Dialog Semiconductor's (DLGNF) Management on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCPK:DLGNF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2020 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jose Cano – Head-Investor Relations

Wissam Jabre – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Gardiner – Barclays

Achal Sultania – Crédit Suisse

Francois Bouvignies – UBS

Matt Ramsey – Cowen

Adithya Metuku – Bank of America

Stephane Houri – ODDO

Sébastien Sztabowicz – Kepler Cheuvreux

Sandeep Deshpande – JPMorgan

Jose Cano

Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. I hope you're keeping well. This quarter, while Jalal is recovering from the active medical operation, our call is being hosted by Wissam Jabre, our CFO.

In a moment, I will hand you over to Wissam to talk through the company's Q2 2020 performance. First of all, as usual, I must remind everyone that today is briefing and some of the answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views and there are risks associated with them. You can find the full explanation of these risks on Page 2 of the investor presentation. The interim report and the press release can also be found on our website.

I will now hand you over to Wissam, who will run through the presentation. Wissam, over to you, please?

Wissam Jabre

Thank you, Jose, and good morning, everyone. I hope you're all healthy and doing well. I spoke with Jalal yesterday and on behalf of everyone at Dialog, I wished him a speedy recovery. I know he would rather be speaking to you all today, and I doubt it will be long before you hear from him again. We expect him to be formally back with us around the beginning of September.

In Q2 2020, we delivered a strong set of results. Revenue stood at $302 million, 10% above the midpoint of the May guidance, and 4% above the high end of the range. We also achieved record underlying gross margin at 50.6%. We delivered a sequential improvement in revenue and profitability for the group, and in all 3 business segments.

In support of our growth strategy, over the last few years, we have invested in the development of new business opportunities, both organically and inorganically, expanding our product portfolio and solidifying our position in key markets.

On the 29th of June, we closed the acquisition of Adesto Technologies which will accelerate the diversification of our business into industrial IoT. As a result of these investments as well as the commitment and flexibility of our employees, still mostly working from home, Dialog is now poised to enter a multiyear growth cycle with a diverse portfolio of mixed-signal products and lower customer concentration.

On Slide 4, I will discuss the execution of our growth and diversification strategy. First, we are leveraging the power management expertise in new end markets such as automotive, gaming and computing with custom products. We have multiple engagements in these areas, and we expect this revenue stream to build up steadily over the next 3 years, starting this calendar year.

Second, we have expanded our product portfolio in consumer IoT with the introduction of our TWS audio offering and the addition of low-power WiFi to our IoT portfolio. In parallel, we continue to invest in the expansion of our Bluetooth low energy offering, targeting high-growth opportunities in connected health. Third, both in mobile and consumer IoT, we have been expanding into adjacent markets.

These include next-generation products in smart cameras and new display technologies, high-power delivery for higher voltage adapters and next-generation battery management products. Finally, we have created a new business in industrial IoT with the acquisition of Creative Chips and Adesto Technologies. Alongside this, we have continued to broaden our industrial portfolio with, for example, the introduction of high-voltage CMICs.

Let me remind you briefly of the strength of the business combination with Adesto on the next slide. By acquiring Adesto, we have increased our addressable market, targeting new growth segments in industrial IoT. Adesto brings to us a comprehensive product offering which complements our existing portfolio. For example, its industrial wired connectivity portfolio perfectly complements Dialog's leading wireless product set, which we can now target for smart building and industrial applications.

Cloud connectivity adds further differentiation to Dialog's existing industrial solutions. Adesto also brings us some great people. We have welcomed the team with strong industrial market mixed-signal and system expertise, with over 5,000 customers, the majority of which are new to Dialog. The combined business will provide a solid platform from which we can leverage an established sales channel.

Finally, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to underlying EPS in the first full calendar year after close, with the potential for considerable revenue synergies thereafter. We are also targeting annual cost synergies of approximately $20 million within the first calendar year after close. The cost synergies are expected to come from identified efficiencies as well as improvements in supply chain across the combined company.

