Governor & Company of the Bank of Ireland (IRLBF) CEO Francesca McDonagh on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Francesca McDonagh

Good morning and you're very welcome to our 2020 interim results presentation. We meet today during what continues to be an exceptional period. The impacts of COVID-19 is reflected in our results. Our priority throughout the pandemic has been to support our customers, colleagues and communities and while managing the crisis, stay focused on our longer term strategic initiatives.

These include: the transformation of our IT systems; the consistent reduction of our cost base; and improvement of returns in our UK business. In the first half of 2020, we delivered stable net interest income and a net interest margin of 2.02%, net lending growth of €0.2 billion, continued cost discipline with a further 3% reduction, increased market share in key products, such as Irish mortgages and pre-impairment operating profits of €271 million.

However, the challenging backdrop is also very clear. We have taken a €937 million credit impairment charge €432 million of this relates to updated IFRS 9 models that reflect our macro economic outlook, €184 million relate to our prudent assessment of the credit risks associated with payments breaks and €321 million relates to actual loan loss experience, mainly from a small number of retail related legacy property exposures. The Group's nonperforming exposure or NPE ratio has also increased by 140 basis points to 5.8%. Myles will provide more information on these items shortly.

We've taken a prudent and comprehensive approach in arriving at our impairment charge for the first half. We expect this H1 charge to represent between 70% and 85% of our total full year impairment charge, subject to no further deterioration in the economic environment or outlook.

We have more than a decade of proven expertise of working with customers in financial difficulties to find sustainable solutions. And before COVID-19, we had the industry-leading NPE ratio of any Irish bank, with a raise at a fraction of the market average. Combined, this puts us in a position of relative strength for the effective management of impairments.

Despite the challenges, our capital position remains strong. Our fully-loaded CET1 ratio was 13.6% at the end of June. This is down just 20 basis points, since the start of the year, despite the elevated impairment charge. Our regulatory CET1 ratio was 14.9% at the end of H1.

Our purpose is to enable our customers, colleagues and communities to thrive. In recent months, we've seen countless examples of this purpose in action, in both weathering immediate challenges, and planning for economic reboot and recovery. We have agreed 105,000 payment breaks for personal and business customers across Ireland and the U.K. The first of these breaks was granted in March.

We have been contacting customers with options at the end of their initial three-month payment break. Of these customers 54% of Irish mortgage customers and 62% of Irish SME accounts have availed of an extension, with the remainder resuming capital and interest payments.

In the U.K., 33% of mortgage accounts and less than 10% of customer accounts were availed of an extension, with the remainder resuming capital and interest repayments. We are strongly supporting the reboot of the economies where we live and work. Since launch, we have issued more than half of all funds grown down under Ireland's COVID-19 working capital loan scheme, and we have approved around £250 million in loans to businesses through the U.K. Government schemes, mainly through our Northern Ireland's business.

As the leading lender to the Irish economy, we stand ready to do more. We have expanded our homebuilding funds to €2 billion and our green lending facilities by a further €1 billion. And we will play a strong role in supporting our customers in Ireland through the new COVID-19 credit guarantee scheme being launched in the coming weeks.

The steps we've taken to support our customers are mirrored in the 10 points improvements in our relationship net promoter scores since the start of the year. We are very proud of how our colleagues have risen to the challenges presented by COVID-19. We've always said that culture is commercial. And the transformation of our culture, which we have prioritized since 2018, has helped us respond swiftly to a very complex operating environments. Colleague engagement is up eight points so far this year to a new high of 70%. This surpasses the global financial services benchmark for engagements for the first time.

Throughout the crisis, we have also engaged with governments and industry groups, and we have supported communities in need through our programs such as Begin Together. The progress we're making in our responsible and sustainable business approach can be seen in our improved ESG rating. And this hard work is reflected in Bank of Ireland's having recently been recognized as the best Bank in Ireland by euro money.

Turning now to the macro economic outlook. 2020 will be a year that sees a significant contraction across our core markets. There are many uncertainties including the potential for a second wave and the outcomes of Brexit. However, there have been a number of positive developments since our first quarter trading update. Here in Ireland's, the reopening of the economy was accelerated. A majority government has also been formed since our last update. Governments on both sides of the Irish Sea have increased their fiscal stimulus packages.

The Irish government has introduced additional measures to support the economy. Their expense per capita in Ireland is now amongst the largest in Europe. And high frequency indicators suggests that the worst effects of the economic shock have past. We've seen a sharp fall in the number of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payments in Ireland's, recipients are now 52% below the peak. Card data shows a strong recovery in consumer spending. This is now broadly in line with pre COVID-19 levels, although some of this may reflect pent-up demand from lockdown.

Housing indicators have firmed as the economy has reopened, and our own economic pulse shows an improvement in trading conditions. COVID-19 has also accelerated some existing trends, in particular increased digital engagement by our customers. This further underlines the importance of our own systems transformation. Unsurprisingly, branch transactions and cash usage continue to decline. In parallel, we've seen good momentum across our digital channels. We successfully launched our new mobile app to customers in May.

This is supporting accelerated growth in mobile banking, which now accounts for over 60% of all our digital traffic. We've also invested in simplifying customer journeys. Today, over 65% of high volume products applications are fulfilled digitally. In that context, our systems transformation is delivering both customer and cost benefits. During each one, we rolled out market leading digital platforms in our wealth and insurance business. This strengthened our offerings across pensions, advisory and the broker channel, and there's more to come. Our roadmap includes further digitization of customer journeys, building on previous investments we have a number of additional milestones we’ll rollout in the coming months. This will deliver increasingly competitive and cost efficient services to our customers.

