BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) CEO Dave Flitman on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Neese - Senior Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Dave Flitman - Chief Executive Officer

Jim Major - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Manthey - Baird

Ashley Kim - Barclays

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Noah Merkousko - Stephens, Inc.

Ryan Gilbert - BTIG

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Michael Neese

Thank you, Victor. Good afternoon and welcome to our 2020 second quarter earnings call. I hope you and your families are safe and well. Thank you for joining us on short notice as we decided to move our call to today in light of the potential impacts of the Tropical Storm Isaias to the Raleigh, North Carolina area, where our headquarters are located. As a result, we thought it made sense to accelerate our timing to this afternoon.

For today’s call, Dave Flitman, our Chief Executive Officer, will highlight our record second quarter results and update you on our COVID-19 response, including progress on our 3 key priorities during the pandemic. Next, Jim Major, our CFO, will provide further details of our second quarter results. In addition to our prepared remarks, a slide deck and this afternoon’s press release are all available on our website at ir.buildwithbmc.com.

Our remarks in the press release, presentation and this call contain forward-looking and cautionary statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and projections of future results. Please review the forward-looking statements section in today's press release and in our SEC filings for various factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements and projections.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Flitman

Thanks Mike. Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for joining us. I want to start by saying our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to thank everyone who is on the frontline fighting this battle, especially our nation’s health care workers and first responders. I also want to, again, thank all of our associates, who continue to work tirelessly throughout these unprecedented times. I am very proud of all they are doing to keep themselves safe and meet the needs of our customers.

This afternoon, I will discuss our strong second quarter results and highlight our record net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Before I get into our results, I wanted to update you on our progress regarding our 3 key priorities during the pandemic, which we laid out during last quarter’s earnings call. First, our top priority remains keeping our associates, suppliers and customers safe as the pandemic evolves. Safety is one of our core values, and we are dedicated to ensuring that the safety of BMC’s associates and families are of the utmost importance during these challenging times.

Beginning in March, we took numerous steps to protect our associates, suppliers, customers and communities. We created a task force made up of individuals from several functional areas that continue to meet daily to ensure that we react and respond in real-time as the situation evolves. One such step was to implement detailed cleaning and disinfecting processes at all of our facilities as well as social distancing protocols. Since June, we have required face coverings to be worn at all locations when social distancing is not possible and for all associates in customer-facing roles. We have continually updated and improved the signage provided to our facilities, with reference to the latest state, local and CDC requirements. We instituted an associate symptom checklist with self-screening questions, which must be answered before associates enter a BMC facility. And we conduct monthly safety calls with managers to review new actions. We continue to monitor the situation and take all necessary and appropriate action, with safety always on the top of our agenda. Second, accelerating productivity and implementing cost savings across our business, while preserving our best-in-class service level, has been critical to our strong performance.

Through the BMC Operating System, we have delivered approximately $10.6 million in productivity during the first half of 2020, which is an increase of more than 70% from the first half of 2019. Key initiatives driving that acceleration include increasing productivity in our trust manufacturing operations, improving driver efficiency and truck turnaround times, a 30% improvement in safety as measured by reduced recordable injury rates, improving our pricing and margin management processes and many Lean Six Sigma projects aimed at driving improvement throughout our local operations. Our operational teams are highly focused on creating a culture of continuous improvement and have resources dedicated to supporting this work.

Additionally, our SG&A expense as a percent of net sales declined 150 basis points to 17.7% as we took swift action beyond our Operating System initiatives to accelerate our efforts amid the economic and industry uncertainty. We will continue to drive productivity throughout this year as we step on the accelerator in this important area of our business. And finally, maximizing liquidity and financial strength of our company has also been a priority for us. At the end of the second quarter, our total liquidity was approximately $615.7 million, and we repaid the $144 million that we had previously borrowed against our revolver. We have no debt maturities until 2024, and we were 0.3x levered as of June 30.

