August 2020 Stocks - Materials, Communications And Consumer Goods

While not as numerous as in other sectors, the aforementioned areas still hold appealing companies - here I show you those I consider the most deserving of your attention currently.

We look at the areas of Basic Materials/Chemicals, Communications as well as Consumer Goods, both in staples and discretionary companies.

The time has come for us to look at just what sort of companies may be appealing to invest in during August.

The purpose of this article is to once again look at what sort of companies may be appealing for purchase during August 2020. While we've seen some recovery, as well as some key drops as well, the situation remains little changed from July - and we're still finding appealing companies to buy as before.

As always, it's about the responsible allocation of investment capital, as best as I can see it in the market's current position today. We'll focus on one company per sector, though sometimes I might mention more simply because of how things have changed, or if the situation isn't as clear-cut as we might like - and some investors may be at maximum exposure for certain companies.

This article is of particular interest to those among you who feel they need to increase their exposure to any of the sectors of (Basic) Materials, Communications, Consumer Staples & Consumer Discretionaries.

As before, the list will be made using my own QO-system of rating stock. It divides stocks into four classes based upon universal metrics that attempt to measure the company's appeal for a dividend investor and ends in a score of 0.0-4.3, with both current valuation (opportunity) and fundamentals (quality) playing major roles. It arrives at these scores using 14 trackable data points, including things such as dividend safety, EPS yield, payout, earnings multiples, credit rating, dividend yield, dividend tradition, moat, and management. I'm constantly updating and developing the tool to be of more use and more precise, and I feel I've reached a point where I can comfortably base my investment decisions upon scores reached using the calculations. It of course comes with disclaimers I note when I make scoring and stances - everyone needs to make their own choices, after all.

Let's get going.

1. Basic Materials

Of the dozens of Basic Materials companies I follow and update, no class 1 company is undervalued any longer. Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), my previous choice, is now overvalued at about 1-2% above my target price and offers only a modest return on investments with a now-existing potential downside or flat growth as well.

We delve deeper into Class 2 and find Celanese (CE) still undervalued around 8%, and with potential upside to my target value. In terms of potential returns, Celanese could yield up to 22.78% annually if returning to fair value, or closer to 11-12% if we use historical discounted valuations. The yield is modest at 2.55%, but it's still a better upside as I see it.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A word on quality. Despite what it says on F.A.S.T. graphs, Celanese is BBB-rated and the dividend is considered "Safe" at a sub-30% LTM payout ratio and a 31% five-year average dividend growth. Out of all class 2 stocks in the sector, the company's three-year forward PEG ratio is the best at 1.27 given current forecasts. This is not even considering the company has a "Narrow" moat, and a management competency declared to be "Exemplary" by Morningstar. All of these factors, and the fact that Celanese scores a ridiculously high chowder number due to its DGR, combined with a 14-year dividend streak means that Celanese scores a 3.3/4.3 and is my Basic Materials choice for August 2020.

An alternative for those wanting higher yield, I give you my secondary choice - LyondellBasell (LYB). LYB lacks some of the conservative appeal found in Celanese, but it's a qualitative class 3 stock at a 20% undervaluation yielding nearly 6.8% at the current price. It's BBB+ rated and offers an appealing potential upside in the industry of polyolefins, oxyfuels, and similar segments.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even if we allow the market's view of a fair value of 9X earnings, this multiple results in a nearly 18.5% potential annual upside, if the somewhat volatile earnings trends come to pass. Mind you, this is higher risk than Celanese, but LYB is still an excellent company trading very low. With a P/O ratio of under 45% LTM, we hardly need to expect a dividend cut in the nearest future.

2. Communications

Communications, unlike Basic Materials, remains somewhat unchanged in matters of company appeal. The Omnicom Group (OMC) still remains undervalued almost 50% to my overall target.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

With a nearly 5% yield, BBB+ credit, a Very Safe dividend, chowder number of 15+, a 30-year dividend streak, moat and an excellent forward three-year average PEG ratio of 1.83X, it's little wonder the combined QO-score of 3.6/4.3, the highest in the entire sector out of all companies I follow. While some may be discouraged by advertising as a whole given the situation we're in, I still believe Omnicom capable to excel over time.

If pressed, I would also say that Comcast (CMCSA) could be appealing at a 2.15% yield and a 12.15% upside to my fair target value. Outside of this, however, there is little reason to go for anything else at this time. ViacomCBS (VIAC) has nearly recovered its momentum and has halved the potential upside of only a few months ago. It now only yields 3.67% compared to nearly 5% during the worst.

Because we have companies like Omnicom, Comcast, and AT&T (T), I see no reason whatsoever to go for anything else in this sector. Omnicom is my first choice, and AT&T my second.

3. Consumer Discretionary

Ouch - Discretionaries remains a troubled sector amidst cut dividends, cloudy forecasts, and dubious qualities.

