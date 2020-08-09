CapitaLand Limited (CLLDF) CEO Chee Koon Lee on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CapitaLand Limited (OTCPK:CLLDF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2020 9:30 PM ET

Grace Chen

Hello. Good morning. A very warm welcome to CapitaLand's first half 2020 financial results Briefing. I'm Grace Chen, the Head of IR of CapitaLand, very happy to be addressing you once again after a period of 6 months, a very eventful 6 months. I hope you have been well. Over the last few months, we have been conscientiously updating the market about how our various businesses are doing amidst COVID. We've also provided you with the expectations of our profit. And I hope that what we've released this morning is very much in line with -- I think it's very much in line with what we've shared. Our full senior management team is also here to answer any questions you may have during the Q&A session later.

We also have a special presentation segment planned for you on how we are responding to COVID through digitalization. Our MD of Singapore retail, Chris Chong; as well as our MD for Digital & Innovation, Francis Li, will be sharing more on debt. And before I invite our group CEO, Mr. Lee Chee Koon; as well as our group CFO, Mr. Andrew Lim, to take you through the results, I would like to say to you that you can already start posting your questions by clicking on the Post Question tab. Please click in -- please type in your name as small as your company. I must mention that we will give priority to research analysts as well as members of the media who would have been with us physically, if not for the current situation.

And without further ado, I will pass the time to Chee Koon. Chee Koon, please.

Chee Koon Lee

Morning, everyone. Thank you for making time. The last time we had this session was 6 months ago, physically held. It's been an intense and I would say surreal few months for the last few months, having to deal with, first, COVID-19, the health issues relating to COVID-19 and subsequently, the follow-up. Well, we had released our results this morning. I will do a quick overview of the key messages before I pass on to Andrew to share with you more details behind the numbers. First and foremost, I think that the results show that, definitely, our business has been affected. The greatest impact, it's on the retail sector and the lodging sector. Not surprising, especially when travel is -- I mean, we are not allowed to travel.

And various cities are in the various modes of lockdown, making it difficult for our people to shop and to stay in the service apartments. So we see the greatest impact in these 2 asset classes. The second message I want to highlight is that the -- in spite of the financial challenges that we face for these 2 asset classes, having a diversified asset class and a more geographical spread in terms of our exposure helps. And so if you reflect about what we have done last year, about the merger between Capita and Ascendas-Singbridge giving us exposure to industrial logistics business park to a small extent, data center helps to give us that nice diversified base to counter the follow-up from the COVID-19. Thirdly, the -- if you look at our numbers, even though you see that our numbers have -- first half numbers have dropped quite significantly against the numbers last year, but a lot of it is because of revaluation losses arising from the CCT and CMT numbers. We're still able to generate strong cash flow.

Balance sheet-wise, the company is still strong. We line up strong lines with the banks. And I think that we will have enough capacity to be able to run the business and at the same time, provide sufficient capital for us to look for countercyclical opportunities. But the outlook is indeed very, very uncertain. Nobody knows how the future is going to unfold, whether we will be able to find a treatment, the vaccine, there seems to be some positive results on the vaccine front. But I mean that's -- not be too presumptuous about the outcomes of the vaccine. So against this backdrop, we take a very, very cautious approach towards the deployment of capital, partly because if you look around all the different asset classes, we have not been able to find very good pricing in terms of assets across the different asset classes that we want to be able to deploy capital on. So we are looking, but we are cautious. So that's something that I want to stress.

The other points to highlight is that while we are looking for all these new opportunities cautiously, we are spending a lot more time to look at how to reconfigure, strengthen our own portfolio and continue to focus on shedding our non-core assets, as we had explained earlier.

At the same time, the company is also focusing on our digitization process, digitalization. Later, our colleagues from China and Singapore retail will share a lot more of what we are doing on the retail side. It was not easy for us to move -- to do a lot more from offline to online in the last few years, but COVID-19 definitely helped to provide that opportunity.

The CapitaLand is not trying to run an e-commerce platform, that's not our intention. But what we are trying to do is to leverage on the more than 1 million CAPITASTAR members in Singapore and more than 10 million CAPITASTAR members in China to see how we can bring our retailers from Singapore, physical retailers onto the online platform, so that for every single retailer, for instance, in Singapore, apart from selling the products to the shoppers that visit the shops, they will be able to sell the products to the 1 million CAPITASTAR members in Singapore.

And subsequently, we also explore how we can create the opportunity for the retailers to subsequently reach out and sell the products to the CAPITASTAR members in China. So that's really the intention of what we are trying to do and to build on the fact that because we are CapitaLand, we have the physical shops, many of the products, many of -- I mean, if you want to buy an expensive product, you know exactly that the retailers are in our malls itself, and that helps to give a certain level of confidence and that's what we are trying to do and by doing that, help to add more revenue streams to our retail tenants. And hopefully, they can do better business. So I think I'll leave Chris and Francis to share more details later on the digitization effort. And finally, as the numbers are not looking good, we're also doing a lot on the cost side. We are deferring unnecessary capital expenditure and also taken a lot of efforts to watch our staff costs quite significantly. At the senior level, we have already announced that we have taken about 5% to 15% pay cut. And we will continue to restructure, reorganize the workforce to see how we can continue to be competitive.

So that's what we are doing. So I -- these are the few key comments that I want to share. And before I pass on to Andrew, I just want to say that -- I mean, this is -- indeed the last few months, this COVID period has indeed been a very challenging period. But I just want to take -- I just want you to take away with this message, I mean challenges is what makes life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful. And having a strong team of colleagues here, united, able to work well together, able to bring out very difficult issues to discuss, I think that we should be in a much better position to navigate through this crisis more successfully than I would say, many other companies. Thank you.

Andrew, please.

Cho Pin Lim

Thanks, Chee Koon, and good morning, everyone. It's good to be able to speak with you. I hope you are safe. Let me take the next 10 to 12 minutes to walk you through some of the key financial highlights as we emerge from what was a very, very difficult and challenging first half. I'd also like to draw your attention to some of the key initiatives that we've been doing across our sectors and our geographies.

The first slide I have here for you is a quick snapshot on our first half 2020 financials. The top line, as you can see, I think, reflects the very challenging and difficult position that not only CapitaLand, but I suppose many companies have experienced in the first half of the year. If you think about our key geographies in our markets, almost all of them experienced some form of lockdown in a very, very severe way. This meant that we were unable to have our businesses open, we were unable to sell residential homes for some period during the first half of the year.

And as a result, you'll see substantial impact to both our top line as well as our bottom line. However, I think it also reflects the fact that we remain very operationally resilient. When you look at our ability to continue to rely on a strong base of recurring income, we were able to generate $300 million in net operating cash, as Chee Koon mentioned, we took steps to conserve capital and conserve unnecessary expenditures, and we were able to achieve almost more than $150 million in total cost savings. At the same time, we took concrete steps to shore up our balance sheet.

