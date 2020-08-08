The shape of the global recovery may provide further opportunities to buy this wonderful company.

Transaction volumes through the card payments network are very sensitive to global economic health. The current pandemic has already presented a brief opportunity to buy Mastercard cheaply.

Mastercard and its main competitor Visa enjoy extremely strong positions in the global card payments network that are unlikely to be challenged in the medium term.

Company Description

Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA) is a technology company in the global payments sector. Mastercard partners with financial institutions to issue Mastercard branded cards (generally co-branded with the issuing financial institution) that are processed through the Mastercard payments network.

In this operating model, Mastercard has no exposure to a breakdown in the credit process of the consumer or the corporate using the card. This risk is borne by the issuing financial institution.

Mastercard predominantly makes its revenues by charging a fee for every transaction flowing through its network, but it also has a growing services business where it is using a SaaS approach to providing services such as cyber fraud detection and prevention, loyalty programs, etc.

The company currently only has one reportable operating segment, but it does break down gross revenues into four sources (the proportion of total 2019 FY revenues is shown in brackets):

Source: Author's compilation using Mastercard's 10-K

Business Overview

Mastercard has primarily grown organically. Its focus has always been to replace cash and checks in the consumer payments sector. It has gained share by signing up more financial institutions to issue cards and more merchants who are prepared to accept the card.

Over the last 10 years, Mastercard has spent more on acquisitions than capex and capitalized software ($4,572 M versus $3,558 M). Most of these acquisitions have been relatively modest in size, but nevertheless important strategically, particularly in regard to its growing Services business.

Mastercard and its main competitor Visa (NYSE:V) have entrenched positions in the global card payments sector.

How The Card Payment Network Operates

The payments system is a four-party network as shown in the following diagram:

Source: Mastercard 2019 10-K filing

A typical transaction comprises a financial institution's account holder (credit or debit card) purchasing goods and services from an accredited merchant using a Mastercard payment product (a card or a device).

The transaction is authorized by the card issuer (the cardholder's financial institution) and the issuer pays the acquirer (the merchant's financial institution) an amount equal to the transaction less the interchange fee. This transaction is then posted to the account holder's account.

The acquiring institution pays the value of the transaction net of a discount (called the merchant's discount) to the merchant's account.

It is noted that Mastercard does not issue cards nor is it exposed to any credit default issues related to the transactions.

Payments' Network Market Size

Mastercard estimates that in 2018 the total value of the transactions within the global Payments Network was $235 Trillion. There are three segments within the Payments Network which are depicted in the following chart:

Source: Mastercard Investment Community Presentation, Sept. 2019

Mastercard's primary target market segment is the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) market. This segment is understood to have transactions totaling $50 Trillion per year. The PCE market is believed to be growing (pre-COVID-19) at between 4% and 5%, whilst at the same time, there is a secular shift within the segment away from cash and checks to cards (both debit and credit).

There are many functional card payment networks throughout the world. The following table shows the reported Gross Dollar Value of transactions of the major networks:

Source: Author's compilation using data sourced from company 10-K filings

Clearly Visa and Mastercard dominate the card processing network (combined market share of 58%). I suspect that the difference between the $19,520 B total in the above table and the estimated market size of $30,000 B is filled by the Chinese market participants such as Ant Financial.

It should be noted that the size of the Payments market (particularly the PCE segment) is directly influenced by the health of the global economy.

There are reports that COVID-19-related economic lockdowns have had massive impacts on the gross domestic product (GDP) of various countries. The World Bank believes that the global economy may shrink by more than 5%. This has an immediate impact on the value of transactions flowing through the Payments Network. Mastercard recently reported that its second-quarter gross dollar value (GDV) was 10% lower than the prior year.

Mastercard's Strategy

Mastercard's strategy is reasonably straight-forward:

Maintain its share of the PCE market and continue to grow through the natural growth of the global economy and by the secular shift away from cash and checks to cards.

