Seeking Alpha
Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 9

|
Includes: ABC, ACN, AIT, AIV, ALE, AMGN, AOS, ATLO, AWK, AWR, BG, BGEPF, BHB, BKH, BMI, BOKF, BRO, CASY, CATC, CHD, CHE, CL, CLX, CNS, COST, CSL, DCI, DGICA, DGICB, DOV, DUK, DUK.PA, DUKB, DUKH, EBBNF, EBMT, EBRGF, EBRZF, EMR, ENB, ENBBF, EPD, ETN, EV, FIBK, FRT, FRT.PC, GRC, HAS, HRL, HWKN, INPAP, IP, ITW, KLAC, KR, LAD, LARK, LNN, LNT, MATW, MCHP, MMC, MMP, MNESP, MSA, MSEX, MSEXP, NNN, NNN.PF, NP, NUE, NWBI, NWN, O, ODC, OHI, OKE, PG, POOL, RBA, RGA, ROK, RS, RTX, RZA, RZB, SJM, SO, SOJA, SOJB, SOJC, SOJD, SOLN, SRCE, STAG, STAG.PC, STE, SWX, TBNK, TMP, TSCO, TXN, V, WABC, WEC, WMT, WTRG, XLNX, XOM
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which changed their dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Badger Meter Inc.

(BMI)

8/27

9/11

0.17

0.18

5.88%

1.07%

28

Chemed Corp.

(CHE)

8/14

9/4

0.32

0.34

6.25%

0.27%

12

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

8/17

9/1

0.5

0.525

5.00%

1.67%

44

Dover Corp.

(DOV)

8/28

9/15

0.49

0.495

1.02%

1.83%

65

Federal Realty Inv. Trust

(FRT)

9/21

10/15

1.05

1.06

0.95%

5.38%

53

Illinois Tool Works

(ITW)

9/29

10/14

1.07

1.14

6.54%

2.39%

46

KLA Corp.

(KLAC)

8/14

9/1

0.85

0.9

5.88%

1.77%

11

Microchip Technology Inc.

(MCHP)

8/20

9/4

0.3675

0.368

0.14%

1.49%

19

Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.

(RBA)

8/25

9/16

0.2

0.22

10.00%

1.58%

20

Steris plc

(STE)

8/26

9/24

0.37

0.4

8.11%

1.04%

16

Tractor Supply Company

(TSCO)

8/21

9/9

0.35

0.4

14.29%

1.08%

11

Essential Utilities Inc.

(WTRG)

8/13

9/1

0.2343

0.2507

7.00%

2.12%

28

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 10 (Ex-Div 8/11)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

American Water Works

(AWK)

9/1

0.55

149.79

1.47%

13

Landmark Bancorp Inc.

(LARK)

8/26

0.2

21.6

3.70%

17

Tuesday, Aug. 11 (Ex-Div 8/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Cambridge Bancorp

(CATC)

8/27

0.53

58.56

3.62%

22

Pool Corp.

(POOL)

8/27

0.58

328.6

0.71%

10

Territorial Bancorp

(TBNK)

8/27

0.23

22.56

4.08%

10

Xilinx Inc.

(XLNX)

9/3

0.38

107.46

1.41%

18

Exxon Mobil Corp.

(XOM)

9/10

0.87

43.44

8.01%

37

Wednesday, Aug. 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

(AIT)

8/31

0.32

67.26

1.90%

11

Apartment Investment & Management Co.

(AIV)

8/28

0.41

37.03

4.43%

10

Allete Inc.

(ALE)

9/1

0.6175

60.46

4.09%

10

Church & Dwight

(CHD)

9/1

0.24

94.96

1.01%

24

Duke Energy Corp.

(DUK)

9/16

0.965

86.61

4.46%

16

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

(EBMT)

9/4

0.0975

16.78

2.32%

21

Emerson Electric

(EMR)

9/10

0.5

66.37

3.01%

63

Enbridge Inc.

(ENB)

9/1

0.81 CAD

33

7.36%

24

Eaton Corp. plc

(ETN)

8/28

0.73

97.76

2.99%

11

Gorman-Rupp Company

(GRC)

9/10

0.145

32.63

1.78%

47

Hawkins Inc.

(HWKN)

8/28

0.2325

53.28

1.75%

16

International Paper Co.

(IP)

9/15

0.5125

35.49

5.78%

10

Kroger Company

(KR)

9/1

0.18

35.24

2.04%

15

Lithia Motors Inc.

(LAD)

8/28

0.31

241.23

0.51%

11

Middlesex Water Co.