And as of the 30th of June, we have in excess of $14 billion in cash and available undrawn facilities to enable us to navigate through the rest of the pandemic as well as to maintain dry powder to take advantage of any interesting and countercyclical opportunities that may come our way. As Chee Koon mentioned, I think when you break down the profit picture, as we normally do with our 3 key buckets, you will see that there is resilience in the underlying business.

Our operating PATMI fell by about 28% compared to the overall PATMI drop, which was closer to 90%. And the key contributors to the larger drop in overall PATMI, again, a slowdown in our ability to recycle capital, given the very, very difficult first half in the M&A and trading environment as well as a revaluation impairment where we took our share of 2 of our REITs that undertook an evaluation of their commercial properties in Singapore. However, in the next few slides, you'll see that, again, we remain optimistic that our business is resilient. One of the areas that gives us confidence is our fee income.

If you compare our fee income from the first half last year to the first half of this year, overall fee income has increased, again, due to the contribution of the Ascendas businesses, the REITs and the private equity funds that we have now brought into the CapitaLand Group.

China is a very strong market for us. It is, in pandemic terms, a FIFO market, first into the pandemic, also the first out. And if you look across our key sectors, whether it's residential, retail, commercial or our workspace sector, you'll see that there are signs that China has emerged very, very healthily. And in many ways, it's almost back to pre-COVID levels. So that gives us good confidence for the second half of the year that our largest market and our core -- one of our 4 core markets is in good shape to better navigate through the emergence from the pandemic.

If I look at the residential product, again, if you go into our 3 key residential markets, very, very good evidence of strong sales in China. We remain optimistic that we will hit our full year targets in terms of sales as well as in handovers. Although handovers, I think we'll still need some catching up for the second half of the year where the bulk of our handover product is scheduled to take place. In Singapore, building off a low base last year when we sold, I think, less than 10 units in the first half, we have sold 35 units, notwithstanding the fact that for a large part of the first half, our sales offices were actually closed and prevented us from actually meeting prospective buyers. Vietnam was a relatively quiet market for us in the first half as there were no launches, sales launches scheduled in the first half. However, our handovers were very, very healthy. And Vietnam remains on track to deliver its budget performance for the year.

Turning to the retail sector, which has been challenged to say the least. I think the key, if you look at here, are the 4 markets where we have our retail presence is you see that inflection has occurred in all 4 markets. If you look between January to June, you'll see that, that inflection has taken place at different times of the half. And so that gives us confidence that, again, I think the worst is behind us in the retail space as all 4 of our core markets in retail have now looked like they've turned the corner.

And both in footfall terms as well as in overall sales terms, we are in recovery mode. The key now will be to ensure that we remain relevant. We put out a space that is safe and desirable for shoppers to visit and allowing us to work closely with our tenants to continue to deliver the right product. This is where Chee Koon's point on our focus on digitalization comes in. And I won't spend too much time on this because we have a very, very interesting segment with Chris & Francis to come. But essentially, a core part of our retail strategy is to deliver a more omnichannel platform as a response -- as an accelerated response to what the pandemic has caused.

If I turn over to lodging, again, a challenged sector. I think, again, if you look across the diversity of our platforms, within lodging you will see that the bulk of our product is in the long stay, which is more resilient in our view. Overall, the system is about 50% occupancy globally, which again shows that in terms of the lodging space itself, there is resilience within the long-stay sector, where you're able to provide a safe environment for people as an alternative to their homes and even their offices. Two other points for the lodging space that I think are worth mentioning.

We were able to sign up over 6,400 new units in the first half of the year. This is a very, very healthy number. It indicates to us that asset owners see what we see in that there is resilience in the long stage space. And this is across our various brands, whether it is life, Citadines or even new housing product in China. So we remain very confident that our business model in the lodging space is one that allows us to be resilient through the pandemic as people look for a safe place to stay when they are on vacation and hopefully later when they travel for business. The second element of the lodging space that gives us confidence is that even despite the challenge in the sector, we were able to recycle capital through 2 sales, one in France in Paris and one in China in Guangzhou. Both of these were achieved at substantial values above the book value of the assets, indicating that there is demand for assets with the right product and in the right location.

Now turning to workspace. As a lot been has discussed about how the pandemic will affect the working environment, whether work from home will become more prevalent, whether it become a permanent request by workers. What I'd like to leave with you is that if you look at our core cities, our core countries where we have workspace product, in Singapore and in China, there is a very good balance between downtown core CBD type of offices as well as decentralized business park product, which means that within the CapitaLand system, we have the ability to offer workspaces that cater to both companies that desire to maintain a strong CBD presence or are needed to do so. But if they would like to decentralize some of their workforce, we have the ability to do that as well.

Within India, where we have a dedicated business product, this is very much in keeping with the underlying tech sector and the fact that the tech sector is expected to be very resilient. So again, I think the workspace portfolio that CapitaLand has across the system is very well positioned to cater to our office tenants' needs emerging from the pandemic. Within the workspace portfolio, within our downtown offices, we are also taking steps to pivot the product.

And then the way we would like to do that is focusing more on offering both core as well as flex solutions. Bridge+, as you will know, is an extension of our CapitaLand workspace portfolio giving flexible solutions to our tenants. And we have ambitious plans to open more than 9 Bridge+ locations across China, Singapore and India. And we have good evidence that there is healthy demand and take up for core versus flex. Finally, on the business park space, this is very new, economy-centric and we have seen very, very strong, very resilient performance across our portfolio. Occupancy rates remain very, very healthy. And as a group, we are taking active steps to build our presence, as you can see on the right-hand side in England, in India, Singapore and Australia, whether it is CapitaLand or one of our REITs, we are building up the portfolio and we were successfully able to do so in the first half of the year.

Turning to fund management, again, a key growth business for us. Comparing where we were in 2019 and the first half of 2020, we are on track to surpass the fee income that we earned last year, despite a relatively quiet period in capital recycling, where some of our REITs will earn their acquisition and divestment fees. So we remain optimistic that the second half, if we see an increase in our ability to recycle capital, will actually deliver good performance for our fund management business. On the private equity side, we remain very focused in deploying the dry capital that is yet to be put out as well as in raising new funds that are relevant in a post-COVID environment. I talked a little bit about capital recycling and how that was challenged in the first half of the year. And as you can see, we managed to divest $375 million in gross value terms. This is far below what we achieved last year. It's about 10% of what we achieved last year. And so the second half of the year will be very, very critical to us in order for us to meet our $3 billion annual target. While very much remains on how we emerge in the second half of the year, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to hit our $3 billion target.

