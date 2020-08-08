Product strength and a favorable market are strong positives for the second half of 2020.

There have been supply-chain challenges which are being addressed.

Nokia has demonstrated strong profitability in the second quarter despite a fall in revenues.

Nokia's (NYSE:NOK) strong earnings and cash performance resulted in the stock price rising by 10%. However, this was achieved on the back of lower revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

Figure 1: Nokia price evolution

Data by YCharts

This fall in revenues contrasts with the high number of 5G contracts allocated to the company almost on a weekly basis as reported by the media and higher demand for 4G/LTE (older mobile cellular technology) because of the COVID-led demand.

Therefore, my aim with this thesis will be firstly to assess the reasons for this shortfall in revenues taking into consideration the company's China strategy and supply chain challenges.

Then, I examine the profitability metrics for the second quarter as well as for the rest of the year and provide an indication as to the valuations.

Finally, in view of the geopolitical turmoil Huawei is in, I will ascertain whether Nokia can take advantage of the blacklisting the Chinese company, one of its main competitors, is facing to gain market share. I use the Ansoff matrix, also called the Product/Market expansion grid, for this purpose.

As a risk-averse investor for telecommunications stocks, I start with the negatives first.

Revenue down

First, revenue was down by 11%, and this was due to two reasons:

Significant drop in sales in China

COVID-19 impact

The explanation for the drop in sales in China, as mentioned in the Q2-2020 earnings transcript, was "the prudent approach we have taken in that market".

Now, this makes sense as the company has not incurred relatively high level of expenses which Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) had to incur, namely through the setting up of a field testing infrastructure costing $100 million in order to win 5G contracts from China Mobile (NYSE:CHA).

Hence, it was a wise move by Nokia given its previous cash position and the strategic plan to cut down on expenses since 2019. Moreover, this does not mean that Nokia is out of China.

In fact, the Finnish company is working with China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) to deliver 5G standalone phone calls on a live network. In this case, Nokia is deploying its software solution on a third-party's hardware platform.

With software products delivering higher margins than hardware, this software-first strategy makes a lot of sense in terms of not having to spend money for transporting boxes of equipment to customer premises.

Now, as to the impact constituted by COVID, this was due mostly to supply chain issues resulting from lock-down measures in some countries.

Consequently, the company had to move factory production to other countries as a result of a key vendor being impacted by COVID-19 in an attempt to keep up production. To this end, the company has a global supply chain spanning several countries.

The executives see things as easing in Q3-2020, but I will be following up on the supply chain item in the context of the forthcoming top management change.

In my last investment thesis on Nokia at the end of June, I had already highlighted the possibility of revenues being impacted by supply chain concerns.

Figure 2: Q2-2020 margin recovery reasons and estimates for Q3-2020 and Q4-2020

Source: Table built from data in earnings transcript and author's experience as a result of covering Nokia.

Exploring this further, according to the executives, Nokia has an agile supply chain, but as an investor, I need to see more concrete results in view of the geopolitical situation, whereby even the components which are used to manufacture RAN (radio access network) antennae can now be subject to scrutiny.

On a much more positive note, despite a decrease in revenues, there has been a rise in margins.

Profits up

Profitability is up both in terms of gross and operating margins. This was mostly due to Mobile Access generating higher gross margins, a segment from which Nokia derives more than 60% of revenues.

Figure 3: Net sales and margins per segment

Source: Seeking Alpha

As a result, net cash position was bolstered to $1.89 billion, up from $1.54 billion in the previous quarter. Total cash stood at $8.87 billion with free cash flow at $313 million compared to -$1.18 billion in Q2-2019.

Now, going forward into the third quarter, this high profitability level may be difficult to maintain because of less favorable regional mix (figure 2). This means Nokia will derive relatively less margins from sales in less favorable countries.

The shortfall should be offset to some extent through sales revenues in IP routing and Optics business which were impacted by supply chain issues (figure 2), namely in the US.

Furthermore, the surge in 4G/LTE demand seen in the second quarter should be maintained but not necessarily with the same profit levels. Still, COVID-led demand for capacity increase in 4G by mobile service providers should be sustained throughout the longer term.

On the positive side, 5G system on chip (SoC or also referred to as ReefShark) has resulted in a cheaper RAN product as manufacturing is easier compared to previously being non-integrated. As a result, Nokia is now more competitive.

