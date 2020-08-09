Central Bank Week In Review 8/3-8/7

The Central Bank of Brazil lowered interest rates 25 basis points to 2%. The release had this interesting caveat (emphasis added):

The Copom believes that the current economic conditions continue to recommend an unusually strong monetary stimulus but it recognizes that, due to prudential and financial stability reasons, the remaining space for monetary policy stimulus, if it exists, should be small. Consequently, possible future adjustments to the current degree of monetary stimulus would occur with additional gradualism and would depend on the perception of the fiscal trajectory, as well as on new information that changes the Committee's current assessment about prospective inflation.

Central banks have come to believe that forward guidance - clear communication about the direction of interest rates - is an important policy tool. Here the bank's language is easily understood: it doesn't have as much downward room. Therefore, future cuts will be limited and gradual.

Here's some key data:

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates at 25 basis points. Here is how it described the current state of the Australian economy:

The Australian economy is going through a very difficult period and is experiencing the biggest contraction since the 1930s. As difficult as this is, the downturn is not as severe as earlier expected and a recovery is now underway in most of Australia. This recovery is, however, likely to be both uneven and bumpy, with the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria having a major effect on the Victorian economy.

The central theme of most central banks is that the recovery is "virus-dependent." If the rate of infection decreases, GDP will grow, and if infections decrease, growth will drop. With Melbourne currently under a new lockdown, expect growth to slow.

Here's some key data:

The Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 10 basis points. Here is how the bank described the current UK economy:

UK GDP is expected to have been over 20% lower in 2020 Q2 than in 2019 Q4. But higher-frequency indicators imply that spending has recovered significantly since the trough in activity in April. Payments data suggest that household consumption in July was less than 10% below its level at the start of the year. Housing market activity appears to have returned to close to normal levels, despite signs of a tightening in credit supply for some households. There is less evidence available on business spending, but surveys suggest that business investment is likely to have fallen markedly in Q2 and investment intentions remain very weak.

This is the same pattern we've seen in the US: a quick rebound in consumer spending but very weak business investment.

Here's some key data:

Central bank conclusion: As would be expected, all central banks are dovish and very supportive of credit markets. Some have already taken extraordinary measures; those that haven't are likely considering it. None of these observations will change anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.