I think a key part of the strategy is to ensure that we remain fiscally resilient. And on this slide, I'd like to show you that at 6 -- 0.64x net debt to equity, which is where we are in the first half of the year, we still have a very healthy debt headroom of about $2.4 billion, which allows us to maneuver between that 0.6 and 0.7 net D/E sweet spot that we've previously shared with you. If I take an extra step and remove the debt that we are currently consolidating from our REITs, that headroom actually grows by $1.2 billion. On the right-hand side of the slide, again, I'd like to leave with you some key points to show you that we remain fiscally very, very resilient.

We were able to raise almost $5 billion in funding including $1.8 billion in sustainable financing. We have $14 billion in cash and available undrawn facilities across the group, ready to deploy, to navigate through the crisis as well as to take advantage of opportunities. We are enjoying low interest rates with stable loan tenants. And as I mentioned earlier, we are continuing our focus to remain disciplined on cost control, targeting to achieve over $200 million in cost as well as unnecessary CapEx deferrals. Last but not least, I'm delighted to tell you that we had a healthy tick up for our recently implemented Scrip Dividend Scheme. More than 60% of our shareholders have agreed to take up shares as a sign of support for the long-term growth of the company. And that has allowed us to conserve almost $390 million of cash for the group. We thank you for your support.

Finally, again, sustainability is key to what we are setting out to achieve. We are delighted to see that in times of the pandemic, the focus on sustainability is not actually diminished, but has increased. And the definition of what it means to be a sustainable company has broadened, and we are leaving no stone unturned in looking for ways to further improve the sustainability of the group, whether it's in environmental, in social, in governance and also to be a market leader in the case of our sustainability-linked financing, which we continue to push the envelope on. We also are very focused on helping our community. We have sent out more than $6 million in donations to needy communities across the world.

So before I turn over to this really exciting segment with Chris and Francis, I just want to reiterate, I think what Chee Koon has mentioned about the key of being operationally resilient through the crisis. And to us, being operationally resilient, relates to the diversification and the diversity that we have across our groups and our segments, we will continue to exercise cost discipline saving capital where -- until we need it. 3 of our 4 core markets: Singapore, China and Vietnam are in relatively good shape in a post-COVID environment and gives us confidence that the main bulk of our business is emerging well into the second half of the year. Last but not least, our balance sheet is strong, which gives us the confidence and the fiscal ability to navigate through the crisis as well as to retain dry powder for good opportunities that we are on the lookout for to grow the business further.

Okay. With that, maybe I'll hand it back to Grace, who will take you through to the next segment of the show. Thank you.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Andrew. Before we invite our next 2 presenters, I would like to share with you a short video of what CapitaLand has been up to over the last weekend. Please watch. [Video Presentation].

Chris Chong

Good morning, everyone. I'm Chris Chong, the Managing Director of CapitaLand Retail. And today, I'm joined by Francis Li, Managing Director of Digital & Innovation, China, and she is calling in from Shanghai. Say hi, Francis.

Francis Li

Hi everyone. Greeting from Shanghai.

Chris Chong

So as we all know, retail has been very disruptive over the past few years. And it is for this reason that we have also been preparing over the past few years about all these eventualities. So Francis and I this morning will go to review that with every downturn comes opportunities, and how these opportunities have helped to accelerate some of our initiatives to help us introduce a 24/7 always-on-retail strategy and in order for CapitaLand to also be always ahead of the curve.

So where digitalization is concerned, as I've mentioned, we have been starting over the past few years. And with the introduction of digital vouchers, the modernization of our CAPITASTAR program through the app, and also expanding the base to more than 1 million in Singapore and also 10 million in capital in CAPITASTAR China, we are also looking at putting all these together into a platform. Increasingly, for our retailers, it is not just about a real estate play. It is about coming into our ecosystem because when we take care of them through our ecosystem, we'll be able to give them the best business environment. And in this manner, we also diversify our tenant base. This really captures the retention and also make them sticky in our whole ecosystem.

So perhaps, Francis, you can also talk about the retail online business in China?

Francis Li

Thank you, Chris. As we all know that this is a very special year to every organization as just everybody knows, and the business model resilience is being tested by the pandemic and how to leverage on digitalization strategy to ensure an always-on business is the hottest topic today. And in fact, more important, as Chee Koon just mentioned, it's whether we are able to use the pandemic as an opportunity to strengthen our competitiveness and perfect the business model in the long run.

As Chris said, for CapitaLand, we use this opportunity to transform ourselves via new retail ecosystem with digital enablers. In China, we have embarked on the journey earlier. Over the years, we have built a unique ecosystem with over 10 million CAPITASTAR members across retail, office, residential, service apartments and business parks. For better serving the members and exploring new income model, we have built the online sales system to enable retail business continuity with no limitation by space or time. Offline sales only can happen at 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for local consumers in the leasable area, online plays a good supplement to enable -- enlarge the wallet share of our customers.

And our online business is an extension of offline business. The online ecosystem is very helpful to unlock value across various physical assets, across geography and across online and offline sales. Among the total online gross merchandise value, in China, 14% came from non-retail members. We actually have another online touch point for residential launch in early March, 16 residential sites online, 175 million sales contributed by 56 buyers online, in which actually 46 of them are members initially from retail sector. This is the value of online platform facilitating sales across different assets. And in the total GMV, 48% contributed by nonlocal consumers across 90 cities in China, this is the value of online platform, breaking physical geography boundary.

In the GMV, 24% are in-store pickup, which means online also trigger off-line retail opportunities. So the online rental collection is more or less mirror the offline arrangement. And the virtual malls revenue goes back to the respective property. So our model in China, its online business is an extension to our offline sales. I'm sure with a stronger market presence, the ecosystem in Singapore will bring a higher stickiness for retailers and consumers.

Over to you, Chris.

Chris Chong

Thank you, Francis. So building on what we have seen in China and also building on the experiences that was being shared, first of June, in Singapore, we have also launched the twin platforms, whereby we have the eCapitaMall, which is a digital curator-turned digital mall and also the Capita3Eats, which allows the in-store -- the dine-in, the self pickup and also the delivery for all the F&B retailers that are on-boarded with us. So in a very short time, more than 400 merchants have been onboarded, and these features close to 40,000 SKUs in total today.

And of these, more than 35% are uniquely exclusive to our platforms, which you can only find in terms of the deals and also the limited additions that are being featured where products are concerned. So early this month as well, we have switched on the in-store pickup and also the dine-in features. So this really contributes to a virtuous cycle of online and offline spending and rewards. So that really helps in bringing new base of customers to our retailers and on a 24/7 convenience that we bring. So what we see as well is that not only are these initiatives welcomed by the retailers, they also see that moving ahead, when they plan for their store size, when they look at the kind of demand, looking at the portfolio of assets, shopping malls that we have, this really takes into account how they can benefit from not just a physical space, but also the introduction of these platforms as a ongoing strategy.