Now, let’s turn to our record second quarter results. Our strong second quarter results exceeded our expectations, driven by the steadfast execution of our strategy, accelerated productivity and structural cost savings across our business, coupled with a strong pipeline of construction activity. We’re pleased that our team’s efforts enabled us to generate strong net sales growth in millwork, doors and windows, our Pro Remodel and Multi-Family segments as well as outperform the market in single-family starts, all of which resulted in record net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter. These strong results are a true testament to the determination of our associates who continue to remain focused on growing the value-added segments of our business, while providing outstanding customer service despite their personal sacrifice in this unprecedented environment. Our pipeline of housing activity remained strong during the months of May through July. However, we’re mindful that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are very fluid and ever evolving. As a result, we’re continuing to maintain strong controls on our operating expenses to further strengthen our position for future growth, and we firmly believe we will come out of this situation a stronger, more nimble company.

I will now highlight some of our second quarter financial results. Net sales increased 3.5% to $979.9 million, primarily driven by growth from strategic acquisitions and price inflation. We grew our gross profit dollars by nearly 3% to $252.8 million. We took decisive actions early in the second quarter and decreased SG&A by approximately $13 million, excluding acquisitions and the impact of the out-of-period correction in the prior year. This decrease was driven by headcount reductions, BMC Operating System productivity gains, decreases in compensation and other temporary actions. These necessary actions translated into strong adjusted EBITDA growth of 23% to a record $90.3 million as well as a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.2%. Our millwork, doors and windows segment grew by 6% for the quarter and by double digits for the first 6 months of 2020.

Our Multi-Family and Pro Remodel segments grew approximately 26% and 16%, respectively, and are performing well ahead of our expectations. We believe the long-term underlying industry fundamentals remain strong, as evidenced by record low interest rates, strong homebuyer demand and low housing inventories. In fact, sales of new single-family houses in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $776,000, 13.8% above the revised May rate of $682,000. And new home inventories are at the lowest we’ve seen in at least 4 years.

Before passing the call over to Jim, as I’ve done on previous calls, I’d like to highlight one of our many valued associates. As production scheduling supervisor at our Auburn, Washington millwork location, Lori Edwards’ experience and dedication to BMC makes her an invaluable member of our Pacific Northwest team and a critical link between our sales and production teams. While Lori does a tremendous job in her day-to-day work, her generosity and character really shined through during her location’s 5-week suspension of operations during the second quarter.

While at home, Lori used her selling talents to make more than 400 cloth face coverings for her coworkers and community members. She even took the time to hand select fabrics and designs that reflected people’s personalities and interests. Her thoughtfulness knows no bounds, and the masks she made are a tangible reminder that times of crisis can and usually does bring out the best in people. Like the PPE she made by hand, Lori is one of a kind, and we’re proud to have her on the BMC team. Thank you, Lori, and the many unsung heroes we have at BMC, who are supporting and selflessly helping their teammates, customers, partners and communities.

To wrap up, I am extremely proud of our associates, who helped us deliver record results in the quarter. We believe our solid first half performance, coupled with strong underlying industry fundamentals, will result in our continued positive momentum in the second half of 2020.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jim for a detailed look at our second quarter results and our third quarter outlook.

Jim Major

Thanks, Dave. I would also like to thank our associates for their incredible focus and dedication during this challenging time. We greatly appreciate everything they are doing for our customers and communities.

I would like to discuss our strong second quarter financial results, which came in higher than we forecasted on the revenue and adjusted EBITDA lines. We delivered solid top line growth of 3.5%. Our net sales came in higher-than-expected due to a quick bounce back in construction activity in markets which were briefly shut down by stay-at-home orders, strong core organic growth in multi-family and remodeling and accelerating commodity price inflation.

Overall, growth was driven by acquisition contributions of 4.3% and price inflation of 2%. These increases were partially offset by a 2.2% decrease from other organic sales declines and a 0.6% decrease due to the impact of our closed Arkansas location. Organic volume declines were primarily driven by COVID-19-related shutdowns in the first half of the quarter, which heavily impacted our Pacific Northwest and Western divisions. Early in the second quarter, some construction activity was paused due to the pandemic, as several of our facilities in California, Washington and Pennsylvania suspended operations due to state or local mandates. As a result, this impacted our growth rates with single-family homebuilders and in structural components as that product category is purchased almost exclusively by our single-family homebuilder customers.