Continue to penetrate the business to business (B2B) and government to business (G2B) segments by providing cost-effective solutions to reduce client operating costs. Growth will come from providing a ramp on to the various ACH networks (these networks are operated by governments throughout the world to facilitate banking system transfers within each country) or by diverting flows into its own network and by converting current cash and check transactions to cards.

Diversify its revenue streams by developing analytical solutions to either enhance the data mining of network transactions (thus providing unique insights to network participants) and by developing solutions to reduce fraud and cyber-crime.

Mastercard summarizes its strategy in the following way:

Source: Mastercard Investment Community presentation Sept 2019

The Future of Global Payments

The most significant recent change in the Payments Network has been the rise of the digital/mobile wallet. A digital wallet (such as Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google Pay (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), etc.) allows users to store their credit and debit card information on an app or platform - then use it to pay for transactions with merchants without requiring the physical presence of the card.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP), an international company which provides transaction support for merchants, annually publishes projections for the future of global payments. Its latest update is below:

Source: Worldpay Global Payments Report 2020

The digital wallet providers (Apple, Google, etc.) become one more "ticker clipper" on the network. They get paid by the card issuers and acquirers.

The digital wallet has no impact on the revenues of Mastercard and Visa.

Mastercard or Visa : Which is a Better Investment

I have summarized some of the key metrics for Mastercard and Visa in the following table. To eliminate the impact of any single year, I have averaged the metrics over the last five years:

Source: Author's compilation using Mastercard & Visa 10-K filings

The following conclusions can be drawn from the table:

Revenue growth is similar indicating that competition between the two companies is reasonably "friendly".

Visa has a significantly higher operating margin which requires further examination.

To better understand the differences in operating margins, I have broken down the 2019 Income Statement for both companies and expressed the reported expense line items as a percentage of net revenues:

Source: Author's compilation using company 10-F filings

I acknowledge that Visa has a much larger revenue base, which would tend to reduce its fixed cost ratios in relation to Mastercard, but it is obvious that there is a significant difference in reported personnel productivity.

Many technology companies expense a major proportion of their product development costs which strictly speaking should be capitalized because of the multi-year benefits that they bring. This means that many of the reported operating margins for these companies are potentially understated.

I suspect that Mastercard is expensing a higher proportion of its development costs relative to Visa and that this is the reason that Mastercard's operating margin is much lower than Visa's margin.

This conclusion is supported by the fact that Mastercard's capital productivity is much higher than Visa. Mastercard generates $1.82 of revenues from each dollar of invested capital whilst Visa generates 52 cents of revenues.

This results in Mastercard having a much higher return on invested capital. It is for this reason that I think that Mastercard is a better investment (although to be fair either would be fine at the right price).

Mastercard's Historical Financial Performance

The following chart shows Mastercard's historical revenues and operating margins:

Source: Author's compilation using Mastercard's 10-K filings

Revenues have grown steadily since the global financial crisis (GFC). As previously stated, the five-year CAGR is just over 12%.

Operating margins have been relatively steady (or slightly rising) for many years. The declines in margins in 2011 and 2018 were caused by large provisions for legal expenses. I have not adjusted the operating expenses for these events because I have formed the view that in the future regulatory litigation may become the norm for Mastercard (and Visa) because of its dominant market position.

Mastercard's Moat

My moat assessment for Mastercard is shown on the following table:

Source: Author's compilation

Mastercard has a strong moat based on its brand, licenses, the network effect enjoyed by its merchants and card issuers and finally the transaction volume going through its network generates a low cost per transaction.

My moat assessment would be the same for Visa.

The strength of Mastercard's moat is demonstrated by its return on invested capital:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Mastercard's 10-K filings

Mastercard's return on invested capital (ROIC) is excellent; however, some care should be taken in interpreting this ratio.

Since 2007, Mastercard has reinvested just over 19% of its operating cash flows back into its business. This is shown in the following table:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Mastercard's 10-K filings.

