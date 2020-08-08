July Jobs Beats Estimate, But Money Velocity Craters; Disinflation Sets In

But inflation for Personal Consumption Expenditures, excluding fuel and food ("PCE Ex F&F"), printed at just half what it was toward the beginning of the year.

NEW YORK (Aug 7) - The July jobs report surprised, beating expectations and printing up 1,763,000 new jobs, above a consensus estimate of 1,600,000 jobs.

Revisions for May (+26,000) and June (-9,000) netted an additional 17,000 more jobs.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked down 90 bps to 10.2%, down from 11.1% in May. It is was 6.5 percentage points worse than last year. Fewer workers returned to the workforce in July, as the participation rate went from 61.5 to 61.4. The workforce continues to be substantially lower than last year, with 3.503 million fewer workers in the workforce than in July 2019.

The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment at 16.5% was down 1.5 percentage points from last month's 18%, but up 9.6 percentage points from last year.

Nominal year-on-year average weekly wages increased by 5.39% at a rate more than three and a half percentage points higher than inflation. Real wages increased by 3.59%, assuming the Trimmed Mean Annual PCE inflation rate of 1.8%. However, month-on-month nominal average weekly wages decreased slightly by about $0.55. Average weekly hours decreased by 1/10ths of an hour month-on-month. Hours were up 2/10ths of an hour year-on-year from 2019. Average jobs over the three and six months figures we track have improved, as shown below:

Analysis And Outlook

The last five months of the shutdown have disturbed what had been a mostly optimistic economy. While we saw some hope for reopening last month, recent spikes in COVID-19 among a number of western and southern states are disconcerting, and there is discernible fear among the elderly and those with comorbidities. We remain in a blind spot for the time being. As the economy has reopened, and as some states closed again, our circumspection expressed in prior jobs and GDP reports has proven warranted. We continue to have several overriding central economic concerns from COVID-19:

Negative interest rates and deflation: With cash flowing into the bond market and the 10-year still printing below 1.0% as trimmed mean core inflation prints month on month at 1.7 % and at an annual rate of 1.8%, bond investors are effectively paying for the safety of Treasury bonds. We're also seeing some troubling signs of disinflation, with June's 12-month PCE inflation, ex-F&F, ran at just 0.9%, just half the 1.8% it ran in January.

Supply side - There's some concern suppliers will likely be unable to meet their demand in the aftermath of COVID-19. We're already seeing this in the ISM report, where customer inventories are described as "too low" and reducing faster. This might cause some minor inflationary pressures in the first months of the economy re-opening. Other troubling elements of the ISM are as follows:

Category July June ∆ Status Rate Duration (Mo.) Employment 44.3 42.1 +2.2 Contracting Slower 12 Supplier Deliveries 55.8 56.9 -1.1 Slowing Slower 9 Inventories 47.0 50.5 -3.5 Contracting From Growing 1 Customers' Inventories 41.6 44.6 -3.0 Too Low Faster 46

Supply side (cont'd): The low inventories might, possibly, have a favorable effect in boosting manufacturing in later quarters, as prognosticated by presidential Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow in an interview this morning, but for the time being, we're assessing it as a reading that goods were not moving and that they are moving now, as illustrated in this schedule of Inventory to Sales. Accordingly, we assume no big burst in manufacturing. Instead, we anticipate inventory orders to remain flat, relative to what we saw before the onset of the pandemic. Service-related businesses that have "battened down the hatches" against COVID-19 resulted in the lower productivity we predicted at the start of the pandemic. See the detail below. Employers have seen continuing difficulty finding workers who are, in some instances, earning more on unemployment than in their regular job paychecks. We expect that to continue somewhat, as we expect federal COVID-19 maintenance payments to continue, although we doubt the $600 federal unemployment supplement will continue at that rate. It will likely be halved or cut to 2/3rds in any final deal and that there may be additional restrictions.

Demand side: The disinflation we see is troubling for heavily leveraged companies where cash flow may require debt restructuring. Continued low oil prices, while somewhat better, have shuttered many fracking operations, causing layoffs of well-paying jobs that have been reflected in the pre-COVID 19 jobs report

Defaults - Our concerns on defaults now extend to defaults on both foreign and domestic loans. China owes American, European, and British banks and other creditors, including Asian/Chinese investment funds. Our long-standing concerns about the rollover of dollar, euro, and pound denominated offshore corporate foreign currency bonds - concerns we've had since at least January of last year - were merely exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus, as roll-overs of both Chinese and other creditors debts will be much more difficult in the foreseeable future. That said, weakness in the dollar over the last few months has slightly ameliorated some of that concern.

Sociopolitical Matters - Events since the atrocious killing of George Floyd have accentuated and exacerbated a wider socioeconomic divide that will almost certainly require higher wage, low-skill jobs, higher taxes, and regulatory enhancements. The November election will be telling and decisive as to the future of the economy, with Democrats and Republicans both adopting a more populist agenda, but with widely divergent means to arrive at populist goals.

