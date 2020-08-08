I want to have a position in this new company. The best way to do that as of now is buying Livongo shares, which trade about 5% lower than Teladoc.

There are several reasons why the stock prices of both companies have fallen so much.

This merger really makes sense from a business point of view, and the new company could be the trailblazer of a new form of healthcare.

Introduction

The news came as a big surprise this past week: Teledoc (TDOC) and Livongo (LVGO) have made an agreement to merge.

As Livongo was a Potential Multibagger pick in December 2019, I am a shareholder of Livongo, just as many of my subscribers. Many have mixed feelings about this merger, but the same goes for Teladoc shareholders, especially after the big plunge. There are also a few practical questions. This article tells you more.

Mixed feelings are normal

Maybe it's the first buy-out or merger for some of you, and it always creates mixed feelings. Even when you get more experienced, those feelings don't go away.

In the first place, there's disappointment about the deal because you liked the company that you owned. It may sound strange, but that is the feeling you should have. It means it was the stock of a great company.

The only other feeling you can have in a merger or acquisition is one of relief, and that's of course not what you want. It means that you didn't believe in the company anymore or maybe never had, but stumbled into the investment in one way or the other. So, don't worry about the mixed feelings. You should have them. I have them.

The returns of Livongo since I picked it as a Potential Multibagger on December 26, 2019, have been stellar. Even after the big drops this week, the stock is still up 386% since I picked it. This adds to the feeling that a much-beloved stock is taken out of my hands. Even if you had smaller gains, this stock had been on fire for a while, so you'll probably have the same feeling.

Of course, as shareholders of Livongo or Teladoc, we could vote against the merger, but both companies have agreed on this, and it will be impossible and make no sense to stop it. If both management teams are set on it, a no-vote doesn't make sense. The question is now what we should think about the new combination. But before we do that, let's first check out the deal.

The deal

Teledoc and Livongo announced the news of the merger on Wednesday, August 5, before the market opened.

The agreement that Livongo and Teladoc approved of consists of a stock and cash deal. Livongo shareholders get 0.592 shares of Teladoc and $11.33 in cash. Based on the price of Teladoc right now (Friday, after the market closed), that represents a value of (193.72x0.592)+11.33= $126.01 per share of Livongo. A few days ago, this was still a lot higher because the market punished both stocks for the deal:

Data by YCharts

When the merger completes, and that will normally be near the end of Q4, existing Teladoc Health shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company and current Livongo shareholders about 42%.

What does this mean if you are a Livongo shareholder?

This may be simple for more experienced investors, and they can skip this, but for relatively new investors, this may be the first merger or acquisition and that's why I want to go over the details.

Suppose you own 100 shares of Livongo, what will be the consequence then? Well, you could, of course, sell your shares, as both companies stay tradeable on the stock exchange and can be bought and sold.

If you hold the 100 shares, you'll get 59.2 shares of Teladoc shares for your Livongo shares. Your broker does this automatically when the merger completes.

If your broker doesn't handle fractional shares, you'll get 59 shares and 20% in cash extra of 1 Teladoc share. That would be about $38.74 at the current price of $193.72.

But on top of the shares (and maybe the small amount of cash of a fractional share), you also get cash in your brokerage account. Each Livongo share is 0.592 shares of Teladoc + $11.33 in cash, so for your 100 shares, you also get $1,133.

Why the merger makes sense

Teladoc is the clear leader globally in telehealth, and Livongo is the leader in what it calls Applied Health Signals, supported by AI and ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning).

In their merger announcement, Teladoc and Livongo wrote:

This merger represents a transformational opportunity to improve the delivery, access and experience of healthcare for consumers around the world. The highly complementary organizations will combine to create substantial value across the healthcare ecosystem, enabling clients everywhere to offer high quality, personalized, technology-enabled longitudinal care that improves outcomes and lowers costs across the full spectrum of health.

This is of course typical corporate talk. But there's a lot of truth in it for this merger.

