Fracked By The Fed

Energy

"The process of injecting liquid at high pressure into subterranean rocks, boreholes, etc. so as to force open existing fissures and extract oil or gas."

The Fed

"The process of injecting money at high pressure into Treasuries, Corporates, ETF's, Municipals High Yield etc. so as to force yields down for all risk assets and extract lower interest rates for the government."

Never before have we seen the Fed act in such a manner. They are buying everything and, in doing so, they are causing "Quantitative Erasing." This means that they are erasing all of the premium for risk assets besides just lowering Treasury rates. There is now, according to Bloomberg, just 1.402 points between the Treasury Index and the Investment Grade Corporate Index. You are getting almost nothing for the increased risk and the compression, in my viewpoint, will continue.

While bonds in the European Union, Switzerland, and Japan et al have been trading at negative yields for some time, we often remark how this has not yet happened in the United States. While that is generally true, I now point to our inflation linked government bonds, also known as TIPS. They have recently gone below minus one percent and are now trading at historic low yields and below Zero.

While others look at the equity markets and talk valuations, during our both medical and economic pandemic, I note that much of the rise in the stock markets is being driven by our all time low yields in both Treasuries and every other class of risk assets. In other words, our interest rates are driving people and institutions into equities as an off-set to not being able to find yield almost anywhere and so they are betting on appreciation. They are also driving the High Yield market which is now only 3.458 points over investment grade corporate bonds, according to Bloomberg data.

Damn the risk. Full speed ahead.

Our yields are also helping both gold and silver in their climb to higher prices. The lack of return in these metals is now much less of an issue as any sort of decent yield, in other asset classes, is no longer available. Consequently, the lack of yield in gold and silver is not the issue that it used to be.

As I peer forward, through the mist, I do not see anything changing for years as the Fed continues on its way holding rates down to the advantage of the American government and also its corporations. With an historic amount of money to be borrowed by the Treasury next quarter the Fed will be in and in as necessary to hold American interest rates down on just this side of Zero. I also expect "Quantitative Easing" to be a "Quantitative Addiction" in the years ahead as the Fed just cannot change course now without some sort of massive economic upheaval. Also, I suspect our politicians will not be so easily deterred from having low rates and they will encourage the Fed to hold onto its course.

Remember, that while the Fed was created by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 and reports to Congress that their balance sheet is unlimited. They can print money at will, and spend it how they like, so that they have every authority to "do what it takes." We are certainly far past what the Fed did during the financial crisis of 2008/2009 as the Fed has entered some kind of Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World."

It was a masterly piece of work. But once you began admitting explanations in terms of purpose-well, you didn't know what the result might be. It was the sort of idea that might easily decondition the more unsettled minds among the higher castes-make them lose their faith in happiness as the Sovereign Good and take to believing, instead, that the goal was somewhere beyond, somewhere outside the present human sphere; that the purpose of life was not the maintenance of well-being, but some intensification and refining of consciousness, some enlargement of knowledge. Which was, the Controller reflected, quite possibly true. But not, in the present circumstance, admissible. - Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

I have often remarked, and I remark again, that we are in a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed-Income Investor's Hell." As one example, mortgage rates, this week, hit an all-time low again, and it is their eighth new low for the year. Corporate debt issuance, of all types, continues but as it slows down, I expect the compression to pick-up.

I advise everyone now to take a hard look at their bond holdings. It may be that bonds that you thought that you were stuck with till maturity can be jettisoned at profits. Our "Brave New World" has advantages and disadvantages and opportunities now abound.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.