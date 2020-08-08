Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (DVCR) CEO Jay McKnight on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX:DVCR) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Jay McKnight - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jay McKnight

Thank you, Alexa. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining Diversicare's 2020 second quarter earnings call. As we have shared before, we have had and continue to have a substantial exposure in certain jurisdictions that have some of the highest professional liability cost per bed in the country. Also, we cannot predict the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our future professional liability costs. These factors and other challenges facing our industry have been taken into consideration in developing our operating and strategic direction. I'm going to spend some time discussing the second quarter's results with a specific focus on the impact of COVID-19 on our company and industry. Kerry Massey, our Chief Financial Officer will provide some more in-depth financial information for the quarter, and we will conclude with some time for questions.

Our team continues to perform admirably in very difficult times. First enormous challenge our center and region teams along with our support team have worked together to take care of our patients, residents and team members are working together tirelessly. The team has been very adaptive to changing working conditions and found new and innovative ways to manage operations that continue to amaze us and it's a privilege to serve with them.

As we shared last quarter, we ended 2019 on an improving trend, and saw that into the beginning of 2020. The first quarter was an improved one, and the second quarter follow along well. We ended the second quarter with net income of 1.8 million for continuing operations. Despite the impact of COVID-19 crisis, our financial results for the quarter are largely where we thought they would be earlier in the year, but not by the means we expected. We recognized 5.1 million of federal stimulus during the quarter, with another 4.2 million of state Medicaid add-ons. We also incurred 3.4 million of additional COVID related expenses for staffing, testing PPE.

The stimulus money has enabled us to absorb these extra expenses at a time when patient served census has decreased materially. In the quarter we saw an 8% decrease in patients served from the prior year. While our skilled mix improved from 14.3% for the year ago, quarter to 15% this year. Our census has declined more since June 30.

This census decline is very much in line with our industry in our respective operating states. We believe the federal stimulus money we have received will be key in our efforts to recover from this pandemic, which we believe may take months if not years. The federal stimulus dollars can only be used for lost revenue or COVID-19 related expenses. Kerry will provide some more detail on this in his prepared remarks.

Some of our states are working to assist providers through additional Medicaid funds. Notable for us are the states of Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, which have temporarily increased Medicaid and hospice rates for skilled nursing facilities as part of their utilization of federal FMAP dollars that they have received to combat the pandemic.

We began to see the impact of the virus in March, but really felt it broadly this quarter. As of today, we have dealt with, or are dealing with COVID-19 directly in 56 of our 62 centers. That means that we have had patients, residents or team members test positive for the virus. We maintain a COVID-19 update page on our company's website that includes certain information about our experience. We encourage you to review that website for our most recent updates.

We've had over 1300 patients and residents test positive and approximately 1200 team members test positive. Between 50% and 60% of each of these groups have been asymptomatic positives, which highlights the desperate need for testing in the long term care setting.

In July, CMS announced that every qualifying skilled nursing facility in the country will receive a rapid testing device from the government. The first phase of those machines has started shipping and we have received a couple of them already. We are appreciative of this effort and look forward to getting these testing devices in all of our centers over the next few months.

We have shared and as has been widely discussed the Long term care setting were initially designated a lower priority for testing kits, which we feel was a mistake and resource allocation. We have seen some improvement in test availability, but we still have room to improve. Testing is key for us to be able to properly cohort our positive and negative patients, but also so that we can meet national, state and local reporting requirements. We are purchasing and administering thousands of tests each week, all of lab partners requiring us to ship the tests and wait for the results. We look forward to being able to administer the tests and see results in our centers.

Focusing on the financial results. For the second quarter, we realized net income from continuing operations of $1.8 million compared to a net loss of $22.6 million for the year ago quarter. EBITDA for the quarter was $19 million. EBITDA of $5.5 million compares very favorably to a $1.6 million EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2019 for a $7.1 million improvement. The second quarter of 2019 include $3.1 million of expense related to our government settlement. Adjusting for that item, our EBITDA improvement year-over-year was $4 million.

Our same store patient revenue for the quarter was $118.2 million compared to $118 million for the year ago quarter. Our total occupancy for available beds was down from 83.5% to 74.9%, with skilled mix increasing from 14.3% to 15%.

Our quarterly Medicare and Medicaid and managed care rates increased year-over-year by $40.92, $2.48, and $33.96 respectively. Please note that the Medicaid rate does not include the impact of the temporary increases in Alabama, Tennessee and Texas.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Kerry for some specific remarks on our financial statements.