Before moving to the Q2 financial performance, let me turn to Slide 6 and touch on the first integration steps we have taken since closing the transaction. Adesto will be the third acquisition we have integrated into the Dialog business in the last 18 months. Building on previous experience, we had an initial integration plan in place before the closing, so we were able to kick off the integration activities in early July. We have been working together over the last few weeks, albeit remotely, and employees on both sides are seamlessly embracing this effort.

The plan is divided into functional work streams, working on the integration of people and processes. All basic IT infrastructure and communication tools were ready from day 1, and we have been able to kick off a number of programs focused on product strategy and revenue growth. We are aiming to maintain a strong focus on delivering existing customer commitments while reenergizing innovation programs to generate future revenue growth.

Let me now turn to – excuse me, let me now cover Q2 results, starting with the highlights for the quarter on Slide 8. We will go into more detail shortly, but there are a few points I would like to make here. First, Q2 2020 underlying revenue of $302 million, was up 22% sequentially, 4% above the high end of our May guidance range and 10% below Q2 2019. However, excluding revenue from legacy licensed main PMIC products, underlying revenue was up 11% year-on-year.

IFRS revenue was significantly lower year-on-year, mainly due to the one-off license revenue of $146 million in Q2 2019 related to the license agreement with our largest customer. Second, underlying gross margin reached a record 50.6%, in line with the May guidance. And third, we generated a cash flow from operating activities of $33 million, which also reflects the recoupment of the prepayment relating to the license agreement.

On the next slide, I'd like to give you some additional color on our revenue performance in Q2 2020. Revenue growth from new mixed-signal products for our largest customer was up 19% year-on-year. Compared to Q2 2019, revenue from Advanced Mixed Signal was down 1%, led by lower shipments of backlighting drivers for TVs as well as AC/DC products, almost offset by strong growth in CMIC. Revenue and Advanced Mixed Signal was up 22% sequentially. Revenue from Connectivity & Audio was 6% below Q2 2019 due to lower volumes in legacy DECT products and Bluetooth low energy. Revenue in Connectivity & Audio was up 26% sequentially.

Turning to Slide 10 to cover gross margin. In Q2 2020, underlying gross margin was in line with our guidance at 50.6%, up 90 basis points year-on-year. The year-on-year increase was mainly due to the revenue mix and continued savings in manufacturing and overhead costs. On a year-to-date basis, underlying gross margin was also up 90 basis points year-on-year at 55%. As I mentioned last quarter, our fabless business model is resilient and gives us the operational and financial flexibility to successfully navigate periods of economic uncertainty, where visibility is lower than usual.

Let's now turn to Slide 11 to discuss operating expenses. Q2 2020 underlying operating expenses were $97.8 million, in line with Q2 2019. The additional underlying OpEx from the acquisition of Creative Chips and FCI were offset by cost savings across R&D and SG&A. As a percentage of revenue, underlying operating expenses in the quarter were above Q2 2019 at 32.4%, reflecting the lower revenue. Underlying SG&A expenses were down 5% year-on-year to $29 million, mainly due to cost savings, partially offset by the consolidation of FCI and Creative Chips into the group.

As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 9.6%. Q2 2020 underlying R&D expenses increased 2% year-on-year to $68.8 million. The slight increase in underlying R&D expenses was mainly due to the acquisition of Creative Chips and FCI, combined with lower R&D capitalization, partially offset by cost savings. As a percentage of revenue, R&D was above Q2 2019 at 22.8%. For the first half of 2020, underlying operating expenses were 4% lower than the same period in 2019. We absorbed the additional expenses from the acquisitions of Creative Chips and FCI with savings achieved during the first half of 2020.

Turning to Slide 12 to cover operating profit and EPS. In Q2 2020, underlying operating margin was below last year at 20.6% as a result of the lower revenue and reduced other operating income, partially offset by higher gross margin. In Q2 2019 – the Q2 2019 included $12.5 million of other operating income related to the license agreement. Sequentially, Q2 2020 underlying operating margin of 20.6% represents a significant increase over the 13.3% underlying operating margin we achieved in Q1 2020. All our business segments contributed to the sequential improvement, reflecting the demand improvement across most business areas.