So to take a look at also how these O-to-O initiatives are being executed and driving all the excitement, maybe Francis can do -- share with us one of the recent activities that we have done.

Francis Li

Okay. And this is a snapshot of the performance by end July in China. And we have 50 virtual malls with over 1,200 more tenants offering over 75,000 SKUs. And the online platform generated, if I could use the number as of today, now it's over 90 million GMV, stands for about 15% of our offline sales, which means 15% incremental sales have been generated through the online platform. And given the nature of the business is an extension from offline, the way of marketing is also strong offline characteristics.

Chris, could you please help to flip to the next page. Streaming and -- thanks, Chris. And live streaming and [sales clock] and community promotion are 3 effective social driven engagement towards contributing 90 -- 69% of our total gross merchandise value. And [sales clocks] means the tenants, employee and their shops, they are playing the role as distributors to provide product information to their own social media content, like personal posting in Facebook in your words. And online community is the incubator to cook potential sales in the 92 social groups and live streaming is the lending to real life sales.

By the end of last month, we have organized more than 110 live streaming, over 300 tenants joined us and senior management from both CapitaLand and tenants have been joined as well to boost the sales. As you can tell that our online business is not traditional e-commerce, strong social connection bring high trust level, so that generates a high conversion rate. Leverage on the offline advantage with digital enabler is the true power of this business. And I truly like what Andrew just said, it's an accelerated response to the pandemic. In essence, this is also the pattern in Singapore.

And over to you, Chris.

Chris Chong

Thanks, Francis. So following the excitement that we've seen in China, we have also premiered the first shoppertainment live stream over here in Singapore by taking our shoppers on a flight 24/7 CAPITASTAR. So this was done over the weekend from 21st of July to 2nd August. And in total, the event garnered more than 30,000 views. And this also gives us a glimpse into the kind of excitement, the kind of demand that our consumers of today really wanted to.

So these were held during time slots of between 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and through the content engagement because on the live stream, we can actually see the instant feedback about whether they like the products, how they really feel. And that really creates a lot of impulse comments and bias as well. And these live streams are also immediately linked to the eCapitaMall platform and also the Capita3Eats platform.

So promo codes were given and shoppers can also enjoy a lot of different products that were being launched, especially for these live streams. So more than 50 brands participated, and we have still been looking at the halo effect that occurred after the event. So as of now, it's garnered more than 50,000 views and ongoing redemptions and promo codes also allows the shoppers to continue benefit, and the revisits and the rebroadcast also allows us to revisit the benefits of what we have done over that weekend. With these new platforms also comes new opportunities of how we can engage our communities and our shoppers.

So right now, with The Atrium activities and The Atrium spaces still under restriction due to the current distancing measures, we have looked at how by leveraging on these platforms, we can introduce and curate certain virtual workshops. So for example, recently, we have sold online through the eCapitaMall platform to rerun DIY sets and shoppers after buying them can sign up for a virtual workshop. And in the past, these would have been the typical Atrium activities that occurred during the weekends and weekdays.

Right now, with what we have in place, we can reach out to them continuously, 24/7. And speaking of 24/7, we have also, in the recent month, launched what we call the Star Surprise. So it was launched at midnight and within a very short period of time, in a matter of hours, all the boxes were fully set up. So this shows that these are opportunities, which otherwise in a physical mall, would have been very difficult for us to execute. And lastly, in terms of our promo mechanics, we also prioritized the recurrent spend and visit. Because during such times, by having a truly online/offline integration, will we be able to bring back our shoppers, not only in the physical space, but also to allow them to browse what's on and what's happening and exciting online for them to come back to our shopping malls.

So with that, I hope you have enjoyed our presentation. I'll pass on to Grace for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Grace Chen

Thank you, Chris. And thank you -- thank you, Chris. Thank you, Francis. I'll also invite Chris & Francis to join us for the Q&A session, which will start in a few seconds. [Operator Instructions] And with that, we will go to our first question. That's a question from Mr. Michael Lim from UBS. Michael asks, the $3 billion capital recycling target remains unchanged, indicating a fair bit of activity in the second half of 2020. What is the broad split of sales to REIT and third party? And how do you avoid a distressed sales price? Chee Koon, would you like to take that?

Chee Koon Lee

Thanks, Michael, for the question. We are definitely not in position to sell assets at distressed prices. So we continue to look for opportunities. If you look at the assets on our balance sheet and -- versus the various vehicles that we have, I have previously shared before, our priority, where possible, is to -- if possible, we sell it to our REITs, if our REITs can meet the level of pricing. If not, definitely, we will look for opportunity to sell to a third party.

Grace Chen

Okay. Can we have the next question, please. Just give us a second. The next question is from Wai-Fai, also from UBS.

What is the rent reversion for your China retail portfolio in second quarter? And the second question is also on China. The occupancy for Raffles City have fallen quite meaningfully. Can you break down by office and retail?

I forgot to mention that Lucas, our President, China is also on the line and he's dialing in from Shanghai. Lucas, would you like to take this question? I can read that to you again.

Jen Yuh Loh

Sure, sure, sure. First question is on rental reversion. I think for the second quarter rental reversion, we are mainly staying flat to actually indication of some of the newer leases that have been renewed at a slight negative 1% -- negative 2%, rather, [it's 1.9% to 2%], negative 2% kind of a rental reversion rate at this moment for the second quarter. But the demand for the replacement of the leases in order remain healthy, meaning that there's still a lot of so-called prospective tenants willing to take up leases to replace some of the tenants that would not like to renew or have exceeded the [indiscernible] that's on the retail. That's on the average across China itself.

For the Raffles City, actually, if we break it down, actually, the -- I would say that for the Tier 1 retail, you remain very healthy, mainly the lower occupancy across is because of the reversion of the leases. With the new leases, people are taking a longer time to come in during this period to renovate and commit to the occupancy. That account for a few percentage of the current so-called noncommitted occupancy at this moment. I would say, for the offices, the Tier 2 offices are slightly affected during this period with the offices in Chengdu Raffles City and also Hangzhou Raffles City with occupancy growing only slightly above 80%, accounting for the lower occupancy across for the Raffles City portfolio for offices.

Grace Chen

Yes. Thank you, Lucas. I apologize, I forgot to actually introduce the other speakers on the panel. So we also have Jonathan Yap, President Capital & Financial; and Jason Leow, our President, Singapore and International; as well as our CEO of Kaplan Lodging, Mr. Kevin Goh, who's on the panel.

