the SPG

Interestingly, we can consider the average share price of SPG over the FY 2019 ($153.8 based on Yahoo Finance's data and using the adjusted close prices) and compute the implied properties' value using the balance sheet items as of Q4 2019. After doing the math, we arrive at an implied valuation of $71.19 billion for the underlying real estate assets. Using the NOI from FY 2019 ($4.734 billion), we realize that the cap rate implied by the average common stock price is 6.65%. This is exactly in line with CBRE published cap rate for Class A centers in Tier 1 metro (see CBRE research report). This informs us that, before the COVID-19 crisis, the share price of SPG broadly matched its fair value. This strengthens our view that the market price should move back closer to fair value, as the crisis passes and a clearer picture of the whole situation emerges.

Considering the upside/downside trade-off presented above and the current dividend yield, SPG's common stock seems to be an interesting buying opportunity at the current price of $61.20. Nonetheless, we expect the stock price to be highly volatile until the end of the COVID-19 crisis. As such, any prospective investor needs to have the nerves and the wallet to endure the long and bumpy road ahead.

Conclusion

Finally, we must stress that, despite the use of scenarios, this article presents a static view of SPG. Indeed, we do not take into account any meaningful change that could affect the underlying portfolio composition, like M&A activities. From the recent announcements, it seems unlikely that SPG's portfolio will remain unchanged in the near future. As such, any prospective investor needs to factor, in its valuation, the impact of capital allocation decisions from SPG's management. In other words, will the future acquisitions and/or disposal create value for shareholders?

Overall, we are highly confident in the management's capacity to implement value-generating initiatives on their assets. However, we view any venture outside the strict realm of real estate as increasing substantially the operational risk of the company. If the management decides to drift substantially outside its circle of competences, for example by concentrating too much resource on the acquisitions or support of distressed retailers, we will view this as a red flag. It must be noted that the REIT's legal framework is a strong mitigation for this risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.