Costs have been successfully reduced in the last five reporting periods. We've achieved over €250 million in gross cost savings since 2017. We now expect 2021 costs to be below our previous guidance of €1.6 5 billion. And we won't stop there, we will look at all tactical and strategic opportunities to reduce costs further beyond 2021.

We'll do this by continuing to invest in digital, simplifying and automating more customer journeys, restructuring our business model and optimizing our property footprints for more efficiency, which will be supported by innovation in our workplace of the future. This morning, we've also announced to our colleagues a bank wide voluntary redundancy scheme this is a well considered step in our continued cost reduction. We will provide further guidance on costs when we release our full year results.

In the UK, we've made good progress against our strategy of invest, improve and reposition. We have grown lending in niche mortgages, higher margin personal loans and in our Northridge business, whilst maintaining commercial discipline on risk and pricing, and we have reduced costs and simplified our business.

However, the UK market remains challenging, competition, particularly in mortgages is intense interest rates have reduced with the outlook pointing to lower for longer, and COVID-19 has negatively impacted this outlook further. We have, therefore, identified further opportunities to restructure in order to improve our UK returns.

In Britain, we will reshape our mortgage business by running down lower margin and less profitable segments. This will result in a reduction in the mortgage book size over time. We will also reduce our operating expenses and funding costs to reflect this change in scale. We will leverage our expertise in areas such as car finance and travel money and continue to grow our bespoke mortgage business.

And in Northern Ireland, we have initiated a strategic review. This review will assess all options for our retail business in Northern Ireland's and we will provide an update on this at our full year results.

I will now pass you over to Myles to take you through our financial performance in a bit more detail.

Myles O’Grady

Thank you, Francesca, and good morning everyone. Today we are reporting, the strong capital position with 13.6% fully loaded CET1 capital ratio and 14.9% on a regulatory basis, an underlying loss of €669 million due toe COVID-19, a 13% reduction in total income, a 3% reduction in costs, a credit impairment charge of €937 million and net lending growth of €0.2 billion.

Net interest income was stable in the period. Business income declined by 14%. Fall in equity markets and widening credit spreads were the key drivers for negative income of €1203 million relating to valuations and other items. This was an improvement from the quarter one position, reflecting some recovery in equity and bond markets.

Our impairment charge is a comprehensive assessment. It reflects the expected credit losses under IFRS 9 and this is the first time, this accounting standard has been tested in a downturn economic environment. We also want to highlight €136 million with a non-core for the impairment of intangible assets, which has no impact on our capital ratios.

On net interest income, while average earning assets were up €3.4 billion, primarily from liquid assets, the impact of structural hedges and competitive pressures in the U.K., reduced interest income on assets. Lower cost of deposits and liabilities was a positive factor, reducing interest expense. Taking account of these items on them, our NIM is 12 basis points lower than the ad term for 2019.

In terms of the outlook for NIM, we reaffirmed the guidance provided at quarter one for the full year outcome of circa 195 basis points. Our net interest income due to lower lending volumes and the low raise in environments, we see a full year outcome contracting by about 5% compared to 2019.

The group delivered net lending growth of €0.2 billion in H1. This is heavily supported by €1.3 billion of revolving credit facilities, exceeding these RCS, our new lending declines 19% year-on-year. In quarter, two new lending declined by 48%. This reflects the impact of COVID-19 and the forced shutdown of the Irish and U.K. economies on all portfolios.

However, as the economy begins to reopen, we are seeing a general pickup in business activity in June and July. To give one example, our Irish mortgage applications in July were over 30% higher than June, driven partly by pent up demand post the lockdown period. For the full year, we expect new lending to come in at about 70% of 2019 levels and improvements on the guidance provided earlier this year.

COVID-19 has had a material impact on business income, with lower activity driving a 14% contraction in H1 and 32% for quarter two. Wealth and insurance income declined by 16%. Back book revenues mitigated some of the impact of softer new sales. Looking ahead, as Francesca outlined, technology investments in our wealth and insurance business will underpin future growth and recovery post COVID-19. Retail Ireland's income reflects lower levels of economic activity.

For the full year, we now see business income reducing by 20% to 30% compared to the 2019 performance, reflecting the accelerated reopening of the Irish economy. We've maintained our strong multi-year delivery of cost reduction with a 3% year-on-year headline fall in operating expenses in H1. Excluding COVID-19 related costs, the reduction was 5%.

We expect the 2021 costs to come in below the €1.65 billion previously guided. To achieve this cost base, will require increased cost of voluntary severance. This incremental cost is materially within the business model budget of €300 million, a component of the overall €1.4 billion transformation budget. To reduce costs beyond 2021 will require further investment. Guidance on revised cost targets and required investments will be provided at the full year 2020 results presentation.

I'd like to cover off non-core items which totaled €153 million in H1. 136 million of this relates to an impairment of software intangibles. We continue to make good progress with our transformation program. During the period, we also have assessed the value of our software assets. In February, we highlighted that transformation will go beyond 2021 and will include the continued modernization of core systems.

As we progress with this multi year program, we are learning more about deploying a broader range of technology solutions are originally anticipated, and doing so in a more modular step by step approach. Due to this, earlier infrastructure investment has less value today.