And the next question I will take is on Vietnam. I'll get Jason to answer that. The question is, can you elaborate on the delays in securing permits for units sold in Vietnam?

Jason Leow

Yes. So before I respond to the question, I think, it's useful to mention that today, our investment in Vietnam is less than 5%. And we are definitely very optimistic about the market. In fact, Vietnam has benefited a lot from the spillover from China. There's been a shift in terms of supply chain and Vietnam has actually benefited from the shift. And the recent pandemic has also demonstrated the government and its people's ability to handle crisis. It is one of the first country to actually open up from the pandemic and has actually done very well in terms of managing the pandemic.

As far as the permits are concerned, it is not unique to our projects. I think across the industry, I think there has been a review of all the real estate investment has been done in the past. So leading to the party election in quarter 2 of next year, we expect a lot of delays in terms of securing permits for any residential or real estate investment in Vietnam. So we will continue to engage the authorities. And so far, we have about 3 or 4 projects that we have secured. But subject to securing those permits, we are not able to launch. But the moment, we are able to secure them, I'm quite sure we will be able to get a good response from the market.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Jason. Can we have the next question okay. From BNP Paribas, Ms. [Lisa], what is CapitaLand's business strategy for Hospitality segment to navigate through COVID-19? And the second question is what changes to the business model will the company consider? I'll get Mr. Kevin Goh to respond to that -- to the first question.

Soon Keat Goh

Thanks for the question. I think in the hospitality segment, it's quite clear that we are severely impacted by the ability to travel. And a lot of cities, a lot of countries are actually closing their borders. So -- but you also heard from Andrew's presentation, they were maintaining occupancy of 50%, thereabouts. So who are the people that are staying with us, right? These are really the people that are staying longer with us because they cannot leave the country and people who are coming in cannot come in.

So as a result, they're actually staying longer in country, and these are long-term contracts that we have signed up with various corporates that are staying with us. So as a result, we do see a lot of resilience in the long-stay model. And we are actively pivoting during this pandemic to secure more long-term leases, right? And in terms of product set, I think the service apartment product set is very, very suitable for people who want to stay long-stay with us because we are self-contained. We have a kitchen, we have a pantry, we have a washer.

Everything that you need is in the apartment. So in terms of business model, we really look a lot more towards the long-stay product going forward. And it's evident when you look at the signings that we have done, right? We've signed over 6,000 units to date. And the owners and the property developers that we talk to continue to have a lot of confidence in the service apartment product, which during the pandemic, we can do long stay. And when times are better, we can pivot a little bit more to the short stage segment, yes.

Grace Chen

Kevin. Kevin has answered on what's the business model for lodging. I think I would also like to pose a question to Chee Koon because [Lisa] might have actually meant are we actually planning any changes to the business model of capital then? Could you respond to that, please?

Chee Koon Lee

Sorry, at this point in time, we are not planning to change the business model for -- sorry, excuse me, to change the business model for CapitaLand. We -- I mean, if you recall, the strategy that we have is centers around -- it's all about -- around value, how we find value, how we create value and how we unlock value. It's a very, very simple business model. And I think that as long as we stay focused, even in good and bad times, the way we have a balanced and diversified portfolio, that should be a resilient business model that should ride us through. But of course, things are still uncertain at this point in time, nobody knows how the future will unfold. So I mean, this is my -- the response that I can give.

Grace Chen

Okay. Next, we have a question from a colleague from the media. Mayuko Tani from Nikkei. Mayuko is asking, given the current situation of the office demand, how has it been affected by COVID? And what do you think that demand would be post-COVID? And with telework widely penetrated, do you think that a Grade A office demand in capital cities will fall significantly in the long term? Chee Koon, you would like to respond to that?

Chee Koon Lee

This is a good question. It is that's something that we discuss internally. We discuss with the architects, we discuss with companies, I mean, whether it's in Singapore, across different markets. Our view at this point in time is that life will gradually return back to normal. Of course, it will not be the same level of normality preCOVID-19 until the vaccine or treatment is found. People go back to office. We believe that children will go to schools, restaurants will reopen.

Why? Few reasons. I mean, the balance between life and livelihoods, governments will be a lot more ready to respond to COVID-19. As evident, you see a lot of that happening in countries and cities. Of course, you do see secondary infections. But you also see, like in China, different parts of China, you see secondary infections because you have the government that's strong, that focuses a lot on testing, on contact tracing ability to have enough -- build up enough hospital capacity. I think that they should be able to manage that going forward. So we see things like live and suppress type of strategies for many countries as we get used to living with COVID-19. So we see that happening in Singapore. We are quietly confident that you'll see more people going back to office.

I mean personally, we -- I'm of the view that human beings are social creatures. And when we look at the company, if you ask me over the last few months, I think, yes, work from home, I believe, is a good option for many of the colleagues. But fundamentally, I think it's very hard to build a company, to build a culture and in fact, to initiate new businesses to negotiate big deals without the physical contact and meetings.

So fundamentally, I believe office will still be relevant. There should be some changes because the distance between colleagues, you may need to sit a bit further away from each other. You need to cater for possibility in terms of work from home. I suspect big companies may reduce by maybe 5%, 10% in terms of the workspace to cater to some work-from-home arrangement.

But at this point in time, I think it's very hard to tell. The indication that -- a very good indication maybe to share is what's happening in China. If you look at our offices and business parks in China, 95% of the tenants have gone back to the offices or in the business parks. I mean life is essentially back to normal. So we are using China as a reference point in terms of how we look at -- in terms of the demand for offices going forward.

So if each of the different countries or cities can handle, can learn to live with COVID-19, we believe that life will get back to normal. Yes.

Grace Chen

We'll have the next question from [CLSE], [Liu Kang]. Liu Kang asked, did the integrated developments under Raffles City projects see any impairments or write-downs? The second question, why was that immaterial impairment in industrial and lodging business? Maybe I'll get Andrew to comment on that.

Cho Pin Lim

Thanks for your question, [Liu Kang]. So the first question is whether the Raffles Cities saw any impairment. The only Raffle City that we took a valuation on was the 1 in Singapore, which was done jointly by CCT and CMT as a result of the proposed combination. Overall, there was -- as you -- I think -- for those of you who follow the REITs, the retail portfolio took about a 3% write-down, the office portfolio took about a 2% write-down. And the hotel asset took about a 6% write-down, I believe, for the Raffle City in Singapore.

The other Raffles Cities in China did not see any impairments.

Second question -- part of the first question was on -- why was there immaterial impairment in industrial and lodging business? We believe that at a group level, there was no material impact to our fair values after an internal assessment on whether or not we needed to take an impairment. This was both for the industrial and the lodging business. Second question, in terms of asset recycling, which asset class and which geographies you see the best opportunities. Again, I think this is a function on why we are recycling capital. So is this a noncore asset or is this something that we believe we can get a good price for?