Geopolitical Concerns

Euro zone GDP printed down 12.1%, following on a decline of 3.6% in 2020Q1. It is the sharpest decline observed since time series started in 1995. EU27 growth declined 11.9%, following on a decline of 3.2% in 2020Q1.

The Bureau of National Statistics in China purports that China's GDP grew 11.5% after declining 10% in 2020Q1. News reports put the growth at just 3.2% after reporting a decrease of 6.8% in 2020Q1. China reporting has always been opaque under the CCP and is often exaggerated as part of state propaganda.

Japan's GDP declined at an annual rate of 2.2% in 2020Q1 on the second revision. (Note that the calculation method was revised to accommodate data collection difficulties arising from COVID-19.) We're still awaiting 2020Q2 GDP from Japan.

Nearly all the geopolitical considerations we ordinarily address in our monthly jobs report have been starkly overshadowed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, there are considerations we addressed in our discussion of 2020Q2 GDP.

Prospectively, unless such matters seem exigent or rapidly developing, we will keep discussions on geopolitical matters to our quarterly GDP reports, at least until we are on the other side of COVID-19. That said, we advise all investors to watch our Twitter account @stuysquare for fast moving geopolitical, political, or economic and social developments that merit your notice. Events that merit especially significant notice and which will affect investors' portfolios will be addressed as separate articles on Seeking Alpha when they appear to be imminent or within a day or two after they occur.

The US Economy

The "black swan" widespread pandemic of COVID-19 hammered the US economy harder and faster than we ever could have imagined and we are almost assuredly in a depression, defined as a decline of 10% or more in GDP in 2020Q2. As we explained in our 2020Q2 GDP report, we continue to doubt a "V"-shaped recovery is likely, but the "L"-shaped...um... "recovery" we predicted may be shorter than we originally estimated, depending on the course of the COVID-19 virus; indeed, it could become a "U"-shaped recovery for reasons we explained here.

Keep apprised of our outlook by checking our jobs reports here on Seeking Alpha.

Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report:

July Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wages Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for July 2020.

The number of people employed in July was 143,532,000, up 1,350,000 from June, but down 13,814,000 from the same period last year. Some 159,870,000 individuals were in the workforce, down 62,000 from last month and down 3,503,000 from last year. The labor participation rate declined to 61.4% from last month's 61.5% but was down from the 63.0% last year.

As we review economic data, please take note that the COVID-19 virus first became mainstream in the USA after December and only fully bloomed in March and that economic statistics reportage can be months behind. Data reporting for June or July, where it is available, is a far better indicator of the effect of the virus on the US economy - and whether we are emerging from its ill effects - than more lagging data from May. Later data is always better, particularly for prognostications about the future of the economy. Investors should also keep in mind that apparently "stellar" movements in their own right are, in most instances, merely a partial restoration of the status quo before COVID-19 hit. For example, a 20% increase in July, month-on-month, after a 25% decline in June isn't "growth" per se if one buys into the Broken Windows Fallacy.

Oil And Fuel Pricing

Fuel prices remained above the $2.00 per gallon threshold in July at $2.272. Gasoline prices for July are 4.7% higher than last month and 19.52% lower than last year.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices continue to be battered by Russian and Saudi efforts to knock out US fracking, as well as COVID-19, but are recovering. They have increased 6.62% from last month as of Wednesday, but are still 51.09% lower than the same time last year.

Other Macro Data

The JOLTS survey for May, the latest available data, released July 7th, showed 401,000 new job openings from April, but 1,903,000 fewer jobs than had been created in May 2019. Total separations decreased from the April series high of 9.975 million to just 4.175 million. While both are hopeful numbers, they are now almost three months old and have been largely subsumed by increasing spreads of COVID-19 in Southern and Western states.

Advance U.S. retail and food services sales for June (which are adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes) were $524.3 billion, an increase of 7.5% from the previous month and 1.1% above June 2019. The 17.7% increase from last month, loudly touted by some in the business media as a sign of retail recovery, was an improvement from an April figure that was down more than 14%, thus putting retail sales about where they were in March as the COVID-19 pandemic started battering the US. It was an anomaly.

This chart of advance retail sales from the St. Louis FRED system illustrates the warning we have tried to convey: we can expect big "improvements" that put us back where we had been, with just modest growth, but it's rather like running on a treadmill: you will have covered a lot of ground, but you went nowhere. That's why we think GDP will print overall negative and likely in depression for all of 2020. The next report for retail sales for July is due August 14th. June's new orders for manufactured durable goods, released July 27th, increased 7.3% to $206.9 billion.

The TSI for April, the latest available data, printed at -32.1, the biggest decrease since this statistic was adopted.

