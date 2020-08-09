ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) CEO Odilon Almeida on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Odilon Almeida

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. On our last earnings call in May, COVID-19 and its unprecedented global impact on people and economies was top of mind and a central focus of our discussion. Now in August, we find ourselves in a slightly different circumstances but with many of the same challenges. I hope you and your families are staying safe and well. And we at ACI, remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees as we seamlessly support our customers.

On today's call, I will begin with our second quarter financial results. Importantly, I'd also like to share in more detail, my vision for profitable revenue growth and long-term value creation.

We are living in a different world compared to even 3 or 4 months ago. While different parts of the globe are experiencing different stages and levels of severity of the pandemic, undoubtedly, there are ways in which our world has changed permanently. As it relates to ACI, the pandemic has heightened awareness and accelerated widespread acceptance of the essential role digital payment systems play in our modern economy.

Starting with the second quarter. New sales bookings were $136 million, up 6% from Q2 last year. We saw particular strength in our Merchant business, signing 2 larger PSP contracts, R2 in Europe and HyperPay in Middle East that we allow these partners to offer Merchant acquiring eCommerce services to their customers in new geographies.

Another area of continued strength in the quarter was real time. We signed a long-time support agreement with our customer, Rabobank, who was looking to expand its existing real-time payment offering by supporting batch payments. Another existing customer, one of the largest interbank switches in Indonesia, has selected ACI to orchestrate all their alternative payments, including QR, Alipay and other real-time offerings.

Despite our revenues being impacted by COVID-19, our EBITDA increased by 42% compared to Q2 2019, with margin expansion increasing to 35%, up from 25% last year. Our efforts to improve operational discipline are working, and we continue to focus on maximizing profitability while advancing our pipeline of deals to position ACI for future continuous profitable growth. As I mentioned last quarter, we are fortunate to have a resilient business model with significant recurring revenue, reliable cash flows and high customer retention, all of which are helping us weather the COVID-19 related uncertainty.

On our first quarter call, I shared with you my background and experience in realigning operations toward revenue growth, margin expansion and value creation. I also spoke about time I devoted to speaking with ACI's customers, employees and leaders. Since that time, I have also been getting feedback from our investors. These conversations have made clear to me that ACI has a strong portfolio of customers and software-led payment solutions and importantly, the human capital and talent to succeed.

On the last earnings call, I have also communicated my initial and high-level perspectives on ACI's growth potential and the 3 pillars of our strategy, which will position the company for continuous profitable growth. Today, I'm pleased to share additional details on our progress.

Over the last few months, we have engaged our best internal experts and industry-leading consultants to help us review our business and identify opportunities for efficiency gains and growth optimization. These small consultant teams have worked with me on several similar efforts over many years. We have a playbook with a proven track record. Although our work is not complete, we have identified key initiatives to support the 3 pillars of our strategy that will drive value creation opportunities for ACI.

Our first pillar, Fit for Growth, is a refining and realignment of organizational structure and operating model to better position the company for organic growth. This involves reviewing the organization model and geographic footprint and designing an agile and nimble organization that is better at creating and sustaining continuous profitable organic growth. We are also designing a best-in-class global sales organization and culture. This initiative focuses on execution and will strengthen accountability, enhance transparency and reduce the duplicative costs throughout the company. We are very close to hiring a Chief Revenue Officer and a Chief Human Resources Officer to complete the leadership team.

Our second pillar is called Focused on Growth. We will design an organic growth strategy that puts a disciplined focus on areas where we can optimize growth. We are reviewing our current solutions to identify the best opportunities to invest operating and capital expenditures going forward. We are focused on a smaller set of growth-rich software-led solutions, supported by differentiated innovation in specific geographies and market segments. We will ensure all of our priority solutions are cloud first in terms of architecture, deployment and operations. We will prioritize investments that have the best market opportunities, generate the highest revenue growth and cash flows and would yield the highest ROI. This will become a core discipline here at ACI. Importantly, this investment to come from cost discipline and reallocation, not incremental spending.

