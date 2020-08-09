BigCommerce is growing, but probably not as fast as investors would like given its other problematic financial numbers.

BigCommerce has major growth potential thanks to 2020 ecommerce growth, but investors may be concerned about its ability to compete with larger competitor Shopify.

Everyone knows that e-commerce has been one of the big winners of 2020, as the industry was overtaking brick and mortar stores even before the rise of the coronavirus. To give one example, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has seen its stock value rise by over 160% since the beginning of the year.

Now Shopify competitor BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) looks to take advantage of this boom by going public. Renaissance Capital reported that this e-commerce company has raised its planned selling price from a range of $21 to $23 and will sell an additional 3 million more shares. BigCommerce will raise $198 million and command a fully diluted market value of $1.7 billion.

While it is easy to suppose that BigCommerce is an obvious buy given its sector’s growth potential, the company faces major questions about competition and its financial numbers. Investors will have to think hard about whether this company is still worth it, especially at a likely elevated price.

E-commerce and the Shopify Competition

BigCommerce is the business selling shovels in the e-commerce gold rush. It does not run an online store itself, but rather provides a cloud-based SaaS platform which helps others sell online. According to its S-1/A, BigCommerce as of June 1, 2020 has “served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 120 countries.”

E-commerce has risen due to the coronavirus, with eMarketer predicting that e-commerce sales will rise by 18% in 2020 even while total retail sales will fall by 10.5%. Meanwhile, BigCommerce uses a third-party firm to predict that the global market for digital platforms to help foster e-commerce stores will have a CAGR of 11% up to 2024.

But with any rapidly growing sector, the main concern becomes whether BigCommerce can stand up to competition. BigCommerce lists WooCommerce and Magento among its main competitors, but the giant gorilla in the room is Shopify. For a basic comparison, Shopify’s 2019 revenue was $1.58 billion, compared to just $112 million for BigCommerce. And while there are some differences between their software platforms, the two companies largely compete for the same SMBs and offer similar products.

BigCommerce’s lack of a major moat against Shopify and future competitors should concern investors. But there is plenty of room in this e-commerce market for the two companies to grow at the same time. BigCommerce also has a net revenue retention of 106% for 2019, which indicates that it has been able to keep customers as opposed to losing them to Shopify. And from an investing perspective, Shopify has a staggeringly high P/S ratio of over 60. At the right price, BigCommerce could be a more reasonably valued alternative.

Finances and Valuation

The good news for BigCommerce’s financial numbers is that it has been able to tap into that strong growth potential. Revenue from 2018 to 2019 rose by 23% to $85 million, and by over 30% from the 2019 2Q to the 2020 2Q for a total of $35 million.

However, the company’s other financial numbers are more concerning. The company estimates a net loss of approximately $9 million in the 2020 2Q and $42 million in 2019. It has an extremely high debt load, reporting $118 million in total liabilities against $82 million in total debt as of March 31, 2020. The company burned through nearly $40 million in cash through operating activities in 2019, though it had $33 million on hand as of March 31.

There are a few things to take away from this. First, BigCommerce needs to become profitable soon. The company is falling well behind the Rule of 40, which states that SaaS businesses should have a combined revenue and profitability rating of 40. The company’s high debt load is a further concern, though it should be noted that BigCommerce plans to use its raised IPO funds pay a Series F dividend and “for working capital and general corporate purposes” instead of paying down that debt. Investors should wonder how easily BigCommerce can become profitable as it continues to face off against a larger competitor in Shopify.

In summation, BigCommerce is growing, but it either needs to improve its growth rate or make real progress towards the path to profitability. Unfortunately, it is doing neither at this time.

But despite these less than stellar financials, its valuation even at this higher price is somewhat reasonable. With a market cap of $1.7 billion, $118 million in liabilities, and $33 million in cash, BigCommerce has an enterprise value of about $1.8 billion. BigCommerce’s revenue for the first half of 2020 is about $69 million. If we double it and add a little bit more to account for future expected growth, we can expect an EV/revenue ratio of about 12. And as noted above, Shopify has a P/S ratio of over 60.

Shopify is a better company as it is larger, a look at its financials shows that it is growing significantly faster despite being larger, and it recorded a net income of nearly $36 million in the first half of 2020. But despite this success, BigCommerce has an investment argument as a discount version of Shopify trading at a much lower multiple.

Final Thoughts

As noted above, there is plenty of room in the ecommerce platform for both BigCommerce and Shopify to continue to expand. We can expect both companies to continue to grow, and BigCommerce could eventually improve its profitability numbers.

Given e-commerce’s potential and the SaaS business, BigCommerce is likely a good investment up to a market cap of about $2 billion, which will equate to a price of $25 to $26 per share. But it is exceedingly likely that BigCommerce’s share price will jump well past its $21 to $23 price range as investors look to get into the next big e-commerce activity. While BigCommerce certainly has potential, investors will have to consider how soon it can become profitable or improve its growth. For many more daring investors, Shopify may still be the better investment despite its elevated price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.