Post-IPO, the expected distribution yield will approximate a disappointing 3.8%, while the firm will receive no IPO proceeds to fuel its growth initiatives.

NetSTREIT has registered $316 million worth of selling shareholder shares in its IPO. No proceeds will go to the firm.

NetSREIT (NTST) has filed to raise $316 million for selling shareholders in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended S-11 registration statement.

The firm owns and operates a diversified portfolio of single-tenant retail commercial real estate in the United States.

NTST is handing all the IPO proceeds to existing investors, will likely provide only a 3.8% distribution yield post-IPO and its portfolio is highly exposed to the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company and Business

Dallas, Texas-based NetSTREIT was founded to acquire, develop and own single tenant retail properties in the United States.

Below is a map of the firm’s current portfolio of 163 properties in terms of annualized base rent [ABR] contribution:

Management is headed by president and CEO Mark Manheimer, who has been with the firm since December 2019 and was previously Chief Investment Officer of EB Arrow and Fund Manager of EB Arrow’s Single Tenant Net-Lease Group.

Investors in the firm include Tilden Park, DK(2), Long Pond, Neuberger Berman and others.

The firm has received at least $219 million in investment to-date.

Below is a brief overview video of a discussion of the single tenant net lease market of just prior to the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic:

Market

According to a market research report conducted by Rosen Consulting Group, the U.S single-tenant net lease market grew steadily over the five years ending 2018 as investor demand continues to rise.

For the year ended June 30th, 2019, US employers created a total of 2.2 million new jobs for the year ended June 30th, 2019, and 2.7 million new jobs for the year ended December 31st, 2018.

Data from the US Census Bureau shows that the US population has reached 327 million in July 2018, which represents an increase of 11.1 million increase over the five years ended July 1st, 2018 and an average year-over-year growth of about two million people.

The Rosen Consulting Group anticipates that due to population growth and household formation, as well as job creation and wage growth, the US economy will keep growing and thus will demand for commercial real estate rentals.

Unlike a gross lease that places responsibility for many expenses with the owner of the property, the net lease model ‘shifts the majority or entirety of expenses’ for property-related taxes, insurance, maintenance as well as utilities and capital expenditures, to the lessee, in addition to rent payments.

Financial Performance

NTST’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased adjusted FFO

Below are the company’s pro forma operational results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Months To June 30, 2020 $ 19,664,000 72.2% 2019 $ 39,077,000 64.0% 2018 $ 23,828,000 Operating Income (Margin) Period % Variance vs. Prior Six Months To June 30, 2020 $ 18,653,000 71.8% 2019 $ 36,785,000 66.5% 2018 $ 22,097,000 Adjusted FFO - Pro Forma Period Adjusted FFO - Pro Forma % Variance vs. Prior Six Months To June 30, 2020 $9,534,000 127.54 2019 $22,842,000 176.5% 2018 $8,262,000 EBITDA Period EBITDA % Variance vs. Prior Six Months To June 30, 2020 $ 10,298,000 90.8% 2019 $ 24,581,000 851.3% 2018 $ 2,584,000 Net Income Period Net Income % Variance vs. Prior Six Months To June 30, 2020 $ (610,000) -66.3% 2019 $ (682,000) -96.6% 2018 $ (20,297,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Management said it ‘will target a conservative net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 4.5x to 5.5x at scale to best position the Company for growth.

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $8 million in cash and $191.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details & Valuation

NTST intends to raise $316 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, but all of the proceeds will be going to selling shareholders and none will be going to the company for its future growth plans.

Listed managers of the IPO are Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Citigroup, and Stifel.

Management’s presentation of its roadshow can be found here.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure Valuation Diluted Market Capitalization $601,373,248 Enterprise Value $524,007,248 Price/Sales 12.71 Price/Book 1.02 Enterprise Value / Revenue 11.07 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 17.77 Earnings Per Share - TTM $0.03 Adjusted FFO $ 22,842,000 AFFO Per Share $0.76 Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $20.00 (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary

NTST is seeking public investment capital to pay to its existing shareholders.

The market opportunity for acquiring and owning single tenant net-lease properties is in flux, especially given the uncertain effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on such properties.

Additionally, the firm is focused on smaller markets and having a more decentralized rather than concentrated geographic approach.

NTST had acquired 71 properties during the first seven months of 2020 and is under contract or non-binding letter of intent to acquire a total of 128 other properties.

The firm’s pro forma financial statements assume the 71 closed deals and ‘seven probable property acquisitions.’

Based on the firm’s pro forma financials, the annual distribution after IPO will approximate 3.8%.

This is a reasonable but not outstanding figure. For example, compared to recently-public single tenant REIT Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), which has a forward distribution yield of 5.41%, NTST’s 3.8% looks wanting.

Also, none of the IPO’s proceeds are going toward the firm’s future growth plans, which is a negative in my view.

Given these factors and uncertainties stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 12, 2020