However, I would point out that we significantly outperformed single-family starts, which were down in the low to mid-teens in the second quarter. In addition, with shutdown orders now lifted, we believe growth rates in these categories are poised to recover quickly in the second half of the year. Sales in our millwork, doors and windows segment increased 6.2%. We continued to gain share in this higher-margin segment, an encouraging sign as we strive to organically grow our value-added products. We also saw strong growth with pro remodeling and multi-family contractors, which were up 15.8% and 25.8%, respectively.

Turning to gross profit for the quarter, which increased by 2.9% to $252.8 million, gross profit as a percentage of sales was 25.8% compared to 26% for the second quarter of 2019. Overall, gross margins were stronger-than-expected, driven by solid pricing discipline and a very strong mix of millwork sales, which is our highest gross margin product category. The 20 basis point decline in gross margin was driven by a decrease in the gross margin of lumber and lumber sheet goods and structural components product categories, which benefited from unusually high commodity price-related gross margins during the prior year period.

SG&A expenses decreased 4.4% or $8 million to $173.4 million. As you may recall, we had an out-of-period correction in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding this prior $4.3 million impact, SG&A expenses decreased $3.7 million. Other factors impacting SG&A expenses include an approximately $10 million decrease in associate wages, benefits and other employee-related costs, which were partially offset by an increase of $9 million related to SG&A expenses of our recent acquisitions. The remaining decrease was primarily related to lower fuel costs and a reduction in other costs. We estimate approximately 50% of our second quarter cost savings related to temporary circumstances due to the pandemic. These would include lower travel, changes in associate benefits and lower fuel costs.

In addition, we made the decision to consolidate 3 underperforming locations, which will occur in the third quarter. We have no immediate plans to close any additional locations. Net income hit a quarterly record of $43.6 million or $0.65 per diluted share compared to $35.7 million or $0.53 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS increased 23.7% year-over-year to $0.73. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23.2% to a record $90.3 million. We are extremely pleased with our adjusted EBITDA margin, which increased 150 basis points to a record 9.2%. In fact, our LTM adjusted EBITDA margins reached a company record and industry-leading 7.5%. Staying focused on our value-added products and cost controls will continue to yield solid margins in the quarters to come.

Let’s now turn to our cash flow. And cash provided by operating activities increased $84.5 million to $136.1 million, primarily due to changes in working capital. We finished the quarter with lower-than-expected inventory levels due to higher customer demand and longer lead times to receive products from suppliers. We will continue to focus on cash generation for the second half of the year, and expect we will be solidly free cash flow positive over the remainder of 2020. Total liquidity at the end of the second quarter was approximately $615.7 million, which included $253.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $362.3 million of borrowing availability under our asset-backed revolving credit facility. During the first quarter, we borrowed $144 million under our revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure. In June 2020, we repaid this amount and currently do not have any outstanding borrowings under our revolver. Additionally, as Dave noted, we have no long-term debt maturities until 2024.

As of the quarter end, our net debt was approximately 0.3x our LTM adjusted EBITDA. This is substantially below our long-term target leverage of 2 to 2.5x EBITDA and gives us the flexibility to reinvest in our business and pursue strategic M&A. While many acquisition discussions were paused during the second quarter due to the pandemic, we have seen most of those conversations resume and the overall pipeline of opportunities remains very strong.

Capital expenditures totaled $18.3 million, which was down $10.4 million from the prior year period. These expenditures were primarily used to fund purchases of vehicles and equipment to replace aged assets and support facility, technology and automation investments and enhance efficiency. We still have approximately $25 million to $35 million of attractive projects in-flight that will continue throughout the second half of the year. Most of the capital will be deployed in safety, productivity, fleet and structural components in millwork. We did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter. At quarter end, we had approximately $54.2 million of capacity remaining under the current share repurchase authorization, which expires in November 2020.

Turning now to current conditions, we would like to share with you what we are seeing in the business today. Currently, all of our facilities are open, and we are seeing strong underlying demand in the single-family and remodeling sectors. Most builders are seeing increased buyer traffic and new home orders. Our top line momentum continued in July, where we drove value-added products and we saw strong demand across our different customer types. While the dimensional lumber index averaged $407 in the second quarter, it has increased by nearly 80% over the past 3 months from a low of $348 on April 10 to a record $627 on July 31. While these rapid increases in lumber prices could put short-term pressure on our gross margin percentage, we expect gross profit dollar growth in the back half of 2020.