Mastercard has used its excess cash flows to purchase marketable securities ($528 M), complete share buybacks ($32,196 M) and pay dividends ($6,815 M).

In total the company has returned just over 82% of its operating cash flows back to shareholders.

This can be seen when I show the entire Cash Flow summary:

Source: Author's compilation

Mastercard has used its free cash flow to capital to shrink the capital component of its balance sheet. As a result, in the ROIC ratio, the numerator has expanded whilst the denominator has shrunk. This has caused the ratio to grow to levels only associated with the best of companies.

Fundamentals of Valuation

My approach to valuation is based on projecting a company's future cash flows and discounting them back to the present using a discount rate which is reflective of the risks or uncertainties associated with those cash flows.

The process is summarized by this diagram courtesy of Professor Aswath Damodaran:

Source: Dr Aswath Damodaran (NYU Stern).

My Investment Thesis for Mastercard

Now keep in mind that this is my scenario for Mastercard. It is based on my best estimates of the future. I acknowledge that there will be many individuals who are better placed than I to forecast Mastercard's future:

The Payments market is heavily influenced by the health of the global economy. The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact on global GDP (potentially 10% lower than last year). Mastercard has reported that this is being reflected in lower volumes through network with 2020 second-quarter revenues down 19% compared to the prior year.

I am assuming that there will be a recovery in global economies during the second half of 2020, but this will leave global GDP down by 10% versus 2019. I am expecting further recovery through 2021, but it will take until 2022 before the global economy exceeds the 2019 levels. Post 2022 I expect that GDP will grow at 4% until 2025 and then growth will slowly decline to the terminal growth rate of 0.6% (the current US 10-year Treasury yield).

The majority of Mastercard's growth will continue to come from the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) market. This market will grow in line with global GDP (personal consumption represents about 70% of GDP). I am forecasting that over the next 10 years the credit/debit card share of the PCE market will increase from the current 33% to 55%. The share gain will come from cash. I think that cash will go from 54% to 22% over this period.

The Payments market will remain reasonably orderly with no significant challenges to the Mastercard/Visa duopoly. I am not predicting any disruptive technology changes because of the relatively skinny amounts taken by Mastercard and Visa (about 0.25% per transaction) although this always remains a risk.

Margins are currently historically high and will remain at these levels with litigation expenses from regulatory actions becoming a permanent feature of the cost structure and to some degree offsetting any potential upside from volume.

Mastercard currently has an effective tax rate of 16.6%. This is low for a number of reasons including a reduced international tax in Singapore. I expect that, over time, the rate will increase to the US corporate rate of 22%.

Key Inputs Into Mastercard's Valuation

The assumptions are then summarized into the following inputs into the valuation model:

I have lowered revenues and margins for 2020 and 2021 to reflect the impact of COVID-19. I have used consensus estimates for the revenues.

Revenues will grow by 15% ± 3% for the years 2022 to 2026 before slowly declining to a terminal growth rate of 0.6%.

Operating margins are currently at 57% which is the highest ever achieved. I think that margins will remain in the range of 57% ± 3% into perpetuity.

Reinvestment to date has yielded a Sales/Net Capital ratio of 1.8 at the end of 2019, which is above the 75th percentile of the sector. The sector contains a lot of start-up companies therefore the sector data is not comparable. I expect that the capital efficiency will stay around current levels of 2.0 ± 0.5.

Perpetual ROIC will be 12% ± 1% (reflecting the strength of the moat) which is above the sector median.

The current cost of capital is 5.5% (this is below the median of the US market due to its low debt to equity ratio which is less than 5%) even though its customer country risks are quite high. The company should increase its debt ratio over time which will increase the perpetual cost of capital back to the market median of 5.7% ± 0.25%.

Discounted Cash Flow Methodology

The DCF is relatively straight-forward. A free cash flow to the firm approach is used with a three-stage model (high growth, declining growth and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in USD.

