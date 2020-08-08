WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF) CEO Scott Frederiksen on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX:WPTIF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call August 6, 2020 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Frederiksen - CEO

Judd Gilats - CFO

Matt Cimino - COO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Troy MacLean - BMO Capital Markets

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to WPT Industrial REIT's Second Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during this conference call, management may make statements containing forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied. We direct you to the Company's earnings release, MD&A, and other securities filings for additional information about these assumptions, risks, and uncertainties.

I would now like to turn the conference meeting over to Mr. Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Frederiksen, the floor is yours, sir.

Scott Frederiksen

Today are Judd Gilats, the REIT's CFO, and Matt Cimino, the REIT's COO. Before discussing our second quarter results, I wanted to provide a few comments on the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to last quarter, I'm pleased to report that the COVID-19 so far continues to have a minimal impact on our results. And over the medium to long term, we still believe the industrial sector will benefit from some of the changes brought on or accelerated by the pandemic, including increased inventory levels and accelerated adoption of e-commerce.

In the near term, we remain focused on keeping our team of employees safe and ensuring our tenants have safe and continuous access to our buildings. John and Matt will provide a bit more context on what we're seeing as it relates to rent collections and tenant referral requests shortly.

From an operational standpoint, we continue to grow net operating income in large part due to our 2019 and 2020 acquisition activity. Notwithstanding the ongoing pandemic, we continue to see favorable re-leasing spreads, which Matt will highlight later, and we were able to finish the quarter with occupancy ticking up to approximately 97.4%.

Looking at the remainder of the year, we've taken the additional steps to strengthen our balance sheet and improve our liquidity position, including proactively refinancing $98 million of debt during the second quarter. Although our prepayment expenses from this refinancing activity created a onetime drag on our quarterly earnings, these refinancings reduced our interest expense and provided us with an additional $50 million of liquidity.

With minimal lease renewals and no debt maturities for the next 12 months and expanded access to private capital resources, we believe we're well positioned to withstand the current period of economic uncertainty and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

With that, I'll now turn things over to Judd to discuss the REIT's financial results in more detail. Judd?

Judd Gilats

Thanks, Scott, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, let me remind everyone that all figures discussed today are stated in U.S. dollars. Total investment properties revenue for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2020 increased 56.1% and 43.4% over last year, primarily due to 2019 and 2020 acquisitions with additional contributions from increased base rent. The REIT also earned management fee revenue of approximately 96,000 and 369,000 in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively.

Net operating income for the 3 and 6 months was up 51.2% and 40.9% from last year, and same properties NOI was up 0.1% and 0.8% for the 3 and 6 months, driven mainly by favorable re-leasing spreads and contractual rent increases, partially offset by a 1.2% and 1.1% reduction in same property occupancy, respectively.

G&A expenses for the 3 and 6 months, excluding any fair value adjustments, were approximately 2.9 million and $3.6 million, up 5.2% and 8.2% over last year, while the portfolio has more than doubled since the start of 2019.

AFFO and FFO for the quarter were up 34.2% and 36.6%, respectively. FFO and AFFO per unit were 20.0 cents per unit and 15.3 cents per unit, respectively. Excluding a 3.1 cents per unit impact from $2.7 million in onetime costs related to the debt prepayment, FFO and AFFO per unit would have been up 8.5% and 14.3%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Both FFO and AFFO mainly impact -- were mainly impacted by increased properties revenue due to acquisitions, increases in base rent by a reduction in general and administrative expenses from the prior period. They were also impacted by a 37.2% increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding compared to the same period last year and a reduction in occupancy.

Our ACFO payout ratio for the quarter was 105.9% compared to 98.9% in the same period last year. The ACFO payout ratio was directly affected by the prepayment costs. And excluding those, the ACFO payout ratio for the quarter would have been 89.9%.

At June 30, 2020, our balance sheet and liquidity position remains strong with cash on hand of $20.2 million and remaining availability on the credit facility of approximately $200.7 million.