And I think depending on how you answer that question on what the asset provides, it will -- that opportunity will present itself. We have previously talked about certain markets and certain segments, which are noncore to the group, and we will continue to look for opportunities to divest them. The -- again, as we previously mentioned, we are not distressed sellers, so this will again be a function of when the right buyer emerges for that asset.

And lastly, a guidance on dividend payout. I mean, I think -- how I should best respond to that is the dividend is a function of the cash PATMI that we report. And so if you look again at the operational resilience, I think you will see that there is a good grounding in our ability to deliver a resilient and recurring level of operating income. It will very much depend, I think, on where we -- what the second half allows us to do in terms of recycling capital and delivering good portfolio gains. And these 2 components together will make up the cash PATMI on which we base our dividend for 2020.

Grace Chen

Okay. The next question is from Derek Tan, DBS. Derek asked, what are retailers telling the group in terms of footprint in Singapore and China? Are they looking to reduce or maintain in the next 1 to 2 years. I think we will take the first -- retail question first before we move on to Derek's question on lodging. Perhaps, Chris, you want to respond on the Singapore side?

Cho Pin Lim

So thanks for the question. In terms of what the retailers are looking at for the next few years, definitely, where the current situation is concerned, there will be retailers looking at maintaining their footprint and network of outlets. But there are also retailers looking at introducing new concepts. And as I mentioned earlier during the presentation, with every downturn comes opportunities. So with the changing consumer behaviors and needs, they are also looking into the sweet spot that they feel will be the flavor for the next 2 years.

And this is where, as a retail real estate player, we are also working very closely to see how in terms of the sizes, in terms of the tenant mix, and also in terms of the needs, where can we book together and strengthen the retail mix in our portfolio?

Grace Chen

Chris, I would imagine this is quite similar in China. But Lucas, would you have any comments on this?

Jen Yuh Loh

We see sort of a similar trend. In fact, during this period, we can see that even for the F&B and all that, we can see a group of the F&B outlet actually post recoveries, even doing better than before the COVID period. So some of these people are, in fact, looking to introducing new concept and expanding their footprint across. We have likewise retailer, like what Chris has said, that is taking the opportunity to maybe better position themselves, looking for better-located space to expand their footprint as well. So mix of it, of course, some of the retailers during this period is more hard hit that they are downsizing. We do have that as well. So it's a mix, like what Chris has said. We're seeing the same thing in China, yes.

Grace Chen

There's also a couple of more questions from Derek that I find quite interesting though in both our funds as well as our assets in China. So he asks, firstly, what is the strategy regarding the Raffles City portfolio in China, is a paring down of capital and stake or asset recycling of properties into our REITs or funds? Is that what we're looking for? And also Derek asks, how should we look at China business park? Is it a pipeline for A-REIT or CRCT, I think Lucas and perhaps Jonathan could jointly answer that, maybe I'll throw the question to Lucas first. Strategy regarding RC portfolio in China, how do you see in terms.



Unidentified Company Representative

The Raffles City portfolio, I think it always has been an interest in every of the result briefing. I would just say that all these are possibility. I mean, we have been reviewing the portfolio. And looking into the changes as well in the capital market and all that. So at the end of the day, whether it is to remain as a private fund or being listed as a REIT and all those, all those are possible options that we will look at going forward. And of course, all the Raffles Cities are currently in the various fund so we probably have to discuss with the -- all the co-investors as well as -- what would be the best option for the whole portfolio going forward, yes.

Neng Tong Yap

Derek, I totally agree what Lucas just said, I think all those are possible options. Probably maybe before I address Derek's question on whether it's A-REIT or CRCT directly, maybe I'll also just outline our fund management strategies for the family of REITs. Clearly, we have ART as a global focus on this lodging business. We have a few other businesses such as A-REIT, CMT and CCT, where they predominantly focused on Singapore, while they also selectively look at overseas developed markets. At the same time, we have 3 specialized country REITs, in a-iTrust, CRCT and CMMT. So if we follow that logic, then clearly, business parks in China, that makes a lot more sense for CRCT and A-REIT. But with that said, I think that we're still very early in the game. We do need to, obviously, study the details a bit more before we confirm that. But nonetheless, hopefully, that address your question, Derek.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Jonathan. Can we bring back Derek's question again? Derek also has a question on lodging that I would like to ask Kevin to respond to. He asks what are the strategies in different countries in preparing for reopening? I think it's a very current question.

Soon Keat Goh

Yes. Thanks, Derek, for the question. I think at the peak of COVID, say, in April, about -- roughly 10% to 15% of our inventories closed. And I think now substantially of those have reopened. In China, our properties were running about over 70% occupancy just for the months that passed. We see that in Europe, in the French regions, we are also operating at about 70%. And these are countries with big domestic economies, and we are pivoting a lot to targeting the domestic demand in these countries, and that strategy has worked very well for us. We also look for alternate business. We look for student groups. We have some people who prefer to work away from their families during this period.

And we're getting very good traction on those fronts. And of course, as we prepare to open, we've also put in higher standard of care with Bureau Veritas as the external agency to audit our standard of hygiene, our standard of providing a safe environment for our guests, right?

So I think, overall, my general sense is that the worst period is probably in the second quarter. We see good pickups going into the third quarter. And hopefully, if there's no major second or third wave, things should get better as we go into the second half of the year.

Grace Chen

Thank you Kevin. Sorry. I think there is one more from Derek which I think is a quite meaningful question, quite frequently asked is on the margins. What's your comment on the margins for our lodging business for first half 2020? Is it sustainable?

Soon Keat Goh

Okay. I think when you're asking about margins, there are probably 2 levels, right? I think the one level is at the property level. So at property level, we were running a occupancy of, say, 50%, is way above our breakeven, right? So I think in terms of being cash flow positive at the property level, we are running an average of 50%, I think is sustainable going forward. The other level is probably at the management company level. So at the management company level, we run a very lean team. And based on what we see currently, the management company is also running very sustainable margins.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Kevin. The next question we have from [Xabao] as [Chee Yin] is asking. Yes, Chee Koon?

Chee Koon Lee

[Chee Yin], thanks for the questions. The philosophy that we have...

Grace Chen

I'll read out the question for the audience. So Chee Koon mentioned that the group will continue to restructure workforce. So in what ways will this be done? Would it involve any staff layoffs? Chee Koon, please?