Indeed, I think the two are complementary, and they will make a stronger company together if they can successfully merge the two companies, not just from a financial and infrastructural point of view, but also especially from a corporate culture standpoint. That's sometimes overlooked. Zane Burke, Livongo's CEO, has a 100% rating on Glassdoor, based on 22 reviews. That's quite amazing.

Jason Gorevic, the current CEO of Teladoc and the CEO of the new combination, has also quite a good score on Glassdoor, though:

Teladoc has a history of acquisitions and the general consensus is that they handled these very well. So that's a good omen.

Besides that, this is announced as a merger, and although it looks a lot like the acquisition of Livongo by Teladoc, phrasing does play a role in such cases. This is not the big corporate whale swallowing the little fish. This is more a fusion of equals.

The perfect merger

The merger makes a lot of sense because both companies, but especially Livongo, were seen by some industry insiders as take-out plays for bigger companies. Think mainly of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), which have claimed several times that they are interested and working on eHealth.

Together, Teladoc and Livongo can join forces to fight the bigger names if, or probably more when, they come to this market.

For Apple and Google, for example, it would be very hard to create a network of doctors such as that of Teladoc. Livongo also had a network of personal coaches, but that was may be a bit easier to copy than the deep relation of Teledoc and doctors. And the combination of the two, that's really interesting. I'll come back to this.

Speed also matters when you try to grab market share in an emerging market. Together the two can be the trailblazer for new healthcare and take as much market share as fast as possible.

For Livongo, it's clear that it makes its direct market much bigger. Until now, Livongo was only available in the US, while Teladoc is already present in 175 countries worldwide. I think it's easy to see that there are huge synergies there. Instead of rolling out a sales team worldwide on its own, now Livongo can just leverage Teladoc's network.

And it's also true what the companies state in their slide show:

I really believe the merger represents the beginning of a new era of healthcare. This newly-formed platform has advantages for all parties: patients are empowered, doctors are helped by computers to take away the stress of having to see a new patient every five minutes and have more accurate data, healthcare spending could finally stop growing like weeds.

For the patient, a whole trajectory is possible within a telehealth universe. This is the example that is given by the companies, in this case about Claire who has hypertension:

This makes a lot of sense. The individual patient is empowered to take action, is followed closely and has several options. Instead of checking the patient's health condition once every month, every quarter, every year, Livongo makes that Claire's hypertension is constantly monitored. She's given nudges several times a day for healthy habits and tips about diet and exercise. If she wants, she can have the assistance of a professional coach on Livongo's network.

From the point of view of data, which I find the most interesting part for Livongo, a new dimension is created. Livongo doesn't only have the process, but it also gets the extra data from blood tests and other tests from Teladoc, which can be implemented in the system.

If a certain person is hospitalized, Livongo's AI can see what preceded the hospitalization and later it could suggest going to the hospital before an acute situation occurs. It could detect long-term trends, revealing correlations that we hadn't seen before.

This is the next generation of healthcare. I have already mentioned Hemant Taneja's book Unscaled in my previous article about Livongo. Taneja argues that unscaling, bringing products to the level of the individual, is the new trend, and it will be at the heart of the evolution of the 21st century.

(Source)

The way to unscale things, to humanize them again, is, maybe paradoxically enough, by artificial intelligence or AI. That's Livongo's strength. Mass production and being treated in an impersonal way has become a huge disadvantage to companies.

We all don't want to be just the next patient. We want to be really listened to, we want to have the data that matter, we want the best for our health and that of our loved ones. A system that breeds so much frustration as the current healthcare system is ripe for innovation.

AI can make patients' lives better by recognizing patterns, giving advice electronically or by phone. With this merger of Livongo and Teladoc, this vision comes closer to reality. Or as it reads in the merger announcement:

Together, we will further transform the healthcare experience from preventive care to the most complex cases, bringing 'whole person' health to consumers and greater value to our clients and shareholders as a result.

In this system, health coaches will probably get an important role. They will become the first-line help for a lot of costumers, together with nurses. That will relieve doctors of a whole range of tasks that are not their core tasks.

