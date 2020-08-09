Q2 '20 earnings provide some colour on the financial situation. NERV has plenty of cash given the slimmed down operations.

It has been a tough 2020 so far for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV), with some bad news from one of its phase 3 programs sending the stock down. This article takes a look at what has happened and what is ahead for the company.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Year-to-date trading of NERV. The big drop in May came with results from the company's phase 3 study of roluperidone.

Roluperidone

Overall, the phase 3 study of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia failed. The company doesn't mince words on that in a recent earnings release.

"On May 29, 2020, the Company announced that the Phase 3 trial of roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in schizophrenia did not meet its primary (reduction in PANSS Marder Negative Symptoms Factor Score or NSFS) and key secondary (improvement in the Personal and Social Performance Scale Total Score or PSP) endpoints." August 3 press release.

NERV has been talking about the strengths of some of the data; for example, the 64 mg dose was significantly better than placebo at 4 and 8 weeks on the NSFS (the endpoint was at 12 weeks).

Figure 2: Results on the primary endpoint in NERV's phase 3 study of roluperidone in schizophrenia. Source: May 29 presentation.

The company is requesting a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the road forward for roluperidone. I simply don't think NERV can file successfully for approval with the current data. For example, NERV is talking about "integrated analysis" but that wouldn't satisfy me personally, and I think it will take a very permissive FDA to agree with that.

"The integrated analysis of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 data show a highly significant separation between the two doses of roluperidone and placebo throughout the treatment period..." Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and CEO of NERV, August 3 press release.

I think NERV should be looking at ditching the 32 mg dose and running another study, something NERV does mention on the earnings call. The CEO acknowledged on the recent earnings call that if another study had to be run, it would be one dose versus placebo and no extension.

Seltorexant

The company has opted out of the agreement with Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), regarding seltorexant. NERV is still eligible for royalties (mid-single-digit, all indications, worldwide) should JNJ launch the drug. The advantage of opting out is that NERV now has no commitments to JNJ, in terms of development costs, but could reap the benefits of a launch down the line. When NERV's financial position is considered, I think this is a smart move.

Financial update

NERV reported results for Q2 '20 on August 3, noting revenue of $41.18M. While a major bump from prior quarters, $30M of this comes from revenue an agreement with Janssen and had been deferred revenue since 2017. The revenue was recognised in Q2 '20 as the company opted out of the agreement with Janssen.

As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $35.3M which the company expects to last until early 2022. Net cash used in operating activities was $16.8M in the first six months of 2020, so at first this projection of cash runway might seem ambitious. Total expenses in Q2 '20 were $11.7M but $5.8M of that was in R&D which should come down now given the MIN-117 phase 2b study is complete and the double-blind part of the roluperidone study is complete. With a slimmed down in-house pipeline (no seltorexant development costs) and a shift to discussion with the regulator on roluperidone, costs ahead in 2020 should be less.

Conclusions

With NERV trading at a market cap of $147.9M at the time of writing but having just $35.3M in cash, investors are assigning some value to roluperidone despite a phase 3 failure and seltorexant despite the fact we might be waiting a while before JNJ produces results from any phase 3 study. I don't see an obvious catalyst ahead with a 60-75 day wait for a meeting with the FDA regarding roluperidone. The CEO has noted a meeting seems likely in Q3 '20 with feedback a month later. I don't see any compelling investment thesis at the current time, and if I were looking to go long the stock, I might wait until feedback from the FDA is received, although this is just my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.