Our third pillar is Step Change Value Creation through M&A. We have also continued to pursue accretive M&A to drive step change value creation for our shareholders and further expedite our growth.

Executing on our 3-pillar strategy will encompass cost rationalization, which is already well underway. As we previously discussed, we actioned approximately $20 million in annual cash cost reductions in early 2020. During Q2, we further increased this amount by approximately $30 million in cost reductions related to COVID-19 by reducing the use of contractors, T&E expenses and other non-HR expenses for the rest of 2020. In addition, as part of our new strategy work, we are identifying additional cash cost savings by flattening our organizational structure, eliminating duplicative costs across our new organization and reducing our global facilities footprint. A good part of the savings will be reinvested behind growth, and we assure value maximization to our shareholders.

Additionally, we are reviewing our capital allocation. Our short-term priority is to continue to deleverage the business. In Q2, we paid down $40 million, and our net debt ratio has declined to 3.3x as of Q2 2020. In the medium term, we will also reallocate free cash flow to invest in our business, return capital to our shareholders through share buybacks and undertake accretive M&A. We plan to provide an update on our progress implementing these initiatives on our Q3 earnings call. We also expect a full-some discussion during an Investor Day we are targeting for November 2020.

A new ACI is underway and will be fully launched by January 2021. We understand there is much work to do. But as I have said before, I strongly believe we have the right team to succeed. There is a sense of urgency as well as optimism throughout the management team as we execute our new strategy to reposition the business for long-term value creation.

To conclude, driving revenue growth is in my DNA and will be in the new ACI DNA, too. We have a clear vision. ACI is well positioned to capitalize on the emerging trends in digital payments and specifically, real-time payments. But we have plenty of room to improve in operational and go-to-market discipline and execution. I have no doubt that by executing on our 3-pillar strategy, leveraging our go-to-market experience and benefiting from a new cutting-edge sales process and culture, we will generate continuous profitable growth and significant value creation.

I will now hand the call to Scott to discuss the company's Q2 results. Scott?

Scott Behrens

Thanks, Odilon, and good morning, everyone. I first plan to go through our results for the second quarter and then provide some high-level commentary regarding our expense reduction initiatives and outlook for the rest of 2020. We'll then open the line for questions.

I'll be starting my comments on Slide 7 with key takeaways from the quarter. New bookings were $136 million, up 6% from Q2 last year as we continue to see strong growth in real-time payments as well as our Bill Pay solution. We ended the quarter with a 12-month backlog of $1.1 billion and a 60-month backlog of $5.8 billion.

Q2 revenue came in at $300 million, up 2% from Q2 last year on a constant currency basis. The growth was driven primarily by having a full quarter of Speedpay revenue in 2020 versus a partial quarter in 2019. Excluding the impact of the incremental Speedpay revenue, revenue declined on a constant currency basis by roughly 10%, primarily driven by the impact of COVID-19.

Looking at our On Demand business which saw a 15% decline, excluding Speedpay, the largest portion of the decline is related to the shift in tax payments from Q2 to Q3 as a result of the IRS and many of the state tax deadlines moving out 90 days this year.

Aside from the government tax payments, we have seen year-over-year declines in other biller segments as a result of COVID-19 that those transaction declines have been offset by higher transactions from our secure eCommerce solution.

We saw less of an impact from COVID-19 in Q2 in our On Premise business, which declined 2% compared to Q2 last year. Declines in nonrecurring license and service revenues were partially offset by higher recurring maintenance revenue.

We saw total recurring revenue grow 4% compared to Q2 last year and now comprised of 78% of total revenue versus 75% of total revenue in Q2 last year. And despite the challenges related to COVID-19, we continue to focus on maximizing profitability. Our efforts to improve our operational discipline helped generate significant profitability growth in the quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $78 million, up 42% from Q2 last year.

