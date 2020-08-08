Commercial Mortgage REITs have had a rough ride over the past 6 months due to concerns over the vulnerability of their loan portfolio to COVID-19 and the recession. While this sector may detract some risk-averse investors, I believe good opportunities can be found if one focuses on quality companies with sound management practices. The company that I’m focused on today, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), is one such company that I believe differentiates itself as one of the best operators in this space. In this article, I evaluate what makes this a potentially good long-term investment, so let’s get started!

A Look Into Blackstone Mortgage

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a commercial mortgage REIT that originates senior loans collateralized by real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. BXMT currently has an $18 billion senior loan portfolio comprised of 129 loans, and 76% of its real estate collateral on those loans are in prime gateway markets. The company is externally managed by BXMT Advisors LLC, which is a subsidiary of Blackstone (BX), one of the world’s largest investment firms.

I find this affiliation to be especially attractive, as Blackstone’s real estate platform has $167 billion of investor capital under management. Through Blackstone’s real estate ownership in core markets, BXMT is able to gain access to valuable real-time insights and evaluate a high-quality pipeline that it would not otherwise have without this affiliation.

BXMT also differentiates itself with its high quality loan book. As seen below, 100% of its loan book is comprised of senior loans, with an average loan-to-value (LTV) of 64%. This helps to ensure that the borrowers have sufficient skin in the game, and lowers the likelihood that they will simply “hand over the keys” at the first sign of difficulty. The seniority of the loans also help to ensure recoverability in the event of a borrower default.

In addition, BXMT maintains low leverage, with just a 2.6x debt-to-equity ratio, and provides its investors with predictability, as 96% of its debt-financing terms are matched with that of its loan portfolio. This is especially beneficial, as this simplistic funding model removes a layer of uncertainty with regards to interest rate spreads between its funded loan portfolio and its borrowings.

BXMT turned in a decent quarter, with 100% of its scheduled interest collected, and $0.62 of core earnings, which is in line with previous quarters. GAAP earnings, however, ended at just $0.13 per share for the quarter. The primary reason for the difference between core and GAAP earnings was the $0.41 per share ($57 million) CECL reserve (Current Expected Credit Loss) that BXMT took on two New York City properties that were impacted by the pandemic. One is a hotel, and the other is a transitional rent-regulated apartment building. To be fair, management indicated that the resulting CECL reserve taken on these two properties was caused by a combination of both COVID-19 and pre-existing, asset-specific challenges.

This is a key risk factor, as both equity and commercial mortgage REITs that have exposure to COVID-19 hotspots are at risk of tenant and borrower defaults. I see the risk as being somewhat mitigated, however, by the fact that the New York City hotel exposure is comprised of just three loans representing 3% of the portfolio, and the loans backed by New York City regulated multifamily properties account for less than 1% of the portfolio.

One silver lining for BXMT, as it relates to COVID-19, is the reduced supply of real estate, especially hotels, that is coming online. This will benefit the owners (and their lenders) of well-located properties that survive the current pandemic-induced recession, as the CEO, Steve Plavin, noted on the latest conference call:

"There was a lot of hotel construction over the last few years. That’s all going to stop. And we do expect the supply of hotel rooms to be down as much as 10% to 15% from hotels that don’t reopen post-COVID. So the supply side is going to be benefited from what’s going on. And so we think that’ll ultimately in order to the benefit of the owners that can get through to the other side. And we’re confident in the case of our other hotel loans, given the sponsorship, the lower leverage, the cash investment from those sponsors so far, that they’ll see those assets through the pandemic and they’ll ultimately be strong performers."

Another risk is the portfolio exposure to office space, which, as seen below, accounts for 55% of the collateral portfolio. This risk is somewhat mitigated by the fact that the majority of the New York office assets are in Hudson Yards and Midtown West, which are differentiated in design from the commoditized office spaces in Midtown Manhattan. This makes BXMT’s office assets in NY more appealing in the new economy, where talent wants to work and live. In addition, I believe it’s too early to discount the office space sector in its entirety, as social distancing measures could actually create more demand for office space, and cause a reversal in the collaboration/densification trend in the recent years.

Meanwhile, it’s encouraging to see that BXMT’s profitability was not materially impacted by declining interest rates, due to $8.8 billion in loans with a weighted average Libor floor rate of 1.47%. As seen below, the company continued to generate stable core earnings, despite rates dropping towards zero percent.

I also like the steps that management has taken to boost liquidity, which increased 60% in the quarter to $1.3 billion, as a result of nearly $500 million in common stock and bond issuances. In addition, borrower repayments exceeded loan funding during Q2, which also meaningfully helps to boost liquidity. This helps to reduce the risk of margin calls, as BXMT, this month, used its strong liquidity position to make an unplanned repayment of $200 million and pledged $414 million of additional collateral to the banks.

Lastly, I’m encouraged by early signs of a recovery in the CMBS market, as this enables BXMT to effectively sell its stabilized loans at attractive prices, and thereby allowing it to originate new loans. This was indicated by the CEO on the last conference call:

"It’s still a little bit early for it to be, I think, an attractive selling environment. But again, the opening of the CMBS market makes it possible for buyers to finance acquisitions, which will ultimately help lead to the reopening of that market. So I think except for the assets that are most heavily impacted by the pandemic, the signs are favorable in terms of the resumption of transaction activity or refinance activity, which will lead to more origination opportunities for us and also more repayments."

Investor Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a leading commercial mortgage REIT with a portfolio of 100% senior loans that are collateralized by prime assets in key gateway markets. While the company did have to put 2 assets on CECL reserve, I see the at-risk exposure to be limited, and the overall portfolio to be healthy. In addition, reduced construction and supply could actually benefit BXMT and its borrowers, as it could increase the market value and attractiveness of its loans. The same logic applies to the office sector, in which social distancing measures could actually increase demand for the well-located assets that are in BXMT’s loan portfolio. Lastly, signs of a recovery in the CMBS market and increased transaction activity allows BXMT to reengage is pipeline of loan originations and sales.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $23.93 and a PE ratio of 9.5. I believe shares are currently undervalued, as BXMT has generally traded at a PE of 12, over the past 7 years. Additionally, while BXMT is technically a REIT, mortgage REITs typically use earnings as a measure of profitability rather than FFO, since they don't hold physical property with depreciation considerations.

I also find the 10.4% dividend yield to be attractive. The dividend payout ratio is tight at 96%, based on trailing 12 months’ core earnings. However, I’m not overly concerned, as the company has a history of returning most of its earnings to its shareholders and grows through an external funding model. I have a price target of $27 per share, which I believe is reasonable, considering its senior loan portfolio, strong liquidity position, and an implied PE ratio of 10.7, which still sits below its historical PE ratio of 12.

