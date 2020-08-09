Week 33 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The V&M Premium Portfolio is up +27.53% YTD and picks in the Weekly Bounce/Lag members' portfolio had a very positive week led by W +16.4% and ACMR +6.2%.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 139 out of 169 trading weeks (82.2%) not counting multiple gainers.

Last week, one selection broke 10% in less than 5 days with peak midweek gains in PSTI +15.7% and improvement in the biotech segment of healthcare.

Two Sample Breakout Stocks for Week 33 with better than 10% short-term upside potential. Now up an average 164% YTD.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 169 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The returns were at +41.50% in the first 9 weeks of 2020, consistent with exiting the portfolio following the negative Momentum Gauge signal of Feb. 24th (red weeks below).

The cumulative average returns YTD are at +164.2% compared to the S&P 500 +3.73% over the same period. The very best case timed returns at +344.6%, and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted average returns through Week 32, the returns are -0.50%.

So far YTD, 50 stock selections in the past 32 weeks have gained over 10% in less than 5 days with 18 of those short-term picks gaining over 19% and as much as +132.6%. I have removed the best case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The best case average weekly returns are +10.77% and worst case average -0.50% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the 8 prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article:

Evaluating The 8th Market Correction Signal On June 24th That Has Preceded Every Recent Decline

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. We most recently experienced a Positive Momentum Gauge signal in July that is tracking the market to 4-month highs.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Market Conditions into Week 33

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week.

The S&P 500 index last delivered a high volatility move on June 26th and we are in the second longest stretch without a 2% or greater daily move this year. There have been 38 daily moves greater than +/- 2% on the S&P 500 since February, including daily moves as large as 11.98%. These are more daily +/- 2% moves than the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED. If the second half of 2020 continues like the first half, we will have more record volatility days than 2008 during the financial crisis.

We can confirm the Fed added $11.8 billion in domestic securities this week up from selling a net -$9.7 billion in domestic securities last week. This is favorable to the markets but continues at very low levels consistent with normal operations and pre-pandemic levels. This brings the total easing to around $2.56 trillion in liquidity just the past 7 months. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7.2 trillion.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart shows continued positive values from the buy signal back in week 18. The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below also shows the Fed's easing activity in dark blue from the SOMA holdings report with more small increases in Fed activity. There is a strong positive correlation between the Fed activity in blue and the Positive Momentum Gauge values in green. Record high blue (Fed stimulus) bars earlier this year led to the highest levels of positive momentum (green) ever recorded. Sharp reductions in blue bars has led to sharp reductions in positive momentum.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - August 7: The Fed Eased $11.8 Billion This Week With July Payroll Results Out Today And Markets Down Slightly With S&P 500 Above 3330.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - August 6: Thursday YTD Pattern Returns With Jobless Report Ahead And Markets Lower But S&P 500 At 5 Month Highs Above 3300

V&M Breakout Morning Update - August 5: Markets Higher With S&P 500 Above 3318 And Nasdaq At New All Time Highs With Precious Metals Surging Again

V&M Breakout Morning Update - August 4: Markets Lower With S&P 500 Above 3277 And Nasdaq Hit Record High Above 11,020 Yesterday

V&M Breakout Morning Update - August 3: Markets Higher With S&P 500 Above 3270 With Nasdaq Back Near All Time Highs Around 11000.

The Week 33 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of two Technology sector, one Industrial sector, and one Communication Services stock. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning.

Immersion Corp (IMMR) - Technology / Software - Application the Rubicon Project (MGNI) - Communication Services / Advertising

Immersion Corp (IMMR) - Technology / Software - Application

Price Target: $9.00

(Source: FinViz)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

(Source: StockRover)

the Rubicon Project (MGNI) - Communication Services / Advertising

Price Target: $9.00

(Source: FinViz)

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 33

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Wk (AAPL) Apple Inc +4.57% (MRK) Merck & Co. +0.97% VZ Verizon +2.96% (CVX) Chevron -3.69% subsequent Q2 earnings hit (INTC) Intel Corp. -19.95% subsequent Q2 earnings hit (VZ) Verizon +3.96% (WMT) Walmart -0.54% (CSCO) Cisco Systems +1.65% (NKE) Nike Inc. +3.48% (GS.PK) Goldman Sachs +5.51%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks with detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long term total return:

The July MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend stocks currently up +6.77% through July (not including high dividends) with all picks positive.

MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend stocks currently up +6.77% through July (not including high dividends) with all picks positive. The August MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend stocks currently up +3.43% with all picks positive.

The Dow pick for next week is:

The Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot reports earnings Aug 18th and the investor sentiment indicators and net inflows are highly positive ahead of earnings. Analysts have upgraded recently to overweight and buy ratings and we have seen strong growth in the economic data for housing. These conditions remain highly favorable for Home Depot.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 800+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn why members are hooked on the Momentum Gauge® signals!

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles and the Premium Portfolio is up over 18% to July 2020.

Now into our 4th year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying now - Click HERE





Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT, LABU, TECL, TNA, NAIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.