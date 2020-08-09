Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Welcome to Wall Street Brunch, our preview of stock market events for investors to watch during the upcoming week. You can also catch this article a day early by subscribing to the Stocks to Watch account for Saturday morning delivery. Podcast listener? Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The week ahead will include economic releases on inflation, retail sales for July and the first University of Michigan consumer sentiment print for August. The conference calendar heats up, with the virtual version of the JPMorgan Auto Conference the headliner event. 13F filings will also start pouring to give an indication of how the hedge fund crowd was positioned for Q3. The most interest will be on if hedgies took profits on high-flying names like Wayfair (NYSE:W), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Finally, don't forget about the gold sector with Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) due to report earnings and the pro-inflation trade heating up.

Earnings spotlight: Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) on August 10; Sysco (NYSE:SYY), Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Huya (NYSE:HUYA) on August 11; Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) on August 12; Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on August 13; DraftKings (DKNG) on August 14.

IPO watch: New IPO pricing this week include Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) on August 10 and Netstreit (NTST) on August 12. IPO quiet periods are due to expire on Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) on August 10, as well as Revolution Medicine (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) on August 11. Analyst quiet periods are set to expire on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO), GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO), Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Trean Insurance (NASDAQ:TIG) on August 10, as well as ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO), Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND), Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) on August 11.

M&A tidbits: The tender offer on the Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)-Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) merger expires on August 10. Regulatory scrutiny lingers over Fibit (NYSE:FIT), Cisco (CSCO) target Acacia (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) target TikTok.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to $0.46 from $0.45.

All eyes on auto: One of the bigger auto conferences of the year takes place on August 12 with the JPMorgan Auto Conference in a virtual format this year. Presenters include AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), Adient (NYSE:ADNT), Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP), Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL), Dana (NYSE:DAN), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Aptiv (APTV). JPMorgan is also hosting GM Financial and Ford Credit presentations as well as moderating a panel with representatives from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch Ratings.

Back to school picks: The tough decision across the U.S. of how to send kids back to school is still being worked out as public health officials and local governments hash out contingency plans. The added uncertainty this year is likely to disrupt the back-to-school season for retailers even more than in the past few years when the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and online shopping displaced old consumer habits. This year, Cowen warns that apparel firms like American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Gap (NYSE:GPS) could suffer even more with at-home schooling in play. Analyst Oliver Chen sees an incremental 5% to 10% overall BTS sales headwind amid the pullback in apparel spending and promotional environment. On the positive side, Chen singles out Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) as being in a good position. "We believe ULTA is well-positioned to capture this spend shift given strong skincare and DIY trends underway," notes Chen. In particular, he points to the AR-enabled virtual try-on embedded in ULTA's app that collectively makes for a compelling contactless shopping experience. He also says Target (NYSE:TGT) looks attractive given its valuation, beauty momentum & resilience, broadline traffic and home & private label exposure. Cowen expects certain electronic categories like laptops and tablets to see an uptick in sales due to at-home learning, which will offset weakness in clothing for Target. "TGT should also benefit from steady traffic, its multi-category assortment, and robust curbside capabilities," he notes.

Business updates: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) has an Investor Day event scheduled for August 13. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) plans to showcase its digital innovation capabilities on a webcast on the same day hosted by KeyBanc. The company says the event will highlight its industry-leading digital transformation capabilities with several recently released digital tools that are enhancing its value proposition and deepening client engagement. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has an update call scheduled with Chief Architect Raja Koduri on August 13. Koduri survived the recent shakeup on Intel after the 7nm product delays. The Internet of Things World Virtual Event on August 11-13 features speakers from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), John Deere (NYSE:DE), DHL and Accenture (NYSE:ACN). Go deeper: Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch breaks down potential market-moving updates.

Healthcare watch: BTIG is hosting a virtual biotech conference on August 10 with thematic panels, fireside chats with company management and one-on-one meetings. FDA action dates arrive for Fennec Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:FENC) Pedmark for cisplatin-induced hearing loss, Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) EM-100 with licensor Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) for allergic conjunctivitis and Genentech/Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY) on XOLAIR sBLA for the treatment of nasal polyps in adult patients. A FDA ODAC meeting on August 13 is scheduled on Osiris Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:OSIR) BLA for remestemcel-L for acute GVHD and a FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting on the same day will discuss Mesoblast's (NASDAQ:MESO) application for remestemcel-L as a proposed treatment for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in pediatric patients.

Walmart drive-ins: Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will begin running movies next week in partnership with Tribeca Film Festival at converted parking lots at some store locations. The curated list of 320 hit movies will include Black Panther, Wonder Woman, E.T., Cars and The Lego Movie. The viewings will be free of charge, although a reservation is required. The retail giant's forway into movies coincides with exhibitors like AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) and Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) going through a period of disruption, including AMC agreeing to a 17-day digital release window under a landmark deal with Universal.

Conferences rundown: The Wells Fargo Securities Virtual 5th Annual Technology Services Forum runs from August 10-11 with appearances by ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK), Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), Equifax (NYSE:EFX),EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP), Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR), Infosys (NYSE:INFY), Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO), NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Western Union (NYSE:WU). A large number of companies are presenting at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference from August 11-12, but ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV), Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) stand out due to their share price movements off similar events. Oppenheimer's 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 11-12 includes Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Silpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL), Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) as notable virtual presenters. Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for which presentations may stand out.

China auto: Auto sales in China for July are expected to rise 14.9% to 2.08M vehicles, based on an early forecast from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. While Japanese automakers Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) have all issued sales updates already indicating double-digit growth, the final numbers from CAAM will be of interest to Nio (NIO), Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLF, OTCPK:GWLLY), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF), Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (NYSE:F), Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCPK:GNZUF), General Motors (GM), BAIC (OTC:BCCMY), Zotye, state-owned SAIC Motor and Dongfeng Motor (OTCPK:DNFGY).

Stock splits: Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) has a 3-for-2 split set for August 14 and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) has a 1-for-15 reverse split scheduled for the same day.

Data updates: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is due to post its monthly retail machine sales update next week. In June, the Asia/Pacific (+7%) region posted a gain for CAT, while EAME (-9%), Latin America (-22%) and North America (-40%) were all lower. The CASS Freight Index is also due out during the week after the gauge showed a 17.8% drop in June. Port activity in Los Angeles and Long Beach have been down but e-commerce activity has soared, leading to disparate returns across the sector for the likes of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR), UPS (NYSE:UPS), Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Barron's mentions: The publication takes a look at two election outcomes with voting less than 100 days away. If The Republicans keep the White House and the Dems keep the House, the list of stocks seen benefiting includes Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), lenders SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Trade war pressures are seen lingering for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the retail sector (SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)) in general in the status quo scenario. A Democratic sweep is seen as positive for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and infrastructure plays like Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM). Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) are anticipated to have an even greater threat of regulatory action under the blue scenario. Outside of the election talk, Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) is singled out as an overlooked pick amid the pandemic. It is noted that EL's products have shown enduring growth, with sales of its makeup and skin-care products more than doubling in the decade following the 2008-09 recession. Estée Lauder is also expected to benefit from its international exposure. The U.S. accounted for about 29% of last year’s sales, with Europe, the Middle East, and Africa contributing 43%, and China, 17%.

