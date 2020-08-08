Sterling Bancorp's (NYSE:STL) earnings improved to $0.25 per share in the second quarter from $0.06 per share in the first quarter of 2020. A dip in provision expense was the major contributor to the earnings recovery. The net income will likely continue to improve in the remainder of the year due to a further decline in provision expense. STL's provision expense had been elevated in the first half of the year due to economic factors, which will likely ease in the year ahead. Moreover, non-interest income will likely increase as economic activity recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Furthermore, the non-interest expense is likely to decrease due to the non-recurrence of COVID-19-related expenses. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings to more than double in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting STL to report earnings of $1.17 per share, down 43% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on STL.

Easing of Economic Factors Likely in the Year Ahead

STL reported provision expense of $57 million in the second quarter, less than half of the $138 million it reported for the first quarter. As mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation, the management considered forecasts for GDP and unemployment to determine the provisioning requirement. The management assumed that an extended recovery period will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, the management assumed that absolute GDP and unemployment rate will not return to pre-COVID levels until mid-2023, as mentioned in the presentation. These economic forecasts appear reasonable in the current economic environment. Therefore, I'm expecting the pressure on provision expense from economic factors to subside in the remainder of the year.

On the other hand, portfolio changes will likely keep provision expense above last year's level in the year ahead. Loan growth and the worsening of the credit quality of COVID-19-sensitive portfolios will likely drive provision expense in the year ahead. Moreover, as mentioned in the presentation, STL allowed payment deferrals on 7.7% of total loans. These deferrals did not impact provision expense in the last quarter, but the credit quality of loans utilizing the deferral option can worsen in the future, thereby pushing up provision expense. Further, STL has high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries, including equipment finance and retail real estate, which made up 16.8% of the total loan portfolio. Any further worsening of the pandemic will have a magnified impact on the credit quality of these portfolios. The following table shows details of STL's exposure to vulnerable portfolios.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting STL to report a provision expense of $235 million in 2020 compared to $46 million in 2019.

Repricing and Maturities of Deposits and Borrowings to Limit Margin Decline

STL's net interest margin, NIM, increased by 2bps in the second quarter as the drop in funding cost outpaced the decline in the yield on earning assets. Further maturity and repricing of existing assets and origination of new loans at lower interest rates will likely pressurize the average yield on earning assets in the second half of the year. However, further decline in funding costs will partially offset the pressure on yield. As mentioned in the investor presentation, around $968 million of Certificates of Deposits will mature in the third quarter, leading to a cost reduction of 25-40bps. Additionally, around $480 million of FHLB borrowings will mature in the second half of the year, which the management expects will have a repricing benefit of 125bps. Further, the management expects the maturity of senior notes in June 2020 to reduce borrowing costs by 11bps. Considering these factors and management's guidance, I'm expecting overall funding cost to decline by 15bps in the third quarter and 4bps in the fourth quarter. Further, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 4bps in each of the third and fourth quarters of 2020, and by 11bps in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

STL's loan portfolio will likely decline in the year ahead because I'm expecting most of the Paycheck Protection Program loans, or PPP, to get forgiven before the year-end. As mentioned in the presentation, STL funded $649.4 million of PPP loans in the second quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP, I'm expecting loans to grow at a low rate due to the economic slowdown and the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering these factors, I'm expecting STL to end the year with a loan balance of $21.6 billion, down 1.6% from the end of June, and up 1.1% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Non-Interest Income to Gradually Improve as Economic Activity Recovers

STL's non-interest income declined by 45% quarter over quarter and 4% year over year in the second quarter of 2020. Lower transaction activity due to the pandemic and the shelter-in-place orders was the major cause of the non-interest income decline. As mentioned in the presentation, the management expects deposit fees, cash management, syndications, loan swaps, and participation gains to recover in the second half as economic activity picks-up. For the full year, the management expects to book non-interest income in the range of $115 million to $125 million, as mentioned in the presentation. Additionally, the management expects non-interest income to eventually reach a run-rate of $30 million per quarter once the company returns to more normal activity and volumes, as mentioned in the second-quarter's conference call. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest income to increase by 0.5% quarter over quarter in each of the remaining two quarters.

Expecting Earnings to More than Double in the Second Half Compared to the First Half

The decline in provision expense and an increase in non-interest income will likely help earnings in the remainder of the year. Further, the non-interest expense will likely decline because the management does not expect the COVID-19-related expenses to recur, as mentioned in the presentation. However, the expected NIM decline will hurt earnings. Overall, I'm expecting STL to report earnings of $0.85 per share in the second half of the year, up 171% from the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting STL to report earnings of $1.17 per share, down 43% year over year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

There is a chance that actual earnings will differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected or is more severe than expected, then the provision expense can surpass its estimate. Moreover, STL's high exposure to vulnerable industries has increased the credit risk the company faces. The risks make STL unsuitable for low risk-tolerant investors.

High Upside Warrants a Bullish Rating

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book value multiple, P/TB, to value STL. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.08 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $15.7 gives a target price of $17.0 for the mid of next year. This target price implies an upside of 38.5% from STL's August 7 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the high upside, STL is also offering a modest dividend yield of 2.3%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.07 per share. There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 24% for 2020, which is easily sustainable. Additionally, the management mentioned in the presentation that it anticipated maintaining the dividend.

Based on the high upside, I'm adopting a bullish rating on STL. However, investors should be mindful of their risk tolerance before considering investing in the stock because STL is presently carrying a high level of risk.