In addition, the rapid pace of technology advancements for the banking sector is such that elements of our prior investments now requires a right time. Ensuring we deliver the right solutions for our customers is fundamentally important. To this end, we remain committed to our transformation investment strategy, across back, middle and front end technologies.

We are announcing a €937 million credit impairment charge for H1 today. At the highest level, this charge can be broken down into three elements €432 million capturing the expected credit loss arising from the macroeconomic outlook. This is a model output and is at the heart of IFRS 9, which attempts to capture lifetime expected credit losses on the Stage 2 performing loans. Assuming there's no significant shifts in the economic outlook, we should not expect a material change in this number for the full year.

The second element is the management overlay of €184 million for payment breaks provided to mortgages, consumer and sectors more exposed to COVID-19. This charge is designed to capture the risk of required forbearance as customers come off payment breaks in H2.

The last element is the actual loan loss experience of €321 million relating to business and corporate exposures. Included within this are a number of legacy pre retirement days investment property exposures amounted to €156 million. While uncertainties remain subject to no further deterioration in the economic environment or outlook, the 2020 impairment charge is expected to be in a range of circa €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion.

Same with impairments I provided a range of slides providing more granularity on the staging profile of our loan portfolio. Much of this content you can take away to review and I'll sift through the most important components of our H1 impairment assessment.

On coverage, we increase loss allowances to €2.1 billion, representing 2.7% of gross loans. While our coverage of Phase 3 loan losses is at 29%. COVID-19 has increased the risk profile of our loan book, 80% of our loan book remains within Stage 1. We've doubled Stage 2 loans to $11.3 billion. Stage 3 loans increased by $1.3 billion. This includes a $9.9 billion increase for the new regulatory definition of default, with the balance of credit migration in corporate and property portfolios.

Mortgages accounts for 57% of our loan book. As you can see from this slide, average LTVs are 60% and 62% for Irish and UK mortgages, respectively. Referring back to earlier slides, around half of Irish and a third of UK mortgage customers have extended their initial three-month payment break.

The $149 million ILA we're taking in H1 for this portfolio is largely on performing loans and includes a prudent assessment in respect of customers on payment breaks. Our non-property SME and corporate book is well-diversified by geography and sector and predominately secured.

Within these portfolios are sectors potentially more impacted by COVID-19, these include, wholesale and retail, hospitality and acquisition finance. Across this portfolio, we have materially increased impairments to 4%. Increase in Stage 2 loans by $3.7 billion, with loan loss allowances of $880 million now on balance sheets.

Property and construction accounts for a 10th of our exposures. This is a very different place to where we were at the time of the global financial crisis, when around a quarter of our lending was to the sector. Similar to our mortgage book, most of our customers have significant equity with three quarters of the investment property book on sub-70% loan to values.

Within this book, Investment Property exposures have driven $166 million increase in Stage 3 ILAs. And largely as a consequence of that is effectively doubled our impairment coverage ratio to 5.6% since the start of the year.

Consumer lending accounts for 7% of our loan book. The $109 million impairment loss allowance increase on our consumer book is largely on performing loans and reflects management adjustments relating to payment breaks. Our NPE ratio increased from 4.4% to 5.8% during H1. Half of this increase is driving to the new definition of default with the balance reflecting credit migration. Substantially all of our Stage 3 loans are now classified as NPES.

There are two important points I'd like to call out here. Firstly, Bank of Ireland has a proven track record of working with customers to implement sustainable solutions. Secondly, we've previously highlighted the potential for NPE transactions the 2020 with a focus on Irish mortgages.

Due to COVID-19, it is more likely that the transaction will occur in 2021. Despite COVID-19 headwinds, the group retains a strong capital position. Our capital ratios improved from quarter two. The fully loaded CET1 ratio of 10 basis points to 13.6%, while the regulatory ratio improved by 50 basis points to 14.9%, 560 basis points above the new minimum regulatory capital requirements. And the previously guided 80 basis points impact of regulatory capital demand by the end of 2021 is now materially complete in the H1 results. In terms of how we see our capital evolving, our expectation is for the 2020 fully loaded CET1 ratio to be well above minimum requirements.

On the 2020 regulated CET1 ratio, we expect this to remain above 13.5%. While it is clear COVID-19 will have a very material impact in 2020 performance, our outlook for the year has improved somewhat compared to quarter one IMS.

Gross new lending volumes are expected to be at 70% of 2019 volumes. The rate of property supply, mortgage demand, Brexit challenges and the impact of fiscal packages are key factors in the eventual outcome.

Net interest income is likely to be in the region of 5% lower than last year with lower lending, a structural hedge income driving this. Business income has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and we expect Q3 and Q4 to be subdued with recovery towards the end of the year and into 2021. We expect to add poor perform previous guidance on cost, taking 2021 costs below £1.65 billion.

On asset quality and forecasting a full year impairment charge of the order of circa £1.1 to £1.3 billion absent any further economic shocks. As previously covered, capital ratios are expected to remain strong and resilient, and no dividend deduction is assumed for 2020. Finally, the longer term impacts of COVID-19 remain uncertain. Therefore, pre COVID-19 medium term targets should no longer be considered current in these circumstances.

I'll now pass over to Francesca for concluding remarks.

Francesca McDonagh

Thank you, Myles. I'd like to recap on the key points we've shared. We now see an improved outlook for 2020 relative to what we set out Q1 IMS. We're focused on supporting businesses and households. Our capital and funding position is strong. We believe that the charge taken in H1 covers the majority of our 2020 impairments.