During the quarter, the REIT also completed the following notable transactions. On May 21, 2020, the REIT acquired a land parcel located in Nashville, Tennessee for a purchase price of $6.5 million, exclusive of closing and transaction costs. The REIT is in the process of contributing this property into a development joint venture with one or more private capital partners to build approximately 726,000 square feet of modern distribution logistics space on the site.

On June 26, 2020, the REIT repaid 6 secured mortgages being a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% with an aggregate remaining principal balance of $97.6 million. The repayment was funded with funds from the unsecured revolving credit facility at an interest rate of 1.8%. As a result of the repayments of these mortgages, the rate incurred prepayment cost of $2.7 million, an increased credit facility availability by $15 million. I'll now turn things over to Matt to provide an operations update.

Matt Cimino

Thanks, Judd, and good morning, everyone. Similar to last quarter, I'll start with some updated rent collection numbers and then turn to quarterly leasing and private capital activity.

To date, we've received 99.5% of contractual rents for July and over 82% of contractual rents for August, which is in line with our collections percentage during the second quarter at similar points of the month. While the REIT did not agree to any rent deferral arrangements during the second quarter, the REIT currently expects to agree to a short-term deferral arrangement with one tenant totaling approximately $70,000, which represents approximately 0.04% of annualized portfolio gross rent. All deferred rent is expected to be collected by January 1, 2021.

Turning to leasing activity. The REIT had 539,000 square feet of new leases and 1,122,000 square feet of lease renewals commenced in the second quarter. Lease renewals commencing in the quarter had a weighted average cash re-leasing spread and straight-line rent re-leasing spread of 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively. We also signed 779,000 square feet of lease renewals in the second quarter, with a weighted average cash re-leasing spread and straight-line rent re-leasing spread of 11.3% and 6.6%, respectively.

As of June 30, 2020, the REIT had approximately 359,000 square feet, or 1.1% of the portfolio's gross leasable area, set to expire in 2020 and approximately 2.2 million square feet, or 6.9% of the portfolio gross leasable area, set to expire in 2021, the majority of which is set to expire in the second half of the year. The REIT into the quarter was occupancy of 97.4% and a portfolio weighted average remaining lease term of 4.6 years.

Within our private capital pipeline, the REIT has projects at various stages in the development process, totaling approximately 3.9 million square feet. We have a two building project in PAO, New Jersey, with one building 100% leased to a single-tenant and the second building in lease-up. We have two other buildings, one in the Inland Empire market and one in the Cincinnati market that have recently wrapped up construction and are also being marketed for lease.

And we have five buildings in preconstruction or construction in the Minneapolis, Chicago, Houston, Nashville, and recently Mansfield, New Jersey markets.During the quarter, the REIT also entered into a new partnership with the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario to provide additional joint venture capital for our growing industrial value-add and development pipeline.

The REIT expects to invest alongside IMCO and other private capital partners and future value-add and development investments in select U.S. distribution and logistics markets. In addition to our ongoing development activity, we have also turned our focus to capital recycling, as we look to dispose of properties that are no longer core to our future growth.

Despite a brief delay in our 2020 capital recycling plans related to market uncertainty, as the investment sales market begins to stabilize, we expect to ramp up capital recycling in the second half of 2020 and 2021.And with that, I'll now turn things back to Scott to wrap up.

Scott Frederiksen

Thanks, Matt. In closing, I want to extend my thanks to our dedicated team of employees who continue to proactively manage our portfolio and source compelling new investments in private capital relationships for the REIT throughout these challenging and uncertain times. While there's still no shortage of uncertainty in the current market, we remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for the U.S. industrial real estate sector.

Thanks for your time and attention this morning. Hope you're all staying safe and healthy. We'd now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Thank you, sir. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And the first question we have will come from Chris Couprie of CIBC.

Chris Couprie

Good morning. Hey, guys, just got a couple of questions for you on the private capital side. Maybe just first in the quarter, the amount of fees that were generated kind of ticked down sequentially. Just wondering if you can provide us with an update on what you're expecting for fee generation for the balance of the year?

Scott Frederiksen

Sure, Chris. We continue to expect the balance of the year to -- for the full year to be in the range that we've previously given $2.5 million to $4.5 million. Some of those fees are a little bit episodic with the construction management fees. And with some of the new assets we're contributing into joint ventures, we were comfortable with our previous guidance.