Additionally, we would expect higher commodity prices to reduce our year-over-year SG&A expense as a percent of sales as our operating expenses are leveraged across a higher revenue base. More specifically, as we look at our preliminary July sales trends and recent trends in commodity prices, single-family starts, new home sales and housing inventories, we estimate our third quarter net sales to increase approximately 5% to 10% as compared to the prior year. And we believe our Q3 adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $75 million to $85 million. The combination of strong top line growth and cost controls should position us well for year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA in the back half of 2020. Our team is highly focused on driving value-added organic growth, generating cash flow, reducing operating expenses and maintaining strong liquidity.

So with that, let me turn the call back over to Dave.

Dave Flitman

Thanks, Jim. As we have highlighted, the early and significant actions we took to manage our ongoing business operations paid off with our record second quarter results. Although the pandemic initially slowed things down from an M&A perspective, we are now ramping up our conversations with private distributors. Our pipeline of acquisition candidates has never been stronger, and inorganic growth through M&A remains a very important pillar of our business strategy.

I am extremely proud of our associates and their continued focus on our customers as we navigate these challenging times together. I have been with our great company for nearly 2 years now and I have never been more excited than I am today about our future and our potential. We are still in the early innings of our work to drive growth, productivity and innovation, and our associates remain eager to grow our higher margin value-added products, while helping our customers solve their toughest problems. I couldn’t be more pleased with our first half results and the underlying progress we are making to improve our business. As a result of our team’s hard work over the last 12 months, we have not only consistently outpaced the underlying market growth in our value-added segments, but as Jim highlighted, we have also achieved industry-leading profitability with LTM EBITDA margins of 7.5% and still see substantial opportunity for further improvement in EBITDA margins over time.

To wrap up, I strongly believe we have the best talent on the field, the right business strategies. And as we remain focused on strengthening our execution, we will continue to transform our company into an operational powerhouse. I am confident that our efforts will enable our ability to sustainably outperform the market and deliver long-term shareholder value.

Thanks again for joining us today and be safe. Victor, please lead us into Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from David Manthey with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

David Manthey

Thank you. Good afternoon, guys. So I know that the theme within homebuilding is this urban flight and the lack of inventory and low rates and everything. But do you give any credence or do you have any thoughts about potential mortgage defaults or foreclosures that could disrupt the market over the next year or 2? Is that something that’s on your radar screen today?

Jim Major

Yes. Dave, I mean, obviously, that – with uncertain economic times, I suppose that’s a risk. That is something that, obviously, we keep a close eye on. But as we sit here today, certainly, that does not seem to be impacting the market or the underlying mortgage markets. And so the Fed and government, I think, is pretty accommodative, and certainly doing everything within their power to be supportive of mortgage markets right now. And certainly, we would expect that’s likely to continue here for the foreseeable future.

David Manthey

Okay, thanks for that. And second, you mentioned stepping on the accelerator of SG&A reduction. But you also mentioned that about half of the decline in SG&A was temporary. So if we look at the $8 million year-to-year SG&A decline, are you saying that $4 million is temporary, $4 million is permanent? And if that is the case, then when does the temporary piece come back? Does that jump back right away in the third quarter or does it scale back over the second half or how do you see that?

Jim Major

Yes. Dave, so I think the right way to think about it is if you take out the $4 million out-of-period item from the prior year and also the $9 million impact from acquisitions, kind of, the underlying decrease year-over-year is right around $13 million. And so that would be sort of your 50-50 split. We would not expect all of those temporary items to come back here in the third quarter. While fuel costs have rebounded some, obviously, they are still below prior year levels, obviously, savings from travel or other things like that are, certainly, not likely to bounce back here in the third quarter. So – but, obviously, over time, we would expect those temporary actions to likely come back to pre-COVID levels.

Dave Flitman

As we did say, Dave, we have restarted all of our operations everywhere across the country, so, no impact there.

David Manthey

Yes. Make sense. Thank you very much, guys. Good luck.

