We're now more than halfway through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and while many miners have had a tough start to the year, few have bombed their results as bad as McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX). The company produced 19,200 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs), down 58% from last year, and costs sky-rocketed at an even faster pace than the gold price, with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $2,719/oz in the quarter. While a good chunk of this performance was related to COVID-19-related headwinds, this trend of poor performance has been in place for several quarters now, so chalking this up to a challenging quarter due to COVID-19 is hardly accurate. Based on the company's continued weak performance, non-existent margins at $1,700/oz gold (GLD), and inability to generate earnings, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid above $1.50 in favor of producers that have actually delivered shareholder value.

McEwen Mining released its Q2 results on Thursday with yet another tough quarter, little surprise for those following the stock the past couple of years. The company reported quarterly production of 19,200 GEOs, down 58% year over year, with H1 2020 production of 54,200 GEOs, down from 82,200 GEOs in H1 2019. This disastrous performance was a result of operational issues as well as COVID-19-related headwinds, with the company's newest Gold Bar Mine still performing nowhere near expectations. Based on the economic study, Gold Bar supposed to produce 63,000 ounces of gold per year at $843/oz, but the company has struggled to get costs below $1,200/oz. The most recent goal in the Q2 release is to become a 300,000-ounce producer eventually, a goal discussed in the 2013 presentation with the expectation to achieve this by FY-2015. Obviously, the company has failed miserably on achieving this goal as it's now been restated a new goal nearly a decade later.

As we can see from the chart above, the closest McEwen Mining ever got towards its 290,000-ounce per year goal was 174,400 GEOs produced last year. However, we're on track for a significant decline this year with continued underperformance at Gold Bar, in addition to COVID-19-related closures. Year-to-date, the company has produced 54,200 GEOs, and my estimate is for 125,000 GEOs for FY2020, which would translate to a nearly 30% drop in production year over year. Assuming this is the case, we have seen a 65% increase in the share count since 2012 and less than 20% production growth eight years later. This is pitiful considering that Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) just used 30% of its shares to grow production by over 50% in 18 months with the Detour Lake acquisition. Let's take a closer look at McEwen's first-half results below:

Beginning with the company's Gold Bar Mine, we saw H1 2020 production of 15,200 GEOS at all-in sustaining costs of $2,293/oz. While these results were up year over year from the 10,000 GEOs reported in the year-ago period, they pale in comparison to the 60,000 ounces of production expected relative to the Feasibility Study, and are coming in at more than double the expected costs. The reason for the much lower production was that the company lost one month of operations with mining activities stopped on April 1st and not ramped up again until May 4th. However, during May, the company chose to operate only on day shift, which was a further headwind, resulting in much lower production. The hope is that the mine will be back to regular operations by September, and a new resource estimate and mine plan is expected by Q4, after we saw a massive write-down in Q1 of $83.8 million on the mine due to a significant reduction in ounces relative to the mine plan.

Moving over to the company's Black Fox Mine, it was also a difficult quarter with operations suspended from March 26th to mid-April due to government-mandated shutdowns. The company's year-to-date production at Black Fox is sitting at 10,500 GEOs, down significantly from the 18,400 GEOs produced in H1 2019 due to significantly lower grades and slightly lower throughput. During H1 2020, we saw throughput of 97,000 tonnes vs. 106,000 tonnes, a 9%~ decrease, but grades were down over 45% from 5.51 grams per tonne gold to 2.95 grams per tonne gold. This massive drop in gold-equivalent production led to a surge in all-in sustaining costs, with H1 2020 AISC coming in at $1,803/oz vs. $1,311/oz in the same period last year.

McEwen Mining discussed the potential for Black Fox to incorporate multiple deposits into a Preliminary Economic Assessment with the hopes of turning the mine into a 100,000-ounce per year producer by FY2024. I believe this is very ambitious as the company has struggled to even operate the mine at a profit since acquiring it, and the mine life has now dwindled to less than one year unless McEwen can replace reserves. Therefore, while this plan to turn Black Fox into a significant operation sounds great, I wouldn't put too much weight into this project at this time. Just over a year ago, it was Gold Bar that was supposed to be the game-changing asset for the company, and shareholders know how that has turned out since.

Finally, at the company's 49% owned San Jose Mine, it was not a great start to the year either as the mine continues to operate well below normal levels due to travel restrictions. The Argentinian Mine was initially hit with a suspension in March that was cleared by mid-April, but travel restrictions have made it difficult for the mine to ramp up fully, so attributable GEOs came in at just 23,800 for McEwen Mining, down from 43,100 in H1 2019. This is disappointing as this has been the only mine operating well for McEwen as Black Fox and Gold Bar have seen continued underperformance. The hope is that we will see a ramp-up to more normal productions in the second half, but this depends on travel restrictions being lifted in Argentina.

Given the extremely high costs at Gold Bar and Black Fox and much lower production from McEwen's one solidly performing asset, San Jose, it's no surprise that all-in sustaining costs swelled in the quarter. However, the amount that they've increased is quite alarming, as H1 2020 costs came in at $2,086/oz, well above the company's average realized selling price of $1,645/oz. This contributed to a significant net loss in the quarter of $19.8 million, well above the $13.0 million net loss at the same time last year, and bringing the year-to-date net loss to $119.0 million, including last quarter's write-down. These are ghastly results for a miner that should be benefiting from near-record gold prices. Obviously, these results are much worse due to COVID-19, but most miners skated through COVID-19 with some headwinds and a 10% increase in costs. In McEwen Mining's case, we've seen costs skyrocket across the board from already unacceptable levels.

Given the weak operating results, McEwen Mining is projected to post yet another net loss per share this year, with FY2020 annual EPS estimates currently sitting at (-) $0.28. This would translate to the company's fourth year of net losses in a row despite rising gold prices in the same period, and it would make McEwen Mining one of the only gold producers posting a net loss this year. In my opinion, there is absolutely no reason to own any gold producer unless it can generate positive earnings, and this is especially true in a rising gold price environment. Given that McEwen Mining is incapable of achieving this, I don't see any investment thesis here, which is why I've rated the stock as an Avoid for over a year now.

Gold has gone from $1,200/oz to $1,800/oz, yet McEwen Mining has found a way to continue posting net losses. One of the reasons for this is that revenue has gone essentially nowhere the past two years, with revenue coming in at $18.3 million in Q2 2020, down 50% year-over-year. While Q3 2020 and Q4 2020 estimates are projecting a significant bounce back to $27.1 million and $28.5 million, this would still translate to negative revenue growth year over year if these estimates are met. At a time when we have some of the best gold producers like B2Gold (BTG) posting 65% growth in revenues year over year, it's very difficult to justify investing in a laggard like McEwen Mining.

While some investors will chalk up this quarter to COVID-19-related headwinds, I would argue that COVID-19 is merely the straw that's further injured McEwen Mining's back. Even before COVID-19 came, we already had steady net losses, a massive write-down on Gold Bar, underperforming assets, and anemic growth. Therefore, while COVID-19 certainly hasn't helped matters, it's not like we would have seen a sharp turnaround here absent the pandemic. Given that McEwen Mining remains one of the only gold producers that can't generate positive earnings and margins remain anemic even if costs do come down, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid above $1.50. This doesn't mean the stock can't go higher if gold remains above $2,000/oz, but I see no reason to own an underperformer when we have several miners firing on all cylinders and beating their goals consistently.