Consolidated net adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 35%, up from 25% last year, which represents nearly 1,000 basis points of improvement. It's important to note that this growth is not just a result of the incremental Speedpay contribution, as EBITDA also grew on an organic basis, improving 25% compared to Q2 last year. We saw profitability improvement in both our On Demand and our On Premise businesses on an organic basis.

Turning next to Slide 8, starting with debt and liquidity. The solid growth in EBITDA delivered strong cash flow from operating activities of $68 million in the quarter, up more than 370% from Q2 last year. And we have significant liquidity as we ended the quarter, with $129 million in cash and $300 million available on our revolver. We also paid down $40 million of debt during the quarter. Our current debt balance is $1.3 billion, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 3.3x.

Turning next to our outlook for the rest of 2020, as previously announced, given the uncertainties around COVID-19, we've temporarily suspended our financial guidance for the rest of the year. So I won't give you full financial ranges, but I will say again that while revenues have been impacted by COVID-19, we are very focused on maximizing profitability and cash flow.

As Odilon mentioned, we've actioned approximately $30 million in cost reductions in response to COVID-19 by reducing the use of contractors, T&E expenses and other non-HR expenses for the rest of 2020. This is in addition to the approximately $20 million in annual and ongoing cash cost reductions that we implemented as we enter 2020 pre-COVID.

Further as part of our new strategy work, the team here is identifying additional cash cost savings by flattening our organizational structure, eliminating duplicative costs across our new organization and reducing our global facilities footprint. We anticipate that a good portion of the savings will be reinvested behind growth initiatives. Odilon and I and the rest of the management team are heavily engaged in this review, and we plan to provide more details at our November Investor Day.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, we are ready to open the line to questions at this time.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question from the line of Peter Heckmann of Davidson.

Peter Heckmann

Scott, could you give us a little bit more color on the Bill Pay? I think I missed a comment there. Did you actually talk about how Bill Pay did and maybe your estimate of what type of volumes might have pushed into the third quarter?

Scott Behrens

Yes. What I mentioned was that we had -- the biggest driver of, ultimately, the decrease in Bill Pay year-over-year was the shift in the tax payments. And so, I didn't necessarily mention transaction volume, but the year-over-year Q2 decline related to government tax payments was about $16 million.

Peter Heckmann

Okay, okay. Yes. That's helpful. And have you seen that volumes then to have a commensurate uptick in July?

Scott Behrens

A good portion of that came back in July, but not all of it. I mean, obviously, we're going to have to see how the rest of the quarter goes and all the way through the extension timing to see if we get that all back. But a good portion came back in July.

Peter Heckmann

Great. Great. And then just one question on -- I noticed capitalized software looks like it's up about 40% year-to-date. What -- how are you thinking about that for the full year? And what are some of the projects that are included in -- that you're capitalizing development part.

Scott Behrens

Really, the only place we do that in is in our -- in parts of our On Demand business, so do the platforms. And so we're going through right now, platform consolidation. We're going through, especially in the Bill Pay side of the business and the front end under -- what we bought under Speedpay was the next-gen front end. And we're continuing to develop that. So I wouldn't look at Q2 as a trend by quarter going forward. Obviously, there was certain work that could certainly be progressed more in the last 90 days than others because that's more internal facing work.

Kyle Peterson

This is actually Kyle Peterson on for Mayank. Just wanted to start out on gross margins. It looks like they were definitely one of the big drivers of the profitability upside this quarter. Just wanted to see how much of that was organic improvement versus Speedpay fully lapping and then try to get any flavor as to how much of that might be sustainable to keep expanding on the gross margin side in the back half of the year?

Scott Behrens

Yes. Well, if we just look at the pure organic business, we had a 25% increase in EBITDA year-over-year. And that contribution came across pretty much all of our cost lines. So it would have benefited at the gross margin line. And we saw a margin improvement in both the On Premise business and the AOD business. So again, it gets into the scale of the business and scale of the cost structure. Really, I would say there were two major costs reductions we did this year. If you recall, when we came into the year, we took out about $20 million annually in terms of operational efficiencies. Those are, what I'd call, more permanent in nature. Those are permanent parts of our cost structure.

