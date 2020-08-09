Elevated Chinese Floating Storage Still Represent The Biggest Headwind For Oil Markets In The Near Term

By cutting only 30 cents to a market that expected much broader cuts, the Saudis are effectively choking off demand for their crude.

At ~80 million bbls, this may only represent ~6 days of crude imports, but because China is the marginal buyer, the reduction in demand continues to weigh on the front-month.

China's floating storage has barely budged over the last month indicating further crude buying weakness for the October session (happening now in August).

Welcome to the headwind edition of Oil Markets Daily!

China's floating storage has barely budged over the last month indicating further crude buying weakness for the October session (happening now in August).

At ~80 million bbls, this may only represent ~6 days of crude imports, but because China is the marginal buyer, the reduction in demand continues to weigh on the front month of oil prices.

This is the main reason why we are seeing Brent 1-2 timespreads turn lower.

So what could solve this near-term headwind?

Saudi Aramco's OSP announcement this week could help alleviate the overhang. By cutting only 30 cents to a market that expected much broader cuts, the Saudis are effectively choking off demand for their crude. This means that Chinese refineries that bought cheaper crude back in March and April will be draining floating storage as a result.

And since floating storage is the most expensive kind of storage, Chinese refineries will have no choice but to keep draining the excess.

Once the Chinese floating storage situation resolves, oil prices can resume an upward trend. US COVID cases are also appearing to peak, which would help provide a tailwind to domestic oil demand. US crude storage is also set to keep moving down to ~492 million bbls by the end of August.

All-in-all, China's floating storage situation remains the biggest headwind in the near-term. We need to really see this get drained first before we can get a solid move for Brent above $50/bbl.

Thank you for reading this article. We launched our oil trading portfolio in 2019. The oil trading portfolio is designed to take advantage of short-term long/short oil trades in the market. For readers interested in our positioning along with real-time trades, we are now offering a 2-week free trial. Here's our trading result from 2020 so far:

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.