Chris Couprie

Okay. Great. Congrats on the new JV partner. Was -- is there an equity commitment that has been given to you by this new partner? And maybe just if you can give us some color as to how this relationship was established.

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. We're not going to comment on specific allocations in terms of the investors. But I mean, I think the relationship was established in the same way we've established our previous relationships. And I think our objectives on private capital have really remained the same. I mean we've, first and foremost, sought to create a proprietary pipeline for the REIT and make sure that we've maintained the right of first opportunity over everything that we develop, and that continues to remain the case, and that was something that IMCO embraced along with our other partners. And so that was an important factor in facilitating that relationship.

And then, secondly, we're trying to grow and diversify our pipeline of opportunities, and that includes adding sourcing capabilities, which I know you've heard us talk about on prior calls with boots on the ground now in New Jersey and California. And then -- and pairing that with expanding and diversifying our capital resources. So the addition of this relationship was really just in furtherance of those same objectives. And we think big picture, this gives us the opportunity to expand that pipeline and make sure that in any case, we've always got a source of capital to match fund any opportunity that we're interested in pursuing.

Chris Couprie

Okay. Got it. And then, just a clarification with respect to the Mansfield land parcel. The 39 million purchase price, is that gross? In other words, that's the JV's purchase price and then your share is, call it, 10% of that?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. The 39 million was our purchase price and the landers. Obviously, development costs will come after that. And our share is 10%.

Chris Couprie

Okay. So just when I look at the purchase price of this land compared to the Nashville purchase, it looks like you're going to be developing properties roughly the same size. Is that really the land price differential between those 2 markets, about 6x?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. That's exactly right. Price of poker in New Jersey to be across the river from New York City.

And next, we have Himanshu Gupta of Scotiabank.

Himanshu Gupta

So just to follow-up on the land transactions, one in Nashville and one in New Jersey. So are there more opportunities on the land pricing right now than the stabilized income producing properties? And have you seen any changes in the land values in the key markets in the recent time?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. So I'd say this, Himanshu, that early COVID, we weren't seeing a lot of stabilized assets being marketed. And then, kind of midway through COVID, the first few things we saw were -- resembled long-term leases to companies like Amazon and a locations. And when those cleared at pre-COVID pricing, the market thawed a little further, and then we began to see household name assets in maybe Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets clear and again, maintain pre-COVID pricing levels. And so now we're seeing quite a few stabilized opportunities of different tenancies in different markets. But look, our focus, as we've said, in the short term, is going to be to ramp up on the private capital side and we still think that's a good risk reward proposition for us.

And on that second part of your question -- in the gateway markets and in some of the higher barrier markets, land prices haven't budged. And we've seen very little movement in some of the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets as well. I'd say the change has been that a lot of the developers or folks that were thinking about building speculative have tapped the brakes on that. And so maybe there's created an opportunity to be the buyer or to source the site where previous to COVID, that would have been tied up by someone else.

And so it's opened up more opportunities, but it hasn't really resulted in lower prices.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. And just to follow-up on the new partnership with IMCO. Just wondering, I mean, going forward, how do you differentiate the acquisition property or the opportunity is suitable for the private capital or IMCO partnership or the REIT?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. So going forward, it will be the same differentiation that we've had in the past, which is that we'll look to capitalize value-add and development investments with private capital, and we will present those opportunities to our partners, first and foremost, before we would pursue them directly in the REIT. And then, anything that stabilized is typically going to be pursued directly by the REIT. Obviously, we can mix and match at our discretion there, but that's the general objective.

Himanshu Gupta

Got you. And sorry, specifically for IMCO, are they looking for specific markets? I mean, are they coastal markets? Or are these markets you already have presence in?

Scott Frederiksen

No. It's a diversified mix of markets. Again, I think it's entirely consistent with what we've been up to with private capital, generally. And I think they are supportive and believe, generally speaking, in the U.S. industrial sector in the markets that we would typically be sourcing investments in, I think, are generally all markets that they're interested in being in it. So I think the intention is to invest across a diversified set of markets, not dissimilar from our other partners.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. Okay. And then, just turning on the leasing side, at the Plainfield property, what is the new rent on a dollar per foot basis? And are the annual escalators similar to what you would have done pre-COVID? And just wondering, it was still one year out. The X5 was still one year out. Did the tenant approach you? Or was it more of a proactive lease extension?

