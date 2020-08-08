My last CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) blog post illustrated the effects of cutting unprofitable revenue on EBITDA and why that phase of integration has come to an end. The company's focus has since moved to cost cutting and lowering interest expense through debt reduction and rolling existing debt taking advantage of lower rates.

So, why is the stock stuck in the 10ish range when management thinks the stock should be 25 plus? The reason is simple; no visibility given on forward total revenue. This is no surprise. From my last blog post:

"Management could provide some clarity on revenue but will not. Why, because in the past management stated several times, they will not give long-term guidance on the top line. I believe it is a policy they have been following for some time now and I have seen nothing that tells me this will change. Maybe they will, hope so. In the meantime, we can only speculate …"

First, the good. The stock reacted well to 2Q20 results because revenue appears to be developing a trend of "declining declines" illustrated as follows:

(Source: Author SEC Filing Research)

I believe long-term revenue is the "elephant in the room" issue holding down the stock that management does not want to address head on.

Now, the bad. Gross margins continue to deteriorate. This must be made up through interest savings and cost cutting.

(Source: Author SEC Filing Research)

If the runway for cost cutting and interest savings is long enough to turn gross margins around, the stock is cheap; if not, then bottom line metrics will eventually start to deteriorate along with the stock. Also concerning is GM% has declined over the last two quarters from 57.5% to 57%. This percentage must increase to make up for declining revenue, which I see continuing to decline for the foreseeable future. As you can see, the above picture would not have investors busting down the door to invest.

Old Level 3 vs Old CTL

We know old CTL was/is the main culprit when it comes to revenue losses. Now, the Level 3 parent appears to be showing a downtrend, albeit exceedingly small. Maybe a COVID-19 effect, but it bears watching. That said, the Level 3 parent EBITDA is starting to trend up, albeit exceedingly small, while old CTL continues its downtrend.

(Source: Author SEC Filing Research)

(Source: Author SEC Filing Research)

Deciphering Future Revenue Trends

One indicator is capex. More was put into capex than at any other time since 4Q17. Neel Dev made the following comment on the conference call:

"We also continued to lean into capital spending during the quarter, driven by customer upgrades and supported by strong leading indicators."

Customer upgrades are positive for growth. Revenue for "strong leading indicators" are yet to be determined but is a positive sign, considering a record capex spend during COVID-19. The record-high capex spend was a surprise during the pandemic and can only be taken as positive when combined with Jeff Storey's comment from the conference call:

"we saw strong improvement in revenue performance and growth in the sales during the quarter. While we still see uncertainties related to COVID-19, we're optimistic about our ability to drive revenue growth in the core areas of our business and we're focused on reducing costs for the legacy services we provide."

However, it will be some time before overall revenue returns to growth, but signs are emerging that some core segments may be turning. On the business side, the Enterprise segment made a pivot this quarter. IGAM has been a disappointment and needs to improve to meet expectations, i.e., show revenue growth.

(Source: Author SEC Filing Research)

Consumer broadband has been the best performer in terms of increasing revenue over the past six quarters of all segments. Probably, a surprise to some, considering past talk of selling this side of the business. Broadband is the largest consumer segment and growing. Why they would sell this is beyond me unless it is a price that is richly valued.

(Source: Author SEC Filing Research)

What Needs To Occur

As I said earlier, overall revenue will fall for some time to come reinforcing claims that CTL is a melting ice cube. They need to slow total revenue declines to the point where gross margins, in terms of dollars not percent, start to level off and increase. One scenario toward this goal is to extend the current trends in Enterprise and Broadband. Two down and two to go being IGAM and SMB. We will see if the recent capex push starts to pay dividends so to speak. It appears to be showing up in Enterprise and Broadband.

The stock would be much higher if based on bottom line metrics. Free cash flow and EBITDA are healthy which leaves one piece of the puzzle left depressing the stock. Revenue visibility is still the main event that is pushing investors to the sidelines. Management's refusal to discuss long-term revenue when they have a long-term leverage target that is indirectly dependent on revenue is a mystery. What we can extrapolate from the leverage ratio target is, overall revenue will continue to fall through mid-2022. The declines will continue to shrink over time as reflected in the chart at the start of this article, which should eventually calm concerns over revenue and gross margins, assuming the trend continues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.