So they'll survive this year. They'll survive COVID. What we actioned really in late first quarter, early second quarter was an additional $30 million of cost, really specifically in reaction to COVID. I would generally consider those more temporary in nature, things like travel expenses, some of our trade shows and things that didn't happen, we reduced contractors and obviously, those costs, as things normalize and things come back, obviously, we'll get to traveling again, we'll get to the trade shows and the contractor costs will come back as the growth comes back as well. So -- but there is an element of -- again, if I look at just purely the organic business, there's an element of improved profitability there, again, 25% in a quarter and a part of that's coming from the $20 million we took out early in the year.

Kyle Peterson

Okay. That's helpful. And then I guess just continuing on the $30 million in costs -- in extra kind of COVID-related cost savings, how much of that was in the run rate in the 2Q numbers? And how much of that will kind of start to flow through into 3Q? Is it about 50-50? Or is it mostly kind of baked in the run rate right now?

Scott Behrens

I think Q2 is probably a pretty good indicator. Again, it has the full amount that we took out early in the year, and we actioned the $30 million pretty quickly. And if we look at the course of the year, Q2 probably had the biggest impact because a lot of things really kind of, I don't want to say they came to a halt, but certainly things like travel and a lot of the trade shows and things just really stopped. And so the benefit of that in our P&L, we saw a lot of that benefit in Q2. Obviously, as we -- in Q3 and Q4, when we start to see travel pick up, those costs will start to come back a bit. But I think Q2 is a good indicator of the full amount of cost benefit for a 90-day period.

And the only other thing I'd go back to on, you mentioned, you're focused more on the gross margin in your question. Remember, on the biller side of the business, there's interchange cost with that revenue. So when I said the revenue declined in Q2 on the tax side of $16 million, there's a pretty sizable interchange cost that goes with that. And so cost -- that's in the cost of goods sold. So we really have less of an impact as a company at the net revenue level and the EBITDA level as a result of that -- those tax payments moving out.

Kyle Peterson

Okay. That's helpful. And then I guess last one for me, and then I'll step back from the queue. But just wanted to get -- the services revenue came in a bit later than our expectation, is there anything noisy going along there? Or is it just a little less demand during COVID? Just want to try to get a sense of when we might see some signs of stabilization there?

Scott Behrens

I wouldn't say anything in particular noisy. I mean, we were able to continue projects during the last 90 days. If you look at our new bookings, we had more new bookings in the quarter in On Demand. And we actually saw a decline in On Premise. On Premise is where we would see the sales related to services work. So there's obviously a drop-off in the On Premise business in terms of services sales, and that will impact Q2. It may impact us a little more in the second half, but nothing other than that. It's not -- there's a change in terms of what we're doing in terms of our services portfolio. I would say part of it's COVID and part of it's just the lower sales in the quarter.

George Sutton

So we attended an interesting webinar you guys hosted about real-time payments with one of the key themes really being that real-time is going to be accelerated. When does this become a revenue driver in your view in the U.S.? Does it remain sort of a European-centric factor? And how would you quantify the near-term addressable market?

Scott Behrens

Well, maybe I'll take that, and then Odilon can add some color. Obviously, the biggest growth we've seen in real-time is outside the U.S., but -- and that's both on new logos as well as add-ons to selling our real-time capability to our existing customer base. And we mentioned an Asian customer that purchased real-time this quarter, that was revenue in quarter, that was an On Premise sale. So that converts pretty quickly. But most of the growth has come from overseas. Obviously, our U.S. banks are -- we're selling that in addition when we -- especially when we go on with renewals, but in terms of a real tipping point in the U.S., I'm not sure when that will be. But certainly, a lot of our growth and the 20-plus percent growth that we've seen over the last few years, a lot of that's really coming from overseas.

