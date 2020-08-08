Photon Control Inc. (POCEF) CEO Nigel Hunton on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Photon Control Inc. (OTC:POCEF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Nigel Hunton

Thank you, Operator.

I am Nigel Hunton, Photon Control's Chief Executive Officer, and along with Damian Towns, our Chief Financial Officer, I would like to welcome everyone and thank you for joining us for our Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. This morning, Photo Control released its financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

I'm pleased to report strong financial results for the second quarter of 2020 in revenues, net income and EBITDA. Our results reflect the strength of the semiconductor industry, our people our operations, our products and technology, supported with a customer-centric culture throughout the organization.

Global COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away and we will maintain our COVID-19 response team to ensure we respond quickly to the rapidly changing environment and we remain focused to ensure the safety of our employees, while providing on-time customer deliveries as we continue to monitor its impact on our business.

Our primary goal is ensuring the health and safety of our employees, suppliers, customers and their families. As an essential business, we continue to operate in compliance with all public health directives in the locations in which we operate and to ensure the safety of our employees and to reduce the risk of operational disruption.

In terms of the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, so far it has been minimal. Photon Control meets the definition of an essential service in BC and the U.S.A. As such, Photo Control plays a key role in supplying equipment for the manufacturer of semiconductor devices that are critical to supporting the infrastructure required during this crisis.

Our manufacturing operations were not subject to any closures and we have adapted our workplace to the orders and recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer and our output has not been constrained.

While COVID-19 has created volatility for the semiconductor industry, it has also underscored the world's reliance on semiconductors and the products and technologies they enable. Given the supply chain disruptions that we're limiting our customers' ability to meet their on-time delivery objectives, we did see some acceleration of sales and orders in Q1 and Q2.

Before I provide a view on the market and our outlook, I would like to share the three areas we are currently focusing on. Firstly, strengthening our underlying core business. We have kept our focus on our core business as a critical subsystem supplier to the semiconductor industry, which we intend to not only maintain, but to also grow.

We have continued to meet virtually with executives from our key customers during this pandemic and that maintained active dialog on new product developments to ensure deeper and more strategic relationships with them.

We continue to invest in R&D recruits and develop our engineering talent to enable fast response to customer development requests, delivering new products in the quarter to our key OEMs and ensuring we build resources to match the semiconductor growth.

Second, turning to our growth strategy, new products. Our new product introduction is still a key area of focus, and I can report that we continue to progress with design wins for prototype and production. In addition to NPIs, we are also investing in disruptive technologies.

Strategic partnerships and M&A. I'm pleased to report that we are seeing continued demand and opportunities following the acquisition of Micronor. This acquisition is a complementary expansion to Photon Control's offering to customers in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries with a new range of fiber-optic encoders, positioning and signaling sensors.

In addition, we announced a strategic partnership with Fisens GmbH by an exclusive worldwide license and distribution agreement for fiber Bragg grating sensor solutions in the semiconductor industry and a non-exclusive distribution in license outside the semiconductor industry.

The partnership with Fisens is another key milestone in our growth strategy of broadening our product lines and addressable markets with differentiated technologies. The strategic partnership with Fisens enabled us to combine our semiconductor industry knowledge with their disruptive technology while minimizing our cash outlay.

Thirdly, prudent capital deployments and the use of our cash. The board and I review our capital allocation strategy on a quarterly basis as we determine what is the best use of cash. At this time, the best use of cash is to reinvest this back into the business.

The addition of Micronor and the partnership with Fisens are examples of how we continue to prudently manage our capital while actively pursuing accretive and strategic partnerships that will accelerate our growth strategy.

We also remain committed in investing in R&D, developing our people at optimizing our manufacturing capacity in order to enable 100% on-time responsiveness to our customers' demand. Since COVID-19 we've put in place additional processes to ensure the development teams can maintain critical projects to meet customer requirements.

