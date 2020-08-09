We're more than halfway through the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and we've seen a mixed start for most producers, with companies affected to varying degrees from COVID-19 related headwinds. IAMGOLD (IAG) is the most recent name to announce its earnings results, with a tough quarter in Q2 as attributable gold production fell 16% year-over-year while costs rose. The weaker performance resulted from a government-mandated shutdown at Westwood early in Q2, as well as a closure late in the quarter at Rosebel. Unfortunately, this shutdown lasted well into Q3, so while most miners are over the COVID-19 hump, we should see a bite out of gold production in Q3 as well for IAMGOLD. Given the softer H1 performance, the company has chosen to revise its guidance lower by roughly 40,000 ounces at the mid-point. Given IAMGOLD's industry-lagging margins and expensive relative valuation compared to peers, I believe there are much better opportunities elsewhere for investors looking for gold exposure.

IAMGOLD released its Q2 results last week and reported attributable quarterly gold production of 155,000 ounces, down 16% year over year from the 184,000 ounces in the year-ago period. This lower volume of gold sales led to an increase in all-in sustaining costs to $1,189/oz in the quarter, which is more than 20% above the industry average in FY2019. While the lower production was not IAMGOLD's fault, we got some bad news in the quarter as the company's only Tier-1 operating asset with mineral reserves at the Westwood Mine in Quebec nearly halved to barely 600,000 ounces. This is a significant negative development, which brings into question whether this asset will be able to produce gold past 2028. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Beginning with the company's largest contributor to gold production, Essakane, we saw minimal interruption from COVID-19 in the quarter. The mine produced 83,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,123/oz, translating to a 5% jump in all-in sustaining costs from last year. During Q2 2020, IAMGOLD processed 2.9 million tonnes of ore at an average feed grade of 1.11 grams per tonne compared to 3.4 million tonnes at 0.98 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2019. Unfortunately, while grades improved, mill throughput more than offset the increased grades, which was the culprit for the lower production. The good news is that the company has maintained its guidance for Essakane of 360,000 ounces for FY2020, but the mine certainly has its work cut out to meet this target with just 167,000 ounces produced in H1 2020. Given IAMGOLD's spotty track record of meeting guidance, I am skeptical we'll see a beat on the 360,000-ounce guidance mid-point.

Moving over to the company's Rosebel Mine in Suriname, it wasn't a great quarter here either, with 52,000 ounces of quarterly gold production, down from 72,000 ounces in the prior-year period. The culprit for the weaker performance was a shutdown of operations on June 12th after seven workers contracted COVID-19 at the mine, and operations did not restart until July 24th. This shutdown contributed to lower throughput of 2.43 million tonnes during Q2, compared to over 3.05 million tonnes processed in Q2 2019. While head grades were up slightly from 0.80 grams per tonne gold to 0.82 grams per tonne gold, the 500 basis point drop in recoveries and 20% drop in processed tonnes more than offset this slight grade improvement from the addition of Saramacca ore.

Finally, the company's Westwood Mine also saw decreased production, mostly related to the government-mandated shutdown that was put in place in Quebec from March 25th to April 15th. During the quarter, we saw gold production of 20,00 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,133/oz, which translated to a more than 15% drop in output and a 14% increase in production due to the lower volume of gold sales. While these results were largely expected given the shutdown, the more significant news in the quarter was the negative revision in mineral reserves, which put the previous 10-year plus mine life into question.

As the table above shows, mineral reserves at Westwood fell to just 618,000 ounces at 7.1 grams per tonne gold, a massive drop from the 1,184,000 ounces at 7.0 grams per tonne gold reported as of year-end. This decrease in total reserve ounces resulted from a more conservative approach to geotechnical assumptions related to zones with higher seismic risks. For those familiar, Westwood has had an issue with seismicity in the past at the mine. The new reserve reflects what the company conservatively believes it can extract from the mine without entering the highly seismic areas.

The company noted in the earnings call that it is confident it can extend the mine life beyond 2030, but even if this is achieved, it will be due to feeding low-grade ore from other satellite deposits. As shown above, there are currently 2.13 million tonnes of ore at Westwood in the new conservative model, amounting to is barely seven years of mine life assuming annual mining rates of 300,000 tonnes per year. In the above table, we can see that tonnage is well above this rate, but maintaining these tonnes will come at a cost to grades. This is because the company is sourcing ore from the Grand Duc deposit, which is lower grade (1.0 grams per tonne gold) to keep the mill running near full capacity. So, while Westwood might be able to maintain its production rate, grades will be nowhere near the same, and the trend since FY2018 proves this.

