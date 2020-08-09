Gold Prices And Bonds Say Inflation Is On The Way

Is more rapid inflation around the corner, or, will we get a result like the one following the Great Recession where more rapid inflation actually never really showed up?

Rising inflationary expectations have been recorded in the bond markets and the price of gold has taken off.

The Federal Reserve has flooded the financial markets with money and concern has risen that this action will eventually result in higher rates of inflation.

Gold prices are up by 38 percent this year.

The inflationary expectations built into the yield on government bonds are up substantially.

Is more rapid inflation in our future?

The Federal Reserve sure would like that to be the case.

As I reported this past week, the Federal Reserve System would like to get inflation, not only back to the target level it is shooting for, but is moving to accept exceeding that target level in the short-run to “average” the target level over a period of time.

Nick Timiraos, in a Wall Street Journal article, explains the new attitude in this way:

Fed officials would take a more relaxed view by allowing for periods in which inflation would run slightly above the central bank’s 2% target, to make up for past episodes in which inflation ran below the target.”

Right now, the Federal Reserve is a little bit “spooked” by the Japanese case where over the past two decades, Japan has faced not only low economic growth but low inflation. In the recent period of economic recovery in the United States, the Fed did not experience the inflation that almost everyone thought would take place, and economic growth throughout the whole period of expansion was quite low.

Federal Reserve officials, this time around, want to see a little more robust behavior on the part of consumer prices.

Federal Reserve Has Been Very Loose

So, to combat the economic downturn resulting from the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve has been very, very generous fighting against any liquidity problems that might be building up in the financial system.

But, they are also worried about the following recovery.

Recovering from the Great Recession the Federal Reserve pumped lots and lots of reserves into the banking system. And, they followed this up by three rounds of quantitative easing.

The economy recovered, although at a very slow pace, but inflation never really picked up.

In the year or two following the end of the Great Recession, many economists forecast that, due to the Fed’s looseness, much faster inflation could be expected.

It never happened, and, the Federal Reserve does not want inflation to be absent this time.

Expectations For Inflation

Late winter and early spring of this year, the Federal Reserve really opened the spigots. As a consequence, financial markets have been filled with massive amounts of liquidity.

From February 26, 2020, the date the Fed really began to expand its activities, the Fed’s balance sheet has gone from a total of $4.2 trillion, to $7.0 trillion, at the end of the last banking week, an increase of 67 percent! Reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks, a proxy for the excess reserves in the banking system have gone from $$1.7 trillion at the earlier date to $2.8 trillion in the latest banking week, an increase of 65 percent.

Nothing like this has ever happened in US banking history before.

And, we read in the Financial Times that

inflation expectations, while low by historical standards, have ticked higher….That leaves gold…in a sweet spot. Its upper limit is confined only by what the next buyer is prepared to pay.’

The Rise In Inflationary Expectations

One way to measure inflationary expectations is to use US Treasury bond yields to estimate the inflationary expectations that are built into the yields. By subtracting the yield on the US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTCPK:TIPS), a proxy for the real rate of interest, from the nominal bond yield, one can get a rough estimate of current inflationary expectations.

In early January, the inflationary expectations built into the 10-year Treasury yield was about 1.80 percent. Then the pandemic hit, the current recession began in February and inflationary expectations dropped.

Right around the middle of April, these inflationary expectations had fallen to about 0.95 percent. Then they began to rise: 1.10 percent by the middle of May; 1.40 percent by the end of July; and about 1.65 percent currently. So we have seen a pretty substantial rise in inflationary expectations.

The price of gold per ounce followed along the same trajectory. Around the beginning of the year, the price was around $1,500. In February, the price began to rise. By the middle of May the price had crossed $1,700; it was over $1,950 by the end of July; and reached a new high on Thursday, August 6 of $2,075.

As cited above, the price of gold has risen by 38 percent since the beginning of the year.

What Next?

Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment Corp wrote in a letter to in a letter to investors that “the price (of gold) could reach $2,400 an ounce.” He added that

If demand becomes as extreme as it did four decades ago, before then Federal Reserve chair Paul Volcker ratcheted up US interest rates to tame inflation, prices could reach $6,700.”

Gold remains a very attractive hedge against the 'Great Monetary Inflation.'”

Will The “Great Monetary Inflation” Take Place?

The question, of course, is will this great monetary inflation take place. Many people were expecting such sharp rallies in earlier times.

We read a word of caution in the Financial Times:

Some analysts are concerned about a repeat of gold’s previous sharp rallies in the late 1970s and in 2011, after which prices collapsed by 55 percent and 33 percent in the following five years. In addition, the runaway price rises that many gold enthusiasts are predicting many not materialize; investors such as billionaire John Paulson were wrong-footed after the 2008 crisis when inflation did not appear.”

You can’t have a much wider range of possible outcomes. Of course this is consistent with “radical uncertainty.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.