This ETF is not diversified, with only 42 holdings of a single type of U.S. Treasury. It is more volatile than core bond funds.

The TIP ETF hit a record high of $126.51 last week, but its one-year performance has been in line with other big bond funds.

The overall TIPS market has had a huge run-up of almost 16% since the bond market turmoil of mid-March.

The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP), which holds the full range of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, has had a huge run-up in the last five months, rising almost 16% since it closed at $108.81 on March 18, a day of intense market turmoil. On Thursday, August 6, it closed at a record high of $126.51.

For years, I have used a price of $110 in the TIP ETF as an arbitrary buy signal for TIPS as an investment, indicating that market conditions were positive for lower yields and a future price rice. (Or at least, the risk of decline was lessened). But the mid-March collapse in price came so quickly - basically in a 48-hour span of March 17 to 19 - that you could have blinked and missed it.

In my case, March 19 also happened to be the day of a 10-year TIPS auction, so I was monitoring the market. I didn't buy that TIPS that day (I should have) but when I saw the TIP ETF falling below $110, I made a small investment in Schwab's comparable TIPS fund (SCHP), which is the fund I prefer. A week later, I sold that investment for a 10% profit.

I should note that I rarely invest in TIPS mutual funds or ETFs, because I prefer to buy single TIPS and hold them to maturity. And I supplement my inflation-protected investments with annual purchases of U.S. Series I Savings Bonds, up to the limit of $10,000 per person per year. But the $110 signal has worked for me in the past, as shown in this chart of the price history of the TIP ETF since its creation in 2003:

Eventually, that $110 buying strategy won't work, but at least I will have minimized risk by waiting for a lower price. My strategy with inflation protection is to be as risk-averse as possible. I don't view TIPS mutual funds and ETFs as "core" bond investments. For that purpose, I'd prefer a total bond fund, such as AGG or BND. These funds are much more diversified and less volatile.

But many readers have been asking me: After this year's big run-up, is it too late now to begin investing in TIPS? My answer: Not necessarily. But now is not the time to dump a big investment in any bond fund, and the broad-scope TIP funds carry extra risks. So proceed with caution. If you are looking for inflation protection in your portfolio, first consider I Bonds, which have a huge yield advantage right now and offer better deflation protection.

Bond funds in general? I wouldn't necessarily be a seller, because what are the alternatives with equal safety? But I also wouldn't be an aggressive buyer. It looks like U.S. interest rates will remain very low for a long time, possibly at least the next 18 months. So TIP and other bond funds could continue climbing, or at least hold stable, in the months ahead.

Here is how the year looks so far for the TIP ETF, which has had a total return of about 8.8% in 2020:

Why does TIP carry extra risks?

The TIP ETF holds only 42 bonds, ranging in maturity from a few months to nearly 30 years. And all the bonds are of a single type: inflation protected. This is not a diversified investment. The value of TIPS can sometimes swing wildly, as we saw in mid-March. In addition, investors are constantly factoring in predictions of future inflation. That means while TIPS generally move in step with the overall bond market, they can also move in the opposite direction, with yields rising or falling against the overall trend.

This chart shows the year-to-date performance for four bond ETFs - iShares TIPS Bond (TIP), iShares US Treasury Bond (GOVT), iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond (IEI) and iShares Core US Aggregate Bond (AGG). Note that TIP diverted from the trend of the more "plain vanilla" Treasury funds, dipping much lower during the March free-fall. Instead, TIP tracked more closely with the AGG ETF, which was hit by fears of corporate defaults:

On March 23, the Federal Reserve began an aggressive bond-buying program, which stabilized the overall U.S. bond market. Since then, the TIP ETF has outperformed these other three funds.

Here's a comparison of key statistics for these four bond ETFs:

Assets and average daily volume. TIP is a major ETF, with $22.5 billion in assets and average daily volume of 1.5 million shares. No problem there.

Expense ratio. TIP has the highest expense ratio at 0.19%, but that is low enough to be appealing. (On the other hand, Schwab's SCHP has an expense ratio of only 0.05%, and that's why I prefer it. TIP is the leader in this fund category, though, and that is why I use it as the proxy for TIPS mutual funds and ETFs.)

Number of holdings. With only 42 holdings, TIP is the least diversified. Even IEI - which limits maturities to three to seven years - has about 50% more holdings than TIP.

Effective duration. With its duration of 7.8 years, TIP has the most interest-rate risk of these four funds.

One-year total return. Even though the TIP ETF has had a spectacular run in the last five months, its one-year total return of 8.3% still lags behind the overall Treasury market (10.3%) and the overall bond market (8.6%). Its 12-month trailing yield also lags, thanks to very low yields combined with a very low rate of inflation.

Best and worst years. Here is where TIP's volatility is evident. Its best year of 13.4% and worst year of -8.7% are out of line with the other three funds. Because of the added factor of inflation expectations, the market value of TIPS can rise or fall against the grain of the overall Treasury market.

In the second quarter of 2013, the TIP ETF lost 7.1% of its value. That is a shocking figure for a theoretically "rock solid safe" investment. In that same quarter, AGG lost 2.4%, more in line with how you would expect a "core fund" to perform.

Is it too late for a TIPS investment?

As of Friday's market close, all TIPS across the entire maturity spectrum have negative real yields, meaning that every one of these individual securities - if purchased today and held to maturity - will underperform official U.S. inflation. The TIP ETF and other TIPS funds, however, could benefit from lower interest rates in the near future. So there could still be gains in coming months.

The ideal scenario for TIPS is stable or lower interest rates combined with higher-than-expected future inflation. This scenario seems easily possible, given that the Federal Reserve has committed to holding U.S. interest rates at very low levels through 2021, even if inflation rises higher than its goal of 2.0%.

Low interest rates and higher inflation will be good for TIPS investors. And that is why if you currently hold individual TIPS, you don't need to be in a rush to sell them. If you hold TIPS mutual funds or ETFs, consider your gains so far and decide if they remain attractive.

As I said earlier, I would not drop a major hunk of my portfolio into a TIPS fund when prices are at record highs and real yields are at record lows. A gradual, disciplined investment approach seems more logical: Plan to invest a certain amount each month.

And again, your first $10,000 in an inflation-protected investment should go to Series I Savings Bonds, which currently have a real yield of 0.0%, meaning they will exactly match U.S. inflation for as long as you hold them. Compare that to a real yield of -1.04% on a 10-year TIPS. I Bonds have a massive 104-basis-point advantage, along with near-zero risk, tax-deferred earnings and much better deflation protection.

Another alternative would be to go with a less-risky TIPS fund, such as the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond (STIP), which drops the duration down to 2.8 years. STIP has had a total year-to-date return of 3.17% and has returned an average of 1.99% over the last five years.

Unfortunately it also suffered strong volatility in mid-March, dropping in price from $101.08 on March 1 to $96.27 on March 18, a drop of about 4.8% in just over two weeks. It closed at $103.45 on Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges. Please do your own research before investing.