During FY2018, we saw grades of 6.11 grams per tonne gold, and FY2019 grades fell to 4.82 grams per tonne gold, a drop of 21% sequentially. However, grades slipped even further in H1 2020 to 3.27 grams per tonne gold, accelerating this trend lower in grades. In summary, while Westwood may continue operating until 2030, it will not be anywhere near the same operation as it will be running at significantly lower grades due to the higher proportion of low-grade ore being fed to the mill.

If we move over to IAMGOLD's growth metrics above, we can see that the earnings trend leaves a lot to be desired, especially compared to peers. While many gold producers are reporting near-record annual earnings per share [EPS] in FY2020 and most have annual EPS above FY2013 levels, IAMGOLD is expected to post annual EPS of $0.24, below the $0.27 reported in FY2013. This shows that the company is not keeping up with the gold price as the gold price was closer to $1,500/oz in FY2013, and IAMGOLD's annual EPS was higher. Therefore, while the expected 500% growth in annual EPS this year is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, the overall earnings trend is not impressive. My preference is for gold producers with annual EPS at or near all-time highs like B2Gold (BTG), as this proves that they are delivering higher earnings per share to shareholders, which is the primary metric that should matter to an investor.

Many investors will argue that IAMGOLD is too cheap, given its balance sheet of over $800 million, and this valuation is a reason for investing in the stock. This certainly might look like a good argument at first glance, but I would argue that this isn't the case. As we can see from the chart above, there are two gold producers with lower costs, higher margins, and more significant production profiles trading at much lower multiples than IAMGOLD. These two names are Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and B2Gold, and they're trading at forward earnings multiples of 16.07 and 14.93 compared to IAMGOLD's forward earnings multiple of 19.58. Therefore, IAMGOLD is not cheap by any means relative to some other names in the sector. In fact, I would argue that Kirkland Lake Gold and B2Gold should trade at a premium as they both offer dividend yields (IAMGOLD does not) and have much higher margins

As we can see from the chart above, IAMGOLD's trailing twelve-month after-tax gross margins are below 5%, while Kirkland Lake Gold's are above 35%, and B2Gold's are above 20%. Therefore, IAMGOLD is not only lagging in terms of its much smaller production profile but also from an after-tax margin standpoint. Despite this, the company trades at a premium to Kirkland Lake Gold and B2Gold, which suggests that there is clearly value elsewhere in the sector for those willing to look.

So, is there any good news?

The one piece of good news in the quarter was a positive construction decision for Cote Lake, IAMGOLD's Ontario asset, which would deliver attributable gold production of 299,000 ounces per year based on its 70% ownership. While this certainly would beef up IAMGOLD's production profile, it comes at a hefty cost of $900 million in upfront capital. This means that while IAMGOLD's balance sheet might look massive, it's mostly accounted for given the Cote Lake development decision. I would certainly argue that the Cote Lake construction decision is a long-term positive development for IAMGOLD, but medium term, it's going to be a headwind. This is because we'll be seeing much higher capex each year to build out the mine, and IAMGOLD has noted that it may be hedging up to 20% of its gold production to offset risks out to FY2023. Based on this hedging, IAMGOLD will transition from a high-cost producer that is finally benefiting from a higher gold price to a high-cost producer that's now partially hedged, and it will have much less leverage to the gold price. This is yet another tick against the company, which should weigh on the investment thesis until Cote Lake is fully built in three years.

IAMGOLD has had a tough start to FY2020, and the deletion of reserves at Westwood certainly hasn't helped. While some investors might argue that the Cote Lake construction decision makes up for the weakness, I would say that it dampens the investment thesis medium term (12-18 months), even if it does improve the investment thesis long term (3 years). Given that we should see the hedging program weigh on IAMGOLD's already industry-lagging margins and there's now one mine with a question mark around its long-term mine life, I continue to see IAMGOLD as inferior to its peers. My preference from both a relative valuation standpoint and margin standpoint would be Kirkland Lake Gold or B2Gold. These two names have seen annual EPS recently hit new all-time highs; they have industry-leading margins and also offer fortress-like balance sheets.

