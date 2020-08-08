EIA's Electric Power Monthly - July 2020 Edition With Data For May

The month of May saw Coal contributing 15.32%, that is, less than the 24.21% contributed by all renewables.

The EIA released the latest edition of their Electric Power Monthly on July 24th, with data for May 2020. The table above shows the percentage contribution of the main fuel sources to two decimal places for the last two months and the year 2020 to date.

The Table immediately above shows the absolute amounts of electricity generated in gigawatt-hours by the main sources for the last two months and the year to date. In May, the absolute amount of electricity generated increased as is customary between the months of April and May, but remained significantly below the range of what would be considered normal for May, as the effects of the lock downs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the US. Coal and Natural Gas between them fueled 53.63% of US electricity generation in April, the lowest amount the combined sources have contributed since the very early days of electricity generation. The contribution of zero carbon and carbon neutral sources increased from the record contribution of 44.88% in April to 45.41% in May, setting a new record for the contribution from zero carbon sources. The percentage contribution from Natural Gas in May declined further to 38.31% from 39.34% in April.

COVID-19 impacts

In May, the impact of the restrictions on US economic activity brought about in response to the COVID-19 pandemic continued, with production remaining below the normal range for May, as commercial, institutional and some industrial consumers continued to curtail their consumption.

Coal generates less than all renewables for the fourth month in a row

The month of May saw Coal contributing 15.32%, that is, less than the 24.21% contributed by all renewables. Of this, 9.71% came from hydroelectric, with wind contributing 9.29% and solar contributing 4.61%. The month of May was actually the fourth month in a row in which renewables generated more electricity than coal and the fifth month in over a hundred years when April 2019 is factored in. With year-to-date figures for all Renewables standing at 331,253 GWh in comparison to 258,877 from coal, it is safe to say that All Renewables will have generated more electricity than Coal for the first half of 2020 when the data for June is published in a little more than three weeks from the publication of this report. In addition, the situation where Coal has generated less electricity than Nuclear has now extended for another month making it six months in a row and seven months in total when April of 2019 is included. In light of the situation with the current COVID-19 lockdowns and ongoing coal plant closures, it remains to be seen when next coal will generate more electricity than nuclear over the course of a month.

The graph below shows the absolute monthly production from the various sources since January 2013, as well as the total amount generated (right axis).

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the contribution from solar. The left hand scale is for the total generation, while the right hand scale is for solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the solar output as a means of assessing its potential to make a meaningful contribution to the midsummer peak. In May 2020, the estimated total output from solar at 13,987 GWh was 2.63 times what it was four years before in May 2016.

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the combined contribution from wind and solar. The left hand scale is for the total generation, while the right hand scale is for combined wind and solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the combined output of solar and wind as a means of assessing the potential of the combination to make a meaningful contribution to the year round total.

The chart below shows the monthly percentage contributions of the various sources to the capacity additions in 2020 up to May. In May, Natural Gas contributed 61.15% of new capacity, and 27.30% of new capacity came from Wind, with Solar making up another 11.42% and Batteries contributing 0.12%. Natural gas and renewables at 99.87% continue to make up more than 95% of capacity added each month, as they have since at least January 2017.

In May 2020, the total added capacity reported was 3,148 MW, compared to the 1,981.5 MW added in May 2019.

The chart below shows the monthly percentage contributions of the various sources to the capacity retirements in 2020 up to May.

In May, the City of Owensboro, Kentuky, reported the retirement of their Elmer Smith, 399.8 MW Conventional Steam Coal plant, and in Ohio, FirstEnergy Generation Corp. reported the retirement of their 760 MW FirstEnergy W H Sammis plant. In Pennsylvania, Inter-Power/AhlCon Partners, L.P. reported the retirement of 110 MW Colver Power Project plant. In New Jersey, AC Landfill Energy LLC reported the retirement of ten units with internal combustion engines fueled by landfill gas as prime movers, amounting to 13.7 MW. In California, Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas reported the retirement of four 3 MW units, driven by Natural Gas Fired Combustion Turbines at their Gaviota Oil Plant. In Minnesota, St. Mary's Hospital reported the retirement of a 2.7 MW generator driven by a Natural Gas Internal Combustion Engine. Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported the retirement of 132 MW powered by Natural Gas Steam Turbines, three units amounting to 106 MW in Texas and one 26 MW unit in Louisiana. In Wisconsin, Clean Fuel Partners Dane reported the retirement of two 1 MW internal combustion engine powered generators fueled by Other Waste Biomass.

The 1,393.6 MW total retirements reported compared to the 1,481.9 MW reported in May 2019.

Below is a chart for monthly net additions/retirements in 2020 showing the data up to May, followed by a chart showing the net additions/retirements year to date.

Below is a table of the top ten states in order of coal consumption for electricity production for May 2020 and the year before for comparison, followed by a similar tables for Natural Gas, Wind and Solar.