Transformation remains a strategic priority, with culture and systems change delivering benefits. We will continue to reduce our costs. And we will restructure our U.K. business to further improve returns. Thank you.

Diarmaid Sheridan

Good morning. Thank you for the detail in the presentation. A couple of questions, if I may, firstly, just around guidance. I wonder, if you might provide an update on trends that you're seeing that are driving the upgrade in outlook relative to what you provided in Q1, and also how that may play into 2021, please? Secondly, in relation to payment brakes, perhaps you could provide some trends on what you're seeing a presence around what is happening there? And then finally, around the restructuring in the U.K. and the further cost initiatives that you're announcing this morning, I wonder, if you could maybe provide some details and specifically around whether the cost initiatives are dependent on the restructuring in the U.K. or are they should be looked at them as being independent of one another? Thank you.

Francesca McDonagh

Thanks, Diarmaid. And I'll start off, and I'll pass over to Myles maybe to expand a little bit on an outlook in general. So, in terms of our outlook, I mean, obviously COVID-19 is still going to result in lower levels of economic activity, credit formation and business income

But, our outlook for the rest of the year is cautiously more optimistic than where we were in May, when we were reporting on our first quarter and results. And that really reflects, I would say three things.

One is that, the Irish economy has opened up sooner than originally planned in most sectors muscle and we are beginning to see some positive early trends in some of the high frequency data.

For example, house prices are showing much more resilience than expected. And also in Ireland, for example, the claimants of the pandemic unemployment payment are now 52% below the peak, and which we see as a positive. There’s couple of examples there.

The second is, since our last update, a majority government in Ireland has formed and they have launched a material fiscal stimulus package, and that the place -- if you look at sort of the package per capita of the population, it does place Ireland in the upper-end. And quite frankly, we compared to European peers, an 11% of GNI, and we think that will help and the economy reboots.

And the third thing is we should be observed behavior and insights that we're getting from our own personal and business customers every day. And we've seen a pickup in sales. So just, if I guess, take a couple of examples, Irish mortgage applications with 30% up in July versus June, and actually 25% up year-on-year. And we'll see how that translates to actual drawdown.

And a lot of that is dependent on housing supply. But then when we look at our sort of housing market, all construction sites reopens and even though the new housing supply will be less, then we anticipated pre-COVID. We are seeing commentators increasing upward revisions of how the supply of housing in 2020. So that is what informs our cautiously more optimistic outlook.

And in terms of an update on payment breaks. So, in across the UK and the Irish business, we granted 105,000 payment breaks and 65,000s of those have now come to an end of their initial three months. And obviously, we've been very proactive in contacting customers and in anticipation of that. And two-thirds of those customers have returned the capital interest. So, they resumed normal payments, which I think is a good sign. One-third have requested a second payment break.

And you can see on page six of the pack, some of the percentage of customers in Ireland wanting to avail of the second break is slightly higher than in the UK. And I would say that it's not -- they're not like-to-like comparisons. They’re two quite distinct markets.

The reason why you're seeing, for example, 54% of mortgage customers roll over in Ireland versus 33% in the UK, is that payment break started sooner in Ireland across the range of products. I mean, I think clarification on some of the UK second payment break regulatory and steps were confirmed relatively recently.

Another factor is that the UK furlough scheme payment is quite significantly more than the Wage Subsidy equivalent in Ireland. And also, particularly for SMEs, this is relevant that the stimulus package for SMEs in the UK came out very early. In the shape of sea bills and bounce back loans in Ireland, that has now been legislated and announced.

But we are expecting the capital guarantee scheme to be finalized in the coming weeks. And just to give a some assurance about relativity when we look at payment break take up in Ireland or the second payment break and rollover in the UK, we are we are broadly in line with the market.

And just to answer third question around cost, we can really in positive momentum in our cost reduction over the last few years. The UK has been part of that. So, UK costs have reduced by 23%, since we started this journey in 2017, the overall group is minus 10%. And we've taken over a €25 billion of cost out on a gross basis. I would expect the U.K. to continue to improve its efficiency.

In terms of strategic review, for example of Northern Ireland business that we've announced today, we're not prejudging the outcome of that. So, there's no assumption sort of hard baked into the sub €1.65 billion revised guidance on costs. And hopefully that addresses most of your questions. I might have scoped 10 miles to talk more about outlook in general.

Myles O’Grady

Francesca -- good morning, Diarmaid. Firstly, the updated guidance we provided today represents the material impact of COVID-19 on our 2020 performance, it's important not to forget that. At quarter one IMF, I would say we essentially call the floor on income, given the level of uncertainty and the scale of impact, and that guidance was premised on a full lockdown to August and two very difficult quarters in quarter two and quarter three, with recovery in quarter four.

And while Q2 has seen a steep decline in activity, and examples include lending down 48%, business income down 32%. It was not as severe as originally anticipated, and we now have the Irish and U.K. economies opening sooner.

And we can see that in some of the emerging activity data for July which Francesca has called out. So, our updated guidance assumes that the level of activity in quarter two will be broadly similar to quarter three with the beginning of improved trading in quarter four and then into 2021.

Now, this assumes no new lockdown or a significant second wave of COVID-19 and so just to echo Francesca's points, we remain cautious given the external uncertainties. And just to comment briefly on 2021, so if the current macro environment offset plays out, we do see recovery towards the back end of the year and into next year.

And when I think about our diversified business lines, I see no material structural revenue issues post-COVID. There will possibly the U.K. consumer travel FX may take longer to recover.

