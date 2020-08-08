I previously wrote about PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) on April 30, 2020. Since that time, the company has seen continued progress on multiple fronts, yet the share price has gone down presumably due to a growth rate slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I considered PTC to be about fairly valued at the time of my last article, but I’m now somewhat bullish.

Recap Of My Prior Article on PTC

In my prior article, I focused on PTC’s business model and track record of adding new therapies and revenue to the company’s portfolio.

Figure 1: Chart showing PTC’s pipeline development and revenue growth (source: corporate presentation)

I talked about how revenues have gone up nearly 10-fold in the last 5 years and are projected by PTC to have another 5-fold increase over the next 3-4 years. This increase is expected to be from continued Emflaza and Translarna growth as well as newly approved products like risdiplam and PTC-AADC. Specifically, PTC had said the company expected to be getting over $400 million in revenue from gene therapies like PTC-AADC by 2023.

I also discussed the balance sheet and how PTC's debt and high cash burn made me think near-term dilution was likely, despite PTC having a decent amount of cash at the time. On top of a balance sheet that concerned me from a dilution standpoint, PTC was trading in the $50s which led to discounted future P/S ratios above the 5 level that I look for as an investment. This led me to say I was neutral on PTC’s outlook but would watch for any pullbacks or company progress because I really liked the company’s business model and trajectory.

PTC Has Since Continued To Add Value For Shareholders

Since that time, PTC has reported its numbers for both Q1 and Q2. PTC reported having $143 million in total product revenue in both quarters, which is only modestly up from the $139 million seen over the same time period last year. This is definitely a disappointment compared to expectations, but seeing any growth despite the difficult environment all companies are facing right now isn’t too bad. While $143 million in 6 months doesn’t annualize to the $320 million+ projected for this year, it still seems possible that PTC could hit its goal with continued growth and especially if conditions improve any later this year.

As you might expect from the overall revenue numbers, sales growth in PTC’s individual approved products was somewhat mixed. Emflaza continued to grow at a good pace, showing 30% year-over-year growth in Q2 to $36.2 million. Translarna took a sizable step back this past quarter but still had decent revenue in its 6th year post-launch, coming in at $38.6 million versus $57.8 million in the same period last year. With respect to Translarna in particular, it’s important to note that Brazil, a country with a very severe COVID-19 outbreak, is a big market. PTC has said it expects catch-up orders from groups in Brazil later this year that will backload a good amount of Translarna revenue.

PTC has a lot going on this year.

Figure 2: PTC Potential Value Driving Events in 2020 (source: corporate presentation)

Risdiplam was just approved 17 days early on August 7. Given that I’ve seen peak sales estimates as high as $3.2 billion for risdiplam, it’s fair to say this drug is expected to significantly move the needle on revenue for PTC even though Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY) will be the one commercializing it. I haven’t seen what the specific royalty PTC will receive is, but if it were say 10%, which is hopefully conservative, PTC could eventually get around $100 million to $200 million in revenue per year, after factoring in that 43% of this will go to Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) up to $1.3 billion total per the deal discussed in more detail below. PTC also could receive up to $400 million in additional milestones from Roche related to risdiplam. At minimum, Roche should be submitting an MAA for risdiplam soon which will trigger $15 million of that milestone potential.

Risdiplam is the first drug in PTC’s RNA splicing program, which is an increasingly important program to the company. This platform now has the ultimate validation with risdiplam getting approved, and PTC also has a therapy in development for Huntington's disease using this technology as well as one other undisclosed indication. PTC still expects to get a first in human trial going for Huntington's disease later this year.

PTC has also shown progress in its bio-e platform. The first patient was dosed in a Phase 1 trial of PTC857 for Parkinson’s disease patients with a GBA mutation. This is now the second therapy in this platform to enter human trials. For the first therapy in the bio-e platform, PTC743, the company has said it will initiate a pivotal trial in refractory mitochondrial epilepsy in Q3 and one for patients with Friedreich ataxia in Q4.

Figure 3: PTC’s Pipeline After the Addition of a COVID-19 Therapy and the PKU Acquisition (source: PTC’s website)

PTC has also made some moves to add to the pipeline since my last article. First, PTC paid $10 million and up to 850k shares of its stock to acquire Censa Pharmaceuticals as well as up to $217.5 million in milestone payments. Censa’s main product was to treat phenylketonuria or PKU. That drug, now called PTC923, has already received positive Phase 2 data, and PTC is now looking to initiate a Phase 3 program. PKU is a disease with a substantial need for new therapies. I discussed it more at length in my article on Synlogic, and I would direct anyone there if they want more info.

PTC also recently initiated a Phase 2/3 trial for PTC299 in COVID-19 patients. The company said in its earnings call that results from the trial are expected early next year. This particular drug is being tested because preclinical models suggested that it could block viral replication. It doesn’t look like this has affected the stock price much, if any, yet, but a COVID-19 catalyst could clearly be a potential driver for share price growth if things go well.

Rounding out a discussion of the pipeline, PTC has said that PTC-AADC has been delayed in both the US and EU due to COVID-19. PTC had planned to get the BLA submitted in the first half of 2020, but now the company is saying it expects this submission to be in the second half. The timeline for a decision from the CHMP on PTC’s MAA in the EU is also expected now to slip into early 2021. This is certainly not great news for the company, but it shouldn’t ultimately have that large of an impact.

PTC’s Risdiplam Transaction Went A Long Way Towards Strengthening The Balance Sheet With No Further Dilution

At the end of Q2, PTC reported having roughly $500 million in cash and equivalents, but since that time, the company has added another $650 million to its total. This was through a July deal with Royalty Pharma in which PTC agreed to sell a 43% stake in future risdiplam royalties, capped at $1.3 billion total, for $650 million in upfront cash. This is a savvy move that gives PTC a substantially longer cash runway with no dilution whatsoever to current shareholders. This means the company’s cash balance should be around $1.1 billion at present.

PTC’s loss from operations for the first half of the year was $280 million. At that rate, PTC would have cash to fund operations through sometime in 2022, but hopefully it will last meaningfully longer as sales continue to grow and risdiplam royalties begin. It’s also worth noting, though, that PTC has about $315 million in debt that will eventually have to be paid back as well. A risk worth noting is that if PTC ends up having to raise substantial additional cash, current shareholders could be meaningfully diluted, hurting the potential for future returns and potentially resulting in a loss of capital.

PTC Looks Modestly Undervalued At Present

Despite this year’s pandemic-related slowing of revenue growth, long-term revenue projections have actually gone up some while the price of a PTC share has gone down.

Figure 4: PTC Revenue and Earnings Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

These revenue estimates are each around a couple hundred million dollars above where they previously were for the later years shown. This added value expectation results in a substantially higher present value estimate in my model, around $56 versus roughly $45 before.

Figure 5: PTC Present Value Estimates (source: revenue and earnings estimates from Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on that data)

Factoring in a margin of safety, I think that PTC shares are a good value under $50. I think management has done a good, consistent job of creating value. I like that risdiplam will start contributing to the bottom line for the second half of this year, and I love the company’s move to shore up the balance sheet in a non-dilutive manner. Finally, PTC’s acquisition of Censa Pharmaceuticals, while relatively small, shows a continued desire to invest cash flow in productive ways. I have a small position in PTC at present just due to capital constraints, but I hope to be able to meaningfully add to it in the second half of the year on any pullbacks.