Debt service as a percentage of household debt was moving up again before the COVID-19 crisis hit. It actually fell in 2020Q1, presumably as credit card debt dropped as shopping did. We were heartened that people are taking home more cash from the 2017 tax cut, so that debt service accounted for a lesser percentage of disposable income. Data for 2019Q1 showed debt service as a percentage of disposable income at 9.66, the lowest level since records started being kept 40 years ago. It ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession. We expect the percentage to be higher in 2020Q2 as layoffs decimate the economy and household income, but that data has not yet printed.

As we had anticipated in our last jobs report, M-2 velocity cratered further to the lowest level in history with 2020Q2 GDP, given the Fed having opened the monetary spigot fully and the cratering of the economy from COVID-19.

We note these other macro developments since our February jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for June reported this morning showed sales up 8.8% month on month, but down 8.5% year on year. Inventories were down 1.4% month on month and down 5.7% from last year. The April inventory to sales ratio was 1.38 month on month, up from 1.34 last year.

Building permits for June, released July 17th, were up 2.1% from June, but down 2.5% from last year. Housing starts increased 17.3% month on month in May, recovering somewhat from a massive 30.2% month-on-month loss in April. But they were still down 4.0% year on year.

The ISM Manufacturing report for June, released Monday, showed growth at 54.2, up from 52.6. The ISM Non-Manufacturing report, now called the "Services PMI", for July printed at 58.1, up 1 point from June.

Personal Income & Outlays for June, released July 31st, showed disposable personal income down 1.4% month on month in current dollars and down 1.8% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was down 1.1%

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for June was up 5.6% in current dollars and 5.2% in chained 2012 dollars.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, released August 4th, climbed just slightly, by 2.5 points, to 46.8. (But still below the threshold of 50 that indicates growth).

Nonfarm Labor productivity in 2020Q1, as revised June 4th, decreased 0.9% (revised), as output decreased 6.5% and hours worked dropped 5.6% while average unit costs increased 5.1%. Average hourly wages increased at 1.9%. To quote the original release, "The 0.9 percent decline in nonfarm business sector labor productivity in the first quarter of 2020 was only the second quarterly decline since the fourth quarter of 2015, when output per hour decreased 2.9 percent. The 6.5-percent first-quarter 2020 decrease in output was the largest since the first quarter of 2009, when output also fell 6.5 percent, and the 5.6-percent decline in hours worked was the largest since the second quarter of 2009 (- 8.7 percent)."

Fed Measures

The Fed has made clear that it will be at the ready to maintain liquidity in the markets.

Trimmed mean inflation for personal consumption expenditures, less food and energy, or "Real PCE," for the Dallas Fed is at 0.9% year on year. The real PCE price deflator, reportedly the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, cratered further to just 0.9%, about half what it was at the beginning of the year, hence our concerns about disinflation.

The yield curve has widened albeit at sharply reduced overall rates, given the Fed's emergency actions. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3 Month/10 Year yield curve of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. As of yesterday, July 6th, the 3 Month/10 year yield curve was separated by 45 bps.

GDP predictions remain extraordinarily difficult in the current environment as the quantum of economic change has been so volatile, measured in multiple percentage points instead of tens of basis points. Not knowing the outcome of the pandemic, or the consequences of re-opening, our estimate requires a much wider range of values than our usual 30 to 50 bps, but we have revised our estimate for 2020Q3 to print down 3% to 5%.

Investment Summary

Outperform : Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition as well as pandemic market growth that will likely continue thereafter, and consumer discretionary and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment. Longer-term investors might leg into well-capitalized higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017. We continue to believe CHF is a safe-haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty we discussed above and may likely be a better alternative than gold. That said, we are concerned Treasury may label Switzerland a currency manipulator. We've always been wary of gold as a volatile commodity that may be an overrated "safe haven".

: Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition as well as pandemic market growth that will likely continue thereafter, and consumer discretionary and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment. Longer-term investors might leg into well-capitalized higher-end QSRs and casual dining; REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017. We continue to believe CHF is a safe-haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty we discussed above and may likely be a better alternative than gold. That said, we are concerned Treasury may label Switzerland a currency manipulator. We've always been wary of gold as a volatile commodity that may be an overrated "safe haven". Perform : Consumer discretionary and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; healthcare; and currencies of developing nations such as INR, GBP, and EUR.

: Consumer discretionary and retail across middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; healthcare; and currencies of developing nations such as INR, GBP, and EUR. Underperform: Financials; heavily-leveraged REITs, the asset-light hospitality sector on speculation of declining GDP and COVID-19, especially lower-end hospitality as US consumer confidence and lower fuel costs allow domestic travelers to "trade up" to the lower end of luxury brands (for example, lower-end Marriott (MAR) brands, like Fairfield, from a Choice Hotels (CHH) brand); airlines, again on COVID-19; and technology; lower-end, lower-quality QSRs (e.g., MCD, DPZ, YUM, etc.) on greater US delivery competition by their higher-end counterparts.

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change). If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, August 7, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We associate with principals of Technometrica on survey work in some elements of our business.