And finally, some of our view on the industry in these volatile and unprecedented times, the wafer fab equipment or WFE market has demonstrated relative resilience, strength and stability in 2020. Demand from our customers, the production equipment makers, and in turn demand from their customers, the chip makers has shown sustained momentum through the year so far.

While some areas of consumer-driven chip demands have weakened such as smartphone units and automotive, a number of segments have witnessed accelerated growth in 2020. These include the rapid expansion of Internet video traffic due to the work from home and learn from home transitions as well as growth in online gaming.

At the same time, mobile networks are migrating to 5G, video quality is doubling from 4K to 8K, and cloud and enterprise data centers are expanding to support the enhanced data traffic. These transitions are driving increased demand for semiconductors, not just in the short term, but improving the longer-term secular growth trends for the chip industry.

In Q2, our customers have not asked us to slowdown delivery of our products in response to temporary disruptions in the global supply chain. They remain focused on being responsive to the strongest spending environment witnessed so far this year. Beginning in the first quarter and continuing to the second quarter, semiconductor equipment's OEMs as Photon Control ship everything we could possibly ship.

They strengthened their inventory levels and support continued strong customer demand and continuously improve their output adapting relatively well to distancing requirements and working through the myriad of logistics travel and freight issues related to COVID-19 in order to ship over $26 billion of U.S. of wafer fab equipment in the first half of the year.

All these factors indicate a strong growth year is certainly in sight for Photon Control in 2020 provided no further disruptions from COVID-19 impacting supply chain or manufacturing output or customer demand. However, we could still see significant variability quarter-to-quarter even in a strong growth year.

Based on our order backlog position and current operating plan, we expect Q3 to be another strong quarter with revenues in the range of CAD13 to CAD15 million. Overall, I am enthusiastic about the future Photon Control and I'm very delighted to be reporting another strong quarter in which our company successfully rose to the challenge of meeting customer demand in the midst of this global crisis. We continue to leverage our collective expertise, operational excellence and strong balance sheet to ensure the company is positioned to grow well into the future.

Before I hand things over to Damian for his financial review followed by the Q&A, I want to thank our customers, suppliers, valued employees and shareholders for their continued support for Photon Control. Damian?

Damian Towns

Thank you, Nigel, and good morning, everyone.

I would now like to take the opportunity to walk through the salient features of our results announced this morning and we'll start with the financial performance of the company. For the quarter, total revenues were $16.1 million resulting in a 127% increase over the Q2 2019 and 8% decrease over Q1 2020.

As noted in our Q1 call, Q1 2020 revenue included an estimated $2 million of accelerated shipments that were originally scheduled for Q2 2020 and we were pulled forward by our customers due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Although very difficult to know for sure, we estimate that our first half revenues of $33.4 million, up from $15.1 million in H1 2019 may have approximately $3 million that represents inventory build by our end customers in light of COVID-19 and we may see some of this drawn down later in the year.

We are seeing an improvement in the wafer fabrication equipment market, led by strong foundry and logic growth and a recovery in memory. Photon's year-over-year growth continues to significantly exceed this underlying improvement in the WFE market. This was a result of product introductions, gaining market share and inventory build.

We are continually looking for areas to grow our underlying revenue basin and products. Whether this is via acquisitions such as Micronor or license agreements such as Fisens or through our organic research and development.

Gross margin for the quarter came in at 60%, a decrease versus 61% in Q1 2020 and a 5% increase over Q2 2019. As we have stated in previous earnings calls earnings calls. Our gross margin is a function of several factors such as our exposure to U.S. dollar-based sales, product and customer mix and as such, we continue to expect to see variability quarter-to-quarter.

Operating expenses include research and development, general and administration and sales and marketing costs. And for the quarter were $3.9 million, an increase over Q1 2020 and a 7% increase over the prior comparable period in 2019.

Our operating expenses for H1 2020 included an accrual associated with our profit sharing plan to incentivize our team to deliver value to our shareholders and customers and achieve our stated objectives for 2020.

