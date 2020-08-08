We're now more than halfway through the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and we've seen mixed results overall, with many names affected by COVID-19 related closures. Royal Gold (RGLD) is one of the most recent names to announce its fiscal Q4 results (Q2 calendar year). The company reported record revenue in FY2020 of $498.8 million, with single-digit revenue growth in fiscal Q4 despite COVID-19 related headwinds. In total, Royal Gold saw attributable gold production of 320,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] in FY2020, and higher metals prices combined with silver deliveries from Khoemacau within 9 months should drive record results again in FY2021. Based on Royal Gold's industry-leading earnings growth, exceptional margins, and incremental production growth in FY2021, I continue to see the stock as a staple for any precious metals portfolio.

(Source: Company Website)

Royal Gold released its fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported quarterly attributable production of 70,100 GEOs, and FY2020 attributable production of 320,000 GEOs. This translated to a slight dip in attributable output year over year from the 335,000 GEOs in FY2019, but both COVID-19 headwinds at Royal Gold's partners' mines and the Andacollo strikes weighed on performance. Fortunately, despite these unprecedented headwinds, the company reported record revenue of $498.8 million for FY2020, translating to 18% revenue growth year over year. These strong results allowed the company to reduce its net debt by $115 million with no share issuance, while also funding $136 million in payments towards its newest Khoemacau silver stream in Botswana. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, it wasn't a great quarter for quarterly attributable GEO production for Royal Gold, as the 70,000 GEOs reported translated to a new 4-year low for the company. While this is disappointing at a time of near-record highs for gold (GLD), it was at no fault to the company as two of Royal Gold's principal streams (Penasquito and Mount Milligan) saw significantly reduced operations and shutdowns which weighed on the results. At Newmont's (NEM) Penasquito Mine, the company was forced to shut down for 35 days, which significantly weighed on quarterly output, but the processing plant returned to operating at normal levels at 110,000 tonnes per day by mid-June. This is a positive development for Royal Gold as the 2% net smelter return [NSR] on the project is one of its biggest contributors to GEO volume and revenue. The successful ramp-up suggests that this should not be an issue in fiscal Q1 2021.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to Centerra's (OTCPK:CAGDF) Mount Milligan Mine in Canada, we also saw operations affected in the quarter as the company reduced operations to curb the spread of COVID-19. In total, mine operations were affected for four weeks, a major headwind on output during the period. However, plant throughput has returned to normal as of the end of May, so similar to Penasquito, we should see a much more substantial contribution in fiscal Q1 2021 towards Royal Gold's revenue.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The more important news for Mount Milligan was that more water had been pumped by the end of June than in all of 2019 at Mount Milligan. Currently, there is over 6 million cubic meters of water in storage due to the higher precipitation during the wet season. This is a big deal for both Centerra and Royal Gold, which holds a 35% interest in payable gold and 18.75% interest in payable copper from the project. The reason for this is that Mount Milligan has been plagued with water issues over the years and has had to slow production to conserve water in the past. The fact that we should be able to get through this calendar year with no issues is a very positive development for both companies and should be a tailwind for Royal Gold's attributable production from the mine.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the lower output from these two projects is certainly an annoyance, it's merely been a speed bump for Royal Gold, and did not even affect revenue as metals prices more than offset these headwinds. Meanwhile, transitioning over to the good news in the quarter, the most recently acquired stream in Bostwana has continued with construction relatively unabated, with construction now 54% complete at the Khoemacau Copper Project. This is despite a 6-month state of emergency in Botswana, as the country has declared mining an essential service.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As it stands currently, Royal Gold expects to receive its first concentrate from the deal in Q3 2021, and this should be a decent boost to Royal Gold's attributable GEO production. At a 75 to 1 silver/gold ratio, this would translate to over 19,000 additional GEOs per year based on the 80% stream, and over 21,000 GEOs if Royal Gold elects to take a 100% stream. Based on the 80% stream, this would translate to roughly 6% growth in annual GEOs for FY2022. Based on my estimates for Q4 2021, this would translate into a new quarterly record for attributable GEO production of 89,700 for Royal Gold, assuming the mine stays on schedule. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above of Royal Gold's earnings trend, the company has done an incredible job growing annual earnings per share [EPS]. Even though the gold price has made little progress from FY2013 levels as of FY2019, Royal Gold managed to increase its annual EPS from $0.94 to $2.38, which translates to over 150% growth. During FY2020, Royal Gold saw annual EPS growth of below 8%, which is well below the sector average, but it's important to note that the company is lapping a year of 66% growth. Any growth would have been impressive after a year with this high of a growth rate, especially considering the unprecedented headwinds related to COVID-19.

The good news is that while FY2020 earnings growth is not industry-leading by any means, annual EPS is expected to accelerate in a big way in FY2021, given the addition of Khoemacau, higher metals prices, and no expected further headwinds from COVID-19. Currently, annual EPS estimates are sitting at $3.37 for FY2021, and this would translate to 30% growth, assuming the company can meet these estimates. Studies have shown that the top-performing stocks in the market are those with annual EPS growth above 20%, and therefore this bodes well for Royal Gold as we head into FY2021.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at quarterly revenues and margins below, we can see if the projected earnings growth shown above is sustainable. Typically, earnings growth absent revenue growth and or margin expansion is not likely to be long-term growth. As we can see above, quarterly revenues came in at $120 million in fiscal Q4 2020, up 4% year-over-year, but fiscal Q1 2021 revenue estimates are projected to hit a new all-time high at $148.5 million. This is a bullish development as it confirms that this expected earnings growth is driven by a trend higher in revenues. Meanwhile, from a gross margin standpoint, Royal Gold continues to have industry-leading margins, and we have seen continued margin expansion over the past year, given the higher metals prices. As we can see below, gross margins were up 90 basis points sequentially in fiscal Q4 2020 to 83.9% and were up over 500 basis points year over year. Assuming gold prices stay above $1,850/oz, I expect to see gross margins of 85% for fiscal Q1 2021.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Given that we see healthy revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and an expected acceleration in annual EPS growth for FY2021, it's clear that the minor COVID-19 related disruption and the mineral reserve deletion at Mount Milligan has not slowed the company's long-term momentum. Therefore, while the recent fiscal Q4 results were disappointing (though at no fault to the company), they are merely a blip en route to my annual EPS estimates of $3.85 by FY2023 for Royal Gold. Corrections are certainly possible along the way as not even royalty/streaming companies go up in a straight line, but I continue to see Royal Gold as a staple for any precious metals portfolio. Based on this, I would view any 17% pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.