Scott Frederiksen

So I'd say this, what haven't seen rents fall as a result of COVID. The way we're underwriting rents today, and I think consistent with others in the market, we've changed our underwriting to be basically an assumption that rents stay flat over the short-term. And the short-term might be the rest of '20 and '21, where historically, we would be growing those rents as we model with inflation. And so I think there's been a, I'll call it, a pause in the market.

Now a lot of the market statistics you see from CB and the likes have said that rents have continued to rise, especially in the gateway markets. But -- and I think that mirrors our experience as well. So depending on where you're talking about rents have either continued to rise, maybe at a slightly slower pace or flattened, but I don't know of any market or tenant specific situation where rents have wildly reversed the other direction. And typically, I'm not sure, we don't get into talking about specific tenants and specific per square foot rents.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. And maybe just final question from me. Again, on the leasing. For the prior years portfolio, that was bought with a couple of vacancies, I think in Atlanta and Dallas. Any progress here on the leasing?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. So when we put that property under -- when we put the portfolio under contract, actually, the vacancy in Atlanta was 800,000. And the good news is, while we were in due diligence, we were successful in leasing 500,000 feet of that 800,000 square foot building. So still a little bit of work left to do, but we did knock off a big chunk of it while we were in our due diligence period.

But look, the vacancy that remains in Atlanta and the 200,000 square foot vacancy in South Dallas are both first generation, state of the art distribution space, and we're confident that we can lease those long term. And that's really how we get from that going-in cap rate that we quoted when we bought Firetti for the stabilized cap rate that we quoted.

The other piece that I'll call it would be whipped cream on top would be the 85 acres in South Dallas, where you can basically support a 1.4 million square foot distribution center. And we're marketing that today for build-to-suits. Our intention isn't to go spec on that, but we've had a couple of I'll call it hints of activity there. So that wasn't in our base underwriting and really would be kind of an additional piece of value-add that we hadn't planned on.

Himanshu Gupta

Awesome. Thank you for the color and turn it back.

[Operator Instructions] The next question we have will come from Troy MacLean of BMO Capital Markets.

Troy MacLean

Hi, good morning.

Scott Frederiksen

Hey, Troy.

Troy MacLean

Scott, your comment on -- you wanted to do pre-lease the development in Dallas. Would that be true of all your developments now? You'd rather do pre-lease than spec? Or is that just because that project is so large?

Scott Frederiksen

That's a one-off because it's owned in the REIT, and it's so large. Most of what Matt talked about, we fully intend on going forward on a speculative basis.

Troy MacLean

And since the COVID outbreak, have you seen any change in availability of construction financing for development? Or is it the same as it was kind of in January and February? I missed the construction debt.

Scott Frederiksen

Construction financing, is that what you're talking about?

Troy MacLean

Yes. I mean availability.

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. Despite the fact that the general lending markets are starting to return to pre-COVID levels, the construction markets for the construction financing is still in a tough spot. And so thankfully, we've got long relationships and diverse relationships, and we're still able to source construction financing, but a lot of people are struggling there, Troy. That is a market that's severely dislocated still today.

Troy MacLean

And so you would be probably will see like less supply deliveries kind of in 2021 or the back half of this year, I guess, because of that?

Scott Frederiksen

Well, I think because of COVID and because of the dislocation in the construction lending market, you're certainly going to see less deliveries than you would have seen absent those two things. But look, there's still product being developed, a lot of which, I mean, probably a third of the product being developed today is pre-leased or build-to-suit space. And so that will continue.

And then, as I mentioned earlier, several people, because of COVID or because of the construction lending market have either delayed or canceled some new spec developments, and some of that will resume once people feel good about where the market is headed. And there's a lot of leasing velocity out there. I mean, just anecdotally, there's -- Amazon's gobbling up space across the country, and there's a lot of demand in many of the markets. And so it's just a question of time before some of that stuff gets put back into production.

