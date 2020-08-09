The Best Risk/Reward In Airline Stocks - What You Should Consider

Passenger traffic has stalled, and they must wait - either for people to get more comfortable traveling in the current environment or for a vaccine to be developed.

Airlines have been through the worst, but there are still many months left in the pandemic.

Airlines

Months into the pandemic, COVID-19 has decimated airline stocks. So far, they have not recovered.

Data by YCharts

The drop is more than justified by plummeting air travel and staggering cash burn at many airlines. A potential COVID-19 vaccine is not expected until at least 2021, and that's if one of the advanced candidates has success. Additionally, the recovery in travel demand stalled in June.

Despite ongoing losses, many investors continue to buy into these stocks. Airline names are popular on Robinhood - a platform that caters to retail traders (at least they were until Robinhood stopped disclosing # of users holding). You can see it partially evidenced by the decrease in institutional ownership.

Data by YCharts

The issue with buying airline stocks right now is that they have largely been trading based on news, but until a vaccine or herd immunity is achieved, airlines have more pain to endure and there are few other upside catalysts imaginable as the wait for a return to normal continues.

Source: Statista

As SA author Aleksey Razdolgin points out in a recent article about Alaska Air Group (ALK), "It's all about liquidity". Airlines have built their cash pile and now must survive on it. Alaska has cut costs and increased liquidity, but there is only so much that is possible in an asset-heavy industry with high fixed costs, and they have many more months of this pandemic to struggle through. Aleksey chose to buy the ALK stock, but I would like to outline why you should consider selling put options instead - especially with market volatility priced at above-average levels.

Options

As of writing, You can sell ALK $20 Puts expiring Jan. 21, 2022, for $340 per contract - an 11.7% annualized yield with a strike price -45% below the current price. That's a lot of downside protection compared to owning the stock, and you still make above-average returns even in a scenario of 0 to -45% performance in the underlying stock.

Although I wouldn't bet on a rebound in airlines, I am willing to bet on a continued environment of relatively easy borrowing combining with long-term investors and value hunters to prevent the stocks from getting too far into depressed territory. All of that is why relatively far OTM (out of the money) options seem like the best option.

Two more options that look appealing to sell:

Southwest Airlines (LUV) $25 Put expiring Jan 2021 for $1.73

Southwest has a cash burn of about $500 million per month, but it has enough cash to last nearly 2.5 years at that rate without needing to raise cash. With a strong brand, management team, and balance sheet, it feels great to get a 14% annual yield on an option -25% below the current price. I wouldn't even be disappointed to be assigned shares below the strike price since the massive cash pile means I won't get diluted while Southwest waits out the current crisis. As a stronger player, it might even come out of it more profitable than before if the pandemic leads to more consolidation or bankruptcies that reduce competition.

American Airlines (AAL) $1, $2, or $3 Puts expiring Jan 2021

Although more leveraged than many airlines, American still has enough cash to last 11 months at the June burn rate and has been able to access credit markets at reasonable rates - 11% for senior unsecured 2025 notes. With annual yields of approximately 12-15%, far OTM puts expiring in half a year are an enticing bet against American losing most of its equity value in the near term. It would take a significant bankruptcy risk for prices to go that low. By the date of expiration, American should still have six months of cash on hand and another six in borrowing capacity (more if the burn rate continues on a positive trajectory) and a vaccine should feel even closer. That combination makes me confident enough to bet against a collapse of the stock in exchange for a double-digit return.

Keep in mind that there are plenty of other options to sell at different expirations, strike prices, and on other airlines. It's worth exploring what you have available. Airlines lack the catalysts to drive a bull narrative but have enough cash to whether another year - or several - of this environment, which is why selling puts at elevated volatility levels seems to align better with the likely outcome for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAL $1 PUTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.