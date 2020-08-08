A reader asked if I was planning on writing an update to my last article about Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT). I had not planned on it as there hasn't been a whole lot happening, but I might as well show updated book values that have been announced by peers and give my thoughts on the current environment. In summary, book values dropped even further for the low-quality names in the commercial mortgage real estate investment trust sector (cmREIT), whereas the higher-quality names held mostly steady. Perhaps I shouldn't call them low quality, but Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) and Exantas Capital (XAN) were, at the very least, not well positioned for this pandemic. Both of them received margin calls back in March and had to sell many assets at deep discounts.

Some peers like Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Ladder Capital (LADR) have been regarded as much larger, steadier companies with safer investment strategies and have usually traded at a premium to the likes of IVR and XAN. This pandemic showed why this has been true and the cream really has risen to the top. Here is the price action of each so far this year:

Data by YCharts

However, it's tough to fathom just how bad it was for IVR based off how much it has fallen already. Because so much shareholder value was destroyed with its investment positioning and those margin calls coming in, it still trades at one of the highest premiums to book value. YCharts doesn't have the most up-to-date book values, as all of the five that I cover, except GPMT, have only just recently had their Q2 earnings come out. I gathered them, so you can see the book values reported since the end of 2019:

Here is the chart for a visual representation on just how much further IVR and XAN dropped in book value:

So GPMT has not actually reported its Q2 yet, but for the others, most of book value was lost in Q1, and in LADR's case, it actually gained book value during Q2. Basically most of the cmREITs were rushing to react to the crazy market in March. Some (BXMT, LADR, and GPMT) were well positioned enough, they sold off a few assets at decent prices to make sure they would have plenty of cash on hand. Others (XAN and IVR) had to sell off large chunks of assets at rock-bottom prices due to having margin calls come in.

I want to be clear that some book value movements are based on estimated asset prices and the changes in yields. However, those are usually small movements and that is definitely not the case for the drop in book value seen by XAN and IVR over the first couple of quarters. The losses (or at least the majority of them) seen by these two will be permanent as they had to sell off assets at the exact wrong time in order to pay off their margin calls. These aren't assets that they'll get to buy back on the cheap. They'll have to scratch and fight their way to higher book value just as all cmREITs normally do. That's what makes the following table showing the Price to Book Values so astounding:

The asterisk next to GPMT is because I'm using an estimated book value of $17.00 for it since it has not yet reported for Q2. It avoided the costly margin calls at the end of Q1 and start of Q2, which is where most of the value was lost. Since BXMT's book value moved down $0.42 and LADR's went higher by $0.13, I think I'm being conservative with $17.00, which would be a loss of $0.43 from the end of Q1.

To me, the most astounding thing currently is that IVR trades at the highest Price/Book. I don't know if people think they will get that book value back after COVID is in the rear-view mirror or if there are just too many people hesitant to sell at 80% losses. But in my mind that's just market sentiment and the fundamentals will eventually catch up. I expect IVR's share price to keep dropping and/or the others' share prices to rise to get more in line with IVR.

The next most astounding thing to me is that GPMT still trades down near XAN, which has been much worse positioned and continues to lose book value. I completely understand those that want to see GPMT "prove it" so to speak and see another good quarter before buying in. It reports earnings on Monday, 8/10. If the company does come in near $17 for book value, I think the share price should be much close to in line with LADR's Price/Book, so ~50% higher.

Risks

There are still risks in this sector. While many mortgages are still getting paid for now, I expect more will go into forbearance and others will even declare bankruptcy. With another round of stimulus possibly happening, it could take a long time until we see all the issues unfold. The quicker a vaccine comes out, the better for the sector. Though even after a vaccine comes out (crosses fingers), there will likely still be businesses that continue to struggle due to an entirely different landscape than we went into this with, as well as elevated unemployment numbers. While I expect this whole sector to struggle for a while, GPMT offers a fantastic safety cushion by trading at the biggest discount to book value (from last reported book values).

Conclusion

Basically, my investment in GPMT is simple. It performed admirably during a really tough period and deserves to trade near other higher-quality peers. BXMT is the clear-cut winner in terms of safety of assets held and I think it should trade at the highest premium or, in this case, least discount, to book value. However, I see it as being priced fairly reasonably, so I rate it at Neutral. I'm looking for undervalued holdings in this environment, so I see GPMT as the most undervalued, followed by LADR - I rate them both as Buys. I see XAN as fairly valued as well until it can prove to turn things around some, so it's also at Neutral. IVR is by far the worst to own at these prices, and it is my only Sell rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT, LADR, XAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.