That day appears to be getting closer now that the company has crossed the critical billion-dollar number in total market capitalization and $100 million in projected 2020 sales.

We have always contended that the eventual end-game for Celsius, and the exit strategy for insiders, would be a buy-out from a larger player in the CPG space.

The sales momentum behind those numbers shows no sign of slowing, and there is still plenty of room for Celsius to expand both domestic and international distribution.

That day came yesterday, as Celsius posted blow-out numbers for Q2 of 2020 that far exceeded Wall Street expectations.

We have been pointing out, with regularity, that the huge short-interest in shares of CELH would eventually trigger a massive short-squeeze.

Well, the analysts got it wrong once again!

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) blasted ahead yesterday after posting record-breaking numbers for the three-month period ending June 30, 2020.

Source: Stockscores

While not a surprise to us, since we have documented the poor historical track-record of numerous failed attempts by Wall Street analysts to accurately predict Celsius Holdings, Inc. financial results in a previous Seeking Alpha article back in February, this time was an even bigger miss than in the past.

The analyst community that follows Celsius in their research universe had price targets well below the $21.00 share price reached in yesterday's trading session. According to Market Beat, as of August 1, 2020, analysts who follow the company had a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Those numbers have since been ratcheted up substantially, and still may be too low based on the past history of analyst forecasts.

So what did they miss?

For one, there has been a major factor brewing for some time now that seems to have gone totally unnoticed by many, if not all, investors on Wall Street ---- the massive amount of short-interest in the shares.

Source: Friends of the Earth

We honed in on this very early on, and continued to question why anyone would build, and maintain, such a large bet against Celsius Holdings, Inc., especially after stringing together four quarters of impressive financial results.

Prior articles that we authored, pointing out this glaring anomaly to investors, were published on Seeking Alpha on September 2, 2019 and February 25, 2019.

While not necessarily the focus, the short-interest factor was also mentioned in at least another half-dozen articles over the time we have been writing about Celsius Holdings.

While the timing was difficult to predict, the results were not.

The massive number of shares that were borrowed to put on a short position had to be replaced in yesterday's trading session, and there was a mad scramble by the shorts to buy those shares back for delivery on settlement date.

The catalyst for the sudden surge in buying to cover those short positions was a spectacular Q2 earnings report.

Highlights for the quarter include:

Record revenue of $30.0 million, up 86.3% from $16.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Domestic revenue increased 44.4% to $20.8 million, up from $14.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

International revenue increased 441.2% to $9.2 million, up from $1.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit of $13.0 million, up 88.4% from $6.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net income of $1.6 million compared to a net loss of $(1.5) million in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million compared to $(15,000) in the year-ago quarter.

What many on Wall Street seemed to have missed, or at least what many underestimated, appears to be the huge increase in international revenues.

John Fieldly, and his team at Celsius Holdings, Inc. have managed to not only defy the odds of success in the very competitive non-alcoholic beverage industry, (where 93% of start-ups fail) but have thrived by carving out a unique niche in the sub-category of healthy energy drinks.

While John Fieldly is a relatively young CEO, it appears that he learned well from his mentor, former Celsius CEO Gerry David.

On the Q2 2020 Investor Conference Call yesterday Mr. Fieldly pointed out some very encouraging signs for the Celsius brand going forward.

Baring something totally unexpected, such as a second lock-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or a disruption in the supply chain, we don't see much to stop the momentum that the Celsius brand is experiencing.

This sales momentum of the Celsius brand should carry well into the future domestically, and with international expansion on the horizon, as a result of the 2019 acquisition of Func Foods, we see continued solid growth ahead.

From the short-sellers having been bruised and battered yesterday, we doubt that they will be back anytime soon to wreak havoc on the shares like they have done in the past.

You are probably familiar with the old saying "once burned, twice shy".

Source: Lol Keegan

At no time is that more appropriate than now, after the shorts have gotten burned badly by their shortsightedness in assessing the macro-trend for healthy beverage alternatives and the management leadership that has brought the Celsius brand to the forefront of capitalizing on those changing consumer preferences.

The beverage industry needs to find ways to grow well beyond the traditional line-up of mundane brands and me-too offerings.

The mantra in the industry over the past ten years has been that it is "easier to buy it than it is to build it" when it comes to finding innovative and unique beverage choices for discerning consumers.

We are certain that these latest results from CELH will not go unnoticed by "Big Beverage." Our contention all along has been that once Celsius reached critical mass, in terms of annual revenues and market capitalization, the company would be ripe for a buyout by some bigger player in the CPG space.

That day now seems to be all the more closer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either this article, or our opinion on any of the stock(s) that are mentioned in our articles. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.