At the bottom of the slide, you can see the breakdown by business segment. In Q2 2020, underlying operating profit for Connectivity & Audio improved significantly over Q1 2020, but remained below Q2 2019 at $1.8 million. The intensity of the investments in Connectivity & Audio will position the business for higher revenue growth and profitability over the coming years. We expect underlying operating profit of Connectivity & Audio to improve in Q3.

Advanced Mixed Signal performance improved year-on-year, achieving 8.7% underlying operating margin, 40 basis points above Q2 2019. Underlying operating profit for Custom Mixed Signal decreased to $48.3 million and the underlying operating margin to 25.9%. The decrease in operating profit was mainly due to the lower revenue from license main PMIC. Corporate improved significantly due to the license revenue, together with a reduction in corporate expenses. The underlying effective tax rate for the quarter was 19.7%, 80 basis points below Q2 2019.

Lastly, underlying diluted earnings per share in Q2 2020 was 20% below the previous year at $0.69 and 77% above the previous quarter. From earnings, let's now turn to Slide 13 to take a closer look at inventory and cash. Inventory level was 1% below the previous quarter at $127 million and 18% below Q2 2019. Date of inventory were significantly below Q1 2020 at 76 days.

During Q3 2020, we expect inventory value and days of inventory to increase from Q2 2020. Cash flow generation improved sequentially in Q2 2020. During the second quarter, we generated cash flow from operating activities of $33 million. And at the end of Q2, our cash and cash equivalents balance was $957 million, slightly below the previous quarter. The main item driving this movement was the first interim settlement of the share buyback for an amount of $18 million.

Before opening the call for questions, I would like to leave you with the key takeaways. The health and safety of our employees and business partners remains a key priority. We continue to successfully run the company, mostly remotely, thanks to the commitment and flexibility of all our employees. Some of our offices are gradually opening, albeit at the low capacity and following local guidelines. This resilience has allowed us to continue providing excellent customer support and generate a healthy pipeline of new opportunities across a multitude of customers for 2022 and beyond, including exciting new areas such as battery management, display and audio.

Closing the acquisition of Adesto starts an exciting new chapter in the evolution of our business into industrial IoT. We started the integration effort in early July, and we are powering ahead to make this acquisition a great success and generate long-term value for our shareholders. And lastly, the financial resilience of our fabless business model, together with the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity will allow us to successfully navigate the uncertainty of the current economic environment.

Before I hand over to the operator, I'll check a quick – I'll share a quick reminder of our outlook for the next quarter. Including Adesto, we expect Q3 2020 revenue to be in the range of $340 million to $380 million. And underlying gross margin to be broadly in line with Q2 2020.

With that, I'll hand over to the operator to open the line for questions. Operator, over to you, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Andrew Gardiner of Barclays. Andrew, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Andrew Gardiner

Thank you very much. Good morning, Wissam. If I could just ask two, one a nearer-term one and one perhaps a longer-term question. So first, on the nearer term, I appreciate you were just giving us third quarter guidance. But can you help us perhaps more qualitatively as how you see things trending through the end of the year? You guys have a few different moving parts than perhaps, say – than you have in the past given the legacy business declining, offset by the growing new business with your biggest customer as well as what's happening with Advanced Mixed Signal and the acquisitions.

So just as we look to the fourth quarter, can you help us with those 3 or 4 different moving parts on a sequential basis? And then secondly, perhaps a more longer-term question. For the first time, you mentioned 2022 in this morning's press release. Can you give an idea of whether those wins are incremental, should we say, or just reupping of an existing socket?