Due to the record performance and the first half of 2020, a majority of this profit sharing plan has already been accrued for and no such expense existed in the comparative period. We continue to invest extensively in research and development to provide innovative solutions to our customers to meet their growing needs with $2.4 million, or 7% of our gross revenues already invested back into the business in 2020.

Our adjusted EBITDA was $6 million for the quarter or 37% of revenue which was down slightly from Q1 of $7 million, but consistent with the drop in revenues quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, notwithstanding remains very strong with record levels reached in Q1, with Q2, not far behind it.

Our net income for Q2 2020 was $3.7 million compared with $9.1 million for Q1 2020. It is worth noting that our Q1 2020 net income included a $2.6 million foreign exchange gain, which rose, principally as a result of the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar in Q1. In Q2 we saw this trend reversed and recorded a $1.5 million foreign exchange loss in Q2. These FX movements have created a $4.1 million swing quarter to quarter.

In Q2, we also revisited a couple of assumptions underlying our valuation of our contingent consideration which resulted in a further $0.5 million expense and the income statement for Q2 2020. With the salient features of our financial performance now discussed, I would like to now touch upon our financial position. I am pleased to indicate that Photon remains in excellent financial health.

Our working capital position has steadily grown over the last five quarters and now sits at $46.6 million versus$44.4 million at the end of Q1. Q2 2020 saw the completion of the Micronor acquisition of $0.8 million and also the accrual of the Fisens license agreement, both which have impacted working capital.

From a borrowing perspective, the company remains debt-free and is well-positioned to continue to execute on its growth objectives. The company has built slightly higher inventory levels partially in response to COVID-19 in order to meet customer requirements and inventory currently sits at $9.4 million.

As of June 30, 2020, Photon had cash and cash equivalents of $41.1 million. In terms of outlook, as of June 30, 2020, the company had an order backlog of $29.6 million, which is down slightly from March 31, which was $30.9 million.

As mentioned earlier, we estimate that our customers have probably built additional inventory during the first half of the year and depending on how the COVID-19 situation progresses, we could potentially see a draw of this inventory in the second half of 2020.

Our order backlog, which we define as the unfilled value of sales orders received and scheduled for fulfillment, primarily, but not limited to the next six-month period. Order backlog is subject to change, and it's only provided as an estimate only. With the potential impact of COVID-19 could have both on our customers and supply chain, any future estimates could change significantly.

Notwithstanding our guidance for Q3 2020, is the revenues of between 13 and $15 million. Our margins year-to-date have benefited from our customer and product mix, but we see these margin gains receding in the latter half of the year.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to our prepared remarks and respect of the company's financial performance and position. As Nigel said, we are delighted to be reporting another strong quarter and our company's success in making robust customer demand in the midst of a global crisis.

I wouldn't like to now turn it back to the operator for any questions.

Amr Ezzat

Guys, the first of all I have for you is on sales. It's actually a good 13% higher than what I was expecting and in your prepared remarks, you mentioned that some of that is customers accelerating orders. I think Damian you mentioned $2 million in Q1. I think in Q2, the implied number is $1 million. Just wondering when I'm looking at your Q3 guidance, is there any of that embedded in your forecast. I'm just looking to get a normalized number to compare apples to apples through the quarter.

Nigel Hunton

Thanks for the question. That we are assuming that the inventory build is there, so that the Q3 will be a normalized number.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. Okay so maybe looking at your backlog and your outlook. Backlog like you mentioned remains, I guess like close to record levels despite the strong sales in the foreign exchange working against you. So in U.S. dollar terms, it's actually sitting at a record level, by my math - correct me if I'm wrong.

So I'm just wondering about the language and messaging in your press release around your Q4. Are you guys seeing early signs of clients ordering less? It's not the impression I had some from your prepared remarks. Or maybe do you have a view of how much inventory your clients have in hand because I'm not seeing it in your backlog? I guess that trend.

