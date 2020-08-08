This might be the most interesting play for those bullish on the global economy.

We examine what is going wrong and where are the risks.

Backed by Brookfield and churning cash hand over fist, this one appeared to have some potential in early 2020.

Note: We have used "GrafTech" to represent the company, while EAF is used is for Electric Arc Furnaces.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is a stock we have followed for some time. It was an interesting company, controlled by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) and had a compelling story. But a few things had kept us away in the past. The company released its Q2-2020 results, and we thought it's time to shed some light on why this may be a leveraged global economy play for those who really believe the trough is behind us.

Overview

GrafTech is a vertically-integrated manufacturer of graphite electrodes that are essential in the production of Electric Arc Furnace steel. That EAF acronym is how GrafTech got its ticker symbol. Steel producers use either the EAF or the blast furnace process to produce steel. The EAF process uses scrap metal while blast furnaces use iron ore. The EAF process is currently used in about a third of global steel production.

With the current concerns about global warming and climate change, the EAF method is becoming a hot industry. A little-known fact is that EAFs produce just a quarter of the carbon dioxide compared to blast furnaces and have been growing faster than the growth in steel industry as a whole. EAFs thus benefit from growth in the global economy as well as capturing additional market share from blast furnaces.

Source: Q2-2020 presentation

GrafTech's graphite electrodes are highly-engineered consumables for this growing EAF market. The company had a record year in 2019 where it produced tons of cash and bought back shares and reduced debt. But things were quite different just a few years back.

BAM!

GrafTech was acquired in 2015 by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM). GrafTech was in poor shape at the time and generated just $45 million in EBITDA. The magnitude of that can be appreciated fully by comparing it to the trailing 12-month EBITDA today. It shows a completely different picture.

Data by YCharts

While we would like to give credit to BAM for engineering an epic turnaround, in reality it deserves credit for a different reason. It bought GrafTech right near the bottom of the cycle. The price of steel produced using the EAF process went from $2,200 to over $11,000 a ton between 2015 and early 2020.

Where We Stand Today

GrafTech currently has an enterprise value of just under $3.5 billion and an EV to EBITDA of under 4X.

Data by YCharts

That is extremely cheap however you may cut it. GrafTech also generated almost $2.50 in earnings in 2019, giving it a sub-3.0X price-to-earnings multiple. What is not to like?

The bull case is built on the take-or-pay contracts that GrafTech has been layering on over the years. At the end of 2019, it had "locked-in" 120,000 MT on average for the next three years at very attractive prices of around $9,650 a MT.

Source: Q4-2019 presentation

Add to that the fact that its base was diversified across the globe, and you had a strong case for a recession-insulated company.

Source: Q4-2019 presentation

GrafTech was producing at a 177,000 MT run-rate, and having a huge portion locked-in made its life easier, or so it thought.

Source: Q4-2019 presentation

2020

COVID-19 disrupted the company's plan on an unprecedented scale. It suffered a double-whammy from falling EAF steel prices and customers who suddenly thought that "locking in" $9,600 per MT was likely not the wisest choice when spot prices had cratered to $5,500 per MT.

The current market continues to challenge our customers including those with LTAs. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have received force majeure claims from approximately 35 customers. Several customers are struggling to take their committed volumes causing some delays and non-performance including a few arbitrations associated with, among other things, efforts to modify the existing contracts. We are working hard with our valued customers to develop mutually beneficial solutions to address the current challenging environment, but we will take every measure to ensure that customers fulfill their legal obligations and commitments under these contracts. These negotiations are ongoing and have successfully resulted in modifications with some of our strategic customers to provide near-term relief while extending the term of their contracts. Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

Having 100-plus customers is great under normal circumstances, but it is a giant pain when you have to sue to go for arbitration with a third of them. GrafTech now expects to deliver between 100,000 and 110,000 MT on its long-term contracts, a 25% reduction from what it expected six months back. GrafTech's operating costs have not come down in proportion and net income has been halved versus last year.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

Now the key thing that bulls must remember is that this is the impact when only a small fraction of sales were delivered at spot prices.

The commercial team worked diligently to achieve solid results in the second quarter of 2020. We delivered a total 31,000 metric tons ("MT") in the second quarter, of which 26,000 MT represented deliveries under our long-term agreements ("LTAs") and 5,000 MT were the result of spot sales. - Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

If all those tons were delivered at the current spot price, GrafTech would have a net loss. We are assuming that cost of sales stays static here, but even building in a 30% drop in cost of sales, the results would not look pretty. We estimate net income would decline to about $30 million a quarter. EPS would be under $0.50 a year and the PE would jump to 14X. In fact, GrafTech likely gives this possibility some credence as it has removed the long-term contracts information from its recent presentation.

While the earnings decrease may be bothersome, more importantly, the big load of debt that GrafTech currently has would look even more impressive than it currently does.

Data by YCharts

GrafTech does have some leeway on its debt and has good liquidity in the short term, but investors need to figure out whether the price is coming back to the $9,000 plus a MT or whether that was an aberration.

Source: Q2-2020 presentation

Conclusion

GrafTech's vertical integration and long-term contracts were cited as supports for the bull case in the past. This situation is a perfect test for it. If it can convince customers to defer some volume while paying for the rest and reduce its own costs up the chain, it can position itself for the next bull market. If the long-term price is indeed over $9,000 per MT, then GrafTech can definitely triple from here. In that sense GrafTech does present an asymmetric opportunity. We are watching this from the sidelines as we don't believe the trauma is over.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with 4,400 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.