Wissam Jabre

So with respect to the near-term question and the transition from Q3 to Q4, the – as you said, obviously, it's premature to guide Q4. But if I think of the transition from Q3 to Q4, I would say it's probably more like the transition that we experienced in the 2019 year as opposed to prior years. So we're expecting Q4 to be slightly – or down from the Q3 seasonality. And that's a result of, obviously, the licensing agreement with our major customer and the transfer of main PMIC for phones, iPads and watches. But with respect to seasonality, we expect the seasonality for the rest of the business to remain the same.

With respect to the second question about 2022, we are engaged on several fronts with the design wins. And the – there is – we've made some significant progress. And I would say we have design wins in our traditional sockets, but also we've made some progress on some new fronts for the year 2022. We'll probably be sharing a little bit more on that later in the year as we solidify these design wins. But it's not only in terms of the areas that we've traditionally been in.

Andrew Gardiner

Okay, thanks very much Wissam.

Wissam Jabre

Thank you.

Operator

We have another question from Achal Sultania from Crédit Suisse. Achal, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Achal Sultania

Yes, hi. Good morning, Wissam. Two questions, if I may. First, on the seasonality for the OpEx. I appreciate there are a few moving parts around R&D capitalization and credits. So can you help us understand how should we think about R&D for second half of – sorry, the total OpEx for second half of this year from that high $90 million base that you had in Q2?

And then for Adesto, I presume that's still a loss-making business at an EBIT level. So is it fair to assume that the business would be like EBIT positive in the next couple of quarters? Is that a fair assumption? And what is going to drive that? Is it mainly about OpEx reductions in the near term, which allows you to get there?

Wissam Jabre

Achal. So with respect to the OpEx, the way to think of it, maybe I'll talk a little bit about the business excluding Adesto, so you can sort of baseline, and then we'll add Adesto to the discussion. So with respect to the OpEx, as we said at the call in May, the expectation is for the Q3, Q4 to be slightly lower than the run rate in Q1, Q2. And so that expectation is still there. At the time, I think we said 2% to 4%. I expect us to be probably lower to the tune of – closer to the 2% and the 4% given where we see the revenue – we're modulating given where we see the revenues coming in. So that's really sort of the – for the ongoing business.

With respect to that, Adesto and your question to the – around the EBIT, the first couple of quarters, the business will be probably – will experience a bit of operating loss. So – and then from there on, we expect it to turn profit. The way to think of it, Achal, is the first half of the business – sorry, the first half of 2020, that business was impacted by the slowdown in industrial segments, the closing of factories, commercial buildings, and many countries imposing lockdowns. As the situation has improved, we expect the second half to be considerably better than the first half. But we still expect it to be experiencing a small operating loss, I would say, in the low to mid-single digits in dollar terms. And so that will hopefully give you also the way to triangulate to the OpEx that comes with Adesto acquisition.

Sorry, maybe I'll add one more comment on that because we are still targeting a $20 million cost synergies over the first year – calendar year and we're still very positive about the long-term prospects of the business. And so as we get into the early part of 2021, we expect the business to be profitable.

Achal Sultania

That’s okay. Thank you.

Wissam Jabre

You’re welcome.

Operator

We have another question from Francois Bouvignies from UBS. Francois, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Francois Bouvignies

Hi, thank you very much. The first question I had is on Adesto, just a follow-up on that. Can you give us an idea of what was the performance in Q2 for Adesto maybe in revenue term, maybe growth year-over-year in Q2 or the absolute revenues? And what you expect the revenue will be from Adesto in Q3 in your guidance to have a bit more clarity on the organic and your acquisition from Adesto would be very helpful?

And the other question is regarding to your main PMIC that is going down. Q2 has been – I mean the growth decline has been maybe less pronounced than previous quarter. I was just wondering, how should we think about Q3, Q4 in terms of this main PMIC, trying to get the forecast right for the main PMIC would be also helpful. And finally, what is the EBIT margin of this main PMIC compared to the group level, just to have an idea of the profitability?