Kerry Massey

Thank you, Jay. As Jay noted in his comments, we started off the year well continuing our favorable trend from the fourth quarter of 2019. The work that we completed in the prior year, including an increased focus on our operational costs structure continued to draw a favorable results into the second quarter.

As we began to experience the impact of COVID-19 more broadly on our centers during the second quarter, our volume of patient serve declined and our operating expenses increased. The stimulus money that we have received helped to offset these unfavorable impacts.

Patient revenue for the second quarter was $118.2 million from our continuing operations, representing an increase of approximately $200,000 from the prior quarter. The increase resulted in part from the increase in Medicare, Medicaid and managed care rates that Jay referenced, which provided an additional $3.2 million of revenue over the prior year quarter.

We also benefited from $1.1 million of incremental revenue from our participation in the Texas QIPP program, as we continue to perform well against the quality benchmarks for that program. The decline in patients served in corresponding decrease in patient revenue that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic was partially offset by $4.2 million of increased Medicaid and hospice reimbursement from the state of Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, in connection with a temporary increase in the federal matching rate under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Today we have received $31.2 million of federal stimulus support under the CARES Act PPPHCE Act of which we recognize $5.1 million as other operating income for the second quarter. The federal stimulus funds must be used to offset the lost revenue and increased healthcare related expenses experienced as a result of the pandemic. We expect to recognize the remaining stimulus funds over future periods in relation to those anticipated unfavorable impacts.

Our operating expenses for the quarter of $95.8 million at 81% of patient revenue were up as a percentage of revenue from the prior year quarter of $94.7 million or 80.2% of revenue. The increase in operating expenses which was driven by the impact of the pandemic on our operations, including an additional $2.3 million of labor expenses, and $1.1 million of supplies and other infection control expenses that were incurred in providing care to the patients or residents and our centers that were affected by COVID-19 and also preparing our centers for potential outbreaks.

Excluding the impact of COVID-19 on our operating expenses, we continue to benefit from the improve we previously made to our operating cost structure. General administrative expenses for the current quarter of $6.9 million, or 5.8% of patient revenue decreased over $200,000 from the prior year quarter of $7.1 million, or 6% of patient revenue. The reduction in G&A expenses resulted from decreased legal expenses and also from our initiatives to drive efficiencies through the functions that support the operations of our centers.

Our professional liability expense for the current quarter of $2.1 million, or 1.8% of revenue increased by half a million dollars, compared to the prior year quarter of $1.6 million, or 1.4% of revenue.

Professional Liability expenses often fluctuate from prior -- from period to period due to the results of third party actuarial studies, changes in insurance premiums and costs incurred to defend and settle existing claims. Lease expense for the quarter of $13.5 million was approximately $400,000 from the prior year quarter. The increase resulted from the amendment to our master lease with Omega in connection with our exit from Kentucky during the third quarter of 2019.

As we have stated in previous quarters, we are in the early years of our master lease agreements with Omega and Golden Living. As a result, GAAP rent expense for these operating leases is more than the actual cash rent that we pay. Our lease expense for the quarter includes approximately $800,000 of non-cash straight line rent associated with these Master Lease Agreements.

Our EBITDA for the second quarter was $5.5 million, an improvement of $7.1 million from the prior quarter. Adjusting for lease expense, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $19 million. That concludes our discussion of the Q2 financial results. I will now turn the call back over to Jay, for some closing remarks.

Jay McKnight

A few days ago, the CMS rule for our annual Medicare increase was finalized. Our industry will receive a 2.2% market basket Medicare increase effective October 1. The payment methodology that CMS uses to reimburse us PDPM was not changed in the final rule. This quarter was a material improvement over the prior year despite COVID, but not necessarily because of COVID and a related stimulus support. What I mean by that is that all of our work to right size the company’s overhead and expense structure, improved the risk profile, or performance under the Texas QIPP program and other items have had a positive impact on our financial results.

As I mentioned earlier, we ended up materially on track with where we thought we would be got here in a very different way. Again, we want to recognize our hard working team here at Diversicare, they're doing heroic work in our centers and have been an exemplary through an unprecedented time for our industry. As is our custom, we'd like to conclude this call by reminding you of our mission statement to improve every life we touch by providing exceptional health care and exceeding expectation. This concludes our prepared remarks today. We’ll now open the call for questions.