Dave Flitman

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Bouley with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Ashley Kim

This is Ashley Kim on for Matt today. Thank you for taking my question. So just on the 3Q sales guide what kind of performance across your different end markets are you kind of baking into this outlook?

Jim Major

Yes. I think, at this point, the rebound has been pretty consistent, right? Looking back at Q2, we had a very disproportionate impact out on the West Coast in Washington from some of the shutdown orders. But with that, hopefully, being in the rearview mirror, certainly, as of today, we are seeing pretty consistent bounce back, particularly in single-family across our geographies.

Ashley Kim

Great. Thank you. And then how much gross margin impact you expect just with the rising lumber costs – or sorry, rising lumber prices? And how quickly do you think this could normalize again?

Jim Major

Sure. So as we said on the call, we do expect the rapid uptick in lumber cost to impact negatively our gross margin percentage, but it also helps to bring down the SG&A percentage as well. Hard to put a precise number on it, but right now, our current thinking would be that gross margins would probably be down about 50 to 100 basis points in the third quarter relative to what we just reported here in the second quarter.

Ashley Kim

Thanks. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Dahl with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Dahl

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions and nice job on the results. Just on the 3Q sales commentary, could you give us a sense of breaking down that 5% to 10%? What is commodity inflation? What’s core organic? And then what’s the expected M&A contribution?

Jim Major

Yes, Mike, I am probably not smart enough to give you exact numbers there, but I can tell you, directionally, the benefit from acquisition growth is going to decelerate some here in Q3 from what we just reported in Q2, just because we are going to lap 3 more of the acquisitions that we did back in 2019. Clearly, the benefit of the top line growth, if you will, from price inflation should accelerate here some from the 2% that we just reported in Q2, but would also remind folks that there’s that usual 45 to 60-day lag. So what you are seeing in the Random Lengths Index today isn’t necessarily going to fully reflect itself in our selling prices here in Q3. And then certainly, we would also expect the organic growth numbers to flip back into a positive territory here in the third quarter. And certainly what the builders have reported here throughout earnings season and various surveys is certainly encouraging for the balance of Q3.

Mike Dahl

Okay. And then my second question, just in terms of – a lot of the growth came from – or there was pretty significant year-on-year growth in multi-family, commercial other. I know the acquisitions would have impacted that segment a bit also in 2Q. But I think those are 2 end markets that maybe surprising to some that those would be leading the growth. And I know you talked about more balanced performance in 3Q across end markets, but could you just describe what you’re seeing in multi-family and commercial in terms of your backlog activity and think about that, not just in 3Q, but as we go forward over the next couple of quarters?

Dave Flitman

Yes, this is Dave, Mike. Good question, obviously, and we have been growing. If you look back, we have been growing multi-family at double digits here for several quarters in a row and we have got a very focused team in the Multi-Family segment. We don’t go after that business everywhere. We’ve got a very experienced team focused in end-use markets there in Texas and the South East and a little bit in California and the West Coast. And they’ve been consistently performing over time. Our backlog at the moment remains robust. Obviously, we’ve seen the outlook for multi-family that might suppose some decline in that over time. And the other thing I would just point out is given that rapid double-digit growth that we’ve had, starting really in the back half of 2019, we’re going to come up against some pretty strong growth comps here in the back half of 2020. We have got really solid performance. The other thing I’d highlight is our Pro Remodel segment now has had three consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. And as you recall, we reconstituted that team almost 2 years ago now, and they’ve done some really nice work getting after that end market for us. And I think that work is sustainable over time. I feel really good about the work they’re doing and the customers they are bringing on board. And as Jim said, single-family bounced back really nice in the second half of the second quarter there and we are seeing that strength continue here into July.

Mike Dahl

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Trey Grooms with Stephens, Inc.

Noah Merkousko

This is actually Noah Merkousko on for Trey this evening. So my first question, we have seen lumber prices rise really rapidly here. And from what I understand, it sounds like the mills may overcut capacity when COVID fears were at their highest, but it sounds like demand has held in better than we expected. And so I’m wondering if in your conversations with suppliers or anything that you have seen, do you continue to expect that sort of supply and demand imbalance for the lumber market to continue or are you hearing of people bringing on capacity that might ease some of the lumber inflation we’ve seen recently?