Wissam Jabre

So as I noted earlier with my comments on Adesto, that during the first half, the business was impacted unsurprisingly by COVID-19, a little bit more than our traditional business, given it's exported to the industrial markets, the closing of factory and commercial buildings. And so we expected Q2 to be the lowest point. For the second half, we do expect the business to be significantly better than the first half of 2020 and so when you think of the revenue, if you want to sort of think of the revenue levels for the second half, I would say, we're expecting that to be in the $40 million to $50 million range. And so we're still, as I said, also expecting the business to be accretive in the first full calendar year, which will be 2021, as we execute very fast on our $20 million of synergies that we're expecting to also deliver in the first fourth calendar year.

Jose Cano

Sorry, Francois, it would be – it will only be a second, they probably have a fire alarm drill.

Francois Bouvignies

It happens.

Wissam Jabre

I sincerely apologize about this untimely fire alarm. So let me keep going. I was hoping I was on a roll on the synergies. So yes, so $20 million of synergies expected in the first full calendar year. When – so on to the – maybe the second part of your question, the main PMIC and the transition sort of year-on-year and so on. You're right that the rate of decline of the main PMIC in the second quarter when compared to the same quarter in the prior year was lower than what we've seen in Q1. I would say in Q3, we expect – I would expect it to be somewhere in between what we've seen in Q1 and Q2. I wouldn't want to sort of give much more – we don't typically guide down to that level of – to the product line, if you like. But that would be probably the the closest thing I could say. And with respect to the EBIT...

Francois Bouvignies

Wissam, on this – clarify on that, this better performance, if I may say, is it driven by the older Apple products selling a bit better maybe in this environment? Is it – what is driving this? Or...

Wissam Jabre

Yes. What's driving this is really the push to work from home and learn from home. So the demand for tablets and notebooks and wearable products was higher. But we also have new products in these segments as well. We do have still products in all of these going forward. So the – so this is why also you saw the – in the second quarter, you saw a growth of 19% in the growth portion of that business.

And I think to your question on the EBIT margin, and also, we don't really disclose EBIT down to that level. We don't split it out. We do disclose the EBIT for the Custom Mixed Signal segment. What I could say though on this, I mean, the way to think of it, Francois, is that – I mean, obviously, these are products that don't attract a lot of investments, so they will have naturally slightly higher EBIT percent as the rest of our portfolio.

Francois Bouvignies

Great, thank you very much, Wissam.

Wissam Jabre

You’re welcome.

Operator

We have a question from Matt Ramsey of Cowen. Matt, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Matt Ramsey

Thank you very much. Good morning everyone. Wissam, just a couple of questions from me. The first one, just, I guess, a clarification, if you could outline for us as you think about the divisional breakdown of the way you guys report revenue, can you just talk about how Adesto splits out, if it's all in one segment? And just how we should think about that?

And then I guess on the longer-term question, you guys have talked a good bit about power and – particular battery management in the design win pipeline. You mentioned some things this morning about 2022, and that's a far ways out. But I wonder if it's related to battery management? Or if you could give a little bit more color on that pipeline.

Wissam Jabre

So on the revenue and where Adesto will fit within the – our reporting, Adesto will form the basis of a new industrial segment. And so in the Q3 reporting, it'll probably be reported under a new Industrial Mixed Signal segment. So that's really how we think of it going forward. With respect to the longer-term question and 2022 in battery management, I mean, we've talked quite a bit on battery management in the second quarter.

We do have standardized battery management products shipping this quarter, and we will expect revenue from high-volume contracts to begin with new smartphones in the second half of 2021 and also will be obviously accelerating more by 2022 time frame. With respect to what I talked about with – early on 2022, it's not necessarily only battery management related. There's some other areas that that we're also addressing, and that would be also a bit of a good expansion of the market that we're targeting. And this was related to primarily the – our discussion with – on our largest customer design wins.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have another question from Adithya Metuku from Bank of America. Adithya, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Adithya Metuku

Good morning guys. So, just two questions. Firstly, just on the automotive design wins, you talked about 100 design wins in the press release. I just wondered if you could give us a sense of the opportunity you're talking about here, the dollar opportunity. And just a clarification on an earlier question. Did I hear you say that Apple revenues will go down Q-on-Q in 4Q? Or did you mean that the seasonality in 4Q will be lower than it has been historically?

