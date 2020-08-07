Introduction

Solid brands within consumer staples are usually a surefire way to find a good business with recurring sales. J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) is just that type of company, with brands that every grocery shopper knows. Smucker's, founded in 1897, is a manufacturer and marketer of brands such as their name sake Smucker's, Jif, Folgers, Crisco, Meow Mix, Kibbles 'n Bits, and more. This family-run business is truly as American as peanut butter and jelly. The brands listed above are market leaders with their retail segments and will be bought through thick and thin. The valuation is not very high for such stability and is a great pick for anyone who wants to receive a solid dividend yield with low valuation downside.

Financials

Top Down

Source: SEC 10-Ks

As can be seen above, Smucker's has been very solid of the past five years. Revenue has stayed mostly flat, showing consistent demand for the brands sold. Along with that, gross margins have stayed steady only moving within 1.35% between the highest and lowest. At first look, operating and net margins look a bit different, but many special variables have occurred that would flatten the trends. For starters, the large increase in net income that occurred in 2018 was due to a provisional income tax benefit due to tax reform. With the same tax rate applied as the prior year, the net margin comes in at 7.89%, very close to years prior. As for 2019, net income decreased due to higher SG&A expenses, Ainsworth acquisition amortization expenses, and impairment charges, which decreased operating profit. Also, a 19% increase in interest expense and a higher tax rate due to the divestiture of the baking business. All these extra factors were lower in 2020, therefore, resulting in a bump in margins. Overall, with special items removed, that underlying business is very stable and consistent.

By Segment

Source: SEC 10-Ks

Smucker's breaks down sales into four different segments, U.S. retail pet foods, U.S. retail coffee, U.S. retail consumer foods, and international. What can be seen above is that some wild swings in sales in the U.S. retail pet foods and U.S. retail consumer foods segments. Again, on first look, it seems like the business is super-cyclical. These large changes in sales are due to three events that have changed the business over the past five years. In 2015, the company sold its canned milk business. In 2018, Smucker's sold the baking business and acquired Ainsworth. Therefore, adjusted out, these large events will show the core business trends. The adjusted chart above shows just how steady sales have been. No major increase or decrease has happened in any segment over the long term. Again, this shows the underlying strength of the brands Smucker's sells.

Financial Health

Although the business is sound as shown above, it does no good if the balance sheet is in a poor position. Smucker's, as of the most recent quarter, had a current ratio of 1.24x and a quick ratio of 0.59x. Therefore, the liquidity of the business checks out well, but has the recent acquisition deteriorated the leverage? The debt to equity is very good at only 1.07x, meaning about half of the business is financed on debt. Along with this solid balance sheet, Smucker's has above-average profitability with a 10-year average ROA and ROIC of 5.02% and 7.15%, respectively.

Valuation

For many stocks that are known to have steady earnings and return a good dividend, the valuation is rather high. As of writing, Smucker's is trading at a price of around $110. With an average 5-year EPS of $6.80 and a book value per share of $71.82, the company is trading at 16.18x and 1.53x, respectively. Along with that, Smucker's current has a forward dividend of $3.60, making for a yield of 3.27%. In Q4 2020, the company raised the dividend, making for 18 years of consecutive increases. With a payout ratio of 53%, the business has some room to increase in the future.

Conclusion

Overall, Smucker's has shown steady financial results over the long run. Adjusting out some special events shows the core business is operating smoothly. On top of that, the balance sheet is well managed with good liquidity, low leverage, and above-average profitability. Many consumer staple companies trade at relatively higher valuations due to predictable earning streams, but Smucker's is not very expensive. At the current level of $110, the company provides a 3.27% dividend yield with 18 years of consecutive increases to back it. I believe Smucker's is a good company to own if you're trying to add a predictable income stream to the portfolio with low price downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SJM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.