Odilon Almeida

I think just to complement, Scott. I think also, we saw bookings are growing 60% plus, right? So that shows you the trend. We are very much focused behind real-time payments, and that will be one of our pillars. It will continue to be one of our pillars of growth. It already represents more than 10% of our revenue. So it's significant. And also the other place that you can expect a lot of growth is emerging markets outside of U.S. and Europe. So I think very much real time around the globe and specifically, emerging markets.

George Sutton

Just to clarify, did you say bookings for real time grew 60%? Or are you saying...

Odilon Almeida

Yes, 60%.

Scott Behrens

Yes, 60%. Yes, in a quarter. Yes,

George Sutton

And then quick follow-up. So you picked up on Visa Mastercard and some others expanding Click to Pay to 18 new countries. Can you talk about that a bit, sort of how are you involved? And could that be a meaningful volume and revenue opportunity?

Scott Behrens

Well, we wouldn't speak to anything in particular with any of our customers or any of our partners in terms of -- obviously, we're heavily involved both going direct in real-time initiatives and also working via our partnership with Mastercard already and the VocaLink partnership that we have.

Odilon Almeida

Yes, I think you can expect a lot of activity, always behind real-time payments and that we may compare with alliances, that we may compare just going by ourselves, but it will be a clear area of focus for us.

Brett Huff

Two questions from me. I'll ask them both, and then I'll get off. One is really good bookings quarter. Surprisingly to us, just given that we had seen some bank kind of pause spending. I think you said you had a couple of merchant deals in there, but wondering if you could give us an update on what banks you're looking at buying and kind of their tenure of how they're thinking about spending? And then number two, I think you highlighted a little bit some of your initiatives that you're going to start working on. I think sales execution and maybe sales reorganization was one of them. Can you just tell us a little bit more about that and kind of when we should maybe start seeing some of the fruits of that .

Scott Behrens

Maybe, Odilon, I'll take the first one. The new bookings growth in the quarter up 6% year-over-year. In a COVID quarter, that's probably pretty good. Q2 is not typically our strongest bookings quarter in fairness. But like I said, we had a lot more growth. We had a high growth in the On Demand business. We actually saw a decline in the On Premise business. But the growth we saw was actually -- most of it really wasn't from banks. Our 2 biggest net new logos, one was a biller customer and the other was our secure eCommerce solution, so Merchant solution. And then our biggest add-on was in real time. So a lot of the growth we saw in the quarter was from billers, merchants and then as Odilon mentioned, the real time up 65%.

Odilon Almeida

Yes. I think...

Scott Behrens

I wouldn't necessarily say that that's an indicator that banks aren't spending. But I'm just saying for the quarter, that's where we really saw our growth.

Odilon Almeida

Yes. I think, Brett, we did see, as Scott said, some impact on, On Premise, no bookings. So clearly, there are some clients that are delaying the decision yet. So that's consistent to what you heard before. Just our On Demand business did wonderfully. And that's what offset on the total bookings part. So -- and we would expect that, that trend on the On Premise will continue as far as it's a timing issue only because our products are, as you know, mission critical. So it's a question of time when we're going to be able to sign those clients. But yes, there is some impact on that that's consistent to what you have been seeing. So I think that's the first question.

The second one on the execution, I'm just going to give you some data that we are working with our consultants and internal team today. In sales, for example, in the sales organization, we are going to centralize the sales organization. We are hiring a Chief Revenue Officer. I think we are going to have announcement as soon as next week about the name of that Chief Revenue Officer. And by centralizing that, just to give you an idea how agile or nimble we're going to be, you can expect 3 levels of management between the CEO and the sales rep around the globe. So that gives an idea about the kind of change that we're going to be doing and how agile we're going to be. And together with that, we are revising everything. We're revising how we build compensation, how we manage the pipeline, how we evaluate the pipeline, detail by detail, all that. So you can expect, again, a very nimble, agile organization with decision power really in the field. And we have a strong process behind it.