Chee Koon Lee

Thanks, Grace, and thanks, [Chee Yin], for the question. The philosophy that the company has is that in times of crisis, we cut costs to save jobs and not cut jobs to save costs. But having said that, we need to continue to run a competitive company, restructuring, reorganizing ourselves to make sure that we are competitive, to make sure that we are relevant for the future is something that we will do in both good and bad times because it's not just dealing with the crisis, it's preparing the company for the future. So we look across the company, we look at how we can better organize ourselves. Whether there are certain functions that we believe we can outsource.

I mean when we outsource a certain function is -- the question that remains in our mind is whether it is something that whether we should do in-house or whether there's external party that we can collaborate with that can do it better for us and also can offer a much more meaningful career for some of these colleagues. So these are things that we think through more -- in terms to make ourselves more competitive as a company. But along the way, during good times and bad times, we continue to look at how to better organize ourselves. And the second thing is in terms of performance management for colleagues who have performance issues. These are things that we deal with quite regularly and very vigorously because if you want to build a competitive company, I think the quality of the team that you have is extremely important.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Chee Koon. We have the next question from Wilson Ng from Morgan Stanley. Wilson asked how much do management fees contribute to earnings currently? And what is the target contribution in the next 3 to 5 years? How is the fundraising environment for the fund management platform doing now versus pre-COVID? And his last question, what are potential LPs keen on? And what are the opportunities for CapitaLand?

Cho Pin Lim

I'll take that first part and then I'll perhaps hand it over to Jon in terms of the strategy for fund management. So I think when we met Wilson at the Strategy Day last year, we shared that fund management, whilst being a key growth pillar for the group still contributes a relatively small amount. And that's why we have an aggressive growth platform for our management business -- our fund management business. So I would say today, again, if it's -- I wouldn't say it's a representative first half for the group, but contribution from fund management would probably be in the high -- mid- to high single digits to the overall income for the group. The target was to get into double digits in the next 3 to 5 years through platform and have it contribute a key part to the recurring income base for CapitaLand.

Well, I'll pass it over to Jon to talk about LPs.

Neng Tong Yap

Thank you, Andrew. Really, our fund management business are 2 parts. One is the listed trust and the second part is private. So I think it's only fair that we address the question like this, we look at both parts of the questions. For the listed trust, obviously, you have seen, obviously, the first half activity level compared to the year before has been slower. But nonetheless, we still saw a very steady performance across the various REITs. And we saw a fair level of capital recycling as well as asset recycling.

That probably is indication, I guess, where the market is, but it's important to note that, obviously, whether it's the REIT or CapitaLand, we are not distressed sellers. So we're in a position to selectively do what is right for the portfolio and what is right for unitholders. And on the private side, we believe there are interest, and we do see interest across the various categories of investors. They, obviously, in the first instance, hope to find COVID-priced assets. But we also know that at this point in time, probably that is not quite fully panned out just yet.

But nonetheless, that does indicate that people are looking for value on the private side. And that's something where we believe our CapitaLand's presence across the various markets that we have. Our ability to do the entire spectrum of real estate activities across from creating the assets right down to managing it, leasing it as well, put us in a very good position to seek value. And that's obviously something we will be focusing very closely and work with the various investors who have expressed interest in that regard. Thank you, Wilson.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Jon. The next question is from Louis Chua from Crédit Suisse. Louis is asking, in terms of asset recycling, can we assume that the $3 billion target relates -- sorry, can we have the question back, relates to both divestment and acquisition? I can answer that it is a target for divestment at a group level on a gross basis. On acquisitions, would this likely be in asset classes where valuations could be more attractive, such as retain lodging or asset classes which have been more resilient such as business parks, logistics or even new asset classes for CL for data centers? So perhaps, Chee Koon, you want to do the part 2.

Chee Koon Lee

So I think in terms of shoppers' behavior, we are all shoppers, and it is a situation whereby whenever really fully online or fully offline as a shopper. So what we really give as advantages to retailers is that this platform allows the shoppers to browse online and shop offline. And the key advantages that we are also giving to the retailers is that we go by a unified sales turnover perspective whereby the sales generated from the platforms are also taken into account in terms of the physical leases that he signed with us. So the arrangement has currently been very welcomed by the retailers, and this is also why when you look at the platforms, you see a certain range of products, merchandisers that are uniquely exclusive to the platforms compared to the different marketplaces that exist today, yes.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Chee Koon. I think we'll take another 2 to 3 questions. The next one is from Mervin Song, JPMorgan, also on retail. Tenant sales has recovered, but can we get a sense of the categories that are doing well and which are not doing so well in China, right? So Lucas, we'll get that question to you soon. But let me finish on Part 2. Shoppers now spending a longer time in malls to browse or are people going to malls for a short period to eat and shop for groceries and then heading home. So Lucas will start first, and maybe Chris can add more color on the Singapore side. Lucas, please?

Jen Yuh Loh

I think the recovery is across most of the sector. I think the impact on the different sector is no different, even pre-COVID days like more towards the F&B and experiential and all that. So with the opening up and the recovery, we can see that actually the recoveries across most of the sector. The sector that impacted the most in China, maybe because it's due to the authority restriction was the fact that [city mall] was only allowed to open only about 2 weeks ago. And at this moment, with a lot of reduced capacity similar to Singapore. And moreover, the fact that there's no new movie that's been released during this period. So most of the city mall now are running rerun that is 5 to 10 years ago. So that particular sector is kind of very affected. The other one that did close for quite a prolonged period of time was the entertainment like the entertainment outlet like the karaoke and all that, which only was opened one plus month ago. That has been closed for quite a longer period. But of course, once it's reopened, I think it's still a popular kind of the demand outlet for most of the Chinese, yes. I will say that, that is the current situation in China, yes.

Grace Chen

Lucas, please any other comments?

Chee Koon Lee

So I think for the Singapore side, what we see is that -- especially the introduction of our online presence, we see that shoppers are now a lot more efficient in planning their journey to the shopping malls. So definitely, when we see the kind of conversion -- sales conversion that retailers also share with us is that it's a lot more efficient. And that despite the distancing measures in place, we see that for trades such as F&B and also others that are able to push our products, both online and offline, are able to see a strong conversion, nevertheless, yes.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Chris. Next question's from Joy, HSBC. We will not respond to questions that have been answered, but for Joy, what's the remaining noncore assets on the books? Maybe Andrew can give some color on that?

Cho Pin Lim

Yes, thanks for your question, Joy. I think when -- again, going back to Strategy Day last November, that strategy remains intact. So when you look across the portfolio and our desire to achieve balance across sectors and across geographies, we were very encouraged by the introduction of new economy into our asset mix. And we want to continue to grow that. Today, new economy in AUM terms is still relatively small. I think it was like 15% of overall AUM. So we think that, that is an area of focus for us to grow. Conversely, when you look at the other side, where we might be a bit heavy, I think you see retail still representing between 35% to 40% of AUM. And that is an area for us that we think we can trim down to achieve that better balance across asset classes. So if you follow again that -- follow that logic, I think retail -- certain retail areas or certain portfolios can be deemed to be noncore, where we will look to trim, both in our core markets, where they are noncore assets and in our noncore markets, where we will look to opportunistically realize good value. I hope that answers your question.