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Adi. So on the automotive side, we do have a growing number of customer engagements. And we do have – we mentioned the 100 plus, I think, wins. They are in several areas. The areas that we've got – the market – or the market segments that we're primarily targeting are in-vehicle infotainment as well as the ADAS systems. So these are the type of opportunities that would probably have a design cycle between 18 months to 3 years, which is the typical design cycle. In terms of the dollar amount, I don't think we've sort of broken out the numbers or the value of the lifetime revenue, if you like. But it's obviously quite hard given the size of it.

The way to think of it is the expectations of the revenue from the automotive space is expected to start accelerating. And it takes – it is slight longer window than the rest of our portfolio. So it would take probably another year or 2 to start seeing really high acceleration. But we are addressing this market through various products in our portfolio. I mean we have the PMICs going into that space. We do have products from our Bluetooth low energy business as well as in the configurable mixed signal areas, to name a few. With respect to the second question, I'm sorry, could you repeat your second question? Adi, I did not note it.

Adithya Metuku

Sure. Just on the Apple revenue in response to an earlier question you said, 4Q Apple revenues will go down? Or did you mean that seasonality will be less than – I just wondered if you could clarify your comments on how you expect Apple revenues into 4Q?

Wissam Jabre

Absolutely. As I said, obviously, earlier, it's a bit premature for me to guide for Q4. But my comments was more on the seasonality of the business. They weren't specifically related to our largest customer – the revenue from our largest customer.

Adithya Metuku

Understood. Okay, thank you.

Wissam Jabre

Thank you.

Operator

We have a question from Stephane Houri from ODDO. Stephane, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Stephane Houri

Good afternoon. I have a question on the configurable mixed signal. I see that this is up 40% during the quarter. So can you talk a little bit about the end demand, the customers? And if you expect this growth to continue? And also a clarification on the previous question. Are you saying that the revenues for Q4 are going to be down, but this is normal seasonality or that there is something more in the seasonality that that could impact the revenues?

Wissam Jabre

So on the CMIC, it's a great performance of that business. I mean the nice thing about the configurable mixed signal business is one of those also very high gross margin business for us. So there are several drivers. But the – one of the key ones, I would say, probably some really strong demand on the notebook side that helped us there. But overall, we expect that some level of good strength to continue in the third quarter for that business. And as I said, we're – it's a good margin business.

And in parallel, we're also – we've also launched some additional new products in the product family for the GreenPAK. We expect to do a few more product launches in the same product – of the same product portfolio in the second half of this year. And so that hopefully will help the business to continue to build a momentum and grow at a really good pace.

With respect to the seasonality, your question, this is the normal business seasonality. We expect the normal seasonality to happen. There's nothing out of the ordinary other than, obviously, if you look at our transitions in 2019, Q4 was lower than Q3 simply because of the license agreement with Apple and some of some of these products are phasing out. But with respect to the rest of the business, there's normal seasonality. I wouldn't say that anything that we see today, that's extraordinary.

Stephane Houri

Okay. Okay, thank you for the clarification.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Stephane.

Operator

We have a question from Sébastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Cheuvreux. Sébastien, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Yes, hello. Thanks for taking the question. On Bluetooth low energy, the Q2 numbers were soft, going down 10% year-on-year. How do we see the business developing into Q3? Or when do we expect to return to the more traditional growth trends for the business, more in the 20% range? And coming back to Adesto, looking at the comments you made for H2 top line, $40 million, $50 million. If you look at the numbers reported last year, this is a favorable decline of 25% year-on-year in H2. Could you help us a little to understand the growth prospect of the Adesto business beyond 2020 and what kind of margin we can expect in the longer term as well for Adesto?