Nigel Hunton

Yes, as we say, order backlog can go beyond the six months. [technical difficulty]

Nigel Hunton

Yes. Apologies, Amr, for what happened there. For some reason the Internet went down and we got completely cut off. So hopefully everyone is still on the call and hopefully if you have questions, you can get back onto the system and re-request adding your questions. I'm hoping everyone can hear me to answer Amr's question.

Our order backlog covers not just six months, it - some of it covers beyond, and we are seeing continued strength and feedback from our customers that the upturn and further investments will continue into 2021 and that the wafer fab equipment market has got strength and robustness right through 2020 into 2021.

What we see at the moment is some of our order backlog covering 2021 and that's why we have said, as we look out into the later quarters Q4, could be not as strong as the earlier quarters in the year. We're just trying to be prudent and give some guidance on what the outlook could be. Hopefully, Amr, that answers your question - and you're still on the line.

Amr Ezzat

Yes, I'm still there. Can you hear me?

Nigel Hunton

Yes, I can hear you now.

Amr Ezzat

Oh, fantastic. Okay, so I gather it's you guys - it's a lot of the same language I guess, I heard during the wafer fabrication equipment earning season in the March quarter where are they saw strength but sort of cautions about Q4 but these still didn't have the full visibility. So like from what you're answering me, I gather that you're saying it's you guys being cautious, but you still don't see it yet from your customers?

Nigel Hunton

Amr, we're going to have a fantastic, strong year. Correct. It's great performance. I think, ours is going to be more well ahead of the wafer fab equipments in the first half of the year and the overall year will still be very strong. I'm just trying to be a bit cautious on the latter part of the year.

Amr Ezzat

Understood, okay. Maybe switching gears to the margin front. You've obviously had two fantastic quarters, 40%-ish or close to 40%-ish EBITDA margin. So, when you guys talk about margins receding in the latter half of the year, is that receding back to normal levels of sort of mid-20% to low 30%? Or is there anything else to read into your messaging? Is it just like the leverage on sales coming down or am I missing something?

Nigel Hunton

I think we've said on prior calls as well, if I take the gross margin first, in the margins depend on volume, depend on customer mix and they do move between quarters and that long-term, we think we said in the last couple calls, we're striving to be around this or mid-50s mark for margins and that's, sort of more what people should be modeling and looking at for the longer term. I don't know whether on EBITDA. David, do you want to make a comment?

Damian Towns

Understood. So, it'd be back to normalized levels like you won't be at 60% but mid-50s is a sort of your normalized levels on the gross margin front and that's what we should expect

Nigel Hunton

Correct.

Amr Ezzat

Fantastic. Maybe one last one and I'll jump back in the queue. On your partnership with Fisens, I know it's very early days, but I'm just wondering, do you have any clients that are already looking to experiment or have experiments in the past with VG sensors and what sort of timeline can you guys expect to have? Maybe a design of some sort of product that customers can test out?

Nigel Hunton

Yes. I think as we talked over the last six to nine months, we've been working internally on FBG and doing evaluations and some demonstrations on the fundamentals of that technology into semiconductor applications.

I haven't looked at how to accelerate and bring that business and that product forward and having looked at Fisens technology, we fundamentally believe that Fisens technology is game-changing. A key part of that for example, when we looked at our own FBG and the development of interrogators in technology, Fisens have a market-leading product, which is a sort of tend to the footprint of other technology on the market.

So we believe a combination of our expertise, and learning and experience with some fundamentals of FBG, combined with some of the Fisens' expertise will help us accelerate product development throughout the rest of this year and actually launch into semiconductor sector in the early part of 2021.

So we believe it's great technology combined with our expertise. We have customers who we've been talking to for six to nine months about the technology and we'll be putting products under evaluation to ensure we develop the right products for semiconductor with them. So we'll be doing this in collaboration with our customers.

