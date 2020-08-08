How Does Passive Investing Work In Uncertain Times?
Many advisors feel that their favorite active manager will guide them through market volatility and limit drawdowns during times of market stress.
But is that how things played out at the beginning of 2020?
S&P DJI's Brent Kopp and Berlinda Liu take a closer look at COVID-19's impact on active vs. passive performance.