One of the very few light points in the sector is Whirlpool (WHR), but I wouldn't buy the company at this valuation, truth be told. Whirlpool has had its run, and my own position is up more than 100%. At this point, we should be looking at other qualitative stocks, but there are very few with the appeal. Leggett & Platt (LEG) currently defies gravity and has risen to nearly 20X earnings despite a forecasted terrible FY20. Estimating return to fair-value levels here means returns of less than 5% per year - that's a hard "No".

Whirlpool technically does still offer a nearly 10% annual rate of return, based even on the FY20 expected earnings drop, but given the company's valuation, which is now higher than during 2019 in terms of earnings, there's too much uncertainty baked in there for my comfort.

If pressed, I must start looking at companies like Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) and Ralph Lauren (RL). Kering is a French company specializing in luxury goods. It owns, among other things, brands like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. I view this as a timeless potential investment in consumer discretionary goods, but one must do extensive due diligence to buy the company - not to mention NA investors are looking at French dividend withholdings and thinly traded ADRs. I can see the issue for many here.

So, I look at Ralph Lauren, a class 3 discretionary company. However, after looking at the forecasts and potential returns (which do reach 20% potentially if things return to normal), I quickly realized that any stance taken in Ralph Lauren's favor would be based on a positive expectation of return to normal, with a 65% earnings drop in FY20 and a currently forecasted 190% EPS expansion in FY21 - that's not a stance I'm comfortable taking in any situation.

I'm about conservative investments in dividend-paying stocks, and I consider the consumer discretionary sector a problem at this time. I've also looked at Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), but the expectations and trends here are based on even higher variances of EPS drops and recoveries that I don't feel comfortable basing a stance on.

Therefore, my stance is to choose different investments over Consumer Discretionary stocks, if you don't want something like Kering - and as an NA investor, I'd think long about that.

4. Consumer Staples

Thankfully, we find things to be somewhat different in the Staples category. We have conservative class 1 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), still trading at a 6% undervaluation to fair value. The company offers an impressive upside...

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

...at merely fair value. Company safeties are convincing with an A-grade credit rating, nearly 3.5% yield considered very safe, and expect a massive profit boost over the coming years, resulting in a three-year forward average PEG-ratio of 0.89X. Even trading negatively over the next few years, your returns will exceed 8-10% unless the company truly collapses. There are some risks here, but nothing that can't be mitigated over the longer term. Archer-Daniels-Midland has over 44 years of dividend tradition, and it's a place where you can consider your investments to be very safe.

ADM is far from the only appealing investment, it's just the one I consider most qualitative. Philip Morris International (PM) offers a 10% undervaluation and at a 6% yield may be more appealing to some. Potential returns are enticing here, 13% annual simply at fair value until 2023, and analyst accuracy has historically been excellent here.

Altria (MO) is only slightly lower-graded due to its borderline-considered dividend safety, but offers over 8% at current valuation and technically scores even higher than PM because of this. Both are excellent choices, but my own MO position is at the desired size, and therefore I'd choose PM for me. Still, MO offers a 30%+ undervaluation to what I would consider fair value, though we may be years from such a share price. The company is also BBB rated, whereas PM sports an "A". Tobacco shares have been troughing, but seem to be on the rebound, so this is a choice for the more yield-conscious investor.

Given a choice between tobacco and grain, however, I choose grain and will continue to put capital into ADM.

Wrapping Up

So, this wraps up the first four sectors that I follow, and the relevant choices for August 2020 as they stand today and as I see them.

Quickly summarizing qualitative stocks, we're looking at:

Basic Materials: Celanese

Communications: Omnicom Group

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Archer-Daniels-Midland

Alternatively, you could consider

Basic Materials: N/A

Communications: Comcast, AT&T

Consumer Discretionary: Kering

Consumer Staples: Philip Morris International, Altria

For the highest possible yield, while still being safe, I personally would look at:

Basic Materials: LyondellBasell

Communications: AT&T

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Altria

New this month is the summarization and dividing into quality, alternative, and higher yield found here in the wrap-up. If you find this to be an appealing article structure, let me know and I'll continue doing this as we move forward.

I try to pick, for myself and for you, the very best companies in each sector I follow to construct a risk-adjusted and profitable, long-term portfolio. The aim of my portfolio is not to turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 in the shortest time possible - this is very important to point out.

My ambition is to use the aforementioned capital to provide conservative, monetary safety in the form of dividends, while preferably outpacing the general development of the overall market while allowing me to live off of the interest, not the principal.

Perhaps in the future once my "main" portfolio is at a size where I feel comfortable with it, I will start putting capital into different sorts of strategies - likely at that point some sort of growth strategy which attempts to target that elusive capital appreciation that can turn capital from thousands into millions, but I don't see that this should be the ambition of anyone to begin with (though this is again, just my opinion).

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, CE, CMCSA, EMN, FL, LEG, LYB, MO, OMC, PM, VIAC, PPRUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.