And finally, while we're not providing specific guidance on 2021, lending or income, and when I think about 2021 consensus, I'm broadly comfortable with the pre provision operating profits for 2021.

Diarmaid Sheridan

Great. Thank you.

Francesca McDonagh

Thanks so much.

Eamonn Hughes

Hi, Francesca, Myles. It's Eamonn Hughes, Goodbody here. Maybe just taken off Myles just in those final comments, I know you kind of talked about the pre-provision, but you've taken quite an extensive pre-active action around the impairment number. And I just was learning in the context of some of the commentary there about improvement maybe in Q4 and into 2021 on the macro.

Is there any sort of signposts to kind of guide us towards in relation to maybe impairment figures? I mean, I think pre-COVID would be reluctant to sort of normalized impairment at 20 or 30. I presume they'll be still part of the economy for this next year. But any sort of kind of guidance in relation to how you think about that figure next year, if you wouldn't mind.

Secondly, just in relation to capital, so Myles again, and you talked about regulatory capital guidance greater than €13.5 million and then greater than minimum on fully loaded. And so just maybe to square-off in relation to how we think about fully loaded, because the gap at the half year was 130 basis points, there's sort of factors that might reduce that gap in H2 to that consensus unconscious and fully loaded is round about 13. I'm close enough to that myself at the end of the year 12.8, maybe just how we think about that.

And then finally, just in relation to data on payment breaks, like you gave the breakdown in terms of people moving on, but just in terms of new business, and how -- like are there differentials and how customers both in Ireland and the U.K. are treated in relation to those on wage subsidies on those notch? Or there's been a lot of articles on media commentary about it. I'm just wondering as to kind of what's the official to the Bank of Ireland here in relation to that?

Francesca McDonagh

Okay. Thank you. Thank you for the Eamonn. I might – before I hand over to Myles on impairment and capital in more detail, just to share with you, just to set back – just to share with you our impairment philosophy. We talked about for being prudent and comprehensive in our approach, we are mindful that the €937 billion number is the single biggest judgment that we're making in the first half.

And as you would expect, it's had a significant amount of management focus from myself, Myles and most of all the senior leadership team, and also oversight and deep diving by the Board. And we've really challenged ourselves on all our key assumptions and judgments and where appropriate, we've saw external perspectives and some expert advice to ensure that we are capturing the full risk of a pandemic and the impairment charge that we're taking, and also just bearing in mind our track record.

So we have over 12 years experience since the 2008 financial crisis of working out solutions predominantly organically and inorganically where it makes sense in the market supports a transaction. Pre-COVID, and I would have said this in my opening comments, we reduce our NPS to the lowest amongst any Irish bank. Irish track record is a fraction of the market and we do see this as a relative competitive advantage within our market.

We've got a team with people that average 27 years with experience. So, exactly the sort of scars of the past and the gray hair that we like. So that's why we feel comfortable that we have an appropriate level of confidence in our approach and our impairment charge.

And I'll just cover up the last – the third question very quickly, and there's been media coverage in Ireland around, whether people on payment breaks or people on wage continuation support would be not provided new lending. And we have provided new lending if someone's income has severely reduced and we'll also look at that on a case-by-case basis, but we're not. And we're very much open to business and taking appropriate assessment of someone's affordability.

Myles O’Grady

Thanks Francesca. Good morning Eamonn, and so on impairment guidance. So just a comment on the H1 numbers, first of all briefly and consistent with IFRS 9 and its intent, our ambition for the H1 number is to be as comprehensive as we possibly can and to capture as much of the forward looking risks on balance sheet and P&L for the results. And so in that context, what you think about the guidance of 1.1 to 1.3 relative to the €937 million for H1. And it's probably just worth highlighting that is our guidance is essentially underpinned by the macro economic forecast that we're currently experiencing

And just to give you some sense of this is set out in the detail against level, but if we think about the kind of probability weightings, I think this is important to highlight that we have an arriving at our H1 number and indeed our forecasts or guidance that we have to 30% weighting to the downside, 50% to a central and 20% to the upside, so we're biased towards central to downside and that reflects a level of uncertainty. And if all that side play that, we could expect the charts to be there in the region of 330 million higher. If all of the upside applies, we could be better to the range of about 250 million.

And so my final point to make is, we're not giving precise guidance 2021. We all look forward to having COVID in the rear-view mirror, but I do think back to pick up on what you said. The pre-COVID impairment guidance, where we said a medium-term target was between 20 and 30 basis points, so probably taken up towards the upper end of that guidance, that for me in a post-COVID environment feels like a good place to be.

On capital, on the fully loaded and so yes, so we've reported 13.6% for H1, the strong capital position. And when I think about some of the moving parts of H2, and thinking about personal impairment guidance that I've just spoken about, I have an eye on calendar provisioning as well for the end of the year. Some of the benefits from the software, regulatory relief and also just depending where our lending book ends up for the full year, I would see full year fully loaded phase one being around the 13%, so this is the drawn forecast.

Q – Eamonn Hughes

Thanks, Francesca.

Jason Napier

Good morning. Thank you for presentation and the helpful disclosures and guidance. And I just probed further on two features, please. The first on net interest margin, sort of rough second half indications about 190 basis points. And I guess, given that sort of stiff change is sort of in your guidance, although volumes are turning out better than expected, I wonder whether you can talk a little bit about the drivers that are inherent in that change in the second half and how those play out into next year?