Grace Chen

Andrew, would you also like to take the last question from Joy before we go to the second one. So Joy is asking, there is a delay in capital expenditure, what is the total amount? How would that affect your project completion over the next few years?

Cho Pin Lim

Okay. So the -- I think the 2 parts. The delay in CapEx is when I talked about earlier, I referred to earlier, is a delay or rather deferral in noncommitted Capex, where we are able to defer unnecessary CapEx or uncommitted Capex, we choose to do so until we are in better shape or there's better visibility about spending that capital. It is less to do with capital expenditure in building out our projects under development. That if it's committed, we'll go ahead as soon as we are able to do so. In terms of that aspect of capital expenditure, then it becomes a function of when we are able to get the construction teams back on-site and to continue or resume the construction.

So if you look at Singapore, I mean, we are still waiting to get approval, if I understand correctly, from the authorities to commence construction. And so there will be a function of, again, when we receive that approval and when we are able to commence. So that will get built into the project completion time line. In China, I think unless Lucas has anything to add, I believe we are pretty much back on track and all of our major construction projects in our residential businesses are underway. So we don't foresee a major delay in construction in China. Hope that answers your question.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Andrew. Last question from Joy is on digitalization. What is the costs versus traditional marketing events offline? And how have we seen the conversion ratio to sales? I'll Chris as well as Francis on the line. So Chris, perhaps you'll start first.

Chee Koon Lee

So regarding this point, traditional marketing events are definitely a lot more tactile in nature because when you talk about traditional marketing events that are physical, we will go by the more -- by more kind of expenditure. But where digitalization is concerned because we go by a truly online/offline approach, is definitely a lot more effective and cost-efficient because with the network of all the malls that we have, whether it's under the CMT or under the Capita-managed malls, we're able to harness the strength of all these shopping malls together and our teams working together to make the cost definitely a lot more efficient in reaching out to all the consumers, whether they're online or physical. As for the conversion because we have started the launch of the platforms 1 June, it will also not be fair to just segregate between the online and offline because a lot of the online activations actually lead to the offline sales. So I would say that in totality because we also take a unified view of the sales for our retailers, the conversion to sales will still be benchmarked against what we usually see and we'll definitely see, in this respect, after a initial period of the introduction of the platform to see how that conversion works out.

Grace Chen

Francis if anything to add on China side?

Unidentified Company Representative

Maybe I can supplement a little bit regarding the cost and -- as well as the efficiency. I think for the cost parts offline event, it's most of the time it's one-time off. And for the online -- as long as the functionality has been built and you can just change the content and can be reused. That's why one of the beauty of online game, the marginal cost has become lower and lower as long as the volume is higher and higher. And in terms of efficiency, I think one of the very interesting part of online game is data. As long as you can collect the data and do the analysis, have the insight and to fulfill the brain, it will be more and more powerful.

Maybe I can give an example of using data in the online to enlarge or to unlock the value from offline. For instance, we always see that in the offline business, there are experiential trade category or nonexperiential trade category, like SMB, it's a traditional experiential trade category. In China, it shares about 48% in our mall in terms of NLA, net leasable area. And they bring us about 44% of total GTO. And however, if you look at the data, we always think that we had the experiential trade and you bring the traffic to the mall. And when people come in to the mall, they will definitely visit the other shops and the buy t-shirt and cosmetics and something.

And if you have the power of the data, you can see that's only about 40% of the customer, who is in the experiential and trade category, who are shopping for the other categories like cosmetics, like t-shirts, like fast fashion, and for the rest, they are actually very much stick on the experiential trade themselves. But with the online platform, it's easily to know them very clearly about their pattern. You can label the product, you can label the customer and you can label the event and their preference. And to trigger them at the right time, for the right product in the right timing to the right customer. So there, we totally unlock the value of this group of people and getting them buying online. That means when you are a platform with the offline and as well with the online, you can use the data capability to enlarge the value of it. Yes, just to add for the efficiency.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Francis. I will take the second last question. This is from [Patrick Wang], Bloomberg Intelligence. [Patrick] asked, your China home sales recovery was strong in 2Q. However, there is a new round of tightening measures in selected cities of China since July. How would that impact your China home sales in second half?

Lucas, would you please respond to that?

Jen Yuh Loh

So far the sentient and all that is not where we have a lot of inventory to sell and all that we are very confident of our second half 2020 launches which we will launch about 4,000 unit and we should see still strong demand in the few project that we are going to launch in the second half. That should not be affected yes.

Grace Chen

Thank you, Lucas. We'll take the last question from a retail investor, Mr. [Teo Cheng Sia]. With the rise of new economy, which is here to stay, is CapitaLand Group as a whole, looking to increase our exposure in data centers as an asset class. Maybe Chee Koon can take that.

Chee Koon Lee

We actually have data center assets within our REITs and we have one data center on our balance sheet. We actually have the capability to not just be the real estate owner, but we can build up all the engineering capabilities and actually help to get tenants in to become tenants in the data centers. It is an interesting asset class, one that we believe will have a lot of legs to grow. The challenge around this particular asset class is that it is highly regulated because of the amount of energy, the power that it consumes, the carbon footprint that it has. That's why even though we like this asset class, it's not so easy to grow so rapidly as fast as we like to. Happy to share that we have a team. There's a newly appointed CEO, [See Hung], that is responsible to look at this particular asset class, and we hope to be able to share more good news. Once we build out a more substantive base of data center assets with all of you.

Grace Chen

Thank you Chee Koon. Due to time constraints we can't actually go through all the questions that have been sent in. maybe I will ask Chee Koon to make some final remarks before we end this session. Chee Koon

Chee Koon Lee

Okay. Just thank you all for joining us again. Just want to assure you that even though this is a very challenging period we all hands on deck managing the crisis but we keeping our eyes strongly firmly on the future looking at how we can continue to to reinvent, readjust ourselves to be relevant through the digitization process, digitalization, how we can reconfigure strengthen our portfolio, at the same time continue to look at counter cyclical opportunities. I mean just want to assure you that we have also been talking to various capital partners to line up uh capital in the event that there are interesting opportunities for us because the thing that we must always remember is never always a crisis but because of the uncertainty of how things are playing out we just want to make sure that we are cautious and be responsible in the way forward. Thank you.

Grace Chen

Thank you Cheek Koon. Thanks for joining us today. on behalf of my management team I wish you good health and we hope to see you soon. Thank you.