Dave Flitman

Yes. I would say there’s a lot going on in that market. Very good question. Obviously, there’s a lot going on there, a lot of moving pieces. Just as a reminder, I think the industry took off quite a bit of capacity in the back half of 2019 as you approach normal seasonality and anticipation that things were not going to be quite as robust as they ended up being, obviously, going into 2020. On top of that, I think everyone has had some challenges just around the increased demand, first of all, that’s come not only from homebuilding, but also from what you are seeing out of the big boxes. With all the R&R work going on, with everyone hold up at home here for several months, I think it’s a combination of that unexpected demand, some of that permanent capacity that was reduced last year. And then I think they have all seen a bit of challenges relative to COVID, like we all have, just in terms of staffing levels and those sorts of things. And so I think there is a number of things impinging on the industry at the moment that’s driving not only the price increase that we’ve seen, but also some of the near-term supply challenges hard to understand exactly when all of that will abate. I will tell you that from what we understand, talking to our suppliers, the mills are doing all they can to bring the capacity back to the levels that they needed as quickly as possible. And we would expect to over time that, that will correct, just hard to predict how quickly and exactly when.

Noah Merkousko

Alright, I appreciate that. That’s helpful. And then just as a follow up. Your commentary around value-add has been pretty positive. It sounds like even into July, things have continued to see strength. Just listening to the homebuilders, it sounds like some of them might be playing catch up with starts. So is there any reason to believe that your value-added categories might see higher growth here in the back half of the year or maybe even into ‘21 as builders really step on the gas to get starts out?

Dave Flitman

Well, I think for sure. And it’s a very important pillar. It’s first pillar of our strategy is to outpace the market with our value-added segment growth, and we’ve been doing that quite nicely. And just as you look back, we came off a very strong Q4 into a record Q1 for organic growth. And so the underlying momentum was already there ahead of the pandemic. And as you’ve seen, I mean, all the builders are talking about increased traffic even in the back half of the second quarter. Their sales are up. They’re all presenting very strong outlooks for the back half of the year. And on top of that, you’ve got interest rates at historical lows. So I believe the underlying demand and the industry strength is there. And I think as we’ve talked about before, our value added, when you think about things like Ready-Frame, or structural components, it really plays to what the builders need in terms of productivity and efficiency at the job site. And I think also, in the case of the new normal with the pandemic and the increased safety measures at job sites, people are looking for ways to reduce the number of employees they need to actually get the work done around social distancing. And our manufactured products in our Ready-Frame offerings are right up that alley. And I think they play well into what the builders need here for the future. So we’re very bullish, and we expect that growth to continue.

Noah Merkousko

That makes sense. I appreciate it.

Dave Flitman

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ryan Gilbert with BTIG.

Ryan Gilbert

Hi, thanks guys. First question on the 5% to 10% net sales guidance I mean, looking at the components of it, based on what you said earlier, I think we are kind of tracking towards maybe a low single-digit year-over-year increase in volume. And it seems like what – based on what the builders have reported in terms of backlog and orders, plus your commentary on strong multi-family backlogs and repair and remodel, it seems like we might be able to do a little bit better than a low single-digit volume growth in the third quarter. So I’m wondering if you can just talk about the puts and takes on volume. And what you’re seeing in the market right now that’s what you need to kind of that number?

Jim Major

Yes. I think, candidly, the demand environment from builders and for builders is probably as good as it’s been here in a decade plus. But as has been the case at a number of points here in the housing recovery here over the last decade, our constraints are probably more on the supply side, whether that’s labor, whether that’s lumber. As we just talked about, there’s been some sporadic pockets of extended lead times and some other products with other manufacturers that have some of the same challenges around staffing their plants and things of that nature. So to your point, the demand environment is great, and we feel extremely good about that. If there’s any hesitancy on this end, it’s, frankly, just more around any constraints on the supply side. And just supply chains generally and builder’s ability to, frankly, build the homes as fast to undermine demand that may otherwise allow them to do.

