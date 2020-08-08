Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 9
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
Companies which changed their dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Badger Meter Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
8/27
|
9/11
|
0.17
|
0.18
|
5.88%
|
1.07%
|
28
|
Chemed Corp.
|
(CHE)
|
8/14
|
9/4
|
0.32
|
0.34
|
6.25%
|
0.27%
|
12
|
Carlisle Companies
|
(CSL)
|
8/17
|
9/1
|
0.5
|
0.525
|
5.00%
|
1.67%
|
44
|
Dover Corp.
|
(DOV)
|
8/28
|
9/15
|
0.49
|
0.495
|
1.02%
|
1.83%
|
65
|
Federal Realty Inv. Trust
|
(FRT)
|
9/21
|
10/15
|
1.05
|
1.06
|
0.95%
|
5.38%
|
53
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
(ITW)
|
9/29
|
10/14
|
1.07
|
1.14
|
6.54%
|
2.39%
|
46
|
KLA Corp.
|
(KLAC)
|
8/14
|
9/1
|
0.85
|
0.9
|
5.88%
|
1.77%
|
11
|
Microchip Technology Inc.
|
(MCHP)
|
8/20
|
9/4
|
0.3675
|
0.368
|
0.14%
|
1.49%
|
19
|
Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.
|
(RBA)
|
8/25
|
9/16
|
0.2
|
0.22
|
10.00%
|
1.58%
|
20
|
Steris plc
|
(STE)
|
8/26
|
9/24
|
0.37
|
0.4
|
8.11%
|
1.04%
|
16
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
8/21
|
9/9
|
0.35
|
0.4
|
14.29%
|
1.08%
|
11
|
Essential Utilities Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
8/13
|
9/1
|
0.2343
|
0.2507
|
7.00%
|
2.12%
|
28
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, Aug. 10 (Ex-Div 8/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Water Works
|
(AWK)
|
9/1
|
0.55
|
149.79
|
1.47%
|
13
|
Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
8/26
|
0.2
|
21.6
|
3.70%
|
17
Tuesday, Aug. 11 (Ex-Div 8/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
8/27
|
0.53
|
58.56
|
3.62%
|
22
|
Pool Corp.
|
(POOL)
|
8/27
|
0.58
|
328.6
|
0.71%
|
10
|
Territorial Bancorp
|
(TBNK)
|
8/27
|
0.23
|
22.56
|
4.08%
|
10
|
Xilinx Inc.
|
(XLNX)
|
9/3
|
0.38
|
107.46
|
1.41%
|
18
|
Exxon Mobil Corp.
|
(XOM)
|
9/10
|
0.87
|
43.44
|
8.01%
|
37
Wednesday, Aug. 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
8/31
|
0.32
|
67.26
|
1.90%
|
11
|
Apartment Investment & Management Co.
|
(AIV)
|
8/28
|
0.41
|
37.03
|
4.43%
|
10
|
Allete Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
9/1
|
0.6175
|
60.46
|
4.09%
|
10
|
Church & Dwight
|
(CHD)
|
9/1
|
0.24
|
94.96
|
1.01%
|
24
|
Duke Energy Corp.
|
(DUK)
|
9/16
|
0.965
|
86.61
|
4.46%
|
16
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
9/4
|
0.0975
|
16.78
|
2.32%
|
21
|
Emerson Electric
|
(EMR)
|
9/10
|
0.5
|
66.37
|
3.01%
|
63
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
9/1
|
0.81 CAD
|
33
|
7.36%
|
24
|
Eaton Corp. plc
|
(ETN)
|
8/28
|
0.73
|
97.76
|
2.99%
|
11
|
Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
9/10
|
0.145
|
32.63
|
1.78%
|
47
|
Hawkins Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
8/28
|
0.2325
|
53.28
|
1.75%
|
16
|
International Paper Co.
|
(IP)
|
9/15
|
0.5125
|
35.49
|
5.78%
|
10
|
Kroger Company
|
(KR)
|
9/1
|
0.18
|
35.24
|
2.04%
|
15
|
Lithia Motors Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
8/28
|
0.31
|
241.23
|
0.51%
|
11
|
Middlesex Water Co.
|
(MSEX)
|
9/1
|
0.25625
|
69.58
|
1.47%
|
47
|
Neenah Inc.
|
(NP)
|
9/2
|
0.47
|
48.75
|
3.86%
|
10
|
Oil-Dri Corp. of America
|
(ODC)
|
8/28
|
0.26
|
35.25
|
2.95%
|
18
|
Reinsurance Group of America Inc.
|
(RGA)
|
9/1
|
0.7
|
91.97
|
3.04%
|
11
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
8/28
|
0.625
|
104.14
|
2.40%
|
10
|
Raytheon Technologies
|
(RTX)
|
9/10
|
0.475
|
61.23
|
3.10%
|
26
|
J.M. Smucker Co.