Troy MacLean

Have you had a lot of -- any of your tenants come to you looking for, especially e-commerce tenants, looking for additional space?

Scott Frederiksen

I mean, our largest tenant, FedEx, has certainly slammed at a lot of their ground facilities. And so we're talking about expanding parking lots and doing some things to help them ease some of that log jam in some of their facilities. And we're in discussions with all our e-commerce companies right now. I mean, I think that was one of the drivers on the early renewal with full Beauty brands is they wanted to lock up and secure that space in an increasingly tight market.

Troy MacLean

And then, just finally for me. On the capital recycling, when you're looking at what you want to sell, is it more of -- it's the asset you want to lighten up on? Or is it like the market you want to exit? How do you think about that capital recycling? Is it like property-by-property or market by market?

Scott Frederiksen

I'd say that it's more property-by-property. We are looking at assets. Now having said that there are certainly assets that we have in a market where we own one asset or we never intended on being in, but may be purchased it as part of a portfolio, and we'd look to lighten up in those areas where we own assets outside of our target markets. But it could be a building that a tenant falls in love with and wants to own and is willing to pay more than we think the building is worth. It could be a vacant building where we marketed both for sale or for lease and find a buyer before we find a tenant. It's a mixed bag.

Troy MacLean

And then, I guess, in light of the last question. But just the proceeds for the capital recycling, is that more earmarked towards paying down debt? Or is it for redeploying that capital into development or acquisitions?

Scott Frederiksen

I'd say the first priority is to fund our development pipeline. And that is our focus today, for sure. And then secondarily, to pay down debt. Look, we -- we're 50% levered today, but we don't feel like operating this portfolio with this tenancy, where you're collecting 99.5% of the rent is irresponsible in any way. And a lot of private capital buyers would lever this 60 or 70% and not give a second thought to it. So we're not in a panic to get the leverage back down, although it's clearly our plan over time. Our focus is funding our private capital business.

Next, we have Mike Markidis of Desjardins.

Mike Markidis

And apologies in advance if some of these have already been asked or if you already provide the color. Just some overlapping calls today. Just looking on the fee revenue. I know you guys bought some of the stabilized assets in the private capital pipeline in the third quarter of last year. But the fee revenue, excluding promotes, does look like it continues to go down and I think this quarter would certainly be a low watermark. I was wondering if you could just give a little bit of color behind what's driving that. And given that you haven't acquired anything out of the private capital pipeline since the third quarter. And how should we think about the evolution of that line through the back half of this year?

Judd Gilats

Sure. I think we've already talked about the second part of your question where we do continue to expect that fee revenue for the year will be somewhere in the 2.5 to $4.5 million range like we've talked about previously. The -- for Q2, remember, the management fees, excluding the promotes, are made up of asset management fees and construction management fees. Some of those construction management fees have to do with the timing of where we're at in the development of an individual asset. And so those will ebb and flow as -- when we're heavy into the development phase, we're putting shovels in the ground and putting up walls. So those numbers will be higher. And when the buildings are complete, those numbers tail off.

And so that's all we saw this quarter, that there was sort of a lull on the construction management side as we're ramping up on some of the new projects and some of the existing projects had basically finished their construction.

Mike Markidis

Okay. All right. So then when you typically characterize recurring, I guess that would include some lumpy fees in there in terms of construction management fees, et cetera. You're just basically stripping out the promotes.

Judd Gilats

Exactly.

Mike Markidis

Okay. That's fair. And then of that 2.5 to 4.5, I know it's a pretty wide range, but if we were to break that down between recurring and promote roughly, how would we think about that?

Judd Gilats

Yes. It's hard to say. I mean, there's definitely some assumption of some promotes in that number. But given the way our feed structures work, if the -- if an asset is sold more quickly, obviously, we get a bigger promote, then we get less ongoing revenue from the management fees. So our assumption is that some of that is promote, but it will depend on the timing and execution on leasing on some of these assets that are -- where construction is complete and we're working on leasing now in terms of when those stabilize and then are sold.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And just lastly, when you talk about the active projects having the eight projects and 3.9 million square feet, does that include South Dallas,

Scott Frederiksen

Excluding that. That's not in those numbers.