Ryan Gilbert

Sure. Okay, understood. And then second question, on multi-family. Can you just remind us what percentage of sales goes into the millwork, doors and windows category versus dimensional lumber, the other product segments?

Jim Major

I am sorry. You asked how much – what’s the mix within lumber and lumber sheet goods?

Ryan Gilbert

No. What percentage of multi-family revenue goes to millwork, doors and windows versus lumber sheet goods or the other product segments?

Jim Major

And we weighed a little bit more heavily towards the multi-family within the millwork category than our overall business. So maybe in the 20% range – 20% to 30% range.

Ryan Gilbert

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Jim Major

Sure

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Steven Ramsey with Thompson Research Group. Please proceed with your question.

Steven Ramsey

Good afternoon. Quick one for me R&R demand being strong, can you talk how you guys compare to the general strength of repair and remodel, certainly, displayed at the homebuilders? Also be curious to – if you have any insight into the drivers of interior versus exterior projects?

Jim Major

Yes. I mean, Steven, we have seen pretty good demand across all types of remodeling projects. I mean, there’s no question decking and some exterior type stuff has probably seen a real lift here from COVID. And perhaps people wanting to expand some of the exterior living areas, if you will, within their homes. But the reality is, I think, we’ve seen good demand in interiors as well, maybe more so than you might expect in this environment, just because I think people are spending so much time at home, to the extent they’ve had little repairs or needs that were pushed off here for a while, now is the time to sort of knock them out. And I think also helped by the fact that they have those discretionary dollars because they are not eating out. They are not going to the movies. There’s not all that spend that may have been on other entertainment type activities is not being made. And at least some portion of that’s flowing back into the home.

Steven Ramsey

Excellent. And then, on the longer lead times, on the supply side of the strong single-family market, maybe you said this, but just want to clarify is the supply issues pushing out demand so that sales, I guess, potentially in Q3 could be higher? But because the supply issues pushes out maybe improves the growth prospects for Q4 and even into Q1?

Jim Major

Yes. I think there is that potential. And to be clear, I mean, none of the supply issues are sort of – and I don’t want to call them issues. It’s just constraints, right? I mean, we have said this a number of times. Over the last 10 years, every time the industry ramps up, we got to find more labor, we got to find more everything, and it just takes time to digest all that. So

Dave Flitman

I would just say our procurement teams and our commodity-based procurement teams buying the lumber and sheet goods and all that, they do a very nice job, have great relationships with our suppliers and are making sure that we have what we need to get the job done for our customers.

Jim Major

Yes. And to the extent any of that causes some slippage in Q3, to answer your question, yes, you would expect to pick that up in Q4 or beyond, right? The homes are still getting sold, and they’re going to get built over time.

Steven Ramsey

Great. Thanks for the color.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jay McCanless with Wedbush. Please proceed with your question.

Jay McCanless

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one I had just wanted to clarify on the revenue guidance at 5% to 10%. Does that include commodity inflation?

Jim Major

Yes, that’s all in. And as I said earlier, I mean, the inflation will take some time to work its way all the way through selling prices. What you see today in Random Lengths, there’s generally a 45- to 60-day lag in terms of how that roll through our P&L in terms of selling prices, et cetera.

Jay McCanless

Should – second question, should we expect any expenses for the facility closures?

Jim Major

We did actually take an impairment of a couple of million dollars here in Q2. So that’s actually in today’s results. Just those three facilities are leased and so took an impairment expense related to those lease costs.

Jay McCanless

And then the last question for me. Just any – are you having any problems getting product right now, whether it’s lumber, millwork, et cetera? And are you seeing any improvement in terms of your availability to source the materials you need?

Dave Flitman

Yes, Jay, I would just say our teams are doing a very good job, but it’s a constant challenge at the moment. Things are very tight, based on the demand and some of the supply challenges that I’d mentioned earlier. So they’re having trouble. I would just say they’re having a challenge every day, and they’re getting the job done. But they’ve got their hands full at the moment.

Jay McCanless

Understood, okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Dave Flitman

Sure. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing remarks.

Michael Neese

Thank you, Victor, and thank you, everyone, for participating in our call today. We will be around this evening to take any of your follow-up questions. Have a great day. Bye-bye.