Wissam Jabre

So on the Bluetooth low energy, the revenue was slightly softer in the second quarter when compared to the previous year. But then when you sort of compare it to Q1, we really saw a good uptick quarter-on-quarter, north of the 20%. Now during the quarter, the business experienced some supply chain constraints due to the lockdowns, certain substrates were not available. And so this is what limited our revenue in the second quarter. It wasn't limited by demand. And so we're expecting this to ease up in Q3. And actually, we're expecting the Bluetooth low energy to resume growth in the second quarter – sorry, in the third quarter of 2020.

And so for the rest of the year, I expect the business to be performing much better than we've seen in the first half as well as growing relative to last year. Now with respect to Adesto, yes, you compare – if you compare the second half to last year, you're right to point that there is some decline relative to last year. But this is a business that is primarily focused on the industrial space as well as the building automation space. And when you have all these lockdowns all over the world, not only do factories shutdown, but also most of us, if not the majority of us, the vast majority of us are working out of our homes.

And so large commercial buildings are also shut down. So the business was unsurprisingly a little bit more affected than by COVID-19 than the traditional business we have. But going forward, we expect the 2020 – while it is a bit too early for me to guide for 2021 or talk more quantitatively about the year, I would say the expectation for 2021 is that revenue will see a considerable uptick from where we are, assuming that the economic conditions hold as we are – as we see them today.

And then for the last part of your question, Sebastian, which is around the gross margin, as the – I think the – if you look at the public filings for the company, they ended 2019 at around 48% gross margin, where I expect it to, over the long term to converge to the Dialog targets, which are 50% to 53%, albeit maybe towards the lower end of that range. I hope this answers your question.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Yes. The question was more on the operating margin because you are running the business with slight losses right now. What kind of operating margin do you see for this business in the midterm? Do you think it is comparable to the rest of the business, lower margin prospect?

Wissam Jabre

So with respect to the operating margins, the way to think of it is, obviously, we're executing on the cost synergies that we plan to deliver over the first calendar year, around $20 million. And so as we execute through this, I expect the operating margins to not only turn positive, but also be at a good percentage for 2021. As we said also before, we're still very excited about the business. And we see it as accretive to the EPS for the group in the first calendar year.

Now if I think of it long term, as the revenue accelerates, I don't expect the operating expenses to accelerate at the same pace, and we should start seeing some operating margin that will help us expand the margins over the mid to long term. So I don't see any reason not to see Adesto converging over time to the targets that we set long-term targets for Dialog, which are 20% to 25%. But as I said, on the gross margin, it will probably be towards the lower end of that range as opposed to the 25% end of that range.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Thank you.

Wissam Jabre

You’re welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Sandeep from JPMorgan. Sandeep, please go ahead. Your line is open. Sandeep, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sandeep Deshpande

Hi. Can you hear me?

Wissam Jabre

Yes, loud and clear, Sandeep.

Sandeep Deshpande

Yes, hi. Wissam, I have a question regarding your OpEx plans. You explained a little bit about the OpEx plans in terms of that we should be looking at around 2% decline in the current levels of OpEx and then addition of Adesto to that. Are you also – as part of the synergies planning to reduce Adesto's OpEx over the next few – few – few months and few quarters, which is what is the synergies that you're talking about on debt, and that will enable the business to turn around? Or is it gross margin that we intend to turn around at Adesto?

Wissam Jabre

Great question. So I would say the quick answer to that, Sandeep, it's both. We're working on, obviously, the synergies of the $20 million are primarily cost synergies. You think of areas where we have duplication. For instance, we're eliminating those areas. We're driving efficiencies in other areas. And we're also looking at the supply chain and looking at areas where we can take cost out of that supply chain. And so that's sort of on the cost side that should help the OpEx structure as well as the gross margin structure.

In parallel, obviously, our sales teams have been fully engaged on looking at all the opportunities ahead of us in terms of cross-selling. So we have the Dialog sales team and the Adesto sales team now operating as one organization, looking at areas where we see proximities as well as areas where we have introductions, for instance, of the Dialog side to the industrial space as well as introduction of the Adesto product portfolio to our existing customers.