So we have customers identified, people have used FBG with us already and therefore we actually see this is a way of taking some strategic technology, leveraging our expertise and bringing to market a sort of a new technology that will help us accelerate our positioning with our customers. So I think we are very positive about it. We have customers, we've already presented to them and we're talking to, and we believe that product will be completed, ready for sales into 2021.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Nigel, thank you for your comments on the industry and what you're seeing there, all the drivers that are going for it. I'm wondering in your experience, if you can maybe provide your thoughts - I know it's probably still early in the cycle, but I'm wondering your thoughts on the length of this cycle, all the drivers such as 5G, IoT, I'm just curious on the length of this cycle versus prior cycles.

Nigel Hunton

Yes, I think as I said before in my 30 plus years of experience of semiconductor cycles. I would probably retired by now have I done that. It's always difficult to be able to predict. I think for me, what we're trying to do is maintain our focus on momentum, build our market positions as we talk about and also expanding from etch-to-deposition.

So we're doing lots of things around the base business anyway. From a cycle perspective, I think we are going to see continued strength through 2020. We're going to see continued strength through 2021 and there we will be at some point a slowdown. This industry is cyclical. For me, it's not very clear yet when that next downturn will happen.

But I think for me this year were a strong year for us in the market. I think some of those memory investments will continue into 2021 and therefore 2021 will be another growth here and I think if you listen to our key customers, they're saying similar things about 2021. Really beyond that is very difficult to predict. It's very difficult to predict when the next slowdown will happen. I hope I fully answered the question.

Kevin Krishnaratne

It's good. No, it's tough, I can appreciate how difficult it is just to kind of - you mentioned there, you think there's a chance at 2020 or you think 2021 will be a growth year. Is that a growth year sort of, just on the base business or does that reflect some of the incremental things that you're looking at the incremental M&A, the new verticals and whatnot?

Nigel Hunton

No, I was just saying that for the semiconductor wafer fab equipment market, the market will grow into 2021.

Kevin Krishnaratne

A question that I've got, I don't know if we've talked about in a while on the call is on competition. Can you talk about anything that you're seeing there. Any changes? I know you've been building quite a stronger working relationships with your key customers on your designs. I'm just wondering what you're seeing with the competition, how that might be impacting your strategy around pricing, about design-ins over the coming quarters? Anything that you can share would be very much appreciated.

Nigel Hunton

Yes, I think as we've said before, we have in a strong competitors. It is a competitive market. I think the key for me is making sure we maintain strong relationships, making sure we actually bring through products that add value to our key customers and I think the FBG technology is an area where we can actually bring products and technology in.

They can add value and give additional sensing capability to our customers and the sort of things we're focusing on, is ensuring we maintain our investments around technology and research to keep ahead of the competition. That's what you have to do in this industry. So the competitors haven't gone away, the competitors are all still there. I think for me, the things we're doing around development are critical to maintaining our competitive position, and that's where we're going to keep focusing on.

Kevin Krishnaratne

I get that. Thanks for that, Nigel. That does bring a question on the Fisens, the technology FBG technology. Can you may be provide a little bit more insight on how that technology does help? Is it helping you get into new parts of the chamber into depth - more steps on the etching or debt, more complex designs? Does it help with better - better footprint in equipment? I'm just curious to hear your thoughts on what specifically you see it adding with regards to your - your desire your potential designs with customers.

Nigel Hunton

What I don't want is give away too much of our competitive strategy there. But fundamentally, if you think about the FBG technology, you traditionally have had a one point temperature sensor and one converter and you take that signal from one point and put that through into a temperature controller, and then you use that to actually manage and change heating within an electrostatic chart. What FBG technology gives us is the ability to have multiple sensing on one fiber optic cable.

So suddenly you're now looking at a way of actually having multiple sensing points and if you think about some of the feedback, some of our key OEMs gave on some of the keynote talks at SEMICON West and the importance of sensing and the importance of actually adding data points and using data as a way of enhancing efficiency of yield of process tools.

