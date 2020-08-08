Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) CEO Edward Atsinger on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Evan Masyr

Welcome, and thank you all for joining us for today on Salem Media Group's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.

Joining me on the call today are Edward Atsinger, Chief Executive Officer; David Santrella, President of Broadcast Media and David Evans, President of Interactive and Publishing.

Edward Atsinger

Thank you, Evan, and thanks to all of you for joining us today.

The second quarter was certainly a difficult quarter, and I will begin my prepared remarks focusing on the financial results and the challenges we face due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then I’ll turn the call back to Evan to provide more detailed information on Q2.

For the second quarter of 2020, total revenue declined 18.3%. Expenses were down 8.2%, which resulted in a 72.4% decline in adjusted EBITDA. On our last call, we outlined a number of steps that have been taken to reduce expenses in the light of the current economic environment, including – which included layoffs, across the Board salary cuts and the elimination of the 401(k) match. Beginning in May, these steps resulted in a monthly expense savings of approximately $850,000.

Let’s take a look at the results by division to get a little better understanding of our performance. For the second quarter, broadcast revenue declined 19.6%. By month, broadcast revenue was down 24.5% in April, 24.7% in May, but only 8.7% in June, which of course indicates that business was starting to improve as the economy was beginning to reopen. However, with the recent increases in the COVID cases and further lockdowns, it’s a little difficult to really know how that trend will play out.

We might wait – Evan might give a little bit of pacing for July, but beyond that we really, we – it’s anybody’s guess at this point. According to Miller Kaplan, in the markets where we operate, the industry was down 55.9%. Our strong outperformance relative to the industry shows the relative strength and resilience of Salem’s business model. Historically, we have focused on paid national and local ministry programming, as well as direct advertisers. This revenue source is very stable, and many of these advertisers and programs have been with us for decades. Recently, we made investments in digital, including Salem Surround, a multimedia advertising agency with a focus on digital advertising.

And we launched SalemNOW recently, an on-demand pay-per-view video streaming platform. Together, both of these have provided results that help – that helped us provide results that helped us outpace the industry in Q2. National Christian ministry block program revenue, which represents approximately 30% of broadcast revenue, was down less than 2%, providing an important foundation for our broadcast business. And we had another good quarter of growth in our local digital business primarily because of Salem Surround. Local digital was up 54% or $2 million. We’re pleased with this growth, especially in these challenging times, and we’re encouraged by the importance of both Salem Surround and SalemNow. Both are certainly contributing to our overall revenue mix. Local spot revenue was down 42.8% in the quarter, and national spot revenue was down 36.7%. These declines, of course, are related to the pullback in advertising revenue that the entire industry has experienced.

Political revenue did not play a significant factor in the quarter. We recorded $600,000 in political revenue in the second quarter of this year and $400,000 in the second quarter of last year. Additionally, miscellaneous revenue declined 45.1%, principally due to the absence of live events. Most of the miscellaneous revenue is associated with live events of one kind or another. Broadcast expenses were down 12.2% due to lower commissions and, of course, the cost control measures that I mentioned earlier. Our revenue in our national digital division declined 5.2%. This decline is entirely related to our Christian websites, which experienced a 16.5% reduction in revenue due to lower advertiser demand and lower programmatic advertising rates,

Revenue in Townhall media, our collection of conservative news and opinion websites, actually increased 19.2% due to the revenue from the Townhall VIP subscription product, which was launched in November of last year. Expenses in the digital division increased 0.1%, a minor increase due to the increased expenses associated with the rollout of Townhall VIP, much of which was offset by the previously mentioned expense savings.

Finally, revenue from our publishing division was down 29.8%. This can be attributed to the fact that the majority of bookstores in the country were closed. And Amazon began making decisions to prioritize the shipment of essential products and delay the shipment of books. In terms of our self-publishing book sales, they were down as many authors chose not to buy books, which they typically buy from us on demand, as they could not promote their books at live events. So publishing expenses were down 3.6%, but certainly not enough to offset the decline in revenue.