And then secondly, the pivot to a higher margin mix in the U.K., I think clearly makes sense. I wonder whether you wouldn't mind giving some more details on how large the low margin book is sort of what the associated revenues and the potential restructuring charges involved might be? I'm assuming that there isn't much in the way of cost savings to come from that one-off process. But if that's wrong, perhaps you could also correct me in that area. Thanks very much.

Francesca McDonagh

Okay. Let me take the net interest margin question, first of all, Jason. And so yes -- so in the context of a full year guidance of 195, I concur we see the H2, around 190 basis points. And so thinking about that versus where we're out of half year. First of all, I'm expecting average interest rate analysis H2 to decline. And that's consistent with the guidance in relation to where we see new lending being asked, in the range of 70% of where 2019 was at. But the mix is also important because we're seeing strong liquidity maintained and actually, I think deposits unlikely to be higher in H2 on average and at the major client towards the end of the year, I'm thinking about tax payments from SME customers. But overall deposits will most likely be strong. And so that's relevant because I get to say its holding higher levels of liquid assets, which of course are good to hold. Particularly if -- if credit formation is a little bit subdued because of COVID, they're putting those deposits into liquid assets, thus generate interest income, but it will also pulls down the NIM. And so I think when you think about the NIM guidance, you've also got to think about where net interest income adapt as well. And taking account of lending volumes and also the ongoing impact of structural hedges or hedging that – at lower income streams than previously, we see interest rate come down about 5%.

In relation to the U.K. question on NIM, we had essentially we've disclosed the full mortgage book in the U.K., just under €20, $.0 billion and essentially what we've not book, I mean, in the main we -- mainstream mortgages, it has been maturing over the last number of years in a very competitive market in the U.K.. And even though I would say the team are doing quite well to hold margin discipline, nonetheless, it is reflective of a lower rate environment.

And it's what I read from that, we said -- we see ourselves over time coming as of those lower profitability, lower margin and mortgages. And – but just may want to comment on the past page, but I would say that the U.K. is a balanced component of the overall cost program for the entire group. And we've made good progress with adjacent cost from the U.K. and we will continue to do so.

Francesca McDonagh

Yeah. Jason, I mean two points, one on cost, but also just the pivots and how that's supporting -- that will support going forward, but the margins in the UK business. So, our bespoke mortgage business, it was 5% of originations. So we've written about €320 million Sterling and new lending since we launched that.

And in the first half of this year with lower SWAT rates and just more realistic pricing appearing particularly in second quarter, I think it's temporary result of COVID. We have continued to write good quality business where we can generate the right terms. So we're shifting our focus away from volume targets and thinking about size to really focus on margin. So our margin on new mortgage business in the first half was 30 basis points better than it was this time last year. And within that bespoke mortgage margin was 20% -- 20 basis points better again.

So that just gives you a feel of the sort of margin protection, but also the upside that bespoke mortgages represents. In terms of cost, as it -- are the back book of lower LTB, less profitable mortgages runs down. You can imagine that our cost space, both in terms of operational expenses and funding costs will reduce to right size and reflect that smaller balance sheets. And that is incorporated into our sort of competence and optimism about continued momentum in reducing our costs.

Jason Napier

Thank you. If I could just pull them up on that point, I guess relative market share suggested that, you could write substantial amounts of business in the bespoke space. But I wonder whether in aggregate you're sort of conditioning investors to expect a period of sort of revenue declines driven by that rebalancing, or you can replace one with the other as the low margin material matures? Thank you.

Myles O’Grady

I mean, so when I think about the revenue profile of the U.K. business, the first thing that I think about is, Jason is ensuring that, the returns are strong. And I am, I suppose, first priority is to maintain strong margin. Second priority is the, actual quantum of income that we've generated.

So over time, I do see that whilst a smaller book should generally be replaced by higher margins .And therefore, I'm comfortable with the overall direction of maintaining revenue streams in the U.K.

The other point to make the course is that in doing that in taking those actions to reduce a mainstream mortgage that also allows us to rely less on the positives gathering, within the U.K. which frankly, is expensive. And so, so overall, I'm comfortable, that we're going to maintain, the main income levels to generate a higher quality of income.

Jason Napier

That's right. Thanks very much.

Francesca McDonagh

Thank you, Jason.

Myles O'Grady

Thanks.

Mortgage pricing again, at this time in Ireland, please? And there has been some headline grabbing moves by competitors, which seen, I mean not well grounded and then sort of economic reality. But are you seeing mortgage pricing, would you feel they need to respond to it, if your market shares get down?

Or an in H1, where you have a pretty good market share outcome? The ranges of options you've got allow you to keep pricing pretty stable, in your market share, in the low to mid 20s. Thank you.

Francesca McDonagh

Hi Alastair, so yeah, there have been a few moves by competitors. And we've not made any pricing changes, in our mortgage business in Ireland, in the first half of the year. And we saw one of our competitors cut their SVR rate that was more I believe, to equalize their front book and back book variable pricing.

And it is notable, but it's less relevant to our business. So 90% of our new lending is fixed rate, not variable and our SVR is already equal in terms of front book and back book. We see news about potential new entrants. Let's see. And I think the market share of new entrants and smaller entrants in recent years is sort of sub 3%.

I actually think the competition comes much more from the established players, as opposed to new entrants. We've seen the post office here and defer their launch into and their entry into the mortgage markets. And when I sit back and think about our business, we've always said, 25% to 30% market share is a comfortable range.