Health coaches can become the first triage for doctors. If trends in data indicate that the condition of a patient with hypertension or diabetes or any other chronic condition deteriorates, health coaches can alarm a patient and make an appointment with a doctor immediately. In the same way, a patient can do that much easier now. And for doctors, having the full-range data will make their work much more efficient and probably much more accurate.

In that way, there will be much more focus on prevention, which saves lives and money. If you are on the verge of a chronic condition or you are living with it, this integrated company will make sure that you see how your condition is at any time. You have the data, and in case it's needed, the doctor is there too. Now there's often just a check every now and then. Sometimes it's already too late and the patient already has damage because of an unnoticed progression of a disease.

As you probably can tell, I'm enthusiastic about the future of this new, integrated company, which looks a lot like the future of healthcare to me. It will take time to fully realize the vision that I have laid out here, but time and a vision go a long way together, much further than many people can imagine.

The financial part of the deal

The combined company will have an expected 2020 pro forma revenue of approximately $1.3B, up 85% versus 2019. The adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of the combined company is expected to be $120M for 2020.

The companies estimate that there will be about $100M in revenue synergies in the first two years after the close and that this will grow to $500M by 2025. The main drivers are Livongo's international expansion, improved member retention, and more sales efficiency. New care models and next-generation solutions could give more upside later, which is not quantified yet.

The combined company is expected to keep growing at a high pace for the upcoming years:

As you can see, the newly created company is expected to grow 30% to 40% from 2020 to 2023, not taking the synergies into account. That's still great growth in my book, and if this is sustainable, which I think it could be, this newly formed company could have sustainable high growth for a long time.

Why is the stock price down so much?

Since the announcement, both Teladoc's and Livongo's stock prices have fallen a lot: Teladoc 22%, Livongo 16%. Why is this? There are several reasons.

1. Disappointment

As I wrote before, it's completely normal that if you are a Teladoc or Livongo shareholder, you're disappointed, not because the merger doesn't make sense from a business point of view, but because you feel that your great stock that has brought you big gains is taken away from you. That creates selling pressure.

A second reason is that momentum traders will dump both stocks now. This year, Teladoc grew 85% in Q2, but that was an outlier spurred by the pandemic. Livongo has been called a COVID-19 play too, but investors who claim that haven't paid attention.

One of the reasons that I picked Livongo in December 2019 was because of its triple-digit revenue growth (at the moment 137% pre-corona). If this special stock is taken away from you, you're disappointed and you end up selling.

Besides that, a lot of traders and investors will want to take profits of the table because they are worried about the deal. After all, both stocks had done outstandingly. This is the return since the beginning of the year until before the merger announcement:

Data by YCharts

Teladoc shareholders probably think that their company overpaid for Livongo, which some call a fad. I don't agree at all, and I think that those should study the company with an open mind, but it doesn't matter, perception also is a form for reality for someone.

Livongo shareholders think that Livongo was sold too cheaply. Their growth darling only got a premium of 10% from the closing price of the day before. In my experience, if both parties after a negotiation are not happy with the compromise, the compromise is good. I think the same goes for shareholders.

What should you do: buy, sell or hold?

I think the merger makes a lot of sense from a business point of view, and this new company could really be the trailblazer for a much-needed revolution in healthcare. There's a huge upside for years to come here. As a long-term investor, I look at these secular trends and see a company that is poised to succeed. That's why I absolutely want to have this company in my portfolio.

If you want more exposure to this new company, it mostly makes most sense to buy the acquirer because the acquisition target often trades at a premium versus where it was before. But in this case, Livongo also fell.

At the price that Teladoc trades at now ($193.72) and Livongo ($120.88), which one to buy? Well, 0.592 times $193.72 = 114.68 + $11.33, that makes $126.01. Livongo now trades at $120.88, which means that Livongo's shares are actually cheaper at this point than Teladoc's.

Conclusion

Am I sad about the merger? Yes. A great stock that has performed so well will be taken from my portfolio, and that always feels bad. But in this case, the merger company really excites me, and it could be the trailblazer for a new era of healthcare. I want to be part of that movement, so I want to own the combined company.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, LVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.