So as you've talked about before, for example, in the warehouse space, we are a leader in this market, and we've already identified several sockets where our key customers will be working to focus on designing or getting qualified in the areas of the – on the industrial side, as I said, we're engaged with Adesto's top customers to introduce more and more of the product portfolio at Dialog.

Even though these type of wins will probably take some time to realize, given the nature of the business, and with respect to reference designs, for instance, we have – we're working – our BLE team is working on adding Adesto to all of our reference designs where they can be included. So in terms of the business itself, you'll see, we expect the gross margin and operating margin to expand, not only because of the synergies, that will be in the short term. But in the long term, we'll start seeing also the revenue synergies that will add to the existing business that will also help expand the profitability.

Sandeep Deshpande

Maybe, I have one follow-up. I mean, Adesto had a very difficult first half. Typically, for semiconductor companies when they undergo this sort of semi inventory correction or very difficult period, then there tends to be a period where things are extremely good because there is pent-up demand from that weak period because it was artificially created, which is what it was in the first half of this year. So would you expect that to happen at Adesto, too?

Wissam Jabre

Well, this is what – to some extent, yes, I would expect that sort of considerable improvement I mentioned in 2021 to be driven partly by that because there's much more focus on energy going into the business now and we can see already the excitement, not only for our own teams, but also from our customers' side as well and the traction we're seeing in the marketplace. So that's what's going to drive part of the transition into 2021.

Sandeep Deshpande

Thank you.

Operator

We currently have no further questions.

Jose Cano

Thank you, Katelyn. Wissam, I have a couple of questions that come through the webcast. The first one is – I'll read it out aloud. How does the design win pipeline for 2022 compares to the pipeline you described this time last year for 2021. Is it higher? And this is from Rob, by the way.

Wissam Jabre

This is a great question. Look, the customer engagements are probably at an all-time high. We continue to engage very well with our customers despite everybody working remotely from home and the lack of travel, there's always a very high customer engagement. And so for 2022, we're seeing similar type of trends, so if you look at – if you think of it from a year-on-year – year-on-year growth, if you like, we're still – we're seeing similar type of trends that we've seen at this time last year for 2022 relative to what we saw last year for 2021.

Jose Cano

All right. And then another one from Rob, is there anything you can share in terms of geographic trends, for example, the China revenue grow quarter-on-quarter, significantly quarter-on-quarter?

Wissam Jabre

If I think of the geographic spread, I mean, most of our shipments tend to be in the Asia region. But if I think of where our customers are based, candidly I can't detect any – any abnormal trends, I would say, it's similar to what we've seen in the past. So there aren't any sort of pockets. I wouldn't – I can't point to any pockets of weakness, for instance, in one region versus the other. We're seeing similar trends as we've seen in the past based on regional spread. So there isn't anything extraordinary that we're experiencing.

Jose Cano

Thank you. I just got a final one with – this is from Harald. Just do you expect an increase in competition from the acquisition of Maxim by AD?

Wissam Jabre

I'm sorry, Jose, could you please repeat the question?

Jose Cano

Sure. Do you expect any increase in competition from the acquisition of Maxim by AD?

Wissam Jabre

Good question. Not really. We don't see a big impact to us. Actually, we don't see any impact to us. They tend to be focused on slightly different markets than we're focused. And so for us, we don't see it as a concern short term. Now I – obviously, we haven't – it's still plenty of time for it to close and understand what their plans are. But from what we see today, that would be my answer.

Jose Cano

Perfect. Thank you, Wissam. I think that's all from the webcast as well. Just – I'm going to doublecheck. Katelyn, is there anything else on the line?

Operator

No. No further questions on the line.

Jose Cano

Okay. Sorry, I've just seen another one on the webcast, but we're just running out of time. So I'll follow-up directly on these last questions. So I just wanted to say thank you to everyone, once again, for making the time in joining us. And as usual, please, if you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out.