Evan Masyr

Edward Atsinger

For the second quarter, total revenue decreased 18.3% to $52.9 million. Operating expenses, on a recurring basis, decreased 8.2% to $50.1 million, which resulted in a 72.4% decrease in adjusted EBITDA to $2.8 million. Net broadcast revenue decreased 19.6% to $39.5 million and broadcast operating expenses decreased 12.2% to $33.1 million resulting in station operating income of $6.4 million, a decline of 43.9%.

On a same-station basis, net broadcast revenue decreased 17.4% to $38.7 million, and SOI decreased 43.9% to $6.5 million. These same-station results include broadcast revenue from 95 of our 99 radio stations in our network operations and represents 98% of our net broadcast revenue.

I will briefly review revenue performance of our strategic formats. 37 of our radio stations are programmed in our foundational Christian teaching and talk format. These stations contributed 42% of total broadcast revenue and decreased 14.4% for the quarter. Our 32 news talk stations had a decrease of 19.7% in revenue for the quarter. And overall, these stations contributed 17% of total broadcast revenue. Revenue from our 12 contemporary Christian music stations contributed 13% of total broadcast revenue and decreased 47.8% for the quarter.

Our network revenue decreased 14.7% for the quarter and represents 11% of total broadcast revenue. Revenue from our national digital media businesses decreased 5.2% to $9.4 million and represent 18% of total revenue. Our publishing revenue decreased 29.8% to $4.0 million and represents 7% of our total revenue.

As of June 30, we had $216.3 million in bonds outstanding and $19 million drawn on the revolver. We also had $19 million in cash. Our leverage ratio was 8.96%. As Ed mentioned, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the current economic environment due to COVID-19, we will not be providing guidance for the third quarter. But while we’re still closing the books for July, I can tell you where total revenue looks like it will be. It should be down around 2%. Broadcast revenue in total was essentially flat and even up a little bit on a same-station basis. Local spot advertising was down 19% and national spot advertising was down 9%. Local programs were down 22%, while national programs were down 2%. Local digital revenue was up 132%. Our broadcast division was also aided by strong sales at SalemNOW. Revenue in our national digital division increased 2% and publishing revenue declined 28%.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Mike Kupinski

A couple of questions here. First of all, the revenues were a little bit better than expected. And I know that it’s been a sacrifice on all of you guys in terms of your employees going through this crisis and hats off to you guys to manage through that crisis. And hopefully, we’re largely on the back end of this now. But I did have a couple of questions. Regarding your block programming, how are the ministries doing in this environment?

Do you think that – I know that you have typically regular rate increases as you cycle into next year. Do you think that they’re healthy? Are they doing okay? Or do you think that there might be some concessions as you need to go forward here with them? Just – kind of just a general outlook for that portion of the block programming.

I can certainly take part of that. Ed, you might want to speak into it as well, Michael, but we check in with our ministries quite regularly. We have a great relationship with them, and so we’re on the phone with them weekly. For the most part, most of the ministries are reporting a relative stable donor base during this time. And so none of them have kind of raised their hands and expressed some real concern.

I think as we go into next year, we’ll certainly need to be mindful of the environment that we’re in, as we make decisions on what the proper rate increases will be for the coming year. We did that back in 2010. And we looked at things and decided to do a lower-than-normal ask on rate increase. And we’ll look at that environment again as we go into 2021. But the relationships are strong, and so far, they seem to be relatively stable.

And then in terms of the publishing side, certainly, that portion of the business, even though the revenues were a little bit better than I expected in the quarter, it still looks like that business has kind of suffered more than some of your other lines of business. Is it reflective of the fact that maybe some of these authors are not just not buying the books, but are they just delaying the titles at all?

Is there any, just given the weak markets at this point, obviously, it’s not the best environment to kind of launch your book. Just kind of give me some general trends in terms of the outlook for the number of titles that you anticipate in the back half, are they the same as you originally thought? Or you’re kind of delaying some of these books?

Well, there certainly have been books delayed. With many, many bookstores closed, with Amazon prioritizing essential shipments and not taking delivery of books, it was necessary to delay some releases. Even the books that were released, with our political titles, it’s important to have publicity for those authors on news talk radio stations, news TV stations, and with COVID, all of the shows were 100% focused on the COVID crisis, and really weren’t interested in talking with authors on books on other subjects. So it was kind of in Q2, it was kind of a perfect storm of no traction on any of our books.

