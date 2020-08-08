Seeking Alpha
Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 9

|
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which changed their dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Cable One, Inc.

(CABO)

8/17

9/4

2.25

2.5

11.11%

0.52%

6

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

(CCOI)

8/20

9/4

0.68

0.705

3.68%

3.78%

9

Community Healthcare Trust Inc.

(CHCT)

8/14

8/28

0.42

0.4225

0.60%

3.39%

6

Enviva Partners LP

(EVA)

8/14

8/28

0.68

0.765

12.50%

7.45%

6

Terreno Realty Corp.

(TRNO)

10/1

10/16

0.27

0.29

7.41%

1.89%

10

Decreases:

Company

Symbol

Old Rate

New Rate

Decrease

Years

Altabancorp

(ALTA)

0.14

0.13

-7.14%

6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 10 (Ex-Div 8/11)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

BankFinancial Corp.

(BFIN)

8/28

0.1

7.94

5.04%

6

D.R. Horton Inc.

(DHI)

8/24

0.175

68.38

1.02%

6

1st Constitution Bancorp

(FCCY)

8/25

0.09

12.65

2.85%

5

Home Bancshares Inc.

(HOMB)

9/2

0.13

17.43

2.98%

9

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

(SASR)

8/19

0.3

24.38

4.92%

9

Tuesday, Aug. 11 (Ex-Div 8/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Entergy Corporation

(ETR)

9/1

0.93

104.67

3.55%

5

S&T Bancorp Inc.

(STBA)

8/27

0.28

21.43

5.23%

7

Zions Bancorporation

(ZION)

8/20

0.34

33.79

4.02%

7

Wednesday, Aug. 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

AGCO Corp.

(AGCO)

9/15

0.16

68.71

0.93%

7

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

(BAH)

8/28

0.31

84.67

1.46%

9

Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

(BWFG)

8/24

0.14

15.42

3.63%

6

Cognex Corporation

(CGNX)

8/28

0.055

67.14

0.33%

5

Cortland Bancorp

(CLDB)

9/1

0.14

13.08

4.28%

9

Duke Realty Corporation

(DRE)

8/31

0.235

39.75

2.36%

5

Exelon Corporation

(EXC)

9/10

0.3825

38.93

3.93%

5

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

(FIX)

8/25

0.105

52.43

0.80%

8

Greene County Bancorp, Inc.

(GCBC)

8/31

0.12

22.41

2.14%

7

HNI Corp.

(HNI)

9/1

0.305

31.76

3.84%

9

Honeywell International Inc.

(HON)

9/4

0.9

155.11

2.32%

9

Hilltop Holdings Inc.

(HTH)

8/31

0.09

20.85

1.73%

5

Eli Lilly & Company

(LLY)

9/10

0.74

152.93

1.94%

6

Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

(MSBI)

8/21

0.2675

14.92

7.17%

5

MSCI Inc.

(MSCI)

8/31

0.78

362.37

0.86%

7

ONE Gas Inc.

(OGS)

9/1

0.54

76.97

2.81%

7

Otter Tail Corp.

(OTTR)

9/10

0.37

41.57

3.56%

7

Premier Financial Corp.

(PFC)

8/21

0.22

20.02

4.40%

9

Provident Financial Services Inc.

(PFS)

8/28

0.23

14.38

6.40%

9

Power Integrations Inc.

(POWI)

9/30

0.11

119.08

0.37%

8

Regency Centers Corp.

(REG)

8/24

0.595

41.65

5.71%

7

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

(SHBI)

8/31

0.12

9.83

4.88%

5

Selective Insurance Group Inc.

(SIGI)

9/1

0.23

56.81

1.62%

6

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

(SMBC)

8/31

0.15

22.9

2.62%

8

South State Corp.

(SSB)

8/21

0.47

55.29

3.40%

9

TCF Financial Corp.

(TCF)

9/1

0.35

28.05

4.99%

8

Truist Financial Corp.

(TFC)

9/1

0.45

39.06

4.61%

9

Timberland Bancorp Inc.

(TSBK)

8/28

0.2

16.94

4.72%

8

Unitil Corp.

(UTL)

8/28

0.375

42.87

3.50%

6

Thursday, Aug. 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

(ABR)

8/31

0.31

11.4

10.88%

9

Community Healthcare Trust Inc.

(CHCT)

8/28

0.4225

49.8

3.39%

6

CTO Realty

(CTO)

8/31

0.4

42.4

3.77%

8

Dolby Laboratories Inc

(DLB)

8/26

0.22

70.17

1.25%

6

Enviva Partners LP

(EVA)

8/28

0.765

41.09

7.45%

6

Manulife Financial Corporation

(MFC)

9/21

0.28 CAD

14.65

5.73%

7

National Instruments Corp.

(NATI)

9/8

0.26

36.26

2.87%

7

Oshkosh Corp.

(OSK)

8/31

0.3

80.86

1.48%

7

Friday, Aug. 14 (Ex-Div 8/17)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Cable One, Inc.

(CABO)

9/4

2.5

1911.94

0.52%

6

Materion Corp.

(MTRN)

9/4

0.115

58.81

0.78%

8

Phillips 66

(PSX)

9/1

0.9

62.87

5.73%

8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Apple Inc.

(AAPL)

8/13

0.82

0.7%

AbbVie Inc.

(ABBV)

8/14

1.18

5.1%

Abbott Laboratories

(ABT)

8/17

0.36

1.4%

Ally Financial Inc.

(ALLY)

8/14

0.19

3.5%

Aon plc

(AON)

8/14

0.44

0.9%

Banner Corp.

(BANR)

8/13

0.41

4.4%

Sierra Bancorp

(BSRR)

8/13

0.2

4.2%

Citizens Financial Group Inc.

(CFG)

8/12

0.39

6.1%

Delek Logistics Partners LP

(DKL)

8/12

0.9

11.5%

First Business Financial Services Inc.

(FBIZ)

8/13

0.165

4.1%

First Community Corp.

(FCCO)

8/17

0.12

3.5%

First Republic Bank

(FRC)

8/13

0.2

0.7%

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana

(HFBL)

8/17

0.165

2.8%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP

(HMLP)

8/14

0.44

17.2%

Independent Bank Corp. MI

(IBCP)

8/14

0.2

5.3%

Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

(KALU)

8/14

0.67

4.0%

Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

(LBAI)

8/17

0.125

4.5%

Main Street Capital Corp.

(MAIN)

8/14

0.205

7.7%

MPLX LP

(MPLX)

8/14

0.6875

14.9%

Morgan Stanley

(NYSE:MS.PK)

8/14

0.35

2.8%

NextEra Energy Partners LP

(NEP)

8/14

0.5775

3.7%

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

(OCFC)

8/14

0.17

4.1%

Oak Valley Bancorp

(OVLY)

8/14

0.14

2.1%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

(PBHC)

8/14

0.06

2.6%

PNM Resources Inc.

(PNM)

8/14

0.3075

2.8%

Phillips 66 Partners LP

(PSXP)

8/13

0.875

12.3%

Shell Midstream Partners LP

(SHLX)

8/14

0.46

15.7%

SL Green Realty Corp.

(SLG)

8/17

0.295

7.3%

Systemax Inc.

(SYX)

8/17

0.14

2.4%

Value Line Inc.

(VALU)

8/11

0.21

3.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.