Mike Markidis

Okay. So I think the additions then in addition to Minneapolis and Chicago would be Nashville, Mansfield, and there'd be one other one in this?

Scott Frederiksen

No. I think it's just Nashville and Mansfield.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And if you were to do the South Dallas one, I guess that would be one where you just contribute the land into a JV partnership, assuming the partners accept, and that would liberate some additional capital for you.

Scott Frederiksen

I think probably a more likely scenario since the re owns that piece of land would be we find a tenant who wants to sign a 5 to 10-year lease, and then we just do it ourselves.

And next, we have Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial.

Matt Kornack

And I'm going to apologize, just like Markidis in terms of not being on the beginning of the call. But with regards to the 15% deferral request, I mean, that number seems to be fairly static. Is it changing? And I know you haven't granted any of them, but why do the tenants continue to ask if that's the case?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. No, it is static. And to some extent, they're not, I guess, I wouldn't characterize it as continuing to ask. I mean, I would say, in most cases, those requests came early in the pandemic at a point where I think there was significantly more uncertainty for everyone, including our tenants. And so those came in the form of boiler plate requests that went out early and have really never been followed up on. And in most instances, I think we've talked about in the past that, our standard response typically includes an application process where you fill out some request forms, and we get a sense of the basis for the need. And in most cases, people didn't even bother to fill out those applications, and we've heard nothing from them since.

And so I think we're more focused on the rent collection numbers that gives us 3 or 4 months of data to suggest that that gives us a better proxy into where people are. But -- so there's some uncertainty there. And clearly, there are some tenants that are still under some pressure in their respective businesses or industries. So we're keeping an eye on things. But yes, I don't think that we're circling back to that, and we're not -- we're certainly not seeing people re request every month. Most of those have been a one-off request that has laid dormant since it was made.

Matt Kornack

Okay. No, that's good clarification. And then, I guess, with regards to those that you may be concerned about, and it doesn't sound like there's a very significant number of tenants. Would you be sort of actively looking at any properties in terms of re-tenanting it while the current tenant's currently in it or nothing at this point?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. I mean, I think in most cases, and I would say, outside of what's happening with respect to COVID, that would be our normal strategy. If we are foreseeing an opportunity to re-tenant a space and reposition it with a stronger credit or grow rents, whatever the case may be, we're doing that in the ordinary course.

And so yes, I think that remains part of our process, if we're in those types of discussions, we're certainly thinking about how we can reposition space to maximize the advantage from our perspective.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And the 11% cash renewal spread, would that have been largely negotiated pre-COVID? Or is a portion of that would have been negotiated post sort of the financial impact of COVID?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes, I think, the majority of that is really a post-COVID comp.

Matt Kornack

Okay. That's good to know. And then 2 quick boring accounting -- sorry, Judd, its a question. Straight-line rent, what is the 900,000 a good number? How does that develop over time? And then with regards to the interest on the lease liability, the 1.2 million, should we run rate that? Or is there something one-time in that as well?

Judd Gilats

The 1.2 is a good number to run rate. That's basically -- we discount all future lease liabilities, and it basically amortizes at the chosen discount rate free slate, and it's a little bit different in each one. But site number should be good as long as we don't take on new ground leases.

As far as the -- your first question -- and I just blanked on what the first part of the question was.

Matt Kornack

Free rent.

Judd Gilats

Free rent. Yes. With a couple of the assets that were in the Pira portfolio, we knew there was some free rent. And so that's mainly what hit in Q2, and we expect some more of that in Q3. And then, it should tail off pending into any additional changes due to new leasing that happens after that. So we should have as smaller number going -- Q3 may be similar to Q2, but then a smaller number going forward.

Well, sir, no further questions at this time. We will go ahead and conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference call back over to Mr. Scott Frederiksen for any closing remarks. Sir?

Scott Frederiksen

Okay. Thanks, Mike. Once again, thanks for your time and your interest in WPT Industrial REIT. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to reach out to any of us at any time. Thanks again.

