Yes, the stock may have recovered most of the ground lost after March, when the used vehicle sales collapsed, but the stock continues to trade at a significant discount, based on most traditional valuation metrics, to peers that have higher exposure to online sales.

There is growing concern among investors that CarMax Inc. will get left behind, due to its old business model, in an industry that is fast getting digitized, a process that has picked pace after the pandemic.

Next Yr. PE P/ Sales Market Cap (M) Gross margins Last FY Sales Growth Next Yr. CarMax Inc. 39.5 0.9 $16,090 13% 17% CarGurus Inc. 46.8 5.2 $3,150 94% 26% Carvana Co. Loss 5.2 $27,170 13% 43% Vroom Inc. Loss 3.8 $6,340 5% 91% Cars.com 36.5 0.9 $1,170 84% 10%

We believe the company has a place in changing used auto sales market. Yes, the business may not be able to grow like fully digital models like Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) and Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) or even online marketplaces like CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), but pivoting towards digital sales, the company can continue to deliver for the shareholders.

The market may always pay a bigger multiple for asset-light, pure-play online business models, and the leverage that comes along, but can CarMax close some of the current valuation gaps, we believe so.

Just as a backdrop, industry is coming back fast

In case you missed our previous notes on Carvana, CarGurus and Cars.com published earlier this week, our macro thesis is that the industry dynamics look good. To summarize,

Used car sales coming back consistently since March.

By June, used car sales units surpassed numbers seen in January and February.

The industry may even experience a shortage of used cars available for sale, leading to higher ASPs over last year.

The used car industry has always been resilient during downturns and comes back fast.

Where is the EPS growth coming from?

CarMax Inc. Growth ($) 2017-2020 Revenue 28% Gross Profit 25% CarMax Auto Finance 24% Net Income 50% Shares Outstanding -13% EPS 72%

Over the last four years, CarMax has delivered handsome returns for the shareholders, growing EPS by more than 72%, but as the chart above shows, company's top line growth hasn't been all that impressive, especially compared to more digital-oriented peers, which explains some part of the valuation multiple differentials.

CarMax Inc. 2018 2019 2020 Revenue Growth 8% 6% 12%

The market has accepted relatively lower, but improving, sales growth rate because there was improvement below the top line, be it gross profitability, finance business, or the buybacks.

Thus, the key question is what can the company do to maintain this momentum, and can they do it? We believe, four key things truly matter,

Maintain revenue growth Move towards digitalizing the sales process Control expenses and if possible improve margins Control damage or maybe even improve the profitability of the auto finance business

Can they do it? Yes, we think they can.

Revenue growth

Like most of the players, the last few months have been a washout. For CarMax, the first quarter was especially difficult, with sales, units, and comparable store unit sales down close to 40% each. But how the company comes back is what matters and we believe there are some encouraging signs.

For 70% of the company's stores either closed or facing occupancy restrictions during the first quarter, most stores are working normally now. The number of stores increased during the first quarter and leads coming into the stores have increased consistently since the lows of March-April. Inventory was cleaned and with sales continuing to increase, pricing and margins should improve over the coming months. As the normalcy returns and the company shifts its focus back on digitization, the goal of mid-single digit comps may be achievable in the near-term.

Industry getting digitalized, where is CarMax? Slow but steady

Purnha's Source: CarMax Presentation

Bringing brick-and-mortar business online is never easy for a retailer and CarMax is no different, but the company's efforts are a positive step in transitioning the business towards surviving digitalization, if not leading it.

The rollout of the company's Omni-channel experience is already available in 70% of its markets and will be completed by next quarter. Post-sale home delivery service where a customer can buy a car online and it is delivered to their home was test-launched last year and came in handy during the pandemic. Last quarter, the company shifted its entire wholesale business from in-person to online auctions. Web traffic that declined 11% during the first quarter reached new highs by June, highlighting efforts in digital marketing.

Profitability

Gross profit per unit declined, down $278 per unit for retail and $65 per unit for wholesale, but given the magnitude of the decline in values during March and April, the company should be commended for holding up the gross profit line. As the economy comes back, even though expenses may increase in dollar terms, gross margins should hold steady to improve.

CarMax Inc. As % of revenue 2017 2018 2019 2020 Selling, general and admin 8.8% 9.1% 9.1% 8.6%

Excludes stock-based compensation

On the operating expense front, the company has done a good job in controlling expenses as a percentage of revenue over the last few years and there is limited to suggest that the trend may reverse any time soon.

Auto finance may add risk, but provision made

CarMax Inc. Profits ($M) 2017 2018 2019 2020 Auto Finance $369 $421 $439 $456

The auto finance business has been a major source of profitability for the company over the last few years. As the chart above shows, profits from the business grew almost at par with the increase in consolidated revenues.

As the economy opens, having a captive finance unit should offer some advantage, generating finance income and incremental sales. Adoption of new Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard, which requires the company to reserve for expected lifetime net losses versus reserving for next 12 months earlier, did lead to higher provisions and lower finance income in the near-term, besides lower originations, but the business should follow back the vehicle sales soon. Delinquency rates continue to be lower than the previous year, partly helped by payment extensions granted, a reprieve, nonetheless.