The output from my DCF model is:

Source: Author's model

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the ranges of the valuation inputs. The output of the simulation was developed after 100,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us to understand the major value drivers in the valuation. It turns out that the key value driver for Mastercard (based on my scenario) is the revenue growth estimate. This variable has the highest effect on the valuation and is the greatest source of risk in the valuation.

Source: Author's model

The simulation indicates that Mastercard's intrinsic value is between $231 and $340 per share with a midpoint of $281.

The revenue growth is Mastercard's value driver and accounts for 83% of the variation in its valuation.

Consequently, Mastercard's valuation is extremely sensitive to the impact that COVID-19 might have on the global economy in terms of the depth of the decline in GDP and the rate of recovery.

The following table highlights the impact of both aspects on Mastercard's valuation:

Source: Author's model

The forecast that I have used in my valuation is shaded in yellow.

Mastercard's valuation is sensitive to the depth of the pandemic induced economic decline but it is even more sensitive to the rate of recovery. A "V" shaped recovery would not impact Mastercard as much as an "L" shaped recovery.

Share Price Action

Source: Yahoo Finance

Mastercard has been a wonderful investment for shareholders for many years. Interestingly there have been two significant occasions over the last two years when the stock could have been purchased at a discount to its intrinsic value.

During the COVID-19 market meltdown, Mastercard became very cheap.

Historical Returns

Source: Morningstar

The Morningstar table demonstrates how well Mastercard shareholders have done relative to the market and its sector. It has been an outstanding investment.

Key Risks Facing Mastercard

I think that Mastercard has a number of issues relating to its future growth which will require management's vigilance if the current growth trajectory is to be maintained:

Future growth in the Personal Consumption Expenditure segment is expected to come from the conversion of payments from cash and checks to cards predominantly in developing countries (particularly India). This conversion is almost complete in the developed economies. There is potential for some countries to restrict Mastercard's presence in these markets. Countries such as China and Russia already control access to their markets and other countries may take a similar approach.

Expansion into the B2B and P2P/B2C segments is predicated on being able to restrict market share growth of the incumbents. Currently the various Automated Clearing House (ACH) networks have approximately 63% of these segments (keep in mind that according to the World Bank there are close to 100 ACH networks around the world) with the remainder being cash and checks. In order to gain substantial ground in this market Mastercard's value proposition would need to be compelling.

One can never discount a major technology change taking place which renders Mastercard's process as being inferior to the new technology. This would have a significant impact both on Mastercard's growth and operating margins.

Governments will probably continue to nibble away at Mastercard, Visa and other financial institutions with regard to their fees and charges and their perceived market power. This will impact long-term operating margins.

System security will always be an ongoing issue for Mastercard. A company of this size is a beacon for system hackers. The company's investment in this area will continue to grow over time as the sophistication of the hackers inevitably increases.

Conclusion

For each company I value I also assess what role this company could potentially play in my portfolio. The cornerstone of my portfolio is what I term "Tier 1" companies. These are the companies that I hold for the long term and where I invest most of my cash.

My high-level criteria for a company to qualify as a Tier 1 long-term investment are:

A reasonably strong and sustainable moat.

Pricing power.

Sector tailwinds.

High returns on invested capital.

Stable cash flows with relatively low reinvestment needs.

High interest coverage ratio.

Mastercard ticks all these boxes. It is an excellent company and at the right price deserves a place in any good portfolio.

What should current holders of Mastercard be doing?

Let me acknowledge that I am a shareholder of Mastercard and I have held my shares for several years.

I think that the company's intrinsic value is between $231 and $340 per share. The company is priced at the upper end of my valuation. Therefore, I think that the company is currently a HOLD.

I would neither be adding or selling to my current holdings. However, I stand locked and loaded ready to BUY if the market gives me the same opportunity that was presented early this year.

Final Recommendation: HOLD

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.