We don't chase market share. Its risk price and volume in terms of our sort of order priorities. I'm pleased with the increase of market share by 25%. And like I said, we've done that without, price casting that has been from embedding and good relationships across all our channels, both our own frontline and operate the partnerships. So yeah, we feel good about our performance in the first half.

Alastair Ryan

Thank you.

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Two please. On regulatory headwinds, you've obviously taken most of the 80 bps that you've been guiding for a while in the first half, while you mentioned calendar provisioning. Is there any risk beyond the 20 bps residual implied from calendar provisional or other regulatory change? Are you still comfortable with the 80 bps, as the cumulative figure?

And on winding down below margin books in the U.K., obviously, spreads have widened quite meaningfully year-to-date in the U.K. mortgage market. So I'm just curious on the timing of -- that you’re basically taking a view there over the medium term, it's not really viable to compete for bread and butter, i.e., non-specialist mortgage business, given your scale. Thank you.

Francesca McDonagh

Maybe I should give a quick answer to the second one. Chris, thank you for your questions and I’ll put Myles on regulatory headwinds. So, yeah, I mean, we've seen -- I think that’s sort of temporary reprieve in terms of margins in the lower LTV remo business in the U.K. So we have continued to write business where we can achieve the right returns in the first half of this year.

And our base case is a gradual run down in parts of our U.K. standard mortgage book that would be low margin and that’s over time as redemption and reduced the size of the book. So that's the premise. But we're not doing a hard handbrake turn if we are able to sort of generate business that is in line with the margin that we aspire to, to improve returns in the U.K.

Myles O’Grady

Okay. Thanks. Hi, Chris. Yes. So on the reg headwinds question, so again, absolutely, guidance unchanged. We talked about 80 basis points for regulatory headwinds. And we've taken about 60 of that, in H1. The balance is there to support calendar provisioning, a little bit of EL and the capital account, that's helpful for that as well.

And so, when we think about the overall guidance that we've given, the higher guidance on the reg ratio, and, I guess, like -- so still have guidance on the fully loaded and from Eamonn's question, that guidance captures the remaining usage of the 20 basis points and assuming that calendar provisioning is adopted by the end of the year.

Chris Cant

Okay, thank you.

Francesca McDonagh

Thank you, Chris.

Good morning, team. Thanks very much for the update. I had a couple of questions. Can I preview a little bit more on -- probably one for Myles, on your comment on being broadly comfortable with consensus next year preprov? And could you actually, maybe just lay out what your view that number is?

I guess the number that I have in front of me, something like €750 million of preprovision profit next year, predicated on about €2.5 billion of income. I mean, the reason I'm asking is, I think you've basically guided up your most important revenue line by the best part of €80 million for this year, presuming that bodes well for revenue trajectory into next year.

So are you looking for some pretty spectacular drop off in net interest income next year? Is there some kind of offset, maybe in business income? Street’s sort of up €600 million in for next year, which I don't think that’s unreasonable if you're looking for some kind of normalization in business income. I mean, it just seems like there's some offset there that I'm not really looking -- I'm not able to see. So, I guess, that would be the first question and just on capital, so it's just a small one.

I know that you've basically benefit from the expected loss deduction and see if you want to protect as you protected your capital position in the quarter from the heavy impairment build. It doesn’t look like you've still got a little bit left. Can you kind of just talk us through whether that should protect you from any incremental charges in H2 or do you need to build it for certain level or does it basically need to stay where it is? Everything else that's coming basically is going to feed into – through to capital. Thank you.

Myles O’Grady

Thanks Aman. And let me just, I guess, comment on the 2021. Look it is important to start-off with saying we're not giving guidance on 2021 at this point in time. It is good to see that trading for 2020 looks like it is improving relative to where we thought it would be in quarter one, not positive back to projects with cautiously optimistic points. But it is premised on recovery towards the end of the year. No further events with lockdown or second waves. And I do think there's still a little bit of uncertainty out there. And so I would just urge a little bit of caution on that.

And therefore, I guess what I'm saying is that in the general sense, yes, you're right, the consensus is at about €750 million pre-provision operating profits. And one thing I would say to clients is that this year we have had the benefit of the revolver credit facility sitting on our balance sheets at €1.5 billion in quarter one and €1.3 billion for the H1. I don't mean they are helpful to have for this year. They're supportive net interest income. But they are in many ways a feature of COVID with our corporate customers, just taking contingent action to maintain liquidity.

And therefore, I don't expect to see that in any material way on our balance sheet next year. And so, I don't want to see it because it's a function of COVID, and so if that goes off the balance sheet, that's in a kind of fundamental way, a good thing. But also just to remember, we've signaled that the impact of hedging, the structural hedges coming off, historic hedges that were quite beneficial from income perspective and mindful of the continuation of the low rate environment, that's also going to be a feature of 2021. And that's the best guidance on that I can give you at this point in time in relation to 2021.

On capital, there is a little bit of the ELF when I think about it, you have to could potentially be helpful to incremental impairments. But I also have my eye on it in the context of the adoption of calendar provisioning by the end of the year. And therefore, I would take it back to the guidance given on capital on both the regulatory on fully loaded basis.

Aman Rakkar

Cool. Just as a quick follow-up on that. So thank you very much for that. Just to ensure, I understood the income commentary then. I think, you're basically saying an 11.75 on the business income. But it doesn't sound like you're too uncomfortable with kind of '19, '20 that kind of ballpark is NII figure next year, for the structural reasons you laid out but also things like unwind the RCF? I'm just -- I'm actually just surprised that, that can offset the much better volume dynamic that you guys are basically laying out? I mean maybe I can pick it up offline.