This gives the ability to add additional sensing for a reduced cost of point compared to traditional technology. So therefore it gives us suddenly an ability to put a sensor technology into a process chamber that may have 20 to 30 sensor points compared to additional one point to one converter. So if you can think about that, it gives us an ability to do more sensing in the process chamber and allows our OEMs to think differently about how they actually look at sensing at all.

Fundamentally over the long term as OEMs keep focusing with their customers, the chip manufacturers on the critically importance of chamber-to-chamber matching, then the use of sensing will increase and a critical way to do that is bringing new technology that allows multiple sensing on one fiber. That's what FBG gives us. I see it having multiple opportunities inside the process chamber and that's probably as much detail as I'd like to give on this call.

Kevin Krishnaratne

No, very good.

Nigel Hunton

I hope it helps.

Kevin Krishnaratne

I appreciate that. No, it's very helpful. Thanks a lot, Nigel. That's it from me. I'll jump back in the queue. Thank you.

Nigel Hunton

I think we have a question from Daniel.

Operator

The next question from is from Daniel Rosenberg of Paradigm Capital. Please go ahead.

Daniel Rosenberg

Thanks for taking my question. And I was curious you guys mentioned the strength in the product mix this quarter, leading to strong gross margins. I was wondering if you could give us some numbers around how much of that is attributable to the U.S. dollar impact?

Damian Towns

It's Damian here, Daniel. Thanks for the question. It's difficult to quantify it absolutely, but the best way of looking at it is just perhaps having a look at the U.S. dollar strength in Q1. I think it got to a high at about $140 and it's now dropped off to around the mid-$135 type range, $134. So, if you look at that, that's probably a 3% or 4% drop-off in the sales price; if we're selling in U.S. dollars. So that pressed as much as we can give in terms of guidance, in terms of that. So that's why we sort of made that comment in terms of the U.S. dollar impact on our gross margin going forward.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay that's perfect. Thanks for that. And I have a follow-up on the backlog. So I was wondering how much of the backlog gives you visibility into 2021 or is it just early indications with customers and the broader market indications that give you confidence in strength going into 2021?

Damian Towns

It's early indications. The convergence and strength really comes from the feedback we see from the end users who are confirming that our investments and we've seen one of the largest memory investors is continuing to put more capital onto to the facilities and they're being followed up by another large memory investors in Asia and a memory invested in the U.S. So we're seeing the end users maintain their capital expenditure plans and some of those are very clearly giving indications of the 2021 robustness.

Daniel Rosenberg

And with the Fisens partnership, it was nice to see the diversity that it brings you in exploring new verticals and so automotive and railway, and a number of other potential vertical applications. Are there any verticals, I mean outside of semi that you would prioritize looking at? Or any color on what may not be first priority? Anything there that you could share?

Nigel Hunton

An area of priority - we again, we have competitors always in this call. But the industrial power is a clear area where I see it having large advantage. And then when do you think more about the medical and the approval process, it's probably the lower end.

So that gives you a sort of - the industrial power at one end is for the higher priority and so medical probably lower and the rest has got different priorities in between. But I want to make sure we get ahead of our competitors and get that product out in front of the right customers before they realize that the ability to we're bringing with that new technology to actually add additional value to those industries.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay, great. Look forward to seeing some future releases around that. I'll leave it there and pass the line. Thank you.

Nigel Hunton

Thank you very much.

Kevin Krishnaratne

I just had a quick follow-up. I don't know if you disclosed that you typically do - did you guys disclose the level of new product MPI revenue that you booked in the quarter?

Nigel Hunton

We did not this quarter, Kevin.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Are you willing to provide that? Or is that something that you stop providing going forward?

Nigel Hunton

I think the guidance, we're just revising and how we - we are keeping an eye on how we calculate it, but we can tell you that it is continuing to grow quarter-on-quarter.

Operator

Nigel Hunton

Okay. I just want to close with thanking everyone for their participation and apologies again for the loss of the internet in the middle of it, but we managed to recover that well and we hope we answered the questions satisfactorily. So thanks again and we look forward to speaking to you all again in another quarter. Thank you.