|
(SJM)
|
9/1
|
0.9
|
111.05
|
3.24%
|
23
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
9/1
|
0.3
|
196.36
|
0.61%
|
12
|
WEC Energy Group Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
9/1
|
0.6325
|
94.37
|
2.68%
|
17
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
9/8
|
0.54
|
129.97
|
1.66%
|
47
|
Essential Utilities Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
9/1
|
0.2507
|
47.27
|
2.12%
|
28
Thursday, Aug. 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
|
(ABC)
|
9/1
|
0.42
|
102.1
|
1.65%
|
16
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
9/8
|
1.6
|
240.69
|
2.66%
|
10
|
American States Water
|
(AWR)
|
9/1
|
0.335
|
79.87
|
1.68%
|
66
|
Bunge Limited
|
(BG)
|
9/1
|
0.5
|
45.46
|
4.40%
|
19
|
BOK Financial Corp.
|
(BOKF)
|
8/26
|
0.51
|
59.35
|
3.44%
|
15
|
Chemed Corp.
|
(CHE)
|
9/4
|
0.34
|
511.92
|
0.27%
|
12
|
Cohen & Steers Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
8/27
|
0.39
|
60.53
|
2.58%
|
11
|
Donaldson Company
|
(DCI)
|
8/31
|
0.21
|
51.25
|
1.64%
|
33
|
KLA Corp.
|
(KLAC)
|
9/1
|
0.9
|
202.85
|
1.77%
|
11
|
Lindsay Corp.
|
(LNN)
|
8/31
|
0.32
|
103.06
|
1.24%
|
18
|
MSA Safety Inc.
|
(MSA)
|
9/10
|
0.43
|
119.4
|
1.44%
|
49
|
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
9/10
|
1.02
|
223.64
|
1.82%
|
10
|
Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
9/8
|
0.64
|
54.69
|
4.68%
|
20
|
Southwest Gas Holdings
|
(SWX)
|
9/1
|
0.57
|
72.9
|
3.13%
|
14
Friday, Aug. 14 (Ex-Div 8/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
9/18
|
0.22
|
21.46
|
4.10%
|
16
|
Black Hills Corp.
|
(BKH)
|
9/1
|
0.535
|
59.04
|
3.62%
|
49
|
Carlisle Companies
|
(CSL)
|
9/1
|
0.525
|
125.92
|
1.67%
|
44
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
8/14
|
0.8
|
1.4%
|
A.O. Smith Corp.
|
(AOS)
|
8/17
|
0.24
|
2.0%
|
Ames National Corp.
|
(ATLO)
|
8/14
|
0.25
|
5.1%
|
Brown & Brown Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
8/12
|
0.085
|
0.7%
|
Casey's General Stores Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
8/17
|
0.32
|
0.7%
|
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|
(CL)
|
8/14
|
0.44
|
2.3%
|
Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
8/14
|
1.11
|
1.9%
|
Costco Wholesale
|
(COST)
|
8/14
|
0.7
|
0.8%
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
8/17
|
0.15
|
4.1%
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
8/17
|
0.1325
|
4.8%
|
Enterprise Products Partners LP
|
(EPD)
|
8/12
|
0.445
|
9.9%
|
Eaton Vance Corp.
|
(EV)
|
8/14
|
0.375
|
3.9%
|
First Interstate BancSystem Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
8/17
|
0.34
|
4.4%
|
Hasbro Inc.
|
(HAS)
|
8/17
|
0.68
|
3.5%
|
Hormel Foods Corp.
|
(HRL)
|
8/17
|
0.2325
|
1.8%
|
Alliant Energy Corp.
|
(LNT)
|
8/17
|
0.38
|
2.8%
|
Matthews International
|
(MATW)
|
8/17
|
0.21
|
3.7%
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
8/14
|
0.465
|
1.6%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners LP
|
(MMP)
|
8/14
|
1.0275
|
10.1%
|
National Retail Properties
|
(NNN)
|
8/14
|
0.52
|
5.7%
|
Nucor Corp.
|
(NUE)
|
8/11
|
0.4025
|
3.6%
|
Northwest Bancshares Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
8/14
|
0.19
|
7.4%
|
Northwest Natural Holding
|
(NWN)
|
8/14
|
0.4775
|
3.5%
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
8/14
|
0.2335
|
4.5%
|
Omega Healthcare Investors
|
(OHI)
|
8/14
|
0.67
|
8.1%
|
ONEOK Inc.
|
(OKE)
|
8/14
|
0.935
|
12.7%
|
Procter & Gamble Co.
|
(PG)
|
8/17
|
0.7907
|
2.4%
|
1st Source Corp.
|
(SRCE)
|
8/14
|
0.28
|
3.2%
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
8/17
|
0.12
|
4.3%
|
Tompkins Financial Corp.
|
(TMP)
|
8/14
|
0.52
|
3.0%
|
Texas Instruments
|
(TXN)
|
8/17
|
0.9
|
2.7%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
8/14
|
0.41
|
2.6%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.