Francesca McDonagh

Yeah. Why don't we catch up with myself and with the IR team [Indiscernible] I think the points that I set out on this call are where we see it out at this point in time. Okay.

Aman Rakkar

Thanks.

Morning, thank you. Stay on the same theme and then add one on capital as well. So on the net interest income in your revised guidance, I mean your margin guidance is broadly unchanged, obviously, you're slightly better average in spending assets. And if we looked at the mix in the first part, your loans and advances to customers, averaging spending assets to broadly flat. The big increase has been in the other interesting owning asset, which I think has jumped from €23 billion to €27 billion. I assume part of that is due to the deposit inflow that you've had, which has subsequently been reinvested into the liquid asset portfolio. But can you just elaborate as to the driver of that either in spending asset line and also how sustainable that is? That would be my first question.

Second question, sorry, if I missed it. But I can see that the SME support factors come through in capital. I think the software amortization step changes for the second half. Have you given quantitative guidance on that? Thank you.

Myles O’Grady

Hi, Andrew. So I think your assessment of the average -- interest owning assets is accurate. There has been a build up on the liquid asset line and that has been a function of the fact that our deposits have grown. So I think about phase two 2019 last year, average deposits were at €81 billion for H1 this year, we’ve been at €84 million that's kind of unique -- it's a unique phenomenon of this particular crisis have left with an economic in shock, we still see very strong liquidity.

Now, that at the same time with subdued levels of credit demand, we've refined ourselves, putting those deposits into liquid assets and that will be the feature for H2 as well where we are -- we do think that lending will be subdued, little bit better than where we're at a quarter one IMS, but still after our guidance of been about 70% of last year, I’m, therefore, in that context with strong liquidity, we can expect liquid assets to continue to grow and that data support of interest income doesn't reflect well on NIM.

And in relation to the software assets. I mean, I previously pre-COVID I was pretty – timeline about how beneficial it would be. And it looks like the EBA has come out with some more guidance on that and they seem to be a bit firmer on it themselves. It's for a two-year period only, so it has a limited impact. But I see it being beneficial to -- about 20 basis points to capital, which we hope will feature in H2.

Francesca McDonagh

Thank you.

Good morning all. Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to firstly just come back to capital and risk weighted assets, some quite helpful moves in the period with RWAs, obviously, supported by the SME supporting factor, but there are no obvious negative credit migration pulled out some favorable asset quality moves in the periods. So, I’m just trying to gauge how much of this timing is just too soon for that coming through? And given what we're seeing on the ECL provision side, should we expect some negative credit migration in the second half based off your central assumptions as they were, will be happy to appreciate the re-models less pro-cyclical than some peers?

And also another business, I just want to check the treatment of payment holidays, I think one of your peers reference quite a big pickup in RWAs, specifically payment holidays yesterday, so also your treatment would have been here?

And then second, I just want to ask on customer deposits, which fell healthy over the period, I just wonder whether the exit rate was much lower than the 21 basis points average for the first half. And consciously U.K. drives quite a quite a lot of this would give them with close to 100 basis points, then in terms of cost there, taking some of the comments you've made today. I mean, it should just be quite a big Delta as we look forward. Thanks.

Myles O’Grady

So definitely take the order related question and link it to the mortgage one at the same time, so we -- our credit RWA at times by €2.2 billion absolute terms and the density also reduced by 2%. And back to your point about the models, it is important to call out that the 72% of our credit RWA is IRB, which, as you know, is designed to capture to the cycle losses and that's one of the reasons why we should expect less volatility on RWA and the factors driving that reduction, as you say the implementation of the SME support factor, and also the change in mix in quality.

Now in relation to the mortgage customer break. So the nature of the payment breaks, of course is to try and ensure as much as possible that these customers don't go into forbearance. And of course, we know some well, so that's why on the impairment side, we've set aside €184 million for the totality of impairment breaks.

From an RWA perspective and if they do migrates clearly into forbearance and therefore into stage three, that will have the impact of increasing RWAs for mortgages. Now, to put that into context, for Bank of Ireland, our ROI mortgage density had been flicking down over the last few years from 34% to 2018 to 30% in 2019 and to 27% for H1. And while the U.K. mortgage density fell from 22%, two years ago to 19% of H1, and so the overall quality of the mortgage book relative to the last financial crisis is January pulling down risk weights. So in that context, taking all of that into account, I'm not expecting a material increase in RWA as a consequence of COVID certainly for 2020.

And in relation to deposits, overall, the cost of deposits I think about page two last year, the average cost is 27 basis points. It's down to 21 basis points for H1 and we are seeing reductions, which is a good slide, actually the first time 38 gives a give some detail on the average balance sheet, but you can see it broken down there, deposits stand 3 bps, credit balances, including the application of negative rates is generating plus four basis points as a positive income. U.K. has come from 109 basis points of H2 last year down to 97 basis points. And in our Corporate and Treasury, it's more than half from 34 down to 16. So this is this feels like a bit like operating cost deposit is an area that's within our control where we can create value. And we've seen some good experience with that in an H1.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Francesca McDonagh

Thank you, Myles. Do you have any more questions on the line?

Francesca McDonagh

Okay. Thank you. Well, before we bring the call to a close, I just want to say thank you everyone for joining us this morning and for your questions. Your time is precious and is always appreciated.

Myles O’Grady

Yes, thank you. And also, can I just say, we wish Alistair good luck in the future. Thanks a lot.