(MSEX)

9/1

0.25625

69.58

1.47%

47

Neenah Inc.

(NP)

9/2

0.47

48.75

3.86%

10

Oil-Dri Corp. of America

(ODC)

8/28

0.26

35.25

2.95%

18

Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

(RGA)

9/1

0.7

91.97

3.04%

11

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

(RS)

8/28

0.625

104.14

2.40%

10

Raytheon Technologies

(RTX)

9/10

0.475

61.23

3.10%

26

J.M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

9/1

0.9

111.05

3.24%

23

Visa Inc.

(V)

9/1

0.3

196.36

0.61%

12

WEC Energy Group Inc.

(WEC)

9/1

0.6325

94.37

2.68%

17

Walmart Inc.

(WMT)

9/8

0.54

129.97

1.66%

47

Essential Utilities Inc.

(WTRG)

9/1

0.2507

47.27

2.12%

28

Thursday, Aug. 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

(ABC)

9/1

0.42

102.1

1.65%

16

Amgen Inc.

(AMGN)

9/8

1.6

240.69

2.66%

10

American States Water

(AWR)

9/1

0.335

79.87

1.68%

66

Bunge Limited

(BG)

9/1

0.5

45.46

4.40%

19

BOK Financial Corp.

(BOKF)

8/26

0.51

59.35

3.44%

15

Chemed Corp.

(CHE)

9/4

0.34

511.92

0.27%

12

Cohen & Steers Inc.

(CNS)

8/27

0.39

60.53

2.58%

11

Donaldson Company

(DCI)

8/31

0.21

51.25

1.64%

33

KLA Corp.

(KLAC)

9/1

0.9

202.85

1.77%

11

Lindsay Corp.

(LNN)

8/31

0.32

103.06

1.24%

18

MSA Safety Inc.

(MSA)

9/10

0.43

119.4

1.44%

49

Rockwell Automation Inc.

(ROK)

9/10

1.02

223.64

1.82%

10

Southern Company

(SO)

9/8

0.64

54.69

4.68%

20

Southwest Gas Holdings

(SWX)

9/1

0.57

72.9

3.13%

14

Friday, Aug. 14 (Ex-Div 8/17)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Bar Harbor Bankshares

(BHB)

9/18

0.22

21.46

4.10%

16

Black Hills Corp.

(BKH)

9/1

0.535

59.04

3.62%

49

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

9/1

0.525

125.92

1.67%

44

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Accenture plc

(ACN)

8/14

0.8

1.4%

A.O. Smith Corp.

(AOS)

8/17

0.24

2.0%

Ames National Corp.

(ATLO)

8/14

0.25

5.1%

Brown & Brown Inc.

(BRO)

8/12

0.085

0.7%

Casey's General Stores Inc.

(CASY)

8/17

0.32

0.7%

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

(CL)

8/14

0.44

2.3%

Clorox Company

(CLX)

8/14

1.11

1.9%

Costco Wholesale

(COST)

8/14

0.7

0.8%

Donegal Group Inc. A

(DGICA)

8/17

0.15

4.1%

Donegal Group Inc. B

(DGICB)

8/17

0.1325

4.8%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

(EPD)

8/12

0.445

9.9%

Eaton Vance Corp.

(EV)

8/14

0.375

3.9%

First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

(FIBK)

8/17

0.34

4.4%

Hasbro Inc.

(HAS)

8/17

0.68

3.5%

Hormel Foods Corp.

(HRL)

8/17

0.2325

1.8%

Alliant Energy Corp.

(LNT)

8/17

0.38

2.8%

Matthews International

(MATW)

8/17

0.21

3.7%

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

(MMC)

8/14

0.465

1.6%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

(MMP)

8/14

1.0275

10.1%

National Retail Properties

(NNN)

8/14

0.52

5.7%

Nucor Corp.

(NUE)

8/11

0.4025

3.6%

Northwest Bancshares Inc.

(NWBI)

8/14

0.19

7.4%

Northwest Natural Holding

(NWN)

8/14

0.4775

3.5%

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

8/14

0.2335

4.5%

Omega Healthcare Investors

(OHI)

8/14

0.67

8.1%

ONEOK Inc.

(OKE)

8/14

0.935

12.7%

Procter & Gamble Co.

(PG)

8/17

0.7907

2.4%

1st Source Corp.

(SRCE)

8/14

0.28

3.2%

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

8/17

0.12

4.3%

Tompkins Financial Corp.

(TMP)

8/14

0.52

3.0%

Texas Instruments

(TXN)

8/17

0.9

2.7%

Westamerica Bancorporation

(WABC)

8/14

0.41

2.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.