Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 9

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 8/17 9/4 2.25 2.5 11.11% 0.52% 6 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 8/20 9/4 0.68 0.705 3.68% 3.78% 9 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 8/14 8/28 0.42 0.4225 0.60% 3.39% 6 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 8/14 8/28 0.68 0.765 12.50% 7.45% 6 Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 10/1 10/16 0.27 0.29 7.41% 1.89% 10

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Altabancorp (ALTA) 0.14 0.13 -7.14% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 10 (Ex-Div 8/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 8/28 0.1 7.94 5.04% 6 D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 8/24 0.175 68.38 1.02% 6 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) 8/25 0.09 12.65 2.85% 5 Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 9/2 0.13 17.43 2.98% 9 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 8/19 0.3 24.38 4.92% 9

Tuesday, Aug. 11 (Ex-Div 8/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Entergy Corporation (ETR) 9/1 0.93 104.67 3.55% 5 S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 8/27 0.28 21.43 5.23% 7 Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 8/20 0.34 33.79 4.02% 7

Wednesday, Aug. 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 9/15 0.16 68.71 0.93% 7 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 8/28 0.31 84.67 1.46% 9 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 8/24 0.14 15.42 3.63% 6 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 8/28 0.055 67.14 0.33% 5 Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 9/1 0.14 13.08 4.28% 9 Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 8/31 0.235 39.75 2.36% 5 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 9/10 0.3825 38.93 3.93% 5 Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 8/25 0.105 52.43 0.80% 8 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8/31 0.12 22.41 2.14% 7 HNI Corp. (HNI) 9/1 0.305 31.76 3.84% 9 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 9/4 0.9 155.11 2.32% 9 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 8/31 0.09 20.85 1.73% 5 Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 9/10 0.74 152.93 1.94% 6 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 8/21 0.2675 14.92 7.17% 5 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/31 0.78 362.37 0.86% 7 ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 9/1 0.54 76.97 2.81% 7 Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 9/10 0.37 41.57 3.56% 7 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 8/21 0.22 20.02 4.40% 9 Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 8/28 0.23 14.38 6.40% 9 Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 9/30 0.11 119.08 0.37% 8 Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 8/24 0.595 41.65 5.71% 7 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 8/31 0.12 9.83 4.88% 5 Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 9/1 0.23 56.81 1.62% 6 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 8/31 0.15 22.9 2.62% 8 South State Corp. (SSB) 8/21 0.47 55.29 3.40% 9 TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) 9/1 0.35 28.05 4.99% 8 Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) 9/1 0.45 39.06 4.61% 9 Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 8/28 0.2 16.94 4.72% 8 Unitil Corp. (UTL) 8/28 0.375 42.87 3.50% 6

Thursday, Aug. 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 8/31 0.31 11.4 10.88% 9 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 8/28 0.4225 49.8 3.39% 6 CTO Realty (CTO) 8/31 0.4 42.4 3.77% 8 Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) 8/26 0.22 70.17 1.25% 6 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 8/28 0.765 41.09 7.45% 6 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 9/21 0.28 CAD 14.65 5.73% 7 National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 9/8 0.26 36.26 2.87% 7 Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 8/31 0.3 80.86 1.48% 7

Friday, Aug. 14 (Ex-Div 8/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 9/4 2.5 1911.94 0.52% 6 Materion Corp. (MTRN) 9/4 0.115 58.81 0.78% 8 Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/1 0.9 62.87 5.73% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 8/13 0.82 0.7% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8/14 1.18 5.1% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 8/17 0.36 1.4% Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 8/14 0.19 3.5% Aon plc (AON) 8/14 0.44 0.9% Banner Corp. (BANR) 8/13 0.41 4.4% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8/13 0.2 4.2% Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 8/12 0.39 6.1% Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 8/12 0.9 11.5% First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) 8/13 0.165 4.1% First Community Corp. (FCCO) 8/17 0.12 3.5% First Republic Bank (FRC) 8/13 0.2 0.7% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 8/17 0.165 2.8% Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) 8/14 0.44 17.2% Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 8/14 0.2 5.3% Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) 8/14 0.67 4.0% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 8/17 0.125 4.5% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 8/14 0.205 7.7% MPLX LP (MPLX) 8/14 0.6875 14.9% Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS.PK) 8/14 0.35 2.8% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 8/14 0.5775 3.7% OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 8/14 0.17 4.1% Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 8/14 0.14 2.1% Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) 8/14 0.06 2.6% PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 8/14 0.3075 2.8% Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 8/13 0.875 12.3% Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 8/14 0.46 15.7% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 8/17 0.295 7.3% Systemax Inc. (SYX) 8/17 0.14 2.4% Value Line Inc. (VALU) 8/11 0.21 3.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

