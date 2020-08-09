IBEX (IBEX) is a small-cap spin-off which has gone public as this pure play on customer experience is actually reporting reasonable financial numbers. That said, the bankruptcy of the largest client and the fact that I do not think that business is future proof in a big way is what makes me, and apparently investors worried.

At these levels this small-cap is valued at low multiples yet given the concerns which I have on the business I am a bit cautious, yet I am happy to keep track of the developments from here.

Customer Interactions

IBEX describes itself as a leading global customer experience company which allows brands to more effectively engage with their customers. This is very important as customers of blue-chip companies are more and more interacting through multiple channels, many of which are digital, and customer demands and expectations keep increasing

In essence the company is a business processing outsourcing organization which focuses on the full customer lifecycle, from acquisition, to engagement, to customer experience. The company furthermore provides technological tools to enable this through multiple channels of engagement.

The company frequently engages with the end customer as the company had 138 million interactions with consumers through voice, web, chat and mail. Voice remains the largest segment, as the other communication channels are rapidly growing their revenues.

While the company has actually seen some solid growth, the margin profile of such activities it is inherently limited as the company seems a bit vulnerable to large customers accounts, as well as the fact that new tools to communicate with customers might threaten the business. Furthermore, the experiences of outsourced telephone calls operated from among others Philippines, Jamaica and Pakistan is not always great with customers.

In terms of the structure of the firm, note that IBEX is spun-off from The Resource Group International which will still own 64% of the combined shares following the public offering.

Valuation & IPO Thought

IBEX sold 4.8 million shares at $19, just below the lower end of the preliminary trading range which was set to $20-$22 per share. Note that nearly 3.6 million shares were sold by the company which hereby is set to raise $68 million in gross proceeds.

The 17.5 million shares which are currently outstanding value the equity of the company at $332 million. With net debt pegged at $28 million ahead of the public offering and factoring in the gross proceeds, I peg net cash holdings around $35 million, giving operating assets a value of around $300 million. With shares down to $15.50 per share at the end of the first day of trading, this move has reduced the operating asset valuation to $235 million.

Note that the company has a fiscal year which ends in June of the year. Between the year which ended in June 2018 and June 2019, the company grew sales by nearly 8% to $368 million. In the meantime the company turned an operating loss of $18 million into a profit of nearly $7 million.

For the first nine months of the year the company has actually seen solid results. Revenues for the nine-month period rose nearly 9% to $304 million as operating profits more than doubled from $9 million to $20 million. Note that the fourth quarter of the fiscal year is typically slower with sales seen at $97-$100 million and adjusted EBIT seen at $6 million, with the comment that this is an adjusted earnings estimate.

If that adjusted EBIT number is correct the company could post annual EBIT of $26 million which absence of net debt following the IPO and applying a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings potential at $21 million. This would result in earnings potential of $1.20 per share. Trading at $19 and pegging the net cash position at $2 per share, it seems that the valuation comes in around 14 times earnings, which is a non-demanding multiple for a non-leveraged business which is actually seeing some growth. With shares down to $15.50 on the first day of trading multiples have contracted to just 11 times.

Final Thoughts

I am not really enthusiastic on the business as I am typically not very enthusiastic of such solutions, with great companies often taking care of customer service themselves, finding it a crucial part of their business. Furthermore, there are some other risks including that of transformation undermining the business and that of severe customer concentration risk. The top 3 clients made up 45% of the sales over the past nine months. In fact, the biggest client Frontier which generates 19% of sales, filed for bankruptcy in March, as it is uncertain if this account will be maintained.

Other than a trend of insourcing and transformation we furthermore recognize that traditional clients group such as cable industry and telecommunications companies are ripe for disruption. Other risks include geographical risks tied to operations in Pakistan and Philippines, which both have unstable political regimes and have sometimes been hit by terrorism.

While shares look cheap based on the cold hard facts, I am not that impressed with the business model, the situation surrounding Frontier, the large reliability on unstable foreign countries, but mostly the fact that the business is ripe for disruption. All of this makes that I am very cautious on the IPO despite the current low valuations attached to the business, and actually reasonable solid operating performance, even after the move lower on the first day of trading. At these levels appeal is luring and that is only for the reason that shares are down. While cheap valuations certainly look attractive, I have real concerns that this is not a future proof business, yet the low valuation and soft pricing action makes it interesting to keep an eye on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.