Additionally, in 2021, there are billions of dollars to be made from the C-band as US carriers implement 5G in the mid-band range. In this context, Nokia has been the first to complete US-based 5G tests in the C-band spectrum successfully.

For investors, 5G has currently been deployed in the low band and high band with T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (V) respectively. The problem is that with low band, there is wide geographical coverage at the expense of speed, while for high band, it is the opposite.

The optimum mix of geographical coverage and speed is provided by the C-band.

To sum up, for Q3-2020, it will be more of a mixed quarter, but the fourth quarter will be strong in terms of profitability with Nokia reaping 25% of the revenues from previously (in 2019) implemented RANs being upgraded with ReefShark processors.

I now consider the new market paradigm as well as product strength made possible by Nokia's R&D team.

Market and product strength

It all started after the UK announced that it would block Huawei for security reasons. There were also indications that France and Italy may follow suit.

Moreover, mobile operators in Japan and Singapore have also said no to Huawei by allocating 5G contracts to competitors. There may also be such a move by India following some border skirmishes.

Finally, we already know the position of the US on this issue, and also Canada’s Telus (TU) has announced it has selected the two Scandinavian mobile equipment providers to build its 5G network. Therefore, this is a trend.

In this respect, according to some sources, more than half of Huawei's 91 5G contracts were in Europe as at February 2020.

Figure 4: Product/Market expansion grid

Source: Ansoff matrix adapted for Nokia by author

Interestingly, this is a vast market, with one of the key players having been evicted. Now, even if a rip and replace option, whereby Nokia just replaces all of the Chinese mobile manufacturer’s equipment, is not deemed feasible because of the high costs involved, a more phased replacement approach as part of the normal equipment refresh cycle can be envisaged.

Another factor which has to be borne in mind is that presence of competition drives costs and margins down and its absence will mean enhanced profit margins for Nokia.

More importantly, Nokia's end-to-end product portfolio, whereby the company not only provides 5G core and RAN but also IP routing and optical solutions, should play in its favor as a one-stop shop for telecommunications needs.

Looking ahead, the IP Routing segment, which is currently dwarfed by Mobile Access in terms of revenues, should play a more important role in generating sales for Nokia in the datacenter space. Within this framework, Nokia co-developed a solution with the hyperscalers (big public cloud providers). Now, this costly R&D effort is translating into concrete figures through a contract with Apple (AAPL) which is currently deploying Nokia's technology in its datacenters.

Three of the features of Nokia's solution are that firstly it removes the hassle of coding from Apple's developers who can then concentrate on integration works, and secondly, it simplifies the operation of the data center network. Thirdly, the FP4 chipset within the solution is the world’s first 3.0 Tb/s network processor and is of critical importance to avoid network traffic bottlenecks. Finally, in this case, Nokia managed to beat competitors like Cisco (CSCO), Juniper (JNPR) and Arista (ANET).

Now, to compete with the likes of Cisco, an enterprise networking play means that Nokia no longer operates within the realms of pure mobile telecommunications just like Huawei.

Thought-provoking, Huawei also is an end-to-end supplier.

It is for this reason that I see Nokia benefiting more from Huawei's absence than competitors and the Finnish company should be valued accordingly.

Valuations and key takeaways

Firstly, the company has raised its full-year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance to €0.25 ($0.30) from €0.23 ($0.27). Moreover, the operating margin target (adjusted) has been raised from 9.0% to 9.5% which, when I checked, is in line with its main European competitor.

However, trailing EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA ratios show that Nokia is undervalued not only when compared to Ericsson but also with everyone else.

Figure 5: Comparing Nokia and peers in terms of valuations

Source: Seeking Alpha

Therefore, Nokia's stock price should be higher in the medium term and my target is for a price of $5.5-6. Moreover, current volatility is an opportunity to buy. Furthermore, one revenue stream which brings some stability to the company's accounts is licensing, which was $1.54 billion (annualized) as at June 30.

Also, looking at debt, Nokia had approximately $7.1 billion outstanding with an average maturity of six years as at June 30. This translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, which is on the lower side. Therefore, I am realistically bullish on Nokia taking into consideration that any short-term pain will be offset by the new market dynamics and product strength gained in IP routing and regained in 5G RAN.

Also, the company's market penetration strategy in China, namely through the use of software, involves less financial risks.

Finally, sustained demand for the less flashy 4G/LTE technology from mobile service providers throughout the world in response to COVID-led network traffic surge now constitutes a "floor" in terms of stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ERIC and CSCO.



This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.