In terms of looking ahead to the rest of the year, frankly, it remains unclear what the rest of the year is going to look like. There are still many bookstores closed. Yes, I’m certain that the election, it’s going to get a lot of coverage. So election-related books have good prospects, but it nearly is very dependent upon what happens with COVID. So it’s difficult to give you any feel for what the rest of the year is going to look like.

Got you. And then Evan, can you just kind of reiterate what you just said in terms of local digital. How much was it up in July? I don’t know if I got that number correct.

Evan Masyr

Mike Kupinski

Evan Masyr

Mike Kupinski

David Evans

On the Christian side, the traffic is, it’s closer to flat. It took a very nice bump up in April when the crisis first hit, but it has come back down to more normal levels and rates continue to be depressed.

Mike Kupinski

Evan Masyr

David Evans

Mike Kupinski

Edward Atsinger

Mike Kupinski

David Evans

Lisa Springer

Evan Masyr

Lisa Springer

Evan Masyr

So when we’re running a spot for McDonald’s, at the same time as that spot’s running, it can say across bottom in the screen, two Big Macs for $5 till 5:00 tonight. And so we can reinforce the selling message that they’re hearing on the radio and provide just better results for our clients. And so a better user experience, better results for our clients that we could also charge them more to receive, to me was a good idea and something that strategically from a long – for the long term, I think all radio’s going to need to get there.

And I know you’re rolling it out in 28 stations initially. How are you going to measure the success of this effort?

Well, first of all, rolling it out everywhere we have, where we have full market FM radio stations, so not on FM translators, but everywhere where Salem has an FM radio license, radio station, is where we’re rolling it out, because it’s really a service only for FM radio. So from a testing perspective, once we roll it out, and we have sales packages on the street, which will be synonymous with the rollout. So at that point, we’ll start to measure the success of it and take it from there.

Michelle Lim

Evan Masyr

Michelle Lim

Evan Masyr

Michelle Lim

Evan Masyr

Michelle Lim

Edward Atsinger

So we don’t – I don’t want to get into too many details now, it’s a little premature, but there are at least three that are progressing and that we feel fairly optimistic that within the next – by the end of the year, we probably will be able to have more clarity on it, but I wouldn’t be surprised. I’m speculating that I wouldn’t be surprised if at least one or two of those are completed.

Would you be able to disclose sort of magnitude of the opportunity there?

Yes. I mean I think it would be a little premature. I mean, we have one site that we’re working a situation where we can, with a modest investment, relocate our towers to one part of the property and then spend the rest of it all. And it shouldn’t add something. $6 million, $7 million, something in that category.

Howard Rosencrans

Evan Masyr

Howard Rosencrans

Evan Masyr

Howard Rosencrans

Evan Masyr

Howard Rosencrans

Evan Masyr

Howard Rosencrans

Evan Masyr

Howard Rosencrans

Evan Masyr

Howard Rosencrans

Evan Masyr

Howard Rosencrans

Evan Masyr

Howard Rosencrans

Edward Atsinger

Howard Rosencrans

Edward Atsinger

Howard Rosencrans

Edward Atsinger

Howard Rosencrans

Evan Masyr

Howard Rosencrans

Edward Atsinger

Howard Rosencrans

Edward Atsinger

Howard Rosencrans

It’s – how much of your business is sort of programmatic these days? And how much is – I mean, I guess, the stuff that – obviously, it’s stuff that you have the – dropping the word, the – you have one part of the business, which is the churches and the other part is the non-churches. But how much is – how much of your business closed again, just within broadcast? How much flows through programmatic and how much flows in other areas?

A fair amount, Howard, of our new business on our streams, on the streams of our radio stations now is programmatic. So we’re generating tens of thousands of dollars a month now in an injected revenue on our regular station streams, and that’s mostly programmatic advertising.

David Evans

Howard Rosencrans

David Evans

Howard Rosencrans

David Evans

Howard Rosencrans

Evan Masyr

Edward Atsinger