Peter Heckmann

I just wanted to see if you could provide us any insight into the ongoing process of some of the larger contract expansions in the pipeline and if you have any thoughts on timing there?

Scott Behrens

Yes. I mean, we -- I think we said earlier this year that we were -- just to be clear, we weren't expecting any of those or forecast any of those in this year's guidance. But obviously, we continue to have conversations with our customers and even net new logos on a large new opportunity. So nothing that I would say we're expecting here before the end of the year.

Peter Heckmann

Okay. I guess, one of my understanding was that when a customer goes through a large merger, they need to renegotiate the contract with ACI before they can consolidate their payment operations, is that not the case?

Scott Behrens

Well, no. I would say it's generally the case because the license is very specific to the contracting user, and they're -- it's very specific to the uses. So if they were to actually expand that use to other parts of their operation, acquired operation, then, yes, it would have to be recontracted. I will point out that and we mentioned this earlier in the year, too, one of the large mergers, they actually executed their renewal early. If you recall, it was a renewal from next year. They actually renewed it back in the first half of this year. So they've recommitted to the next 5 years. Now that is what -- specifically what they're using today. So it's not an expanded deal, but it's a recommitment to our technology for the next 5 years and that was suppose to renew next year.

Peter Heckmann

Okay. All right. And then, Odilon, just a question for you. I mean, do you see kind of the mix, the customer mix shifting at all in your outlook in terms of where you see opportunities from U.S. banks, global banks, emerging markets, increasing importance of the Merchant channel? Can you talk a little bit about how you see that maybe relatively more of the sales coming from which of those verticals over the next three years?

Odilon Almeida

Yes. No, thanks for the question. You can expect a much more focused organization going forward. So we have some pillars to accelerate significantly. One of the pillars will be real-time payment, and that will continue to be accelerated. Part of it is already the 60% plus growth in bookings that we have referred to. And we are going to continue to push that big time. I think the other area of focus definitely that you're going to be seeing is emerging markets. We are defining a concept called Fighting Unit, which is the intersection between geography, product and segment. And you're going to have around 20 Fighting Units around the globe that we're going to be investing heavily behind it. If you put all of that together, I can anticipate to you that real-time payments, overall, it's going to be an area of focus and emerging markets, specifically, will be also an area of focus.

Joseph Vafi

Just a follow-up on the real-time deals in the quarter, the Indonesian bank and Rabo. Just to get a feel for how competitive are these types of situations for, I guess, for new customers, I guess, especially on the real-time front? And then secondly, do you think we see M&A before -- during or -- I guess, I know you're going through some organizational changes. Does M&A come after the organizational changes are done or could we see M&A while things are still being optimized here?

Odilon Almeida

I will start with the last one, and then I'll give the first one to Scott. I think we are always looking at M&A, right? We're always like -- I have deals on my table that comes all the time, and we are always looking to that. My very -- my focus now is really organic growth. I think we will need to start and show this organic growth and M&A could happen. Why we are doing this? If we get like a spectacular accretive option. But at this point, my focus and organization focus is to assure that we position the company for continuous profitable growth. Scott?

Scott Behrens

Yes. I think when it comes to the real time, we have the relationships with the largest banks in the world and have for a long time with our retail payment engine. So in a lot of cases, we're natural to provide the real-time capability. So a lot of our success is coming just selling into that existing base, whether it's a new application or expanding on some of the real-time capabilities that we already have. So on the net new logo, that's probably going to be more in, what I'd call, more the central infrastructure, where they can either procure it as a licensed software, which is really our model, or if they want somebody to operate it, that's typically going to be provided by somebody else. And so I would say, probably more competitive in the central infrastructures. But in terms of the connectivity to those central infrastructures, we're just a natural fit with our existing large bank customer base throughout the world.

John Kraft

Well, thanks, everybody, for dialing in and your interest. We look forward to catching up in the following weeks. Have a good day.

