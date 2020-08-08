Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 9

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 8/27 9/11 0.17 0.18 5.88% 1.07% 28 Chemed Corp. (CHE) 8/14 9/4 0.32 0.34 6.25% 0.27% 12 Carlisle Companies (CSL) 8/17 9/1 0.5 0.525 5.00% 1.67% 44 Dover Corp. (DOV) 8/28 9/15 0.49 0.495 1.02% 1.83% 65 Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 9/21 10/15 1.05 1.06 0.95% 5.38% 53 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 9/29 10/14 1.07 1.14 6.54% 2.39% 46 KLA Corp. (KLAC) 8/14 9/1 0.85 0.9 5.88% 1.77% 11 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 8/20 9/4 0.3675 0.368 0.14% 1.49% 19 Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 8/25 9/16 0.2 0.22 10.00% 1.58% 20 Steris plc (STE) 8/26 9/24 0.37 0.4 8.11% 1.04% 16 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 8/21 9/9 0.35 0.4 14.29% 1.08% 11 Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) 8/13 9/1 0.2343 0.2507 7.00% 2.12% 28

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 10 (Ex-Div 8/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Water Works (AWK) 9/1 0.55 149.79 1.47% 13 Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 8/26 0.2 21.6 3.70% 17

Tuesday, Aug. 11 (Ex-Div 8/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 8/27 0.53 58.56 3.62% 22 Pool Corp. (POOL) 8/27 0.58 328.6 0.71% 10 Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 8/27 0.23 22.56 4.08% 10 Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 9/3 0.38 107.46 1.41% 18 Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 9/10 0.87 43.44 8.01% 37

Wednesday, Aug. 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 8/31 0.32 67.26 1.90% 11 Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 8/28 0.41 37.03 4.43% 10 Allete Inc. (ALE) 9/1 0.6175 60.46 4.09% 10 Church & Dwight (CHD) 9/1 0.24 94.96 1.01% 24 Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 9/16 0.965 86.61 4.46% 16 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 9/4 0.0975 16.78 2.32% 21 Emerson Electric (EMR) 9/10 0.5 66.37 3.01% 63 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 9/1 0.81 CAD 33 7.36% 24 Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 8/28 0.73 97.76 2.99% 11 Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 9/10 0.145 32.63 1.78% 47 Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 8/28 0.2325 53.28 1.75% 16 International Paper Co. (IP) 9/15 0.5125 35.49 5.78% 10 Kroger Company (KR) 9/1 0.18 35.24 2.04% 15 Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 8/28 0.31 241.23 0.51% 11 Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 9/1 0.25625 69.58 1.47% 47 Neenah Inc. (NP) 9/2 0.47 48.75 3.86% 10 Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 8/28 0.26 35.25 2.95% 18 Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 9/1 0.7 91.97 3.04% 11 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 8/28 0.625 104.14 2.40% 10 Raytheon Technologies (RTX) 9/10 0.475 61.23 3.10% 26 J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 9/1 0.9 111.05 3.24% 23 Visa Inc. (V) 9/1 0.3 196.36 0.61% 12 WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 9/1 0.6325 94.37 2.68% 17 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 9/8 0.54 129.97 1.66% 47 Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) 9/1 0.2507 47.27 2.12% 28

Thursday, Aug. 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 9/1 0.42 102.1 1.65% 16 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9/8 1.6 240.69 2.66% 10 American States Water (AWR) 9/1 0.335 79.87 1.68% 66 Bunge Limited (BG) 9/1 0.5 45.46 4.40% 19 BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) 8/26 0.51 59.35 3.44% 15 Chemed Corp. (CHE) 9/4 0.34 511.92 0.27% 12 Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 8/27 0.39 60.53 2.58% 11 Donaldson Company (DCI) 8/31 0.21 51.25 1.64% 33 KLA Corp. (KLAC) 9/1 0.9 202.85 1.77% 11 Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 8/31 0.32 103.06 1.24% 18 MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 9/10 0.43 119.4 1.44% 49 Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 9/10 1.02 223.64 1.82% 10 Southern Company (SO) 9/8 0.64 54.69 4.68% 20 Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 9/1 0.57 72.9 3.13% 14

Friday, Aug. 14 (Ex-Div 8/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 9/18 0.22 21.46 4.10% 16 Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 9/1 0.535 59.04 3.62% 49 Carlisle Companies (CSL) 9/1 0.525 125.92 1.67% 44

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Accenture plc (ACN) 8/14 0.8 1.4% A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 8/17 0.24 2.0% Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 8/14 0.25 5.1% Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 8/12 0.085 0.7% Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 8/17 0.32 0.7% Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 8/14 0.44 2.3% Clorox Company (CLX) 8/14 1.11 1.9% Costco Wholesale (COST) 8/14 0.7 0.8% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 8/17 0.15 4.1% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 8/17 0.1325 4.8% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 8/12 0.445 9.9% Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 8/14 0.375 3.9% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 8/17 0.34 4.4% Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 8/17 0.68 3.5% Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 8/17 0.2325 1.8% Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 8/17 0.38 2.8% Matthews International (MATW) 8/17 0.21 3.7% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) 8/14 0.465 1.6% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 8/14 1.0275 10.1% National Retail Properties (NNN) 8/14 0.52 5.7% Nucor Corp. (NUE) 8/11 0.4025 3.6% Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 8/14 0.19 7.4% Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 8/14 0.4775 3.5% Realty Income Corp. (O) 8/14 0.2335 4.5% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 8/14 0.67 8.1% ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 8/14 0.935 12.7% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 8/17 0.7907 2.4% 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 8/14 0.28 3.2% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 8/17 0.12 4.3% Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 8/14 0.52 3.0% Texas Instruments (TXN) 8/17 0.9 2.7% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 8/14 0.41 2.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

